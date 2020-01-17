2020 Honda Ridgeline
What’s new
- New nine-speed transmission replaces outgoing six-speed
- Honda Sensing safety features and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard
- Available trims reduced to Sport, RTL, RTL-E and Black Edition
- Part of the second Ridgeline generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Superior ride and handling thanks to independent rear suspension
- Unique two-way tailgate and large lockable in-bed trunk
- Sophisticated all-wheel-drive system provides multi-surface traction
- Spacious crew cab is comfortable and handsomely finished
- Frustrating touchscreen audio and navigation interface
- Lacks low-range gearing and underbody clearance of typical trucks
- 5,000-pound maximum tow rating drops to 3,500 pounds on front-wheel-drive version
- Sensitive driver aids are distracting
2020 Honda Ridgeline Review
The 2020 Honda Ridgeline offers the most car-like experience in the midsize pickup truck segment. Credit goes to the Ridgeline's unibody construction, which helps it provide more noise isolation, ride comfort and interior room than its traditional truck-based rivals. You also get some cool storage tricks, such as a lockable in-bed trunk, that are exclusive to the Ridgeline.
Honda continues to offer the Ridgeline with a single engine option, a smooth-spinning 280-horsepower V6. New for 2020 is a standard nine-speed automatic transmission. It replaces the previous six-speed and promises incremental improvements in acceleration and fuel economy. Honda has also tinkered with the Ridgeline's trim levels this year. The biggest change is improved availability of the larger touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
So what's not to like? Well, the big knock on the Ridgeline is that it lacks the rugged off-road ability and attitude of its rivals such as the Chevrolet Colorado, Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Tacoma. Buyers of these trucks tend to want that stuff even if they don't plan on using any of it on a regular basis, if at all. But evaluated logically, the Ridgeline is undeniably the most refined, comfortable and roomy truck of the group.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The Ridgeline is like a crossover SUV in this regard, but with an advanced traction management system that can cope with snow, sand and dirt. Still, it lacks the underbody clearance, wheel articulation and low-range gearing that allows other 4WD pickups to venture into rockier territory. That said, the Ridgeline, with its independent rear suspension, performs better than typical solid-axle trucks on washboard dirt roads.
How comfortable is it?9.0
We also like the Ridgeline's seating. The front seats have a nice shape and supportive padding that provides long-distance comfort. The cushions are broad enough to accommodate larger folks, and effective bolsters prevent those with narrower frames from sliding around. The comfy rear seats are set at a pleasing angle.
How’s the interior?9.0
The Ridgeline offers the driver and passengers plenty of room, particularly in interior width and rear head- and legroom. It's also pretty easy to see out of. The large windows give a good view out of the front and sides, and the blind spot isn't overly large.
How’s the tech?8.0
The native voice command interface can control phone, navigation and audio. Commands need to follow certain guidelines, but some plain language commands do work. Press and hold the voice button to bypass this system and get to the much more sophisticated voice commands via your paired phone.
How’s the storage?8.5
The Ridgeline's payload rating is also very good for the class. Not quite as good is towing capacity — a maximum of 5,000 pounds with AWD. But it isn't too shabby in a truck class where heavy towing isn't a crucial purchase reason.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Honda's no-option pricing strategy makes prices look a bit higher at first glance, but it also makes it easy to know the bottom line. Pricing is fairly competitive considering the quality offered.
Wildcard7.5
The Ridgeline won't interest those looking for a rig that plays on its tough-truck image. It's more of a logical truck, a comfy truck, the kind of pickup truck buyers would be quite happy with if they focused on need instead of want. Inevitably, some will not take it seriously and will ignore the good points detailed above. That's a shame.
Which Ridgeline does Edmunds recommend?
Honda Ridgeline models
The 2020 Honda Ridgeline is offered in four trim levels: Sport, RTL, RTL-E and Black Edition. All Ridgelines are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine (280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque) mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on the Sport and RTL trim levels, and all-wheel drive (AWD) is an option. The other trims come standard with AWD.
The entry-level Sport comes with much of the same hardware and capabilities of the higher trims. Now standard for 2020 is Honda Sensing, which bundles driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation and automatic emergency braking. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, as are cloth seats, which are unique to the Sport, and tri-zone climate control.
Moving up to the RTL adds creature comforts such as leather-trimmed seats, heated and power-adjustable front seats, a sunroof and a power-sliding rear window. And the step to the RTL-E brings even more, with a powerful audio system, navigation, and a truck-bed power outlet as well as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The top-of-the-line Black Edition has the same features as the RTL-E but comes with blacked-out exterior trim and wheels plus red-accented leather seats.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda Ridgeline.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- ride quality
- handling & steering
- safety
- off-roading
- road noise
- fuel efficiency
- maintenance & parts
- sound system
- infotainment system
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- warranty
- appearance
- electrical system
- technology
- towing
- transmission
- doors
- spaciousness
- wheels & tires
- interior
- climate control
Most helpful consumer reviews
I upgraded from a 2012 Honda Ridgeling and what a difference. I loved my 2012 and it's utalitarian features. That truck had personality. This one has everything. I bought the RTL-E and I love it. The interior is top notch... to me, it is the Cadillac of the midsize segment from that perspective. Exterior looks more like a traditional truck than it's predecessor, too. Admitedly, I did love the look of the old one. All that being said, I know the knocks on the truck from the "purist" who don't use their trucks for their offroda capabilties often, if at all. My truck can tow my boat (3500 lbs) effortlessly. It can handle all types of weather. It can go off road beyond the ability I need it to. Has the best gas mileage in the segment. And did I mention it's a great daily driver. It's a great versitile, good looking, capable truck that holds it's value. I'm not sure whate else to say... oh yea, it also has a truck-bed audio system that sounds great!
Some people don’t call this a truck, I do. I don’t go 4 wheeling or off roaming. It’s a perfect truck for everyday use, fantastic ride, all the new safety features, dual option tailgate with a huge trunk. I love it!
Owned a Dodge Dakota that treated me well but it's time had come. Wasn't looking for a brand new truck, so I test drove a few used ones that had ~30k miles on them. After driving a Tacoma, F-150, and a 2019 Ridgeline with 30k miles, the Ridgeline was truly in a class of its own. Drives like a luxury car, but can do everything I need a truck to do - tow my boat, haul mulch and other stuff around the yard, and house projects. After searching the few available used Ridgelines, I went and test drove the best deal I found. During the test drive, I found out a brand new top of the line RTL-E was only $4k more. Why would I buy used if I could get new with a full warranty for $4k more? And it's incredible to me that it keeps its value that well. Love my new Ridgeline. Leather seats, sunroof, heated steering wheel/seats, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, truly flat bed (no wheel wells) - which is really nice by the way, trunk in the bed, active noise cancelling while driving - and music adjusts volume with speed, and a ton of other features. Wife bought a new VW and almost immediately after she started driving my Ridgeline, she said "I thought my car was nice. This is way nicer." Feels like a luxury car that can do everything a midsize truck should do. Love it. Can see why there's so few used ones available. Definitely recommend. Update: Still love the truck and I've been getting 29 or 30 mpg pretty consistently! Yes, this is mostly freeway driving and I try to stay at constant speeds on the freeway, but my old VW Golf Turbo couldn't break 28 mpg in those same conditions. I'm impressed.
The Ridgeline is the perfect vehicle for me. I need a pickup truck to haul motorcycles and parts. The towing capacity is only 5000 pounds which is more than enough for my needs. If you need to haul heavy loads you might as well buy a full size pickup. The Ridgeline rides like a dream. The storage is tremendous. I am more than happy with this vehicle.
Features & Specs
|RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$42,020
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$36,670
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$43,520
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$33,900
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ridgeline safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking
- Warns the driver of a possible forward collision and engages the brakes to reduce the severity of a front impact.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Manages following distance as well as speed, and it can be switched to speed-only mode if desired.
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Gives the driver a clear view behind the truck, which can be especially useful when the bed or cabin is full or when connecting a trailer.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Ridgeline vs. the competition
Honda Ridgeline vs. Toyota Tacoma
The Toyota Tacoma has been around long enough to be considered the benchmark for midsize pickup trucks. From bare-bones work truck to impressively capable off-road vehicle, there's likely a Tacoma for every prospective buyer. The Ridgeline is more comfortable, but the Tacoma has more attitude. Read Edmunds' long-term road test on the Tacoma.
Honda Ridgeline vs. Ford Ranger
Back after a long hiatus, the Ford Ranger has been reborn as a more modern and accommodating pickup truck. There's only one engine, but it's a fairly powerful turbocharged four-cylinder with impressive towing capability. But inside the cabin the Ranger isn't nearly as practical and user-friendly as the Ridgeline.
Honda Ridgeline vs. Chevrolet Colorado
The Colorado does what most people expect a truck to do. It's a pretty well-rounded truck. It offers an array of engines to choose from, as well as some pretty hardcore off-road variants. The Honda, however, still has the edge when it comes to comfort and utility. Read Edmunds' long-term road test on the Colorado.
FAQ
Is the Honda Ridgeline a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda Ridgeline?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Ridgeline:
- New nine-speed transmission replaces outgoing six-speed
- Honda Sensing safety features and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard
- Available trims reduced to Sport, RTL, RTL-E and Black Edition
- Part of the second Ridgeline generation introduced for 2017
Is the Honda Ridgeline reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda Ridgeline a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Ridgeline?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda Ridgeline is the 2020 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,900.
Other versions include:
- RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,020
- RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,670
- Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $43,520
- Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $33,900
- RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,820
- Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,140
What are the different models of Honda Ridgeline?
2020 Honda Ridgeline Overview
The 2020 Honda Ridgeline is offered in the following submodels: Ridgeline Crew Cab. Available styles include RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A), RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A), RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Honda Ridgeline?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda Ridgeline and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Ridgeline 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Ridgeline.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda Ridgeline?
2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,640. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,216 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,216 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,424.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 9.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,140. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,344 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,344 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,796.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 10.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 29 2020 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,940. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,024 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,024 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,916.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 10.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,260. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $2,583 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,583 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,677.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 6.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Honda Ridgelines are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Honda Ridgeline for sale near. There are currently 118 new 2020 Ridgelines listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,260 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Honda Ridgeline. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,619 on a used or CPO 2020 Ridgeline available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Honda Ridgelines you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Ridgeline for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,334.
Find a new Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,833.
Why trust Edmunds?
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Honda Ridgeline?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
