Modern Toyota

3178 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27127
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Modern Toyota

5.0
Overall Rating
(1004)
Recommend: Yes (1002) No (2)
sales Rating

Great Business, Great Staff, Happy Customer

by Shunta on 08/29/2020

The buying process went smooth and I was very pleased with the staff. Paris went over all the details of my new car. He kept me informed during each step of the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1255 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Annual car service

by Tanios on 09/02/2020

Very friendly and helpful.We are up in years and trying to shelter. The service people made it very easy. We are very grateful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great Service

by Margaret on 08/31/2020

Fast and friendly service. Inspection was done in a timely manner. The tech was very nice. Waiting area was very clean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

free inspection

by Lee on 08/25/2020

fast in and fast out and the service man was very friendly. also, Several people from previous visits greeted me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Easy to deal with

by William on 08/25/2020

Friendly greeting when we arrived, even without an appointment. Sales individual was attentive to our requests without undo high pressure. Thanks to Mom Garner and Susan Scoggins that made the deal go smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

GREAT EXPERIENCE

by Frederick on 08/19/2020

Attention by the caring staff. The three people who worked with my wife and me was the sales, sam petro, sales manager thomas moon and the financial associate, sorry, i forgot her name.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Excellent Dealership

by Rachel on 08/18/2020

Knowledgeable & courteous Service Agent, service done within projected estimate for time & $$, free loaner car, convenient to my home, Covid-19 guidelines practiced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Thank you Modern Toyota

by Frederick on 08/14/2020

The sales manager Thomas Moon was outstanding. The finance process was wonderful! Thomas made sure all concerns were addressed and resolved throughout the purchasing process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great Lounge

by Theodore on 08/14/2020

Great professional staff! I love how clean and comfortable the lounge that Modern has available for their customers. Every visit has been a positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Excellent service and friendly staff

by Deborah on 08/14/2020

Being met at the doors to service department - getting everything started before having to leave the car and being escorted to waiting area. Service was very timely and everyone was friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Beverly

by Beverley on 08/12/2020

Everyone friendly, prompt service. Warranty coverage covered my service, including inspection. This was a coverage that I had forgotten I had and I was surprised and appreciated it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great Experience

by JP102 on 08/12/2020

Both Gopal and Alex were helpful when we decided to purchase our car. We have enjoyed working with Gopal in the past and this time was great as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Good service, honest staff.

by Michael on 08/10/2020

Fast, courteous and professional service. The customer service rep seemed to be genuinely interested in taking care of my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

Service Trip

by Maxes on 07/30/2020

Service Advisor was good at explaining the work to be done. Had s slight problem with the cost of the oil change but that was corrected. I would have given a five star rating but it seems that your people to not talk to one another.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great customer service

by Lisa on 07/29/2020

Clean environment at the facility. Received helpful Emailed appointment reminders. Early bird drop off box to leave vehicle. COVID precautions taken by employees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

sales Rating

Dry pleasant buying experience.

by Susan01_ on 07/29/2020

The sales agent, Mary Smith, was very kind and courteous. Very thorough and not pushy. I feel that I got a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great w/ caveats

by Kathleen on 07/28/2020

Great salesperson, Mom. Clean and attractive sales floor. Almost everyone wearing masks appropriately. Free sodas and water easily accessible. Car fax and Certified available. Actually found great financing for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Easy to Work with!

by RL on 07/28/2020

Easy to make appointment. I was kept informed the entire time the service department had my car. When they found an issue, they called and checked to see if it was ok to fix it. So very easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Fantastic service, Jose is the best!

by Matthew on 07/25/2020

Jose is fantastic! He worked very hard to get everything about the sale lined up properly. JOSE IS THE BEST! The day of the sale was also his birthday, which made everything special and fun! Jose is the best salesman I have ever dealt with, and I have purchased 5 vehicles including the Subaru. Thank you for eveything Jose!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great service.

by David on 07/24/2020

Nice people. Great service! Car was done on time and was done right. Our service person Reno was very nice and took time with us to make sure everything was done right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Marilyn on 07/23/2020

Richard Barco made the whole service experience wonderful. We had a pleasant conversation, he walked me into the new customer waiting room and explained where everything was. When I paid, we had another nice conversation. It was plea experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

