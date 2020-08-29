Grappone Ford

530 Route 3A, Bow, NH 03304
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Grappone Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(382)
Recommend: Yes (379) No (3)
sales Rating

New car purchase

by Steve on 08/29/2020

No pressure sales. Thats why we keep going back. Kurt Swett was excellent. Very knowledgeable and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Grappone Ford Rules!

by Daniel on 09/03/2020

Gregg is the epitome of a person who puts the customer first; he is confident, friendly, experienced, and knows everything! Clone him!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Reliable

by Bruce on 08/25/2020

Professional and easy to schedule

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Vehicle purchase

by Carole on 08/22/2020

There is absolutely no pressure to buy anything you don’t want or need! This is our second purchase from Grappone, it’s an awesome dealership to buy from!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ford Escape Purchase

by Danielle on 08/22/2020

Kurt Swett was very thorough and answered any questions I had regarding my vehicle purchase. Not only was he extremely professional, he was personable and made me feel confident in my purchase. The rest of the sales team was also extremely friendly and professional, and I didn’t feel like I was being nickel and dimed. Overall had an excellent experience and Grappone Ford and look forward to doing future business here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Fast service

by Diana on 08/20/2020

Courtesy friendly fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Five Star

by Tom on 08/18/2020

Transparent, honest, open, friendly, approachable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Vehicle delivery

by Michael on 08/15/2020

Sales people were very accommodating and informative with familiarization on new truck delivery.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Brakes on my Ford Edge were needing to be repaired.

by Mark on 08/12/2020

Went on line, plugged in the date that worked for me, and showed up and they had my brakes done in a quick amount of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service!

by CA on 08/11/2020

The service guy was amazing. Even helped me with my groceries! I am pretty sure his name is Bill.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service you can count on!

by Brian on 08/04/2020

Grappone always gets it done! Service always available to keep my F-150 in top shape!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

outstanding service

by DanL on 08/03/2020

Grappone personnel are always friendly, knowledgeable and helpful. I went for an oil change and they noticed I needed an inspection sticker, So I said sure, then they told me there was no charge for the sticker! Wow!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Recent purchase of an f-150 xlt

by Philippe on 07/25/2020

It was low pressure, the salesman was very knowledgeable and friendly. The lady who i signed all the contracts and paperwork with took the time to go through everything I was signing. Much different all around than any other car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

No pressure atmosphere

by Patrick on 07/22/2020

Great customer service they go the extra mile to take care of you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

EXPLORER PURCHASE .......

by Edward on 07/19/2020

Friendly and professional people ...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great to do business with!

by Sue on 07/13/2020

Great service, even greater people. Couldn't ask for a better service department. I feel confident that they are taking care of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Truly a Wonderful Purchase Experience!

by Estelle on 06/30/2020

No pressure experience...treated professionally and respectfully.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ford sale

by Joseph on 06/30/2020

The salesman was very good to me. Explained very well all the details. Answered any questions I had

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Dealership to do business with.

by KRyan on 06/19/2020

Friendly, knowledgeable sales staff. Sales area welcoming and adhering to COVID guidelines. Great dealership to do business with. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Alex on 06/19/2020

Always very friendly staff and I never feel I’m being taken advantage of as with other auto repair facilities in the past.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Srvice call

by Donald on 06/11/2020

Started on time. Advised of the time needed and finished within that time parameter. I was advised of the time for additional work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
