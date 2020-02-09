Palmen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Kenosha Customer Reviews of Palmen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Kenosha all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (677)
Recommend: Yes (
671) No ( 6) sales Rating
Very good at his job. Had everything ready for me when i got there.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
Very good at his job. Had everything ready for me when i got there.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
Our salesman ,Shawn was knowledgable, courteous, and listened to our concerns and questions
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating
Jeff Haines was polite transparent and knowledgeable everyone at palmen Jeep were courteous kind and very friendly
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Friendly, quick, kept informed.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Shawn is a great asset to Palmen moters very knowledge about vehicles. Very helpful in every part of my buying process.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Friendly and courteous,on time
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Able to do the work then and I didn’t have to come back.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable Close review service Rating Amazing customer service!!!
Kevin was very knowledgeable and helpful throughout my repair.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Bob Piscotti worked with me to find the right car with a payment I could afford.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating Good Service at Palmen Motors Kenosha
Fairly well organized service check-in and routine. Friendly service manager who listened to my concerns about the vehicle.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating Great and Friendly Service
by
on Gabrielle 07/31/2020
It was very quick and easy and worked with me to find a car that fit my budget
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating Recent service at Palmen Kenosha
Advisor told me exactly what the diagnosis was and what to expect as far as the price of the solution. I was very pleased that the final bill was less than originally quoted.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Very friendly and knowledgeable about my jeep, listened to me when I spoke. Kept me up to date on my jeep and called me to explain what needed to be done.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable Close review sales Rating Stop out and visit Ray for your car buying needs, you won't be disappointed
Ray is our go to sales guy, and has been for a couple of years. He's easy going, knows answers to all of my stupid questions, and listens to what we want/need. We've purchased multiple vehicles from him, and will continue to do so!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
informed, prompt, mistake free
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Paul Cochran consistently provides exceptional service for my car. He's very knowledgeable and goes the extra mile to ensure that all my concerns are addressed. He's a rockstar! Also, I have never had any serious follow up issues after service on my car. The service technicians do a fantastic job making sure any mechanical issues are fully addressed, fixed correctly the first time and repeat trips for service are not needed. Thank you!!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating Great, friendly no pressure dealership
Gene was excellent to work with. There was no pressure at all and he was very knowledgeable, open and honest. Mike made everything go smoothly and they both stayed past closing to finish the deal so I did not have to make another trip from Oconomowoc.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Friendly quick professional service
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating Purchase of a new Charger
Zach Ebner and Frank Chiappetta were excellent to work with form the sales side. Chris did the paperwork effortlessly to make the buying experience simple. All were professional in their efforts.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Work done well and ready the same day. I've known Paul Cochrane for a long time and I trust him with my wife's minivan. After she passed away I kept it and Paul's always been helpful because I'm on a fixed income.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Charlotte was amazing! She needs to be commended on how hard she works. Seemed like she was doing everything while others stood around!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable Close review See less