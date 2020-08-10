2021 Acura RDX Review

The 2021 Acura RDX proves you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a well-rounded small luxury SUV. This is one of the least expensive models in its class, yet it comes with more features than base versions of competitors. Even a fully loaded RDX is reasonably priced. You don't give up much either. The spacious cabin features a design similar to Acura's NSX supercar and is trimmed in high-quality materials. Ride and seat comfort is excellent. It's also quite fun to drive, especially when you equip it with all-wheel drive. Rival SUVs do offer more powertrain choices and individual options. But if you can do without a deep customization program, the Acura RDX should surpass your expectations for a luxury SUV.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

There's certainly a lot to like about the RDX. It's roomy, comfortable and packed with features. On the downside, there isn't an optional engine upgrade for buyers looking for more power or a hybrid option. Additionally, we're not terribly fond of the RDX's infotainment system. Overall, though, the Acura RDX is worth checking out if you're looking for a good value on a luxury SUV, especially compared to European rivals such as the Audi Q5, the Jaguar F-Pace and the Mercedes GLC.

How does it drive? 7.5

Overall, the RDX is a solid performer. Its turbocharged engine provides strong power at low rpm to get you away from stoplights quickly, and the transmission is adept at picking the right gear for the situation. In Edmunds testing, we recorded a 0-60 mph time of 7 seconds. That's a little slower than some other top competitors, but it's respectable. The brakes inspire confidence thanks to predictable engagement and good feel.



When you drive around turns, there's not much body roll. You'll definitely want SH-AWD to maximize the RDX's sporting potential since it helps the RDX power out of turns. The steering is nicely tuned. It's light and makes for easy maneuvering in parking lots but also firms up appropriately at higher speeds to give you a feeling of control.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The stylish heated and cooled front seats will accommodate a wide variety of drivers in comfort. They're also supportive to keep you secure when turning. The suspension does a respectable job of keeping you comfortable when driving over a variety of surfaces. The RDX shrugs off potholes and is well controlled over highway undulations.



Cabin noise is reasonably well muted, and there's minimal wind noise at freeway speeds. Some engine noise comes through, but it's never obnoxious. The climate control system doesn't have any issues regulating cabin temperature, but a lot of airflow is aimed at the driver's hands, which you may not like.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The RDX has a mix of friendly basic ergonomics and some rather different, if not polarizing, ideas for how things should be done. In particular, the shifter arrangement, touchpad infotainment controller and small climate control buttons might fluster the driver. In terms of visibility, the front roof pillars are a bit on the thick side and can block some visibility when cornering. Rear visibility is compromised by the rear hatch's power-operated hinges.



On a more positive note, there's plenty of room for front and rear passengers. A wide range of drivers should be able to find a comfortable driving position, and rear headroom is more than sufficient for average-size adults.

How’s the tech? 8.5

This tech is the tour de force of the RDX. With an intriguing new touchpad interface, the infotainment system should appeal to the tech-savvy buyer, just as the impressive audio system will appeal to the dedicated audiophile. But the learning curve required to get accustomed to the new system could prove a deal-breaker for buyers who don't like picking up new tech.



Apply CarPlay is standard, but Android Auto is not yet available (Acura says it's coming and capability will be available to existing cars). Acura's suite of driver aids is standard, including adaptive cruise control, which is a notable strength in a class where such features are often pricey extras.

How’s the storage? 8.5

Acura really has interior packaging figured out, and the RDX is yet another showcase of space efficiency. From a generous cargo area to flexible interior storage solutions, the RDX makes carrying a lot of stuff easier than it should be.



At 31.1 cubic feet of storage behind the back seats, the RDX offers more space than most competitors, and there's an abundance of storage options up front thanks to the tiered center console. Car seat anchors are clearly marked, and the large back seat means there's plenty of room for car seats.

How economical is it? 6.0

Rated at 24 mpg combined with FWD or 23 mpg combined with AWD, the RDX returns lower mileage than the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. All three require premium fuel. On our 119-mile evaluation loop, our test RDX only returned a bit more than 20 mpg. Other fill-ups were below that number too. A light foot might be required to hit 23 mpg.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Luxury SUVs are supposed to be well built and packed with features. The RDX does that while undercutting the popular competitors by thousands of dollars, even when fully loaded. Build quality is excellent inside and out, and the RDX offers something a little different from competitors in terms of interior design and ergonomics.



It's not as refined or efficient as competitors, but it's a solid value for buyers looking for something outside the usual German luxury box. Unfortunately, the RDX doesn't offer any particular advantages in terms of warranty coverage or ownership compared to rivals.

Wildcard 7.5

If the aggressively angular exterior design doesn't give it away, the tech-forward interior certainly will. The RDX is about providing a distinctive and modern driving experience. It's certainly a distinctive offering in the compact luxury SUV class. Unfortunately, while the SH-AWD holds the promise of a bit of physics-defying handling, you only sense the full effect of that technology when exiting certain medium-speed corners.

Which RDX does Edmunds recommend?

We think it's at least worth adding the Technology package to your RDX. It's reasonably priced and adds features we'd expect for a luxury SUV, such as leather seating, an upgraded audio system and a blind-spot monitor. The all-wheel-drive system is also worth a look since it makes the RDX a little more fun to drive.

Acura RDX models

Like all Acuras, the RDX is not offered in trim levels per se but in a single base level with three options packages: Technology, A-Spec and Advance. All are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (272 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but you can opt for all-wheel drive (Acura calls it SH-AWD) for increased traction and sportier driving dynamics.