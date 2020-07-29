I highly recommend Mercedes of Birmingham! Greg Forrest made buying my car an easy and enjoyable experience. He was beyond accommodating and a great pleasure to work with. If you are in the market to purchase a vehicle, go see Greg...you will not be disappointed!
Caleb DeMars at MB (Irondale AL) is great. He is very knowledgeable, polite and showed genuine interest in making sure the vehicle I selected met all of my needs as well as a few “wants.” He promptly answered my questions after the sale. I recommend MB (Irondale AL) and especially Caleb DeMars.
Definitely a 5 Star organization. Amazing experience with Kramer who used video and email communication to answer questions and finalize vehicle that I wanted. All extra precautions taken at dealership to ensure customer safety from COVID-19.
Everything was done in a timely manner, team was very friendly and accommodating and vehicle was ready to be driven out of showroom when I arrived. Detailed demonstration was given of instrumentation. Go check them out, you won't be disappointed
I had a wonderful experience. My purchase endeavor was made simple, clear and with great advices. A very welcoming environment, coupled with a very concerned and customer focus team from the Sale Consultant, to Management, to the Financial Director. This place is worth recommending. Thanks! Djibi and Boubacar were outstanding!
I could not be happier with my first purchase from Irondale Mercedes Benz of Birmingham. I had the best sales associate, Caleb DeMars, he walked me through the whole process, no pressure and listened to what I wanted. Love my new ride. Thanks Caleb!
I just bought a GLC-300 from Mercedes Benz Irondale AL campus and couldn't be happier. Russell French understood just what I wanted and needed and made it happen effortlessly and pleasantly. He could not have been more accommodating. AND I'm confident I got a great deal too! This dealership and Russell were highly recommended to me by the head of the trust department at Iberia Bank, who has had a lot of personal experience with both Russell and the dealership, and has recommended both to quite a few people over the years. My high expectations were more than met.
Nothing but kudos and 5 stars I am giving Mercedes of Irondale upon purchase of my first 2020 GLC 300 SUV. My experience was really happenstance: was killing time while car serviced at nearby BMW and wanted to see new 2020 GLB. However, a funny thing happened during my time there. While there were no GLBs in stock (cars new and hot), my salesman, Caleb DeMars, showed me some GLCs (best selling vehicles) and I was completely sold, literally. Because of the my experience with Caleb, I traded my X3 in and purchased my GLC, mainly due to Caleb and Mercedes family at Irondale. Couldn’t be happier...Peter Neuberger
After searching the Southeast for our desired build of the 2020 GLS 450 we found the car we wanted at MB of Birmingham. Being from Atlanta, we worked with salesman Steve Carter and were able to quickly work out a good deal including trade-in of our previous vehicle and immediate pickup in Birmingham. Two days later we picked up our car and were extremely pleased with the preparation and particularly the delivery training provided by Arrie. We would definitely recommend this dealership.
Djiby Tall was my sales agent and he was a really humble person who answered all my questions and made sure that I got the car I wanted. He answered my call even after work hours even during his day off.
I’m pleased with the car I got since it was certified and highly recommend getting a certified vehicle as the low APR rate of 1.99% is practically nothing over the course of 36 months.
They didn’t try to oversell any package but made sure I know what all packages I can buy and gave suggestions on a personal level since it’s my first car.
Sadly I made an out of state purchase of the vehicle and won’t be able to use the free car washes and other lucrative offers that comes with buying the car in their facility. They have competitive pricing and I would highly recommend buying your car there.
Recently did a online vehicle purchase with Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham Irondale.This was the first time doing something like this which made me somewhat nervous.I have to say that every/anytime I called I talked to the nicest most friendly people on the phone. I was directed to a salesman Russel French who went out of his way to explain and help me understand how everything would work very helpful/ professional salesman and all around great guy. After a little back and fourth negotiation we agreed on a price that I believe was very fair for both sides. Since I'm from out of state I decided to fly down to get the car and drive it back home. Upon my arrival everyone was as nice as could be, the facility is top notch very nice with great amenities. We took the car for a drive and everything was perfect as expected. I was off to see the financial person Brooke who did a great job showing and explaining all the warranty/ protection packages available without pressuring me to buy any which was a nice change from what I'm used to. Next I met with Aria who sat in the car with me going over all the features and functions of the car. She did a great job being as how the car is much more technologically advanced than I. After helping me connect to the car with bluetooth and car play I was ready to hit the road for the trip home. I was a little uneasy about the taxes/title and things since I was so far away but a few days later I received a package from FedEx to take to the local DMV. Expecting things not to go well I went in one day after work handed over the packet to the lady who looked through it had me sign maybe 3 things and said ok thanks . I could not believe how easy it was. Once again Thanks to everyone at MB of Birmingham and would definitely recommend using them if you are considering a Mercedes-Benz purchase.
Thanks again Mark from Illinois
I ordered a part for my '08 E63 online from the dealership and misidentified the part number. It was entirely my fault. Without missing a beat, Site Manager Corey Medders exchanged the misidentified part with the correct one, and shipped it out to me at no additional cost. It may seem like an insignificant gesture, but it is customer service like this that will keep me coming back to MB of Birmingham.
I have been an owner of Mercedes Benz cars for several years. I have purchased several cars from the MB dealership in Birmingham, including my most recent purchase late last month. I have always contacted Greg Forrest to assist me in my purchase. Greg is very knowledgeable about the MB products and has dealt with me fairly. I also met with Trey Dressler, the Director of New Car Operations, for the first time this year. He worked hard to get me into a new car. Thank you to both of these gentlemen for helping me with my purchase. And by the way, the follow up has been fantastic.
Excellent communication and product knowledge throughout the process! Djiby (Sales), Baboucar, Paul, Trey and Luke were very patient with me and answered all my questions. They know their product very well! I have purchased many cars over the years and this was the best process. Right vehicle, great product knowledge, right price. Never felt rushed to make a decision. Superb team!
Truly exceptional experience! First time buying a Mercedes. Bought a 2017 CPO S 550 after 2 days deliberation. Djiby Tall was courteous, knowledgeable, prompt and efficient. Could not have asked for anyone better!! Boubacar made the financing a breeze. He was honest, detailed and a pleasure to work with!!! Will return definitely
If you are looking for a no hassle car buying experience, Greg Forrest is the Sales Associate for you! Mr. Forrest is professional, helpful, and provided an overall excellent experience. His customer service is a 15 out of 10!
I am a first time mercedes-benz buyer. Djiby Tall did an exceptional job in getting me the car I wanted. When I called him that I was coming and told him the car I wanted, he had the car with a full tank of gas, detailed and waiting on the showroom
when I arrived. All this cut my wait time in getting the car. The team I worked with was Marion Cain,III, Arrie Clifton and Djiby Tall (all very professional). If you are looking for a Mercedes Benz, I highly recommend Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham.
We are committed to providing a first-class experience to all of our customers. Ownership is committed to redefining the luxury auto buying experience and is setting the standard for luxury in Alabama. Coach Nick Saban brings an unparalleled sense of commitment and desire to the process of running a successful dealership for both customers and employees.
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham is more than just a car dealer. Many of us live and grew up in the area. We are active in the community, have our children in the local schools, shop at the local stores and have a long history of community involvement. We are your neighbors. Employees and customers tend to stay with us, which says something about our dealership. We sell great cars, and great cars can take you a long way, but its great customers that get you there. It’s our pleasure to welcome you to the Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham family.
Best of Birmingham Magazine Best Auto Dealership 2017/2019
Dealer Rater Mercedes-Benz Dealer of the Year - Alabama 2017-2020
Dealer Rater Consumer Satisfaction Award 2016-2020