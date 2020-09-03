2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Plush interior with plentiful luxury and technology
- Enough off-road ability to conquer practically any trail
- Available V8 engines offer substantial power
- Impressive tow ratings for the class
The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers one of the most diverse lineups around for a midsize SUV. There's a wide array of trim levels suited for on- and off-road performance. From the basic Laredo to the go-nearly-anywhere Trailhawk to the insane 707-horsepower Trackhawk, the Grand Cherokee should have your needs covered. Luxury and tech options are plentiful, and its towing power, especially when equipped with the optional 5.7-liter V8, is impressive for the class.
Our verdict
While the Grand Cherokee was once a class leader, its age is starting to show. It's still sturdy and very capable off-road, but we recommend upgrading from the standard V6 engine to one of the available V8 powertrains for a bit more gusto. The most appealing value can be found in the the middle of the JGC's lineup with the Limited and the Trailhawk.
How does the Grand Cherokee drive?
The standard V6 in the Grand Cherokee isn't very exciting. In our testing, 0-60 mph took 8.0 seconds, which is slow for a five-passenger midsize SUV. We'd suggest getting the optional V8. The brakes, however, are strong. In Edmunds testing, a stop from 60 mph took 124 feet — a reasonably short distance for a rig this size.
A downside is the Grand Cherokee's significant weight, which affects acceleration, handling and overall drivability. Another negative is the steering, which feels disconnected from the road. This combo makes the Grand Cherokee overly heavy and lethargic to pilot around turns. For off-roading, though, the GC does well thanks to several available off-road-ready options.
How comfortable is the Grand Cherokee?
The Grand Cherokee provides an isolated feel in the cabin. The V6 is nicely muted most of the time. At full throttle, there's a bit of a rumble from under the hood that is neither annoying nor particularly satisfying. Otherwise, it's quiet to the point that it's almost serene. The seats are very supportive and the air conditioning works quickly. The heated and ventilated seats, however, aren't very effective.
Our test vehicle came equipped with the optional air suspension. We weren't impressed. It provides a somewhat floaty ride quality on the highway and struggles to soak up smaller pavement ripples, allowing significant vibration to enter the cabin. Big bumps are absorbed to a point, but hit one midcorner and the JGC loses its handling composure. The standard suspension might be a better choice.
How’s the interior?
The Grand Cherokee has plenty of interior space with generous headroom and legroom in all four major seating positions. It also has a commanding driving position, good visibility and relatively simple controls. Despite that high seating position, everything is within the driver's reach thanks to an impressive range of seat and steering-wheel adjustability.
The Uconnect infotainment interface is a bit dated, but it's still easy to use thanks to large, grippy knobs for the stereo and fan speed. So the only real shortcomings are the thick windshield pillars that partially obscure your view through turns.
How’s the tech?
The Grand Cherokee Uconnect interface features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. There are plenty of charging options for front and rear passengers. The voice controls are pretty apt at understanding commands, from setting a nav destination to changing climate settings. Audio quality from the optional 19-speaker Harman Kardon system is good, if a bit bass-heavy.
The operation of some of the advanced driving aids is lackluster. Adaptive cruise control and blind-spot warning, for example, are both a little too sensitive for our tastes.
How’s the storage?
While the Grand Cherokee is certainly utilitarian in nature, its 36.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats isn't class-leading. It trails behind smaller vehicles such as the Honda CR-V. This smaller space is mostly due to the full-size spare under the rear floor. On the flip side, hey, there's a full-size spare! That's something you'll want if you go off-road or tow — two things the Grand Cherokee does very well.
Small-item storage is limited to a small center console, can-size cupholders in both the front and rear seats, and slim door pockets. The rear car-seat anchors are well marked and easy to find, and there's a good amount of space for most child seats. A properly equipped Grand Cherokee with the V8 has a maximum tow rating of 7,200 pounds.
How economical is the Grand Cherokee?
With the base V6 and the eight-speed automatic, the Grand Cherokee is good for 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving for both the rear- and four-wheel-drive models. Not outstanding perhaps, but it trounces the 4Runner, its main V6 SUV competitor with similar off-road abilities.
Is the Grand Cherokee a good value?
Build quality is top-notch in the Grand Cherokee. You'll find tight panel gaps and impressive leather. But decked-out versions such as the Summit get quite expensive, and at that point some luxury rivals start to look more attractive. You'll find the most value with the Trailhawk and the Limited. The Grand Cherokee's warranty is typical. Roadside assistance is good for the class with five years/60,000 miles of coverage.
Wildcard
The Grand Cherokee's optional air suspension isn't something we'd recommend to lead-footed drivers. We're also not enamored with the base V6. But other choices are available, including the impressive V8 and the absolutely bonkers 707-horsepower Trackhawk. And of course, the available Quadra-Trac II 4WD system means you can get pretty far in off-road or snowy conditions. This Jeep is a midsize SUV with a wide range of appeal.
Which Grand Cherokee does Edmunds recommend?
Jeep Grand Cherokee models
The five-passenger 2021 Grand Cherokee is available in seven trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, SRT and Trackhawk. Most Grand Cherokees are available with either rear- or four-wheel drive, with the exception of the SRT and the Trailhawk. Those trims come standard with performance-oriented all-wheel-drive systems. All Grand Cherokees have an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine lineup includes:
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Grand Cherokee safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Warns you about vehicles in your blind spots.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Detects objects, or cars that have stopped short, in your path and applies emergency braking.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you when you're drifting out of your lane and prompts you to correct your heading.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. the competition
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. Toyota 4Runner
Calling the 4Runner and the Grand Cherokee "old rivals" would be accurate in more ways than one. Both have been off-road rivals for over 10 years. However, it's been about 10 years since either of them had a meaningful redesign. The Jeep offers more powerful engines, but the Toyota does have the edge in rock-crawling capability.
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. Honda Passport
Choosing between the Passport and the Grand Cherokee comes down to a few quick questions. Do you value comfort, fuel economy and passenger space and not really need all-wheel drive for the occasional dirt road? Then the Passport will not disappoint. But if towing and serious off-roading are in your future, the Jeep is the way to go. Read Edmunds long-term road test of the Honda Passport to find out more.
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. Subaru Outback
We like the Outback for its easygoing road manners, fuel efficiency and spacious cargo area. Fresh off a redesign, it also offers a more modern feel overall than the aging Jeep. The Grand Cherokee has considerably more off-road capability than the Outback, but the Subaru offers more capability than the average crossover SUV.
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee a good car?
