Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
2021 Acura RDX

#3 Small luxury SUV

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2021
  • Part of the third RDX generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin and cargo area
  • Sharp steering and handling
  • Well-trimmed cabin
  • Lots of available tech for much less than competitors
  • No choice of powertrain
  • Options are bundled solely into packages
  • Touchpad controller can be difficult to use
MSRP Starting at
$38,200
Save as much as $1,372
Select your model:
2021 Acura RDX pricing

2021 Acura RDX pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Acura RDX Review

The 2021 Acura RDX proves you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a well-rounded small luxury SUV. This is one of the least expensive models in its class, yet it comes with more features than base versions of competitors. Even a fully loaded RDX is reasonably priced.

You don't give up much either. The spacious cabin features a design similar to Acura's NSX supercar and is trimmed in high-quality materials. Ride and seat comfort is excellent. It's also quite fun to drive, especially when you equip it with all-wheel drive. Rival SUVs do offer more powertrain choices and individual options. But if you can do without a deep customization program, the Acura RDX should surpass your expectations for a luxury SUV.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
There's certainly a lot to like about the RDX. It's roomy, comfortable and packed with features. On the downside, there isn't an optional engine upgrade for buyers looking for more power or a hybrid option. Additionally, we're not terribly fond of the RDX's infotainment system. Overall, though, the Acura RDX is worth checking out if you're looking for a good value on a luxury SUV, especially compared to European rivals such as the Audi Q5, the Jaguar F-Pace and the Mercedes GLC.

How does it drive?

7.5
Overall, the RDX is a solid performer. Its turbocharged engine provides strong power at low rpm to get you away from stoplights quickly, and the transmission is adept at picking the right gear for the situation. In Edmunds testing, we recorded a 0-60 mph time of 7 seconds. That's a little slower than some other top competitors, but it's respectable. The brakes inspire confidence thanks to predictable engagement and good feel.

When you drive around turns, there's not much body roll. You'll definitely want SH-AWD to maximize the RDX's sporting potential since it helps the RDX power out of turns. The steering is nicely tuned. It's light and makes for easy maneuvering in parking lots but also firms up appropriately at higher speeds to give you a feeling of control.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The stylish heated and cooled front seats will accommodate a wide variety of drivers in comfort. They're also supportive to keep you secure when turning. The suspension does a respectable job of keeping you comfortable when driving over a variety of surfaces. The RDX shrugs off potholes and is well controlled over highway undulations.

Cabin noise is reasonably well muted, and there's minimal wind noise at freeway speeds. Some engine noise comes through, but it's never obnoxious. The climate control system doesn't have any issues regulating cabin temperature, but a lot of airflow is aimed at the driver's hands, which you may not like.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The RDX has a mix of friendly basic ergonomics and some rather different, if not polarizing, ideas for how things should be done. In particular, the shifter arrangement, touchpad infotainment controller and small climate control buttons might fluster the driver. In terms of visibility, the front roof pillars are a bit on the thick side and can block some visibility when cornering. Rear visibility is compromised by the rear hatch's power-operated hinges.

On a more positive note, there's plenty of room for front and rear passengers. A wide range of drivers should be able to find a comfortable driving position, and rear headroom is more than sufficient for average-size adults.

How’s the tech?

8.5
This tech is the tour de force of the RDX. With an intriguing new touchpad interface, the infotainment system should appeal to the tech-savvy buyer, just as the impressive audio system will appeal to the dedicated audiophile. But the learning curve required to get accustomed to the new system could prove a deal-breaker for buyers who don't like picking up new tech.

Apply CarPlay is standard, but Android Auto is not yet available (Acura says it's coming and capability will be available to existing cars). Acura's suite of driver aids is standard, including adaptive cruise control, which is a notable strength in a class where such features are often pricey extras.

How’s the storage?

8.5
Acura really has interior packaging figured out, and the RDX is yet another showcase of space efficiency. From a generous cargo area to flexible interior storage solutions, the RDX makes carrying a lot of stuff easier than it should be.

At 31.1 cubic feet of storage behind the back seats, the RDX offers more space than most competitors, and there's an abundance of storage options up front thanks to the tiered center console. Car seat anchors are clearly marked, and the large back seat means there's plenty of room for car seats.

How economical is it?

6.0
Rated at 24 mpg combined with FWD or 23 mpg combined with AWD, the RDX returns lower mileage than the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. All three require premium fuel. On our 119-mile evaluation loop, our test RDX only returned a bit more than 20 mpg. Other fill-ups were below that number too. A light foot might be required to hit 23 mpg.

Is it a good value?

8.0
Luxury SUVs are supposed to be well built and packed with features. The RDX does that while undercutting the popular competitors by thousands of dollars, even when fully loaded. Build quality is excellent inside and out, and the RDX offers something a little different from competitors in terms of interior design and ergonomics.

It's not as refined or efficient as competitors, but it's a solid value for buyers looking for something outside the usual German luxury box. Unfortunately, the RDX doesn't offer any particular advantages in terms of warranty coverage or ownership compared to rivals.

Wildcard

7.5
If the aggressively angular exterior design doesn't give it away, the tech-forward interior certainly will. The RDX is about providing a distinctive and modern driving experience. It's certainly a distinctive offering in the compact luxury SUV class. Unfortunately, while the SH-AWD holds the promise of a bit of physics-defying handling, you only sense the full effect of that technology when exiting certain medium-speed corners.

Which RDX does Edmunds recommend?

We think it's at least worth adding the Technology package to your RDX. It's reasonably priced and adds features we'd expect for a luxury SUV, such as leather seating, an upgraded audio system and a blind-spot monitor. The all-wheel-drive system is also worth a look since it makes the RDX a little more fun to drive.

Acura RDX models

Like all Acuras, the RDX is not offered in trim levels per se but in a single base level with three options packages: Technology, A-Spec and Advance. All are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (272 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but you can opt for all-wheel drive (Acura calls it SH-AWD) for increased traction and sportier driving dynamics.

Base
Standard equipment on the RDX include:

  • 19-inch wheels
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Heated front seats
  • Simulated leather upholstery
  • 10.2-inch central display with touchpad controller
  • Nine-speaker audio system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Onboard Wi-Fi hotspot

Every RDX also comes with:

  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Acura and the car in front)
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)

Technology
The Technology package adds some appealing upgrades and safety features, such as:

  • Leather upholstery
  • Navigation system
  • Two charge-only USB ports in the back row
  • 12-speaker premium audio system
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
  • Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)

A-Spec
The A-Spec is the sport-themed RDX with:

  • All the features from the Technology package
  • 20-inch wheels
  • Restyled bumpers
  • Black-painted exterior trim
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Leather and simulated suede upholstery
  • 16-speaker audio system

Advance
The range-topping Advance package adds the following to the RDX:

  • All the features from the Technology package
  • Adaptive suspension dampers (enhance ride comfort and handling)
  • Hands-free liftgate
  • Sound-reducing front side glass
  • Wood cabin trim
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Thigh extension and side bolster adjustment for front seats
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • Head-up display
  • 16-speaker audio system
  • Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the RDX and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Acura RDX.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr SUV features & specs
    4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$38,200
    MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower272 hp @ 6500 rpm
    4dr SUV w/Technology Package features & specs
    4dr SUV w/Technology Package
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$41,400
    MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower272 hp @ 6500 rpm
    4dr SUV w/Advance Package features & specs
    4dr SUV w/Advance Package
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$46,000
    MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower272 hp @ 6500 rpm
    SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$46,100
    MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower272 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all 2021 Acura RDX features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite RDX safety features:

    Adaptive Cruise Control
    Automatically lowers the set cruise speed when you approach slower-moving cars.
    Lane Keeping Assist System
    Detects when the car is approaching the lane's edge and applies steering torque to help recenter it in the lane.
    Collision Mitigation Braking System
    Automatically applies the brakes when it detects an impending front collision.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.5%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Acura RDX vs. the competition

    Acura RDX vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

    The Mercedes-Benz GLC has been the reigning champ in the compact crossover segment since its last redesign in 2016. The GLC comes with a variety of engine choices, starting with the four-cylinder GLC 300 that goes toe to toe with the RDX. Between the two, the GLC is a little more refined and has a superior infotainment interface, but the RDX offers more features for the money.

    Compare Acura RDX & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features

    Acura RDX vs. Volvo XC60

    The Volvo XC60 is one of the more stylish choices in the segment, with distinctive T-shaped headlights and flared rear haunches. It's also properly luxurious inside, with rich materials and an understated Scandinavian aesthetic. As with the other vehicles on this list, you'll end up paying slightly more for a Volvo equipped similarly to the Acura.

    Compare Acura RDX & Volvo XC60 features

    Acura RDX vs. BMW X3

    The BMW X3 matches up well to the RDX and is similarly roomy and comfortable. BMW does offer a strong turbocharged six-cylinder engine option, which you can't get on the RDX. There are a few more optional technology features and interior trim choices too. But you'll be paying a lot more to get the X3 compared to the RDX.

    Compare Acura RDX & BMW X3 features

    FAQ

    Is the Acura RDX a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 RDX both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Acura RDX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RDX gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RDX has 31.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Acura RDX. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Acura RDX?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Acura RDX:

    • No significant changes for 2021
    • Part of the third RDX generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Acura RDX reliable?

    To determine whether the Acura RDX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RDX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RDX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Acura RDX a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Acura RDX is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 RDX and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 RDX is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Acura RDX?

    The least-expensive 2021 Acura RDX is the 2021 Acura RDX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,200.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $38,200
    • 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $41,400
    • 4dr SUV w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $46,000
    • SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $46,100
    • SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $43,100
    • SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $40,200
    • A-Spec 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $44,100
    • SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $48,000
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Acura RDX?

    If you're interested in the Acura RDX, the next question is, which RDX model is right for you? RDX variants include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of RDX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Acura RDX

    2021 Acura RDX Overview

    The 2021 Acura RDX is offered in the following submodels: RDX SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), 4dr SUV w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), A-Spec 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Acura RDX?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Acura RDX and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 RDX.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Acura RDX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 RDX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

