sales Rating

Recently did a online vehicle purchase with Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham Irondale.This was the first time doing something like this which made me somewhat nervous.I have to say that every/anytime I called I talked to the nicest most friendly people on the phone. I was directed to a salesman Russel French who went out of his way to explain and help me understand how everything would work very helpful/ professional salesman and all around great guy. After a little back and fourth negotiation we agreed on a price that I believe was very fair for both sides. Since I'm from out of state I decided to fly down to get the car and drive it back home. Upon my arrival everyone was as nice as could be, the facility is top notch very nice with great amenities. We took the car for a drive and everything was perfect as expected. I was off to see the financial person Brooke who did a great job showing and explaining all the warranty/ protection packages available without pressuring me to buy any which was a nice change from what I'm used to. Next I met with Aria who sat in the car with me going over all the features and functions of the car. She did a great job being as how the car is much more technologically advanced than I. After helping me connect to the car with bluetooth and car play I was ready to hit the road for the trip home. I was a little uneasy about the taxes/title and things since I was so far away but a few days later I received a package from FedEx to take to the local DMV. Expecting things not to go well I went in one day after work handed over the packet to the lady who looked through it had me sign maybe 3 things and said ok thanks . I could not believe how easy it was. Once again Thanks to everyone at MB of Birmingham and would definitely recommend using them if you are considering a Mercedes-Benz purchase. Thanks again Mark from Illinois Read more