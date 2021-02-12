A complement to the R1T pickup, the 2021 Rivian R1S is an all-electric SUV set to come out in the fall of 2021. It's potentially a rival to Ford's new Mustang Mach-E or Tesla's Model Y. But this one is bigger — think more like a Chevrolet Tahoe, Dodge Durango or Honda Pilot. It seats up to seven people and is meant to do all the stuff you do normally with an SUV — commute to work, take your family up to the lake, call your best friend while stuck in traffic and complain about your inconsiderate in-laws — with no compromise in utility or performance. If anything, it improves on those aspects compared to the typical SUV.