The Safest Cars for Sale in 2024 and 2025

Airbags, advanced driver assistance features, and high-strength materials mean that the safest cars for sale today are far better at protecting people from injuries than ever before. Although most new cars compare pretty well to their predecessors, some stand above the rest. The safest cars for 2024 and 2025 offer excellent occupant protection and also do a good job of preventing accidents from happening in the first place.

Based on testing data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these are some of the safest cars available today. Ranging from inexpensive compact cars and mainstream midsize sedans to stylish station wagons, posh luxury cars, and sporty coupes and convertibles, there's something for just about everyone. And if you prefer a higher seating position and maybe some added practicality, Edmunds' list of safest SUVs is for you.

Safest small cars