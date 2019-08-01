2020 Ford Expedition
2020 Ford ExpeditionMSRP Range: $48,990 - $80,110
2020 Ford Expedition Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Cavernous interior with plenty of passenger and cargo space
- Quick acceleration from strong V6 engine
- Comfortable front seats
- Tows more than similarly sized crossover SUVs
When the Ford Expedition was redesigned for 2018, it represented a significant leap forward in capability, sophistication and flexibility for a large SUV. In short, it left the competition in the dust. Two years later, and with no major improvements from any of its rivals, the Expedition still has the run of the full-size class.
Our verdict
Not that long ago, a full-size SUV capable of towing 9,000 pounds would be a scarcely disguised work truck, if one even existed at all. But the new Expedition delivers the goods as well as limousine-size space, modern technology and impressive drivability. But all that capability and luxury come at a price, both on the window sticker and at the gas station.
How does the Expedition drive?
Anything that can be this large and tow this much can't really be this quick, can it? The twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 is quite the powerhouse. But that speed isn't shaved off with much confidence from the brakes due to a soft pedal and low-grip tires. Handling was never going to be a strong suit, but the Max is fairly easy to drive in the city thanks to its ample and easily accessible power.
Even when equipped with a two-speed locking differential, selectable terrain management traction system and nearly 10 inches of ground clearance, the Expedition's long wheelbase and big wheels will likely limit the off-road exploits to gravel trails or mild overlanding.
How comfortable is the Expedition?
While there's no complaining about the comfort and space the Expedition Max affords its passengers, the 22-inch wheel and tire package tends to spoil the party with a choppy ride on rougher roads. Thankfully, plenty of packages and configurations that keep 22-inch wheels off the table are available.
There's plenty of glass as well, but most of it lets in a lot of noise at higher speeds. Nevertheless, at lower speeds, passengers in all three rows will be able to hold conversations with one another. All passengers will also appreciate the power and efficiency of the Expedition's climate control system. We only wish it didn't have so many small buttons on the center console.
How’s the interior?
Just because it can tow a tractor doesn't mean it feels like one. The Expedition Max makes full use of its massive wheelbase, giving every passenger ample room and comfort to spare. The third row's accessibility is particularly impressive, allowing even adults to get in and out without much more effort than it takes to sit in the second row.
It's not all perfect, though. The center console is a bit button-heavy, and it can require a second glance to locate most controls. And visibility suffers in turns because of the massive windshield pillars. And even though the rear window looks to be a mile away, a clear backup camera and the addition of a 360-degree camera take the edge off backing up.
How’s the tech?
The Sync system has come a long way over the years, and the newest iteration is definitely the best. The navigation system does look a bit dated but offers pinch-to-zoom functionality, helping to make it quick and easy to use. Our test vehicle's 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system made good use of the Expedition's large cabin, providing both power and clarity.
The voice controls are basic and can help with simple functions. With Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, drivers have plenty of options. And thanks to trailer backup assist and a trick 360-degree camera, the Expedition is easier to live with. Multi-surface traction control brings peace of mind over loose surfaces.
How’s the storage?
Class-leading towing numbers are all well and good, but it's the highly adaptable cargo space that will win people over day to day. With the Max version, there's 36 cubic feet behind the third row and a cavernous 79.6 cubic feet behind the second row. In total, there's 121.5 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Available power-folding seats across all rows, a separately opening glass hatch in the tailgate, and the reconfigurable cargo package are very user-friendly.
The impressive towing number of 9,000 pounds is achieved with the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow package, which includes additional cooling, trailer backup assist, an integrated trailer brake controller, and a 3.73 gear ratio.
How economical is the Expedition?
Fuel economy might not be terribly important for people shopping for an SUV this size, but the EPA rates the Expedition Max 4WD at 18 mpg in combined driving (16 city/21 highway). During our time with the big Ford, we struggled to hit 16 mpg over a tank of fuel and noted a marked difference in performance when we did not use premium fuel, which is not required. Towing will easily put those numbers into the low teens, similar to where competitors stand but still worth noting.
Is the Expedition a good value?
When optioned up, the Expedition is definitely expensive and can reach more than $85,000. Then again, packing a mammoth SUV with luxury, technology and capability comes at a price. Rivals from Chevrolet and GMC are similarly priced, and the Ford offers a level of build quality and materials choices that exceed those available from the GM twins.
While the Expedition's warranties are solid, EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers look rather unrealistic, and fuel costs could be an unexpected luxury tax. Something else to consider is the premium fuel required to get the quoted power numbers. During our time with the Expedition, we could notice a difference in performance between regular and premium fuel.
Wildcard
That such a vehicle exists and is so well-mannered is a testament to Ford's truck engineers. It's imbued with power, capability and manners that would have begged belief just 10 years ago. It's not a jack of all trades, but its ability to carry six adults in comfort over hundreds of miles, or tow 9,000 pounds, is pretty impressive. The Ford Expedition is a strong and silent road-trip companion.
Which Expedition does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Expedition models
Like the F-150, the 2020 Ford Expedition has a multitude of trim levels and option packages to suit a wide variety of buyers. For 2020, four trim levels are available: the entry-level XLT, the Limited, the King Ranch and finally the Platinum. All Expeditions are available in the standard-length or the extended Max body style.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford Expedition.
Most helpful consumer reviews
We bought the car because we needed the capacity to take the family plus two big dogs and two cats and all our stuff to our beach house. The car has a great smooth ride, as good as our 2013 RX350 that we traded in. We liked the Lexus but it was too small for our needs. Acceleration is very good for a very big vehicle and handling is good also. Cons? Lane centering is so feeble as to be worthless. Charging pad doesn’t work but maybe there’s something I don’t understand. All in all we are very happy with this giant hauler.
We love it! We have 4 children and we can all fit in it. The tall (6’) kids can sit in the 3rd row and have leg room. The third row seats are on the wheel well instead of behind it and so they have plenty of leg room.
Features & Specs
|XLT 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$52,810
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5000 rpm
|XLT 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$55,820
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$66,470
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$63,345
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Expedition safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise with Stop-and-Go
- Sets and maintains a safe following distance from the car ahead and can bring the SUV to a stop when necessary.
- Pre-Collision Assist With Pedestrian Detection
- Provides pedestrian collision warning to the driver and can automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System)
- Alerts the driver to vehicles lurking in the SUV's blind spots to prevent a possible collision during a lane change.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.8%
Ford Expedition vs. the competition
Ford Expedition vs. Honda Pilot
Practical and user-friendly, the Honda Pilot combines the flexibility of a three-row SUV with the road manners and refinement of a Honda Accord. Clever interior touches abound and make day-to-day usability a breeze. But the Pilot can't match the space, power and torque of the Expedition. If you have a large family or want to tow a heavy trailer, the Expedition is the way to go.
Ford Expedition vs. Chevrolet Suburban
The Expedition and the Suburban have always been close competitors. But for 2020, the Chevy is simply outgunned by the more modern Ford. The Chevy's tried-and-true 5.3-liter V8 is still a solid choice, but even the optional 6.2-liter V8 lacks the torque and capability of the Ford's twin-turbo V6. The Suburban's older chassis and design also put it at a disadvantage when it comes to ride comfort and passenger space.
Ford Expedition vs. Ford Explorer
The Explorer, completely redesigned for 2020, presents itself as a great option for families who don't have room for the full-size Expedition but still need space for six passengers. Of course, the Explorer can't match the towing capabilities of the Expedition. But it is much easier to drive around town and offers many of the same features as its bigger brother.
FAQ
Is the Ford Expedition a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford Expedition?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Expedition:
- King Ranch model now available in regular and Max body styles
- Ford Co-Pilot360, Ford's suite of driver aids, now standard on all models
- Black Accent package introduced for XLT models, includes wheels, exterior trim and body all painted in black
- Part of the fourth Expedition generation introduced in 2018
Is the Ford Expedition reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford Expedition a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Expedition?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford Expedition is the 2020 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,990.
Other versions include:
- XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $52,810
- XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $55,820
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $66,470
- Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $63,345
- MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $80,110
- MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $55,835
- MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $58,845
- MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $69,495
- Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $77,085
- MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $66,375
- Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $73,935
- King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $76,025
- MAX King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $75,590
- MAX King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $78,715
- MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $76,965
- King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $72,895
- XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $48,990
- MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $56,035
- MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $53,025
- XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $51,990
What are the different models of Ford Expedition?
