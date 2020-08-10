2021 Acura RDX
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2021
- Part of the third RDX generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Roomy cabin and cargo area
- Sharp steering and handling
- Well-trimmed cabin
- Lots of available tech for much less than competitors
- No choice of powertrain
- Options are bundled solely into packages
- Touchpad controller can be difficult to use
2021 Acura RDX Review
The 2021 Acura RDX proves you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a well-rounded small luxury SUV. This is one of the least expensive models in its class, yet it comes with more features than base versions of competitors. Even a fully loaded RDX is reasonably priced.
You don't give up much either. The spacious cabin features a design similar to Acura's NSX supercar and is trimmed in high-quality materials. Ride and seat comfort is excellent. It's also quite fun to drive, especially when you equip it with all-wheel drive. Rival SUVs do offer more powertrain choices and individual options. But if you can do without a deep customization program, the Acura RDX should surpass your expectations for a luxury SUV.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
When you drive around turns, there's not much body roll. You'll definitely want SH-AWD to maximize the RDX's sporting potential since it helps the RDX power out of turns. The steering is nicely tuned. It's light and makes for easy maneuvering in parking lots but also firms up appropriately at higher speeds to give you a feeling of control.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Cabin noise is reasonably well muted, and there's minimal wind noise at freeway speeds. Some engine noise comes through, but it's never obnoxious. The climate control system doesn't have any issues regulating cabin temperature, but a lot of airflow is aimed at the driver's hands, which you may not like.
How’s the interior?7.5
On a more positive note, there's plenty of room for front and rear passengers. A wide range of drivers should be able to find a comfortable driving position, and rear headroom is more than sufficient for average-size adults.
How’s the tech?8.5
Apply CarPlay is standard, but Android Auto is not yet available (Acura says it's coming and capability will be available to existing cars). Acura's suite of driver aids is standard, including adaptive cruise control, which is a notable strength in a class where such features are often pricey extras.
How’s the storage?8.5
At 31.1 cubic feet of storage behind the back seats, the RDX offers more space than most competitors, and there's an abundance of storage options up front thanks to the tiered center console. Car seat anchors are clearly marked, and the large back seat means there's plenty of room for car seats.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?8.0
It's not as refined or efficient as competitors, but it's a solid value for buyers looking for something outside the usual German luxury box. Unfortunately, the RDX doesn't offer any particular advantages in terms of warranty coverage or ownership compared to rivals.
Wildcard7.5
Which RDX does Edmunds recommend?
Acura RDX models
Like all Acuras, the RDX is not offered in trim levels per se but in a single base level with three options packages: Technology, A-Spec and Advance. All are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (272 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but you can opt for all-wheel drive (Acura calls it SH-AWD) for increased traction and sportier driving dynamics.
Base
Standard equipment on the RDX include:
- 19-inch wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Heated front seats
- Simulated leather upholstery
- 10.2-inch central display with touchpad controller
- Nine-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Onboard Wi-Fi hotspot
Every RDX also comes with:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Acura and the car in front)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
Technology
The Technology package adds some appealing upgrades and safety features, such as:
- Leather upholstery
- Navigation system
- Two charge-only USB ports in the back row
- 12-speaker premium audio system
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
A-Spec
The A-Spec is the sport-themed RDX with:
- All the features from the Technology package
- 20-inch wheels
- Restyled bumpers
- Black-painted exterior trim
- Ventilated front seats
- Leather and simulated suede upholstery
- 16-speaker audio system
Advance
The range-topping Advance package adds the following to the RDX:
- All the features from the Technology package
- Adaptive suspension dampers (enhance ride comfort and handling)
- Hands-free liftgate
- Sound-reducing front side glass
- Wood cabin trim
- Heated steering wheel
- Thigh extension and side bolster adjustment for front seats
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated rear seats
- Head-up display
- 16-speaker audio system
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the RDX and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Acura RDX.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$38,200
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6500 rpm
|4dr SUV w/Technology Package
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$41,400
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6500 rpm
|4dr SUV w/Advance Package
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$46,000
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$46,100
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RDX safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatically lowers the set cruise speed when you approach slower-moving cars.
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Detects when the car is approaching the lane's edge and applies steering torque to help recenter it in the lane.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes when it detects an impending front collision.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura RDX vs. the competition
Acura RDX vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLC has been the reigning champ in the compact crossover segment since its last redesign in 2016. The GLC comes with a variety of engine choices, starting with the four-cylinder GLC 300 that goes toe to toe with the RDX. Between the two, the GLC is a little more refined and has a superior infotainment interface, but the RDX offers more features for the money.
Acura RDX vs. Volvo XC60
The Volvo XC60 is one of the more stylish choices in the segment, with distinctive T-shaped headlights and flared rear haunches. It's also properly luxurious inside, with rich materials and an understated Scandinavian aesthetic. As with the other vehicles on this list, you'll end up paying slightly more for a Volvo equipped similarly to the Acura.
Acura RDX vs. BMW X3
The BMW X3 matches up well to the RDX and is similarly roomy and comfortable. BMW does offer a strong turbocharged six-cylinder engine option, which you can't get on the RDX. There are a few more optional technology features and interior trim choices too. But you'll be paying a lot more to get the X3 compared to the RDX.
FAQ
Is the Acura RDX a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Acura RDX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Acura RDX:
- No significant changes for 2021
- Part of the third RDX generation introduced for 2019
Is the Acura RDX reliable?
Is the 2021 Acura RDX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Acura RDX?
The least-expensive 2021 Acura RDX is the 2021 Acura RDX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,200.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $38,200
- 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $41,400
- 4dr SUV w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $46,000
- SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $46,100
- SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $43,100
- SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $40,200
- A-Spec 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $44,100
- SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $48,000
What are the different models of Acura RDX?
2021 Acura RDX Overview
The 2021 Acura RDX is offered in the following submodels: RDX SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), A-Spec 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2021 Acura RDX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Acura RDX and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 RDX.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Acura RDX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 RDX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
