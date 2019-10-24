2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

The GMC Sierra 1500 is based on the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and it shares almost all of its parts with that truck. The engines, the frame, the interior layout, and even most of the available options are identical. Yet the Sierra is more expensive. So why not just get the Silverado instead? Well, to justify its higher price, the Sierra 1500 offers a slightly more premium experience, a few higher-end materials, and some exclusive options that GMC hopes will draw you in. One big party piece that the Sierra offers is the MultiPro rear tailgate. It's a six-position tailgate that can act as a table, an extension to the tailgate, or a large step for loading items into the bed. Another available option that gives the Sierra some cool factor is the carbon-fiber composite bed. Available as an option on the top trim levels, the CarbonPro bed promises decreased weight along with increased durability. Then there are the retractable side steps that can move forward and back for easier access to the cab or bed of the truck. Aside from those GMC exclusives and some styling differences, the Sierra is the same under the hood. The GMC offers the same engine lineup as the Chevy, which includes a V6, a turbocharged four-cylinder and two V8s. And, just like the Chevy, the 2020 Sierra now offers a new 3.0-liter Duramax six-cylinder diesel engine. It provides robust towing capability, improved fuel economy and ample low-down torque. All of these extras, coupled with a long list of standard features and impressive capabilities, make the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 a tempting truck. However, rivals such as the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 still hold an edge over the Sierra, with similarly equipped but less expensive trim levels and a more enjoyable daily-driving experience.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.3 / 10

The GMC Sierra is comfortable and can be equipped with a rambunctious 6.2-liter V8. But getting the big V8 drives the truck's cost up, reducing its value. Still, if you're looking for the best interpretation of the GM family of trucks, the Sierra could be it.

How does it drive? 7.5

The optional 6.2-liter V8 is a wonderful engine. The 10-speed transmission shifts quickly. It helped our test truck cover 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds, which is quick for a full-size truck. Maximum braking performance is also impressive, though a lack of brake pedal feel can make it hard to modulate the brakes precisely in routine driving.



We're less fond of the Sierra's handling capability. It leans over a lot and generally feels ponderous as you drive around turns. The feel from the steering wheel is also a bit numb. Off-road capability is average for a full-size truck. There's also a Traction Select system, which allows additional wheelspin and smoother initial throttle response in low-traction scenarios.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The Sierra isn't quite as plush in seating as its main rivals, but the shape and support are there. The ride is relatively smooth on the highway, and the truck ably absorbs most small impacts. But the truck can get bouncy when you drive on roads that have a lot of bumps and dips.



The climate system can easily heat and cool the cabin, but operating it can be a little tricky because a lot of the control buttons are small. We really like the split-heated front seats — offering separate settings for seatback and seat cushion — a GM-exclusive feature. Engine noise is nicely muted until you get hard on the throttle, at which point it becomes a bit unpleasant but not offensive.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Front headroom, shoulder room and legroom are plentiful. The back seat of the crew-cab Sierra is absolutely massive. Three full-size adults can easily fit shoulder to shoulder back there. Both the driver's seat and the steering wheel have a wide range of adjustments. But dialing in a truly pleasing driving position can be difficult because of the way the steering wheel tilts up and down.



The layout of the controls is OK. We like the big volume and tuning knobs but are less fond of some of the virtual buttons on the touchscreen and the overall dated look of the cabin. As for visibility, shorter drivers will have a hard time seeing over the hood of the truck. The thick roof pillars can also impede your vision.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The 8-inch infotainment screen looks small compared to the optional 12-inch screen you'll see in the Ram 1500, but GMC's system is at least relatively easy to use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and, in our testing, connected quickly. There are USB and USB-C ports on the dash, plus more in the center console and rear-seat area, but a second set in the rear for passengers would be nice.



The native voice recognition system understands basic commands but doesn't do as well with recognizing natural speech. Our test truck also had automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, front and rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. Most of these systems work well.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The GMC's bed is quite useful and convenient. It's big, with tie-downs galore, and no one offers bed steps like these. On top of that, it has an exclusive MultiPro tailgate, which opens in six different configurations. Top Sierra trims come standard with a brake controller, trailer camera angles that help you get hitched, and memory settings for various trailer configurations. Maximum tow ratings are not best-in-class but are nonetheless very respectable.



Inside, a large center console and lots of small pockets provide plenty of space for all your small items. There are copious cupholders too. Accommodating just about any child safety seat should be easy thanks to the crew cab's massive back seat.

How economical is it? 7.5

The EPA says the Sierra Denali should get 17 mpg combined (15 city/20 highway). That's respectable for an upgraded V8 but not the best in class. At 17.6 mpg, we met the combined rating on our highway-dominant test loop, while our long-term average economy came out to 16.4 mpg. Impressively, we achieved 20.5 mpg during a long highway trip for our best tank.

Is it a good value? 6.5

Value is the Sierra's main weakness, especially when you're looking at the pricey Denali trim level. The interior is well-built and sturdy, but the quality of materials is disappointing. Other than the MultiPro tailgate, there's not much here that's distinctive. Other trucks offer better value and towing capability.



GMC's three-year/36,000-mile warranty and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty are standard for the segment. Scheduled maintenance (oil changes and tire rotation) is included for the first visit in the first year — Ram and Ford can't match that.

Wildcard 6.5

These days a truck has to do much more than the basics. Styling plays a role, as does its drivability. The Sierra has merit in those areas — with plenty of visual bravado and towing and hauling capability, it's certainly a competent rig. But its competitors do many of those things just a fraction better. If you want a full-size truck that's more comprehensively upscale, go with the Ram.

Which Sierra 1500 does Edmunds recommend?

While you can go full luxe with the Denali, we think the best value comes from the midlevel SLT. It's standard with the likable 5.3-liter V8, or you can get the optional 3.0-liter diesel engine or the upgraded 6.2-liter V8 (our choice of engine). The SLT also has the trick MultiPro tailgate. Plus, most of the Denali's extra features, such as adaptive cruise control and the bed-view camera system, are available on the SLT as well.

GMC Sierra 1500 models

The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is available in six trim levels: base, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4 and Denali. The Sierra is offered in regular single cab, double cab and crew cab with a variety of bed lengths. All cab configurations are available with four-wheel drive.