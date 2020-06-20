Lia Honda Northampton

293 King St, Northampton, MA 01060
(844) 244-4293
Today 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lia Honda Northampton

5.0
Overall Rating
(65)
Recommend: Yes (65) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Best service!

by Kara Younger on 06/20/2020

Ana was amazing and buying a car in the middle of a pandemic in the heat was not an easy task and she was kind and patient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
91 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Quality as Usual

by Bethany A Waryasz on 08/26/2020

Once again Amy has gone above and beyond with my vehicles to provide me the service I know can be done and makes sure they are done right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

Lia Honda

by LIA on 08/19/2020

Good Service Very thorough All options explained in detail Matt Bachand was very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Excellent work

by Pamela Tyson on 08/10/2020

Michael Wysek was very professional and helpful. I appreciated his informing me of the work that would be occurring and the amount of time it would take. He was a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

courteous

by George synan on 07/29/2020

Mike Wyzik wad professional and courteous. service was performed professionally. took great precautions about covid-19 when returning vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Desiree Frank is outstanding.

by Rosewmary on 07/14/2020

Since coming to this area I had been using another business to take care of my Honda's needs; 2007 Honda Accord, but when I had another bad experience with that business, I decided to try Lia Honda. I have been dealing with Desiree Frank, and my interactions with her have all been excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Good service

by JNice20 on 07/13/2020

Everything was prompt and good communication. Only thing was they didn’t reset my oil level percentage. So hopefully it’s at 100% or they didn’t refill my oil! Am going to give a call today.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lia Honda of Northampton service

by John Hardy on 07/10/2020

Great service from making the appointment to service followup by Mike Wyzik and his crew at Lia Honda of Northampton. Have always rated Lia Honda of Northampton a five star business and expect it will continue in the future. Thank you Mike and crew !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service is Outstanding!

by Lia Honda Northampton Service on 07/04/2020

My 2016 Honda Fit is the 6th vehicle my family has had from Lia Honda, Northampton, MA. Their service dept. is a big reason why we’ve been so loyal to this dealership. Desiree Frank is the service rep. we use and the personalized service she has provided over the years has simply been outstanding! I make my appts. specifically through her. She has great follow through, explains the services needed, those that aren’t, and has truly been available to me and my family for our Honda service needs. You leave her a message and Desiree will return the call personally and guide you through the process from A-Z!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

On Time and Thoughful

by Greg on 07/01/2020

Desiree has been great. Old Pilot had several trips in for service. New Pilot needed key and tire fixed. Desiree handled all these with great enthusiasm.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

LIA Honda Northampton - excellent service

by LIA Honda Service on 05/26/2020

Amy in LIA Honda Service Department provided outstanding and thorough assistance when my Fit required brake repair. The work was done right at a fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Amy Saletnik at check-in was . . .

by Service on 05/12/2020

. . . professional, patient, and personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service excellent advisor better than excellent

by Bwaryasz2012 on 05/01/2020

Good workmanship is hard to find, it’s always inflated prices and delayed work, or so I thought. The Lia Honda service team did an excellent job however Amy’s attention to detail and commitment to ensure anything and everything out of place with my vehicle is addressed get the service 5 stars but herself if I could she would receive 10 stars

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service

by Service quality on 05/01/2020

Since purchasing my vehicle, I have returned there to get it serviced as well. As a service advisor Amy Saletnik is very courteous, friendly and helpful when tackling the needs for my vehicle. She is indeed one of the few go to advisors.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Another satisfied customer

by Happy in Hamp on 04/28/2020

Once again, Amy exceeds expectations! She provides great advice and instills confidence for this Lia dealership. All was delivered as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Desiree Frank is outstanding.

by Rosemary on 04/07/2020

This was my second visit to Lia Honda in Northampton. I previously lived elsewhere, and since moving here, I had been using another company. No more. Lia Honda, especially Desiree Frank, has treated me kindly, and as long as I am happy with their service, I will remain a loyal customer. Thanks so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Virus

by Gerry on 03/27/2020

I appreciated all the steps taken by the staff to protect the customers and the LIA staff during this time of the Coronavirus pandemic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Review for Desire Frank

by Not applical on 03/27/2020

I am so grateful that Lia Honda took care of the service my car needed. I am 80yrs old and I was quarantine to my house so my daughter Penni brought my car in for the service. I appreciate that the service was done even though I wasn't able to come for it myself in person due to COVID-19

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

nice service

by nice service on 03/18/2020

Matt Bachand was a pleasant and knowledgeable service rep !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Excellent transaction!

by Dr BIW on 03/18/2020

During the early stages of the 2020 Coronavirus crisis, I found myself at Lia Honda Northampton looking to trade up from a lease-ending 2017 Civic Hatchback for a 2020 Accord Touring lease. I returned to salesman Ray Becker (he sold me our '13 Accord) and Ray welcomed me back with prompt and thorough replies to all my questions, and a great deal that I appreciated. Ray has a mature, seasoned and straightforward style. He tells it like it is without all the sales jargon, and when the time came to make me an offer, their best was as good as it gets.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great Service

by Noho Customer on 02/29/2020

Desiree Frank provides appropriate recommendations for my 9 yo, 190,000 mile Civic, keeping me on the road and confident in my car’s performance & reliability. Good service - they accommodate my scheduling needs and deliver as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

