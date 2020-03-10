Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Where what you drive is our business!
6546 Mechanicsville Tpke, Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(888) 445-6295
Today 8:45 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:45 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:45 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:45 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:45 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:45 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:45 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mechanicsville Toyota

5.0
Overall Rating
(1088)
Recommend: Yes (1085) No (3)
sales Rating
sales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by Jeff on 10/03/2020

Working with Jeff Decker and Robin was a wonderful experience. Both were highly professional and knowledgeable. I was able to get all of my questions answered which allowed me to make the right decision for purchasing my 4Runner from them. Throughout the entire process they remained in contact and kept me informed of what was taking place. I highly recommend Jeff Decker for your next sales person for your new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1559 Reviews
Sort by:
1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service & After Service Support!

by LCarter on 09/05/2020

When I arrived, the Service Rep. Sarah greeted me to obtain all of my information, observing all social distancing protocols. After having my fuel pump replaced due to a recall. I detected a faint fuel smell in my vehicle. The next day I called the Service Dept. and explained that I had detected the smell and saw a "possible" fuel spot under the car. I was told that I would have to wait until the next Tuesday, approx. five (5) days for an appointment. Shortly thereafter, the Service Rep. Travis called me back and told me that they would address my safety concerns and see me that morning. Travis was courteous and customer focused. And he also followed all social distancing protocols. I have been a customer for over fifteen (15) years. And, I have always been pleased with their service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience Ever

by Andrew Woyansky on 09/04/2020

Easiest car buying experience I’ve had in 20 years with purchasing Toyota’s. The longest process of the whole thing was just driving to the dealership. I was able to do the majority of it over the phone with Justin Sauer and Zachary Lewis which were absolutely top notch for a flawless car buying experience. Only a couple of signatures with Justin and Zachary basically handed me the keys and was off with my new car (2020 Toyota C-HR Limited) in minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

25k carelabor

by Brenda on 08/28/2020

It is a pleasure to take my vehicle for service here, I loved the social distance they have here, no contact , the service was done in less than 45 min. I have never had a bad experience when I take my vehicle for service. This is my 2nd Toyota & I will get a 3rd when it is time for another one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazing Dealership

by Amazing Dealership on 08/27/2020

This is my 3rd purchase from this dealership. My sales person Zak Lewis is "Awesome". He is very knowledgeable about the product, he works extremely hard, and makes the buying experience enjoyable. I will definitely go back and recommend this dealership to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best Experience Ever buying a Truck

by Kevin on 07/11/2020

No games, straight forward and no hidden surprises! Also the process was extremely quick!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 Camry Purchase

by EA on 06/28/2020

We recently bought a Toyota Camry and it was a pleasant experience from the minute we came in till we left with the car. Franco Perrone was very professional and went beyond to help us get the deal we wanted. Thank you for a great experience Franco and Mechanicsville Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent sales customer service

by Scott P on 06/11/2020

My salesman, James Burroughs was excellent. Really took time with us. Showed us all of the features of the minivan and, more importantly, how they worked. Went out of his way to pair our phone with the audio system and program the garage door opener. Great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Experience with no back-and-forth Negotiations

by Excellent Lease Experience on 04/29/2020

The sales associate who assisted me (Charlie Bevin) was very professional and knowledgeable of the vehicle I desired as well as the overall sales process. Charlie went the extra mile to ensure that I received exactly what I was looking for even though it was not immediately available. Kudos to Charlie. Should any of my acquaintances be in the market for a new/used vehicle, I would certainly recommend they visit Mechanicsville Toyota and seek out Charlie. The financial portion of the vehicle purchase/lease was very smooth and did not require any sort of back and forth negotiations. Jay Ramsey did a great job explaining the process and pointed out the options that were most favorable to the buyer. That was greatly appreciated. In three years, I hope to either purchase my Highlander out right or lease a new one. Thanks for a pleasant purchasing experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Truly One of the Best Purchasing Experiences I’ve Ever Had

by Kevin R on 04/28/2020

The entire experience was an absolute pleasure! The salesman, Steven Helms, was second to none and his commitment to making this purchase happen was nothing short of extraordinary. I simply cant thank him, and Mechanicsville Toyota, enough!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Simple and direct dealing

by Kirk on 03/30/2020

The sales staff was direct and forthcoming about the components of the deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My 3rd Highlander from Mechanicsville Toyota

by Margaret on 03/28/2020

This is the third Highlander that I have purchased from Mechanicsville Toyota - and all of them with Don Berkeley's help. He is a wonderful person and an excellent sales rep. The whole staff makes the process very easy. I have always felt respected and fairly treated here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Janet Watkins

by Janet on 03/28/2020

I have a very good experience with everything that going on they were professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Chris on 03/27/2020

Marvin was great to deal with and made the purchase experience fast and easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Mechanicsville Toyota is the place to buy a new car!

by Jennifer on 03/26/2020

Gm was ready for us when we arrived. Car was clean tags were ready and the salesman knew the inside and outside of the vehicle. They were very careful about social distancing with the corona virus situation. Excellent service and attention to detail

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service since 2012

by Jesselle on 03/26/2020

Antiviral procedures were thoroughly implemented, efficient, yet friendly. 35K service was done in a timely fashion. I have received great service at Mechanicsville Toyota since the purchase of a 2012 Prius (which I still own) and the 2016 Prius that I currently drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

.?

by Peggy on 03/26/2020

I always trust Mechanicsville Toyato for my service. Professional, competent and caring. Been taking my '11 Toyota Camry there ever since purchase. Was extremely impressed with their measures concerning covid-19 virus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

inspection

by Joann on 03/26/2020

quick service - love the free inspection

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Dealership, Awesome Staff

by Brian on 03/23/2020

Easy and welcoming staff. Took care of my needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Give me what I ask for

by Keither on 03/23/2020

no hassle..good pricing...friendly and knowledgeable sales staff especially Mike Elliott and general manager John Nickens

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

All in Service Department were very helpful..

by Brenda on 03/20/2020

Vehicle was brought in for 15000 mile check and it was done in a very timely matter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

