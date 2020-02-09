Palmen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Kenosha

5431 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Palmen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Kenosha

4.9
Overall Rating
(677)
Recommend: Yes (671) No (6)
sales Rating

Very pleased!!

by Heather on 09/02/2020

Very good at his job. Had everything ready for me when i got there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
937 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

Purchased at Palmen

by Robert on 08/29/2020

Our salesman ,Shawn was knowledgable, courteous, and listened to our concerns and questions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome Experience

by Brian on 08/29/2020

Jeff Haines was polite transparent and knowledgeable everyone at palmen Jeep were courteous kind and very friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Mike

by Michael on 08/28/2020

Friendly, quick, kept informed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Car saleman

by Timothy on 08/26/2020

Shawn is a great asset to Palmen moters very knowledge about vehicles. Very helpful in every part of my buying process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Good service

by Glen on 08/22/2020

Friendly and courteous,on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick work

by Erin on 08/18/2020

Able to do the work then and I didn’t have to come back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Amazing customer service!!!

by Eric on 08/17/2020

Kevin was very knowledgeable and helpful throughout my repair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by Debra on 08/09/2020

Bob Piscotti worked with me to find the right car with a payment I could afford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Good Service at Palmen Motors Kenosha

by David on 08/05/2020

Fairly well organized service check-in and routine. Friendly service manager who listened to my concerns about the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great and Friendly Service

by Gabrielle on 07/31/2020

It was very quick and easy and worked with me to find a car that fit my budget

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Recent service at Palmen Kenosha

by Jeff on 07/30/2020

Advisor told me exactly what the diagnosis was and what to expect as far as the price of the solution. I was very pleased that the final bill was less than originally quoted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Jeep 06

by Frank on 07/23/2020

Very friendly and knowledgeable about my jeep, listened to me when I spoke. Kept me up to date on my jeep and called me to explain what needed to be done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Stop out and visit Ray for your car buying needs, you won't be disappointed

by Leona on 07/22/2020

Ray is our go to sales guy, and has been for a couple of years. He's easy going, knows answers to all of my stupid questions, and listens to what we want/need. We've purchased multiple vehicles from him, and will continue to do so!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Feedback

by Edward on 07/21/2020

informed, prompt, mistake free

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Service

by Peg on 07/20/2020

Paul Cochran consistently provides exceptional service for my car. He's very knowledgeable and goes the extra mile to ensure that all my concerns are addressed. He's a rockstar! Also, I have never had any serious follow up issues after service on my car. The service technicians do a fantastic job making sure any mechanical issues are fully addressed, fixed correctly the first time and repeat trips for service are not needed. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great, friendly no pressure dealership

by Matthew on 07/17/2020

Gene was excellent to work with. There was no pressure at all and he was very knowledgeable, open and honest. Mike made everything go smoothly and they both stayed past closing to finish the deal so I did not have to make another trip from Oconomowoc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Sean on 07/16/2020

Friendly quick professional service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of a new Charger

by Ronald on 07/15/2020

Zach Ebner and Frank Chiappetta were excellent to work with form the sales side. Chris did the paperwork effortlessly to make the buying experience simple. All were professional in their efforts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

My wife's minivan.

by Steven on 07/13/2020

Work done well and ready the same day. I've known Paul Cochrane for a long time and I trust him with my wife's minivan. After she passed away I kept it and Paul's always been helpful because I'm on a fixed income.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Jeep

by Randy on 07/09/2020

Charlotte was amazing! She needs to be commended on how hard she works. Seemed like she was doing everything while others stood around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Read more reviews
33 cars in stock
0 new0 used33 certified pre-owned
Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
