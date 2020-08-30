Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Exterior of Haley Toyota of Roanoke
1530 Courtland Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Haley Toyota

4.9
Overall Rating
(1636)
Recommend: Yes (1623) No (13)
sales Rating

Experience

by Tammy on 08/30/2020

Wayne our salesman was amazing. He was not pushy at all and listened to our requests.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

2019 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Haley Service Department visit.

by Glenda on 09/03/2020

We aiways have a great experience at Haley. People are friendly and actually treat you as if you are important to them. I take all of my vehicles to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Jbowman

by Jeff on 09/02/2020

Fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service experience

by William on 09/01/2020

Feel very comfortable about the quality of work. Also, I trust the service managers judgement.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Tundra inspection

by Donald on 08/30/2020

Every thing was fine. Wait area was nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good Service

by Raymond on 08/30/2020

Quick and easy check in. Nice waiting area outside. Work performed in a reasonable time and done well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Experience

by Tammy on 08/30/2020

Wayne our salesman was amazing. He was not pushy at all and listened to our requests.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Ron on 08/28/2020

Great employees even under this high stress coronavirus thing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

3rd time back!

by William on 08/24/2020

Jimmy is a good salesman. He’s enthusiastic about the vehicles but he doesn’t pressure you. I appreciate that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Owner

by George on 08/23/2020

Really a good job washing the car. Personnel are easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

10

by Daniel on 08/22/2020

Not to long of a process at all salesperson was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Routine inspection and maintenance

by William on 08/22/2020

Valued me as a customer - treated with respect Good communication of what was happening.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Haley is a 10

by Abner on 08/21/2020

I bought my first car in Haley Roanoke when I arrived to this city in 2014. Just got my 3rd one a few days ago. Really happy with the service and how everyone makes sure you are 100% satisfied. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience with our Salesperson

by Bradford on 08/19/2020

Everyone we dealt with was fantastic. Our Salesperson, BJ, was one of the best we have ever encountered when purchasing a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Results

by Pat on 08/19/2020

Professionalism of the staff, cleanliness of facility. Best of all, when I drove off the lot, my car responded like it was brand new!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Haley Toyota

by Dave on 08/19/2020

Friendly staff. Quick drop-off and pickup.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

M

by M on 08/19/2020

The friendliness and helpfulness of everyone I talk to and deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazing

by Thomas on 08/13/2020

Keith morris found me exactly what I wanted and over succeed in expectations!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Haley Survey

by Bonnie on 08/12/2020

Safe for pandemic probably. Helpful people. Good waiting room.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service as always

by Bobby on 08/12/2020

Fast, friendly service. Being kept informed about service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Haley Review

by James on 08/11/2020

Well detailed on what was done. Price was very reasonable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Haley Toyota Experience

by Terrie on 08/08/2020

Everyone worked hard to try and make buying the car happen for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

No matter what type of vehicle you’re looking for, Toyota has a wide range of vehicles from affordable commuters, like the Toyota Corolla, to even high-performance pickup trucks like the Toyota Tundra. For even more choices, we also carry a wide range of used vehicles.

Beyond car sales, we are a full-service dealership. After you pick the car that’s right for you, our team will help you get approved for financing and find a payment plan that works for your budget. Our dealership also has a fully staffed service department with Toyota certified technicians that will be able to keep your car running just like new.

Conveniently located at 1530 Courtland Road NE, Roanoke, VA, Haley Toyota of Roanoke is here to meet all of your car-buying needs, and we would love to welcome you to our store. Come and see us at your earliest convenience, and we can get you behind the wheel for a test drive!

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
Authorized Parts Store

