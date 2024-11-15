Skip to main content

The Safest Cars for Sale in 2024 and 2025

If you’re shopping for a sedan, coupe, wagon or convertible, here are some of the safest new cars on the market right now

  • written by
    Correspondent
    Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.
    edited by
    Senior Consumer Advice Editor & Content Strategy
    Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

Airbags, advanced driver assistance features, and high-strength materials mean that the safest cars for sale today are far better at protecting people from injuries than ever before. Although most new cars compare pretty well to their predecessors, some stand above the rest. The safest cars for 2024 and 2025 offer excellent occupant protection and also do a good job of preventing accidents from happening in the first place.

Based on testing data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these are some of the safest cars available today. Ranging from inexpensive compact cars and mainstream midsize sedans to stylish station wagons, posh luxury cars, and sporty coupes and convertibles, there's something for just about everyone. And if you prefer a higher seating position and maybe some added practicality, Edmunds' list of safest SUVs is for you.

Jump to:

Safest small cars

2025 Mazda 3

2024_Mazda3.jpg

The stylish Mazda 3 has a lot to offer compact-car shoppers, including great looks, a composed driving experience, and reasonable fuel economy from its base 2.0-liter engine. It's also one of the safest cars in its class, earning a perfect five stars in NHTSA crash testing and sterling crashworthiness and collision avoidance scores from the IIHS. Among its standard features are forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane departure prevention.

  • Base price: $25,135

  • NHTSA rating: five stars

  • IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

  • Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)

2025 Honda Civic

See Edmunds pricing data

Has Your Car's Value Changed?

Used car values are constantly changing. Edmunds lets you track your vehicle's value over time so you can decide when to sell or trade in.

Price history graph example
See pricing history
2025_Honda_Civic_Sedan_Sport_Touring.jpg

With mature styling, a premium interior, and an efficient hybrid powertrain option, the 2025 Honda Civic is one of our favorite vehicles. It's also a great option if safety is a concern since it aces almost all of the IIHS' crash tests and earns a five-star safety rating from the federal government. It also comes standard with adaptive cruise control, lane departure prevention, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. The Civic falls short slightly in the IIHS' updated moderate overlap test, which now accounts for rear passenger safety, but even so, it's one of the safest cars in its class.

  • Base price: $25,345

  • NHTSA rating: five stars

  • IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

  • Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

2024 Mini Cooper

2024_Mini_Cooper_5_Door.jpg

Reflective of parent company BMW, today's Mini Cooper is well constructed and features premium safety features that belie its small size, including automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning. Although the Mini hasn't been tested by NHTSA, the IIHS gives the Cooper its highest score of Good in the original driver-side small overlap, moderate overlap and side-impact tests. 

That said, the IIHS doesn't place the Cooper on its Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ lists since it hasn't been evaluated on the updated battery of passenger-side small overlap, moderate overlap or side-impact tests. Expect the new-for-2025 Mini Cooper to earn decent crash ratings in those scenarios, especially since it shares its strong platform with the outgoing model.

  • Base price (2024): $26,795

  • NHTSA rating: not tested

  • IIHS rating: not rated

  • Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)

2024 Toyota Prius

2024_Toyota_Prius.jpg

In its metamorphosis from a frumpy little caterpillar to a stylish and efficient butterfly with its recent redesign, the Toyota Prius also became a very safe hybrid hatchback. Perfect scores in all of its government and IIHS crash tests, as well as a sophisticated system of collision avoidance technology, earn it top marks. It's also one of our favorite cars on the market, period, as evidenced by its status as a 2024 Edmunds Top Rated vehicle.

  • Base price: $29,045

  • NHTSA rating: five stars

  • IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

  • Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

Safest midsize cars

2025 Honda Accord

2025_Honda_Accord_SE.jpg

The Honda Accord is among the safest midsize sedans on the market today thanks to excellent crashworthiness scores and a competent standard collision prevention system. It's a Top Safety Pick+, beating out rivals like the Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5 and Subaru Legacy, and the Accord also earns a perfect five-star rating from NHTSA. Honda's hybrid-intensive product planning is on full display here — all but the two lowest Accord trims have a hybrid powertrain — and it's also among the most spacious cars in its class.

  • Base price: $29,390

  • NHTSA rating: five stars

  • IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

  • Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

2025 Toyota Camry

2025_Toyota_Camry.jpg

Like its Honda Accord rival, the Toyota Camry is also an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star NHTSA rating. It also has a very impressive suite of driver assistance and safety technology, including lane departure prevention with active centering, full-speed adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. The Camry edges out the Accord in IIHS testing thanks to a more effective collision avoidance system, but both cars are remarkably well matched otherwise. 

  • Base price: $29,495

  • NHTSA rating: five stars

  • IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

  • Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6

2024_Hyundai_Ioniq_6.jpg

The fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers excellent safety and collision prevention, with excellent scores across the entire line of IIHS tests. The Ioniq 6 hasn't been tested for rollover resistance by NHTSA, but it earned a four-star front safety rating and a five-star side-impact rating in government tests. Like most EVs, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes standard with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane departure prevention. It also offers up to 342 miles of all-electric driving in its longest-range trim level.

  • Base price: $38,900

  • NHTSA rating: not rated

  • IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

  • Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Safest luxury cars

2025 Acura Integra

2024_Acura_Integra.jpg

The Acura Integra is a close mechanical cousin to the Honda Civic, so it's no surprise it does well in both the IIHS' and NHTSA's crash tests. The luxury hatchback is a Top Safety Pick+ and earns a perfect five stars in government testing. The AcuraWatch safety suite is standard on the Integra, bringing automatic emergency braking, lane centering, lane departure prevention and adaptive cruise control. 

  • Base price: $34,195

  • NHTSA rating: five stars

  • IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

  • Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)

2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2024_Mercedes_C-Class.jpg

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a safe option in the popular small luxury sedan segment thanks to its good scores in IIHS crash testing. Mercedes' best-selling sedan also comes standard with automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning, which helps it earn a Top Safety Pick award. However, it hasn't been tested by the NHTSA.

  • Base price: $48,100

  • NHTSA rating: not rated

  • IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick

  • Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

2025 Genesis G80

2025_Genesis_G80.jpg

Both the Genesis G80 and the fully electric Genesis Electrified G80 earn a Top Safety Pick+ score from the IIHS thanks to their good scores on the agency's crash tests, as well as a comprehensive suite of active safety features that avoided collisions with simulated pedestrians. The internal combustion G80 earned a perfect five-star safety rating from NHTSA, and although the Electrified G80 hasn't been tested by the feds just yet, it would probably excel in those tests too.

  • Base price: $58,350

  • NHTSA rating: five stars

  • IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

  • Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

2024 Genesis G90

2025_Genesis_G80.jpg

The flagship Genesis G90 sedan competes with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series, and the South Korean automaker clearly hasn't skimped on safety in its fight against the establishment. Although it hasn't been subjected to the NHTSA crash array, it aced almost all of its IIHS tests, and a long list of standard active safety and driver assistance features sets it apart from the stingy German makes that charge extra.

  • Base price: $90,450

  • NHTSA rating: not rated

  • IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

  • Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Safest station wagons

2025 Volvo V60

2024_Volvo_V60_Cross_Country.jpg

With handsome styling and a well-finished interior, the Volvo V60 is a very appealing station wagon for those looking for such a thing. It's also quite safe, with good crashworthiness scores in the IIHS' original moderate overlap and side impact scores. Unfortunately, since it hasn't been tested with the updated versions of those tests, it didn't earn this year's Top Safety Pick award, but it was called a Top Safety Pick+ in 2022. NHTSA also gives the V60 a five-star safety rating.

  • Base price: $51,495

  • NHTSA rating: five stars

  • IIHS rating: not rated

  • Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

2024 Mercedes-Benz E 450 All-Terrain

2024_Mercedes_E-Class_All-Terrain.jpg

Although the Mercedes-Benz E 450 All-Terrain isn't a traditional wagon — it follows the lifted almost-crossover formula shared with the Audi A6 Allroad and Volvo V90 Cross Country — we'll take what we can get in this dwindling category. The All-Terrain hasn't been tested by the IIHS or NHTSA, but a previous-generation E-Class earned a 2023 Top Safety Pick+ award, and Mercedes isn't the kind of company that goes backward when it comes to safety. The E 450 All-Terrain comes standard with automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning, though, at this price, we wish Benz would just make other active safety features standard.

  • Base price: $77,250

  • NHTSA rating: five stars

  • IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

  • Edmunds Rating: 8.5 (out of 10)

2024 Audi A6 Allroad

2024_Audi_A6_Allroad.jpg

With a five-star NHTSA safety rating, standard forward collision warning and emergency braking, and excellent IIHS crashworthiness scores on its original tests, the Audi A6 Allroad does a good job protecting people (both passengers and pedestrians) from crashes. However, since the IIHS hasn't subjected the Allroad to its updated side and moderate front crash criteria, it lost its Top Safety Pick+ status in 2022. Still, it should be a fine option for luxury longroof shoppers.

  • Base price: $70,395

  • NHTSA rating: five stars

  • IIHS rating: not rated

  • Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

Safest coupes and convertibles

2025 Ford Mustang

2025 Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Package Front Angle

Both the Ford Mustang coupe and convertible perform well in crash testing. The coupe received a five-star safety rating from NHTSA, and both variants scored decently on all the IIHS tests they've undergone. They also come standard with forward collision warning, lane departure prevention and automatic emergency braking. However, the IIHS needs to test both models on its updated criteria before it will rate them.

  • Base price: $33,515

  • NHTSA rating: five stars

  • IIHS rating: not rated

  • Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

2025 Toyota GR86

2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone edition front angle

Although the government hasn't tested it, the Toyota GR86 aced all of its IIHS crashworthiness tests when it was new for the 2022 model year. Unfortunately, since it hasn't been subjected to the IIHS' updated testing since then, it lost its Top Safety Pick+ status. Still, this is a fun-to-drive, sporty coupe that comes standard with a long list of active safety features, and it's reasonably priced to boot.

  • Base price: $31,085

  • NHTSA rating: not rated

  • IIHS rating: not rated

  • Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

2025 Subaru BRZ

2024 Subaru BRZ tS front three-quarter

Mechanically identical to the Toyota GR86, the 2025 Subaru BRZ achieves the same safety ratings — who'da thunk? It likewise received a Top Safety Pick+ score in 2022 that lapsed when the IIHS updated its criteria for 2023, but like the Toyota, it has a long list of active safety features to go along with its lightweight, rip-roaring sports car attitude.

  • Base price: $32,365

  • NHTSA rating: not rated

  • IIHS rating: not rated

  • Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

2025 Audi A5

2020 Audi A5

The Audi A5, available in coupe, convertible and five-door Sportback body styles, is a safe option for folks looking for a quick, well-appointed grand tourer. Although it hasn't seen the IIHS' more stringent test regimen, its original crashworthiness scores were good enough to earn it a Top Safety Pick award as recently as 2022. The Sportback is the only variant to be tested by the government, where it earned a five-star safety rating.

  • Base price: $49,965

  • NHTSA rating: five stars

  • IIHS rating: not rated

  • Edmunds Rating: not rated

Brett T. Evansby

Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

Ronald Montoyaedited by

Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

SPONSORED CONTENT 

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

SPONSORED CONTENT 

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Love is out there. Find it in a Crosstrek.
Full details, review, and specs
Explore on Subaru.com
Subaru.com 

Other research topics

ResearchBuyingLeasingSell my carNewsMaintenanceAuto InsuranceSafetyFuel EconomyDriving TipsTechnologyHow To

What shoppers are searching for