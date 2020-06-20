service Rating

My 2016 Honda Fit is the 6th vehicle my family has had from Lia Honda, Northampton, MA. Their service dept. is a big reason why we’ve been so loyal to this dealership. Desiree Frank is the service rep. we use and the personalized service she has provided over the years has simply been outstanding! I make my appts. specifically through her. She has great follow through, explains the services needed, those that aren’t, and has truly been available to me and my family for our Honda service needs. You leave her a message and Desiree will return the call personally and guide you through the process from A-Z! Read more