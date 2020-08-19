Best Car Buying Experience
08/19/2020
Our salesman Eliot Pergricht did a great job making this easily the best experience I've ever had purchasing a car. I would definitely return and recommend Sullivan GMC.
08/19/2020
Mike Ayoub-Sales
08/17/2020
I recently purchased an Audi convertible from Sullivan and Mike was the sales person that helped me. Mike was excellent. He had the car ready for me to test drive and made the sale very easy. I highly recommend Mike and the dealership. They are great!
excellent GMC Terrain buying experience
07/23/2020
Bought GMC Terrain Denali from Eliot. One of the best experiences Ive ever had at a dealership. Eliot took the time to find the car and then go over all the features of the vehicle. Quick and efficient which is good in this covid era.
Great buying experience
07/22/2020
Jeremy was very courteous and professional! Made buying a new car enjoyable!
Satisfied again!
06/04/2020
Customer of Sullivan and this time was no different my lease was coming due and quickly easily efficiently they got me into a new car. They made things easy and I look forward to returning there again in about three years when the new lease is up.
Friendly flexible Sales staff
03/20/2020
Very easy to work with Shane. He was honest about pricing and flexible during the Covid19 pandemic.
Shane & Sullivan Buick were amazing!!!!
03/09/2020
I just purchased my new 2020 Buick Encore GX and everyone at the dealership was great and very friendly. Shane was my salesman, and he was amazing! He went above and beyond to make my car buying experience the best it could be. He made sure to get the exact car I wanted. He ended up driving 200+ miles to get my car because he knew that's what I wanted. He was very knowledgeable and was able to answer all my questions. I'm so grateful to Shane for everything he did! I'm in love with my new car, and I'm so happy the way everything turned out. I would highly recommend Shane and Sullivan Buick Dealership!!
New Acadia
03/04/2020
My wife and I purchased our new Acadia with Eliot was professional and helpful in getting us at a price we were comfortable with.
great experience
03/01/2020
Bought a Wrangler today, and it was a million times easier than my first purchase. Shane was super helpful on the test drive, and with getting the Jeep ready to take home. You can tell he really likes the Wrangler which is great to me. Mike and Dan were also super friendly and helpful!
Shane
02/06/2020
Once again I’m really amaze with this dealership & the people who work there ! Especially Shane Hernandez! Thanks to that guy I got to buy two cars with them !! Couldn’t done without him !! Great service & amazing dealership!!!
Comfortable Car Shopping Experience
02/02/2020
I visited Sullivan Buick GMC 4 times before purchasing my 2016 Chevy Cruze. This was the first place I visited when starting my search for a used car. Marco came out to greet me and immediately started asking questions to help narrow down what I was looking for. He showed me options I had not considered but was never pushy and always took my wants, including my budget, into consideration. Marco showed me several cars that met everything I was looking for and were comfortably within my budget. They continued to give me good service even when I decided that I was not in the market for a Buick or GMC vehicle and even when I made it obvious that I was shopping around. I was not bombarded by phone calls and emails beyond a few courtesy emails to keep in touch after visits. Marco was also within his first 3 months of working at the dealership, and it was very apparent that they do a good job training new salesman. I've had my Cruze for 2 weeks now, and I feel I got a fair deal on a clean, good-condition used car and am overall happy with my purchase and experience. I would recommend and/or return in the future.
Great experience and would buy here again
02/02/2020
The three staff members I had interaction with here were very fair and transparent through the entire process. No pressue, and very friendly. I would certainly do business with them again. I also had some service done on a separate vehicle a week earlier and the process, from scheduling the appt online to paying for the service, was very professional and friendly.
Great Experience
12/31/2019
Probably the easiest car purchase I've ever made. We didnt feel pressured. We didn't feel unsure about anything. Left the place with confidence that we got a good price and customer service was outstanding. Love my new car and I am very pleased with this dealership. Thank you Victor!
Ask for Victor
12/13/2019
Working with Victor to purchase the perfect vehicle was an easy process. Every request I had was immediately met, and he was highly efficient with every interaction. Not to mention I got a great deal. Very professional and easy experience!
Marco in sales is GREAT!
10/02/2019
Fantastic service from a new sales team member. No games, no pressure, no BS - great working with him and the sales manager. Negotiated a fair deal and got out of there within minutes. Quick, painless, dare I say "fun" car purchase - so that is saying a lot! will definitely consider this dealership for my next car purchase, new or used! Thanks again!
Great Service Department
10/02/2019
Victor was great, excellent loaner vehicle, easy communication - wonderful dealership experience!
Great customer service!
09/11/2019
From the first person we spoke with to the last, we were treated courteously and with respect. Staff was knowledgeable and not pushy. Victor was great throughout the entire purchasing process. Very knowledgeable of the vehicle I was being sold. Thank you for great customer service!
Thank you!
09/07/2019
Just wanted you to know how much I appreciate everyone's professional expertise! Top to bottom you have again made me a proud Buick owner! Hats of to the Sullivan dealership and to Mike for making it a pleasure to be a part of the Buick family! My third lease with you! Sincerely, Renee
Buick lover
08/23/2019
Been buying from Victor our sales associate for a very long time, i will recommend him to all my friends and family memebers. Delivery was flawless and no pressure. Wouldn’t hesitate to buy from Sullivan again
Great to Do Business With
08/17/2019
Mike and the whole Sullivan group were extremely professional and non-pressuring. We walked in for a used vehicle and the quality of their cars was much better than other car lots. They definitely take pride in the cars and it shows. Thanks for a wonderful experience.
Excellent business professionals
08/02/2019
Sullivan buick has a great staff that will work with you at every means to help you get what your looking for in such a well cared for fashioned and professional order. Thanks victor and the rest of buick staff. Look forward to doing future business again!
