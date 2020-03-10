Great Buying Experience
by 10/03/2020on
Working with Jeff Decker and Robin was a wonderful experience. Both were highly professional and knowledgeable. I was able to get all of my questions answered which allowed me to make the right decision for purchasing my 4Runner from them. Throughout the entire process they remained in contact and kept me informed of what was taking place. I highly recommend Jeff Decker for your next sales person for your new car.
Great Service & After Service Support!
by 09/05/2020on
When I arrived, the Service Rep. Sarah greeted me to obtain all of my information, observing all social distancing protocols. After having my fuel pump replaced due to a recall. I detected a faint fuel smell in my vehicle. The next day I called the Service Dept. and explained that I had detected the smell and saw a "possible" fuel spot under the car. I was told that I would have to wait until the next Tuesday, approx. five (5) days for an appointment. Shortly thereafter, the Service Rep. Travis called me back and told me that they would address my safety concerns and see me that morning. Travis was courteous and customer focused. And he also followed all social distancing protocols. I have been a customer for over fifteen (15) years. And, I have always been pleased with their service.
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 09/04/2020on
Easiest car buying experience I’ve had in 20 years with purchasing Toyota’s. The longest process of the whole thing was just driving to the dealership. I was able to do the majority of it over the phone with Justin Sauer and Zachary Lewis which were absolutely top notch for a flawless car buying experience. Only a couple of signatures with Justin and Zachary basically handed me the keys and was off with my new car (2020 Toyota C-HR Limited) in minutes.
25k carelabor
by 08/28/2020on
It is a pleasure to take my vehicle for service here, I loved the social distance they have here, no contact , the service was done in less than 45 min. I have never had a bad experience when I take my vehicle for service. This is my 2nd Toyota & I will get a 3rd when it is time for another one.
Amazing Dealership
by 08/27/2020on
This is my 3rd purchase from this dealership. My sales person Zak Lewis is "Awesome". He is very knowledgeable about the product, he works extremely hard, and makes the buying experience enjoyable. I will definitely go back and recommend this dealership to everyone.
Best Experience Ever buying a Truck
by 07/11/2020on
No games, straight forward and no hidden surprises! Also the process was extremely quick!
2020 Camry Purchase
by 06/28/2020on
We recently bought a Toyota Camry and it was a pleasant experience from the minute we came in till we left with the car. Franco Perrone was very professional and went beyond to help us get the deal we wanted. Thank you for a great experience Franco and Mechanicsville Toyota!
Excellent sales customer service
by 06/11/2020on
My salesman, James Burroughs was excellent. Really took time with us. Showed us all of the features of the minivan and, more importantly, how they worked. Went out of his way to pair our phone with the audio system and program the garage door opener. Great customer service.
Excellent Experience with no back-and-forth Negotiations
by 04/29/2020on
The sales associate who assisted me (Charlie Bevin) was very professional and knowledgeable of the vehicle I desired as well as the overall sales process. Charlie went the extra mile to ensure that I received exactly what I was looking for even though it was not immediately available. Kudos to Charlie. Should any of my acquaintances be in the market for a new/used vehicle, I would certainly recommend they visit Mechanicsville Toyota and seek out Charlie. The financial portion of the vehicle purchase/lease was very smooth and did not require any sort of back and forth negotiations. Jay Ramsey did a great job explaining the process and pointed out the options that were most favorable to the buyer. That was greatly appreciated. In three years, I hope to either purchase my Highlander out right or lease a new one. Thanks for a pleasant purchasing experience.
Truly One of the Best Purchasing Experiences I’ve Ever Had
by 04/28/2020on
The entire experience was an absolute pleasure! The salesman, Steven Helms, was second to none and his commitment to making this purchase happen was nothing short of extraordinary. I simply cant thank him, and Mechanicsville Toyota, enough!
Simple and direct dealing
by 03/30/2020on
The sales staff was direct and forthcoming about the components of the deal.
My 3rd Highlander from Mechanicsville Toyota
by 03/28/2020on
This is the third Highlander that I have purchased from Mechanicsville Toyota - and all of them with Don Berkeley's help. He is a wonderful person and an excellent sales rep. The whole staff makes the process very easy. I have always felt respected and fairly treated here.
Janet Watkins
by 03/28/2020on
I have a very good experience with everything that going on they were professional
Great Experience
by 03/27/2020on
Marvin was great to deal with and made the purchase experience fast and easy!
Mechanicsville Toyota is the place to buy a new car!
by 03/26/2020on
Gm was ready for us when we arrived. Car was clean tags were ready and the salesman knew the inside and outside of the vehicle. They were very careful about social distancing with the corona virus situation. Excellent service and attention to detail
Great service since 2012
by 03/26/2020on
Antiviral procedures were thoroughly implemented, efficient, yet friendly. 35K service was done in a timely fashion. I have received great service at Mechanicsville Toyota since the purchase of a 2012 Prius (which I still own) and the 2016 Prius that I currently drive.
by 03/26/2020on
I always trust Mechanicsville Toyato for my service. Professional, competent and caring. Been taking my '11 Toyota Camry there ever since purchase. Was extremely impressed with their measures concerning covid-19 virus.
inspection
by 03/26/2020on
quick service - love the free inspection
Great Dealership, Awesome Staff
by 03/23/2020on
Easy and welcoming staff. Took care of my needs
Give me what I ask for
by 03/23/2020on
no hassle..good pricing...friendly and knowledgeable sales staff especially Mike Elliott and general manager John Nickens
All in Service Department were very helpful..
by 03/20/2020on
Vehicle was brought in for 15000 mile check and it was done in a very timely matter.
