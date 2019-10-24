2020 GMC Sierra 1500
What’s new
- New 3.0-liter turbodiesel available as an option
- 10-speed automatic now available with 5.3-liter V8
- Optional bed-view and trailer cameras added to lineup
- Adaptive cruise control now available
- Part of the fourth Sierra 1500 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Several available powertrains for towing and hauling needs
- Long cabin provides excellent rear legroom
- Massive bed capacity and a bounty of in-bed tie-down points
- New touchscreen display is attractive and easy to use
- Interior design and cabin controls look dated
- Has a rougher ride than primary rivals
- Quality of some cabin materials is subpar
- Extra-large center stack takes up lots of cabin space
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Review
The GMC Sierra 1500 is based on the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and it shares almost all of its parts with that truck. The engines, the frame, the interior layout, and even most of the available options are identical. Yet the Sierra is more expensive. So why not just get the Silverado instead? Well, to justify its higher price, the Sierra 1500 offers a slightly more premium experience, a few higher-end materials, and some exclusive options that GMC hopes will draw you in.
One big party piece that the Sierra offers is the MultiPro rear tailgate. It's a six-position tailgate that can act as a table, an extension to the tailgate, or a large step for loading items into the bed. Another available option that gives the Sierra some cool factor is the carbon-fiber composite bed. Available as an option on the top trim levels, the CarbonPro bed promises decreased weight along with increased durability. Then there are the retractable side steps that can move forward and back for easier access to the cab or bed of the truck.
Aside from those GMC exclusives and some styling differences, the Sierra is the same under the hood. The GMC offers the same engine lineup as the Chevy, which includes a V6, a turbocharged four-cylinder and two V8s. And, just like the Chevy, the 2020 Sierra now offers a new 3.0-liter Duramax six-cylinder diesel engine. It provides robust towing capability, improved fuel economy and ample low-down torque.
All of these extras, coupled with a long list of standard features and impressive capabilities, make the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 a tempting truck. However, rivals such as the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 still hold an edge over the Sierra, with similarly equipped but less expensive trim levels and a more enjoyable daily-driving experience.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
We're less fond of the Sierra's handling capability. It leans over a lot and generally feels ponderous as you drive around turns. The feel from the steering wheel is also a bit numb. Off-road capability is average for a full-size truck. There's also a Traction Select system, which allows additional wheelspin and smoother initial throttle response in low-traction scenarios.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The climate system can easily heat and cool the cabin, but operating it can be a little tricky because a lot of the control buttons are small. We really like the split-heated front seats — offering separate settings for seatback and seat cushion — a GM-exclusive feature. Engine noise is nicely muted until you get hard on the throttle, at which point it becomes a bit unpleasant but not offensive.
How’s the interior?7.5
The layout of the controls is OK. We like the big volume and tuning knobs but are less fond of some of the virtual buttons on the touchscreen and the overall dated look of the cabin. As for visibility, shorter drivers will have a hard time seeing over the hood of the truck. The thick roof pillars can also impede your vision.
How’s the tech?7.5
The native voice recognition system understands basic commands but doesn't do as well with recognizing natural speech. Our test truck also had automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, front and rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Most of these systems work well.
How’s the storage?8.0
Inside, a large center console and lots of small pockets provide plenty of space for all your small items. There are copious cupholders too. Accommodating just about any child safety seat should be easy thanks to the crew cab's massive back seat.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?6.5
GMC's three-year/36,000-mile warranty and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty are standard for the segment. Scheduled maintenance (oil changes and tire rotation) is included for the first visit in the first year — Ram and Ford can't match that.
Wildcard6.5
Which Sierra 1500 does Edmunds recommend?
GMC Sierra 1500 models
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is available in six trim levels: base, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4 and Denali. The Sierra is offered in regular single cab, double cab and crew cab with a variety of bed lengths. All cab configurations are available with four-wheel drive.
The base Sierra comes with a 4.3-liter V6 (285 horsepower, 305 lb-ft of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, air conditioning, a rearview camera, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, and a six-speaker sound system.
The SLE trim level adds a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine (310 hp, 348 lb-ft of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, remote keyless entry and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen. From the SLE on up, a 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel engine (277 hp, 420 lb-ft of torque) is available as an option as is a bed-camera system that adds a cargo-box camera and provisions for two additional trailer-mounted cameras. On top of the standard SLE gear, the Elevation adds a remote-locking tailgate, LED foglights, and two USB ports in the back seat.
Stepping up to the SLT, you add a 5.3-liter V8 (355 hp, 383 lb-ft of torque) paired with an eight-speed auto, a locking rear differential, a MultiPro configurable tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trailer brake controller, heated-and-ventilated front seats, and heated second-row seats. A 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) with a 10-speed automatic is optional.
GMC offers a Driver Alert 1 package for the SLE and higher trims. It includes driver assistance features such as parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. There's also the Driver Alert 2 package (SLT, AT4 and Denali only) that further adds forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.
GMC gives the AT4 trim similar features to the SLT but with a 2-inch suspension lift, standard four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case, skid plates, monotube shock absorbers, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, and a terrain-selectable traction control system.
At the top of the range is the Denali, which basically builds on the SLT's contents. It also adds exclusive adaptive suspension dampers, the Driver Alert 1 package and a seven-speaker Bose sound system. Many of the top-trim features are available as options on lower trim levels. Other options for the Denali include power assist steps, a head-up display and a rear camera mirror. Also available only on the AT4 and the Denali is a lightweight carbon-fiber composite bed.
Consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews
Thought I was upgrading when I traded my 2017 Sierra 1500 crew cab with the premium plus package for this 2020 Sierra with same equipment package. I was wrong. There are indeed upgrades, however, the technology / infotainment system were a big step backward and has me regretting this purchase. Their system doesn't work well with at least some phones ( Iphone xs with latest operating system and 2 year old top tier Samsung ) when paired via bluetooth. GM has removed their built in messaging app so the only way to receive text messages through their system is to plug in / tether your phone and use Apple Car Play or AA. One can send text messages using voice commands but not receive, or even be notified of incoming messages when connected via bluetooth. Their system also turns the volume down on the phones which causes problems. Many pages of information / complaints regarding these issues are available by doing a search. Apparently impacts 2019 and 2020 GM products. I don't know why this isn't mentioned in all of the reviews since it would be a deal breaker for some. There are other issues / omissions on the 2020 that were on my 2017 that I find annoying such as no overhead console to store glasses, moving the wireless phone charger from the console lid to the front console losing half of the console storage area, ( which is ironic considering the phone must be plugged in for the basic phone functions to work ) and lights visible to the driver on the outside door mirrors showing when the turn signal is engaged. There is a lot to like with the 2020 Sierra but mine is an expensive vehicle with many top tier options yet the infotainment interaction with the Iphone is an 8 – 10 year step backward and shows how out of touch GM is with the consumer.
I bought a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup and the bed assembly is crooked. The dealer told me "they are all that way" and "no one ever notices" and "if they do they just live with it... This is a joke....buyer beware
Just put 8500 miles in 7 weeks on a new 2020 Sierra 1500 Denali with the 3.0 Duramax. Overall mpg was 24 with highway speeds at 75 to 80 mph. Driving at 55 mph in construction zones netted 40 to 50 mpg. Fantastic engine. Ride is smooth. Seats are comfortable. Easy to drive all day. However.... the navigation voice input is useless as it can't recognize most requests. Navigation also will try to send you down a goat path which might be on the maps but is not a real road. And worse it still has the 2016-2018's occasional problem of saying go right when the direction is really left, and vice-versa. Expect to always have to use Apple Carplay as backup for finding stuff and getting good directions. Also the screen is small and can't adequately display maps and music info at the same time. Tailgate is very heavy, as is its subdoor which is tough to close when the gate is down. Truck came with an electrical cable hanging from underneath that if it had caught on something would have torn it away - but was easily re-positioned to tuck it out of harms way. Heads-up display is nice, but the navigation map doesn't fully translate to it, just arrows and road numbers. Radio when it starts in a garage says no satellite signal message which doesn't go away until the channel is changed in the clear. DEF usage about 1 gallon/1000 miles. The 3.0 Duramax starts quickly and idles at 300 rpm and is almost unnoticeable at stop lights. Definitely suggest getting a start/stop eliminator since otherwise it resets every time the engine starts. Lane keeping is weaker than the 2016-2018 models, and severely lags other manufacturer's capabilities to self-drive for extended periods. Adaptive cruse control uses camera and shuts off when driving into the sun, but the standard cruise can still be used - a radar unit would eliminate this problem. Interior has a lot of plastic on the doors and dash that scratches easily. Sunroof is still only a small single pane instead of dual pane. It is a nice vehicle but would be fantastic with technology upgrades, higher interior quality availability, and some luxury options, e.g. dual pane sunroof, rear window shades, 20 way seats. Note that Model selected was for the 5.3L, not 3.0 Duramax as Edmunds doesn't list it, but this review is for the 3.0 Duramax.
Bought the 2020 Sierra AT4 and it has been nothing short of amazing. So much tech that the truck nearly drives itself. Got this with the new 3.0L Diesel and averaging 23 MPG out of the gate. Highly recommend if you are looking at a new truck and like the color matched look.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 video2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel Review and First Drive
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel Review and First Drive
MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: What's that sound? Oh, just six cylinders and a drum line turning diesel to torque. That's right, this is the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Duramax. Man, I feel so tough right now. Do I look tough? No? OK, whatever-- let's talk about this truck and why you might want or not want a diesel in your half ton. That's not a euphemism. If you're shopping for a diesel truck or any kind of truck, visit us at edmunds.com. And make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. 1500 is what I'm interested in, because I don't know. I would call it the most consumer truck. This is the truck you might have as a daily driver, to do some towing, some adventuring. But now it is available with a diesel engine. Every 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickup truck comes with a diesel option. And they sell very well, despite being more expensive than the gas engines. The same hasn't been true for the 1500 series half ton trucks until Ram reintroduced a diesel in 2014. Before that, it was gas engine only. Why does that matter? Well, diesel engines are cool, because they make a lot of torque. That's the muscle part of the engine, and it helps for easier towing. They also offer better range and fuel economy than a gasoline engine carrying the same weight. Diesels are especially good at providing respectable fuel economy and range while towing, which makes them very popular with people who have horses or boats or race cars or big camper trailers or pretty much anything that you might need to carry from one place to another. The 3-Liter Straight-6 Duramax in the 1500 is so quiet and chilled out, that you would never even know it was a diesel if you didn't see the badge. I haven't been in any diesel vehicles that I would describe as a rocket ship, but it is plenty quick. We're moving. Because the 3-Liter Duramax is a smaller engine than what's available in the heavy-duty trucks, I like to call it the Baby Max. But it makes 277 horsepower and 460-pound feet of torque, which is a very grownup number. The 3-Liter is backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission, and it's really nice. It shifts smoothly on hills and while towing. And as we are unladen right now, I don't even notice the shifts. It's effortless. It doesn't pull quite as effortlessly as its heavy-duty siblings, but the 15000 still has cool trailering tech. And it is more than ready to take some dirt bikes or a small camper out for the weekend. Speaking of trailer tech, this thing has 15 different camera views. You can see everything that's happening everywhere, in space even. You guys, you guys, you guys, yeah, there's a buffalo right there. There's two buffalo. That is so cool. Hey, guys, do you like my truck? Every time I get into a big truck, I'm always thinking, am I going to be able to see out of this thing? Is it going to be hard for me to drive because I'm not a big person? Seat moves up. The steering wheel moves down. Visibility is great. And also, did I mention 15 camera angles? This thing is fine. I've been in small cars that were harder to see out of. But you might be watching this and going, well, I am a big person, so is it going to be comfortable for me? And that is why I have driven around with many big people this week. And they have all said that they have plenty of room, including in the back. Another big question whenever you get into a truck is, is it going to handle like a truck? Is it going to ride like a truck? Are we going to be bouncing around in here and having to slow down to 10 miles an hour for even the slightest corner? No. No, actually you don't. The suspension is tuned really well. We were driving around in the mountains, and it was not a problem. We were able to keep up with traffic. We didn't feel big and unwieldy. Now, if you're already a GMC fan, you already understand the vibe of GMC. But if you're not, you might be wondering, what is GMC compared to Chevy, which is a sibling company? Or where does GMC fit in the truck market? GMC describes itself as premium pro. So is the Sierra meeting that luxury idea? OK, it's kind of interesting, because from a driving perspective, I would say absolutely. I mean, it's smoother than some Cadillacs I've been in. I think the drive quality is really nice. I think the handling is nice. And again, it's so quiet. From a material standpoint, in the interior, ahh, I think they could push a little bit harder. It's sort of weird, because I would say that, from a tech and performance standpoint, GMC is doing a good job of providing a premium experience. There's this cool mirror that flips to have a full view, not blocked by anything that's in the truck. And you can get heated and cooled seats. And again, it's very comfortable in here, very roomy. It's just the actual physical materials that are covering the interior, they're only OK. [MUSIC PLAYING] I sure wish I had somewhere to sit. Well, you look at that. I'm a fan of the half ton with diesel grunt. This is a good truck. GMC is doing it a little bit differently than some of the competitors, with a focus on driving comfort and tech over top towing numbers. But unless you're hauling something every day, I'd say the 3-Liter Sierra is a great workhorse to add to your stable. For more videos like this, please subscribe, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 now offers a diesel option for better mileage over the gas engine. In our first drive of the Duramax Sierra, we were impressed by the engine's quiet, smooth power delivery. Is there a better place to review a pickup than in the gorgeous landscapes of Wyoming?
Features & Specs
|2dr Regular Cab LB
4.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,600
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 5300 rpm
|2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
4.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$34,200
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sierra 1500 safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Sounds an alert and flashes a light when the system detects a possible front crash.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Detects when the vehicle is drifting from its lane and gently steers it back toward the center.
- Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes when the system detects an impending frontal crash at low speeds.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
GMC Sierra 1500 vs. the competition
GMC Sierra 1500 vs. Ram 1500
If you're looking for a luxury experience in a full-size truck, the Sierra and the Ram are two of the top choices. The Ram, however, offers a better cabin, more comfortable seats and a better highway ride than the Sierra. The Sierra has more powertrains to choose from, but the Ram counters with three impressive engines of its own. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.
GMC Sierra 1500 vs. Ford F-150
Available with a dizzying array of options and a seemingly endless combination of engines and cab configurations, the Ford F-150 is a seriously versatile truck. It also has some top-notch towing and hauling numbers if you're looking for a capable work truck. Like the Ram, the Ford F-150 will appeal to more price-conscious buyers than the Sierra 1500. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
GMC Sierra 1500 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
If you're looking for all the GMC Sierra's capability but don't want to pay the luxury premium, the choice at this point should be clear: the Chevrolet Silverado. There's very little mechanically that separates these two trucks. And if you like them both, it might just come down to a styling preference.
Is the GMC Sierra 1500 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500?
Is the GMC Sierra 1500 reliable?
Is the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500?
The least-expensive 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,600.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $29,600
- 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,200
What are the different models of GMC Sierra 1500?
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Crew Cab, Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Double Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), AT4 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), and 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Sierra 1500 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sierra 1500.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sierra 1500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 2020 GMC Sierra 1500?
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,995. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $875 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $875 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,120.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,065. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) is trending $3,964 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,964 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,101.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) is 12.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 GMC Sierra 1500s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. There are currently 402 new 2020 Sierra 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,065 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,658 on a used or CPO 2020 Sierra 1500 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,446.
Find a new GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,194.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
