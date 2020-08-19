sales Rating

I visited Sullivan Buick GMC 4 times before purchasing my 2016 Chevy Cruze. This was the first place I visited when starting my search for a used car. Marco came out to greet me and immediately started asking questions to help narrow down what I was looking for. He showed me options I had not considered but was never pushy and always took my wants, including my budget, into consideration. Marco showed me several cars that met everything I was looking for and were comfortably within my budget. They continued to give me good service even when I decided that I was not in the market for a Buick or GMC vehicle and even when I made it obvious that I was shopping around. I was not bombarded by phone calls and emails beyond a few courtesy emails to keep in touch after visits. Marco was also within his first 3 months of working at the dealership, and it was very apparent that they do a good job training new salesman. I've had my Cruze for 2 weeks now, and I feel I got a fair deal on a clean, good-condition used car and am overall happy with my purchase and experience. I would recommend and/or return in the future. Read more