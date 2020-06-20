Since coming to this area I had been using another business to take care of my Honda's needs; 2007 Honda Accord, but when I had another bad experience with that business, I decided to try Lia Honda. I have been dealing with Desiree Frank, and my interactions with her have all been excellent.
Great service from making the appointment to service followup by Mike Wyzik and his crew at Lia Honda of Northampton. Have always rated Lia Honda of Northampton a five star business and expect it will continue in the future. Thank you Mike and crew !!!
My 2016 Honda Fit is the 6th vehicle my family has had from Lia Honda, Northampton, MA. Their service dept. is a big reason why we’ve been so loyal to this dealership. Desiree Frank is the service rep. we use and the personalized service she has provided over the years has simply been outstanding! I make my appts. specifically through her. She has great follow through, explains the services needed, those that aren’t, and has truly been available to me and my family for our Honda service needs. You leave her a message and Desiree will return the call personally and guide you through the process from A-Z!
Good workmanship is hard to find, it’s always inflated prices and delayed work, or so I thought. The Lia Honda service team did an excellent job however Amy’s attention to detail and commitment to ensure anything and everything out of place with my vehicle is addressed get the service 5 stars but herself if I could she would receive 10 stars
Since purchasing my vehicle, I have returned there to get it serviced as well. As a service advisor Amy Saletnik is very courteous, friendly and helpful when tackling the needs for my vehicle. She is indeed one of the few go to advisors.
This was my second visit to Lia Honda in Northampton. I previously lived elsewhere, and since moving here, I had been using another company. No more. Lia Honda, especially Desiree Frank, has treated me kindly, and as long as I am happy with their service, I will remain a loyal customer. Thanks so much.
I am so grateful that Lia Honda took care of the service my car needed. I am 80yrs old and I was quarantine to my house so my daughter Penni brought my car in for the service. I appreciate that the service was done even though I wasn't able to come for it myself in person due to COVID-19
During the early stages of the 2020 Coronavirus crisis, I found myself at Lia Honda Northampton looking to trade up from a lease-ending 2017 Civic Hatchback for a 2020 Accord Touring lease. I returned to salesman Ray Becker (he sold me our '13 Accord) and Ray welcomed me back with prompt and thorough replies to all my questions, and a great deal that I appreciated. Ray has a mature, seasoned and straightforward style. He tells it like it is without all the sales jargon, and when the time came to make me an offer, their best was as good as it gets.
Desiree Frank provides appropriate recommendations for my 9 yo, 190,000 mile Civic, keeping me on the road and confident in my car’s performance & reliability. Good service - they accommodate my scheduling needs and deliver as promised.
