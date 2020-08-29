Customer Reviews of Modern Toyota all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (1004)
The buying process went smooth and I was very pleased with the staff. Paris went over all the details of my new car. He kept me informed during each step of the process.
Great Business, Great Staff, Happy Customer
Very friendly and helpful.We are up in years and trying to shelter. The service people made it very easy. We are very grateful.
Very friendly and helpful.We are up in years and trying to shelter. The service people made it very easy. We are very grateful.
Margaret 08/31/2020
Fast and friendly service. Inspection was done in a timely manner. The tech was very nice. Waiting area was very clean.
fast in and fast out and the service man was very friendly. also, Several people from previous visits greeted me.
fast in and fast out and the service man was very friendly. also, Several people from previous visits greeted me.
Friendly greeting when we arrived, even without an appointment. Sales individual was attentive to our requests without undo high pressure. Thanks to Mom Garner and Susan Scoggins that made the deal go smoothly.
Friendly greeting when we arrived, even without an appointment. Sales individual was attentive to our requests without undo high pressure. Thanks to Mom Garner and Susan Scoggins that made the deal go smoothly.
Frederick 08/19/2020
on Frederick 08/19/2020
Attention by the caring staff. The three people who worked with my wife and me was the sales, sam petro, sales manager thomas moon and the financial associate, sorry, i forgot her name.
Knowledgeable & courteous Service Agent, service done within projected estimate for time & $$, free loaner car, convenient to my home, Covid-19 guidelines practiced.
Knowledgeable & courteous Service Agent, service done within projected estimate for time & $$, free loaner car, convenient to my home, Covid-19 guidelines practiced.
Frederick 08/14/2020
on Frederick 08/14/2020
The sales manager Thomas Moon was outstanding. The finance process was wonderful! Thomas made sure all concerns were addressed and resolved throughout the purchasing process.
Theodore 08/14/2020
on Theodore 08/14/2020
Great professional staff! I love how clean and comfortable the lounge that Modern has available for their customers. Every visit has been a positive experience.
Excellent service and friendly staff
Being met at the doors to service department - getting everything started before having to leave the car and being escorted to waiting area. Service was very timely and everyone was friendly
Being met at the doors to service department - getting everything started before having to leave the car and being escorted to waiting area. Service was very timely and everyone was friendly
Beverley 08/12/2020
on Beverley 08/12/2020
Everyone friendly, prompt service. Warranty coverage covered my service, including inspection. This was a coverage that I had forgotten I had and I was surprised and appreciated it!
Both Gopal and Alex were helpful when we decided to purchase our car. We have enjoyed working with Gopal in the past and this time was great as well.
Both Gopal and Alex were helpful when we decided to purchase our car. We have enjoyed working with Gopal in the past and this time was great as well.
Good service, honest staff.
Fast, courteous and professional service. The customer service rep seemed to be genuinely interested in taking care of my vehicle.
Fast, courteous and professional service. The customer service rep seemed to be genuinely interested in taking care of my vehicle.
Service Advisor was good at explaining the work to be done. Had s slight problem with the cost of the oil change but that was corrected. I would have given a five star rating but it seems that your people to not talk to one another.
Service Advisor was good at explaining the work to be done. Had s slight problem with the cost of the oil change but that was corrected. I would have given a five star rating but it seems that your people to not talk to one another.
Clean environment at the facility. Received helpful Emailed appointment reminders. Early bird drop off box to leave vehicle. COVID precautions taken by employees.
Clean environment at the facility. Received helpful Emailed appointment reminders. Early bird drop off box to leave vehicle. COVID precautions taken by employees.
Dry pleasant buying experience.
Susan01_ 07/29/2020
on Susan01_ 07/29/2020
The sales agent, Mary Smith, was very kind and courteous. Very thorough and not pushy. I feel that I got a great deal.
Kathleen 07/28/2020
on Kathleen 07/28/2020
Great salesperson, Mom. Clean and attractive sales floor. Almost everyone wearing masks appropriately. Free sodas and water easily accessible. Car fax and Certified available. Actually found great financing for me.
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Easy to make appointment. I was kept informed the entire time the service department had my car. When they found an issue, they called and checked to see if it was ok to fix it.
So very easy to work with.
Fantastic service, Jose is the best!
Jose is fantastic! He worked very hard to get everything about the sale lined up properly. JOSE IS THE BEST! The day of the sale was also his birthday, which made everything special and fun! Jose is the best salesman I have ever dealt with, and I have purchased 5 vehicles including the Subaru. Thank you for eveything Jose!
Jose is fantastic! He worked very hard to get everything about the sale lined up properly. JOSE IS THE BEST! The day of the sale was also his birthday, which made everything special and fun! Jose is the best salesman I have ever dealt with, and I have purchased 5 vehicles including the Subaru. Thank you for eveything Jose!
Nice people. Great service! Car was done on time and was done right. Our service person Reno was very nice and took time with us to make sure everything was done right.
Nice people. Great service! Car was done on time and was done right. Our service person Reno was very nice and took time with us to make sure everything was done right.
Richard Barco made the whole service experience wonderful. We had a pleasant conversation, he walked me into the new customer waiting room and explained where everything was. When I paid, we had another nice conversation. It was plea experience.
Richard Barco made the whole service experience wonderful. We had a pleasant conversation, he walked me into the new customer waiting room and explained where everything was. When I paid, we had another nice conversation. It was plea experience.
