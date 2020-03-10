sales Rating

The sales associate who assisted me (Charlie Bevin) was very professional and knowledgeable of the vehicle I desired as well as the overall sales process. Charlie went the extra mile to ensure that I received exactly what I was looking for even though it was not immediately available. Kudos to Charlie. Should any of my acquaintances be in the market for a new/used vehicle, I would certainly recommend they visit Mechanicsville Toyota and seek out Charlie. The financial portion of the vehicle purchase/lease was very smooth and did not require any sort of back and forth negotiations. Jay Ramsey did a great job explaining the process and pointed out the options that were most favorable to the buyer. That was greatly appreciated. In three years, I hope to either purchase my Highlander out right or lease a new one. Thanks for a pleasant purchasing experience. Read more