Best Cars for Snow in 2024

No matter your budget, you’ll find great options for driving on snowy and icy roads.

  • written by
    Correspondent
    Growing up in a family obsessed with the automobile and as the son of an engineer, Jeremy Korzeniewski has spent his entire life surrounded by cars and trucks. Over the last couple of decades, he has written more than 8,000 articles and reviews covering cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles, with a focus on environmental technologies and their impact on the future of transportation. He loves the chance to put the right person in the perfect car, and when he's not busy writing, he spends his time honing his cooking skills and watching anything and everything that features Gordon Ramsay.
    edited by
    Senior Consumer Advice Editor & Content Strategy
    Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

A vehicle that can handle winter weather is an important factor for the majority of Americans, particularly considering that the U.S. Department of Transportation says more than 70% of the nation's roads are located in snowy regions and that nearly the same percentage of drivers call those wintry regions home. The best cars for snow in 2024 include affordable models like the Subaru Crosstrek, along with popular picks such as the Toyota RAV4 and the best-selling Ford F-150 pickup. Larger or more luxurious vehicles like the Acura RDX, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Lexus GX series are also recommended for snowy roads and offer plenty of options to make driving in cold weather less of a hassle.

Best cars for snow and ice driving
Other cars to consider
All-wheel drive or four-wheel drive?
What features make a car drive better in the snow?

Best cars for snow and ice driving

Subaru Crosstrek

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru's popular Crosstrek comes standard with the automaker's lauded Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, traction control, and a stability control system that uses the brakes to keep the car moving in the right direction when it detects a tire slipping. It also boasts at least 8.7 inches of ground clearance. Sport, Limited and Wilderness models get an added Deep Snow drive mode for extra capability. A 2.5-liter engine is standard on these three trim levels, and it offers an adequate 182 horsepower. The Subaru Crosstrek Sport starts at $30,540 (including destination), so if you're shopping for one of the best affordable cars for snow, the Subaru Crosstrek is the top pick.

Starting MSRP: $26,540

Subaru Outback

2024 Subaru Outback in a mountain setting

Like the smaller and less expensive Crosstrek, the Subaru Outback comes standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive along with at least 8.7 inches of ground clearance. Since it's larger than the Crosstrek, the Outback is more comfortable for families with children and pets. Plus, a little extra weight can actually help provide a bit more traction in heavy snow and icy conditions. Buyers who live in areas that experience especially deep snow should consider the Outback Wilderness, which boasts 9.5 inches of ground clearance — more than the Ford Bronco Sport or Toyota RAV4 — and Deep Snow mode. The Wilderness also benefits from a 260-horsepower turbocharged engine that is much more satisfying than the base 182-hp powerplant.

Starting MSRP: $30,315

Ford Bronco Sport

2024 Ford Bronco Sport driving through snow

Every Ford Bronco Sport model comes standard with all-wheel drive, but the model best suited for treacherous driving conditions is also the priciest. Only the top-level Bronco Sport Badlands gets an advanced AWD setup that's capable of shifting power from side to side for ultimate traction in slippery conditions. At 8.8 inches, the Badlands also has more ground clearance than other Bronco Sports. No matter which Bronco Sport you choose, Slippery mode is part of Ford's G.O.A.T. (that's Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) mode selector, and the interior is designed to be relatively easy to keep clean — helpful for those who live in snowy areas.

Starting MSRP: $31,390

Toyota RAV4

2024_ oyota RAV4 Adventure on the highway

The Toyota RAV4 offers an advanced all-wheel-drive system in Adventure and TRD Off-Road trim levels that includes torque vectoring, and those are the best options for drivers who regularly drive in snowy and icy conditions. These two trims get a small 0.2-inch bump in ground clearance to 8.6 inches, but more importantly, a dedicated Snow mode on the Multi-Terrain Select dial. Since the Adventure and TRD Off-Road aren't offered in RAV4 Hybrid lineup, buyers will have to stick with the base engine that offers a middling 203 horsepower.

Starting MSRP: $30,025

Acura RDX

2024 Acura RDX A-Spec front three-quarter view

The Acura RDX comes standard with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. "In wet or slippery conditions, especially winter conditions such as snow," Acura says, "SH-AWD can help stabilize the vehicle … by actively routing power to the rear wheel with the most traction." Even better than the marketing copy is that the system, now in its fourth generation, actually works as described, aiding traction in snowy and icy conditions. The larger Acura MDX offers similar benefits, and for Acura buyers who need three rows or the ability to tow — the smaller RDX's 1,500-pound capacity may be enough for a single snowmobile, whereas the MDX's 5,000-pound limit allows for quite a bit more winter-weather fun in tow — the MDX is an obvious choice.

Starting MSRP: $45,700

Honda Ridgeline

2024 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E in snow

Unlike most other trucks, the Honda Ridgeline's unibody design means it offers a comfortable ride, car-like handling and efficient packaging for a spacious interior. The Ridgeline's i-VTM4 all-wheel-drive system, much like Acura's SH-AWD, is an advanced system that can send power to the wheel with the most traction. A dedicated Snow mode can be selected for its traction control system. The Pilot and Passport can also be optioned with Honda's torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, making them solid choices for this list as well.

Starting MSRP: $41,545

Ford F-150

2024 Ford F-150 Platinum in the woods

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in America for good reason. It offers all the creature comforts drivers expect in a modern vehicle, and its four-wheel-drive system can be optioned with a full-time setting. Both Slippery and Deep Snow modes are included, too. The F-150's optional PowerBoost hybrid powerplant with Pro Power Onboard is particularly noteworthy as it offers up to 7.2 kW of electric power that could be used as a backup generator in case of an outage. 

Starting MSRP: $43,280 (SuperCab)

Jeep Grand Cherokee

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the road

You don't have to go far off the beaten path to benefit from the advanced four-wheel-drive tech employed by the Jeep Grand Cherokee. There are multiple 4x4 systems offered in Jeep's mainstream SUV; the first, Quadra-Trac I, is a full-time system designed for everyday driving. The step-up Quadra-Trac II benefits from a transfer case with a 4-Lo setting more suitable for rock crawling than the daily commute. The third, Quadra-Drive II with its electronic locking rear differential, is overkill for typical winter conditions but still impressively capable in the rough stuff. Regardless, Jeep's Selec-Terrain system includes a dedicated mode for driving in the snow.

Starting MSRP: $38,290

Lexus GX

2024 Lexus GX Premium

Truck-like body-on-frame SUVs are true workhorses of the American driveway, and recent models like the Lexus GX prove they can be luxurious and seriously capable at the same time. All GX trim levels come standard with an advanced full-time four-wheel-drive system that helps take the guesswork out of driving in mixed weather conditions. When the going gets really tough, a Deep Snow mode helps dig the GX out of the muck. Finally, a Cold Weather package includes a windshield wiper de-icer, headlight washer and fast-response interior heater.

Starting MSRP: $64,250

Toyota Camry

2025 Toyota Camry XLE AWD on the road

The 2025 Toyota Camry now features only hybrid powertrains, and its optional all-wheel-drive system features a dedicated electric motor powering the rear wheels. It automatically powers up when the car's onboard computers sense slip from the front wheels, and while it's not as advanced as those offered by other cars on this list, it should still offer good traction in snow conditions.

Starting MSRP: $29,495

Toyota Sienna

in a wooded area

For 2024, both the Chrysler Pacifica and Toyota Sienna offer all-wheel drive. Between the two, only the Sienna is also available as a hybrid — Chrysler's excellent plug-in powertrain is stuck with front-wheel drive. While SUVs may have taken over as the darling of suburban families across the States, minivans like the Sienna make a ton of sense for families who prioritize space and efficiency in equal amounts. Buyers who live in the snowbelt may want to consider the Sienna Woodland Edition, which combines AWD with a little extra ground clearance.

Starting MSRP: $39,080

Other cars to consider

As we said at the outset, nearly any car properly fitted with winter tires is going to perform at least acceptably in the snow. Still, as our list highlights, some will be better than others. If you're shopping for an electric car and plan to drive it regularly through the winter, it's important to know that EVs lose a good bit of their range in cold weather. If that's not an issue, many EVs are offered with all-wheel drive, the Rivian R1S SUV and R1T truck have dedicated Snow modes, and the Tesla Cybertruck has a traction control setting for Slippery Surfaces.

We pointed out why the Ford F-150 might be the best truck for wintry conditions, but other full-size trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Ram 1500 and Toyota Tundra also have good ground clearance and are all offered with optional four-wheel drive. The same can be said of full-size SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition. General Motors' Chevy and GMC models with four-wheel drive come standard with an automatic mode that offers some just-in-case peace of mind when a little snow starts falling.

You may notice there's only one sedan on this list. Over the last few decades, crossovers have taken the place of sedans in so many American driveways that automakers don't build many traditional four-door models any longer. For 2025, the Mazda 3 is a great small sedan that's well suited to snowy areas with its optional all-wheel drive. It's also available in a practical hatchback shape. The Toyota Prius isn't technically a sedan due to its rear hatch opening, but it too is a reasonable pick with its optional electrified all-wheel-drive system. Luxury sedans from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are currently offered with power to all four wheels, but it's safe to consider their remaining days numbered.

All-wheel drive or four-wheel drive?

The difference between all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive comes down to the speeds at which the front and wheels turn. Traditionally, trucks and SUVs with body-on-frame construction — this would include all the popular full-size pickup trucks and utility vehicles like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition — have transfer cases between the engine and transmission that split power from front to rear and usually offer both High and Low ranges. When locked into 4WD, the front and rear wheels rotate at the same speed, and that means they are best reserved for slick roads or when driving on dirt or through mud.

A few decades ago, trucks and SUVs with 4WD required manual interaction to switch from rear- to four-wheel drive. These days, full-time 4WD systems are common and recommended for drivers who live in areas often pounded by snow.

Full-time AWD is commonly offered by today's popular crossovers. These are mostly set-and-forget systems that use sensors and computers to adjust how much power goes to each wheel. That means they can be used on all types of road surfaces. Some AWD systems feature more advanced technology that allows them to split power from side to side instead of just front to rear, and some can be locked to simulate 4WD systems.

Which is better, 4WD or AWD? There's no simple answer. The lines between all- and four-wheel drive have been blurred as automakers seek to design vehicles that appeal to a wide range of buyers. For drivers looking for ultimate traction in snowy conditions, vehicles with either full-time 4WD or an advanced AWD system like those highlighted in this article will offer similar benefits. Read "AWD vs. 4WD: What's the Difference?" for a more detailed discussion.

What features make a car drive better in the snow?

It's important to note that tires play the most critical role when driving in the snow and ice regardless of what vehicle you're driving. A proper set of winter tires will do wonders for traction on cold, slippery roads. If that's not an option, drivers should ensure whatever tires they do have are properly inflated and have sufficient tread. 

Other attributes that can help a vehicle excel in the snow are all- or four-wheel drive, traction and stability control, and good ground clearance. Creature comforts such as remote start, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel are nice to have, while extra features such as a dedicated drive mode for snow and ice or heated mirrors provide an extra edge to take the pain out of winter weather.

