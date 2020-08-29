Customer Reviews of Grappone Ford all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (382)
Recommend: Yes (
379) No ( 3) sales Rating
No pressure sales. Thats why we keep going back. Kurt Swett was excellent. Very knowledgeable and professional.
sales Rating
Gregg is the epitome of a person who puts the customer first; he is confident, friendly, experienced, and knows everything! Clone him!!!
service Rating
service Rating
Professional and easy to schedule
sales Rating
There is absolutely no pressure to buy anything you don’t want or need! This is our second purchase from Grappone, it’s an awesome dealership to buy from!
sales Rating
by
on Danielle 08/22/2020
Kurt Swett was very thorough and answered any questions I had regarding my vehicle purchase. Not only was he extremely professional, he was personable and made me feel confident in my purchase. The rest of the sales team was also extremely friendly and professional, and I didn’t feel like I was being nickel and dimed. Overall had an excellent experience and Grappone Ford and look forward to doing future business here.
service Rating
Courtesy friendly fast service
sales Rating
Transparent, honest, open, friendly, approachable
sales Rating
Sales people were very accommodating and informative with familiarization on new truck delivery.
service Rating Brakes on my Ford Edge were needing to be repaired.
Went on line, plugged in the date that worked for me, and showed up and they had my brakes done in a quick amount of time.
service Rating
The service guy was amazing. Even helped me with my groceries! I am pretty sure his name is Bill.
service Rating Service you can count on!
Grappone always gets it done! Service always available to keep my F-150 in top shape!
service Rating
Grappone personnel are always friendly, knowledgeable and helpful. I went for an oil change and they noticed I needed an inspection sticker, So I said sure, then they told me there was no charge for the sticker! Wow!
sales Rating Recent purchase of an f-150 xlt
by
on Philippe 07/25/2020
It was low pressure, the salesman was very knowledgeable and friendly. The lady who i signed all the contracts and paperwork with took the time to go through everything I was signing. Much different all around than any other car buying experience.
service Rating
Great customer service they go the extra mile to take care of you
sales Rating EXPLORER PURCHASE .......
Friendly and professional people ...
service Rating Great to do business with!
Great service, even greater people. Couldn't ask for a better service department. I feel confident that they are taking care of me.
sales Rating Truly a Wonderful Purchase Experience!
No pressure experience...treated professionally and respectfully.
sales Rating
The salesman was very good to me. Explained very well all the details. Answered any questions I had
sales Rating Great Dealership to do business with.
Friendly, knowledgeable sales staff. Sales area welcoming and adhering to COVID guidelines. Great dealership to do business with. Thank you.
service Rating
Always very friendly staff and I never feel I’m being taken advantage of as with other auto repair facilities in the past.
service Rating
Started on time. Advised of the time needed and finished within that time parameter. I was advised of the time for additional work.
service Rating