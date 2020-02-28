2020 Genesis G90
What’s new
- New front and rear styling
- Improved advanced safety features and infotainment
- Interior materials get an upgrade
- Part of the first G90 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- All versions come fully loaded
- Delivers exceptional level of luxury for far less money than competitors
- Refined suspension smooths out the roughest roads
- Lavish rear-seat accommodations on V8 models
- Limited driving excitement
- Engines are thirsty relative to rivals
- Lacks the cachet of European rivals
2020 Genesis G90 Review
The 2020 Genesis G90, which is the brand's biggest and most expensive luxury sedan, receives a significant makeover. It sports a new look both front and rear. The most prominent feature up front is Genesis' new supersize grille, which to us looks like a Superman shield without the "S." If you thought the previous G90's front-end look was too bland, this one should be right up your alley.
Inside, things remain mostly the same with a few notable exceptions. The 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment system has a redesigned touchscreen that is quicker to use and offers new functionality, such as a split-screen setup. Previously we lauded the level of luxury and features offered in the G90 but felt that the materials lacked distinction and a luxe feel. Genesis took that to heart and updated the interior materials and trim so that it now more closely competes with BMW and Lexus. The buttons, controls and trim pieces reflect improved materials — open-pore wood grain trim is one example.
Continuing from last year is Genesis' super simple pricing and model lineup. Every 2020 G90 is essentially fully loaded, leaving you with only a few decisions: V6 or V8, rear- or all-wheel drive, and exterior and interior colors. Overall, we expect the G90 to maintain its favorable ranking among luxury sedans. If you're seeking luxury that approaches the best from Audi, BMW and Mercedes but want to save thousands or tens of thousands of dollars, the 2020 Genesis G90 is your best bet.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Steering effort is luxury-light. Genesis dialed out pretty much all road feedback in exchange for more insulated comfort. That's OK in this case since the G90 isn't made to be hustled. It's not as lithe in handling as the German competition, but it isn't terrible either for such a comfort-oriented land yacht. All around, the G90 is an easy-riding car that does what you expect.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The G90's ride is soft and cushy, but so much that there's bounciness that could lead to your passengers feeling queasy. And still, some sharper bumps do get passed through the cabin, and going over speed bumps causes a porpoising motion that reminds you this is a big, heavy car.
The standard tri-zone climate control works well, and all outboard seats have three-level heating and ventilation. The G90 also does an excellent job of isolating occupants from outside noise.
How’s the interior?9.0
Visibility from the driver's seat is good all round, and the standard 360-degree camera makes parking a cinch. The driver's seat is highly configurable and includes adjustments to side bolstering, thigh extension and upper back recline. As for the G90's controls, most are easy to figure out and use. You can interface with the infotainment system through the touchscreen or the controller knob. On-screen menus are straightforward.
How’s the tech?8.0
We were slightly let down by the number of power ports. There's only a wireless charging pad up front, plus two USB ports split between front and rear passengers. To get more charging capability, you'll have to use an adapter in one of the G90's three 12-volt outlets spread throughout the cabin. The voice control software is quite good, and the navigation system picked up every curveball we threw at it.
How’s the storage?7.0
Storage within the cabin is a mixed bag. The door pockets aren't very tall and are too narrow to hold a cup, though a water bottle fits just fine. The bin up front houses the wireless charging pad, but it's pretty small and a phone plugged into the USB port there creates a tangled mess of wires.
The large door openings and a tremendous amount of rear space make it easy to fit a child safety seat into the back. But the car-seat anchor points are kind of buried in the seat cushions, so you'll have to hunt around a bit to find them.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?8.5
However, the overall design and breadth of customization is a little underwhelming compared to an S-Class or 7 Series, which feature additional luxury touches such as configurable ambient lighting and exotic trim options. But those features add a lot of cost, and this fully loaded G90 costs about $25,000 less than a similarly equipped rival.
The Genesis G90 comes with a great warranty. Its five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain coverage. Genesis also gives you free maintenance for the first three years/36,000 miles.
Wildcard7.0
But the latest G90 has a little more personality than before. Styling elements are still cribbed from other manufacturers — the new grille looks like it was stolen from an Acura and the headlights are similar to a Volvo's — but they mesh to make the car less anonymous. Plus, while it isn't exactly pulse-pounding from the driver's seat, rear passengers will love the accommodations. It's roomier, and the seats offer more customization than other sedans at this price point.
Which G90 does Edmunds recommend?
Genesis G90 models
The 2020 Genesis G90 is a large luxury sedan that is offered in two models that are distinguished by engine types. The G90 3.3T Premium comes with a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 horsepower, 376 lb-ft of torque), while the 5.0 Ultimate steps up to a 5.0-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 383 lb-ft). Both are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Genesis' HTRAC all-wheel-drive system is available as an option.
Besides the features typically found on any vehicle, the G90 3.3T Premium includes front and rear parking sensors, soft-close doors, power-folding heated mirrors, a power trunk lid, a sunroof and adaptive suspension dampers.
On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, power sunshades for rear passengers, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a head-up display, a surround-view monitor, remote control and monitoring through a smartphone app, a wireless charging pad, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a navigation system, and a 17-speaker Lexicon premium surround-sound system.
Standard advanced safety features include forward and reverse collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist with speed adjustment through curves, a drowsy driver monitoring system, and a safe exit monitor for passengers.
The 5.0 Ultimate adds a rear entertainment system with dual 10.3-inch displays and power-adjustable and ventilated rear seats. Neither G90 model offers any options beyond choices for exterior and interior colors.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Genesis G90.
Trending topics in reviews
- ride quality
- handling & steering
- comfort
- appearance
- technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just got a Porto Red 2020 G90 V8 and love it! Have previously owned a 2011 Genesis V8, a 2015 Equus V8, a 2017 G90 V6 Turbo and a 2019 G70 V6 Turbo. They’ve all been fine cars and performed extremely well but, except for the G70, the styling has been conservative to the point of being almost anonymous. NO MORE! The G90 now has a strong, distinctive visual personality that I really like. This is a powerful, good handling, world class luxury car, not a pretend sport sedan. For me, it’s close to the ideal luxury car because it offers near S-Class quality and capability for $46,000 less (similarly equipped) and, in my opinion, looks better. It definitely does not have the prestige of an S-Class but it’s also not pretentious, which is a plus. Excellent work, Genesis!
The Genesis people have taken all the hustle out of buying additional packages to get your luxury vehicle. It comes packed with function, design and technology. The ride is tireless and very impressively comfortable. Great machine!
In May of 2017 I purchased a 2017 Genesis G90 5.0 AWD off the showroom floor. Truly loved that car! When I started seeing the 2020 refresh I knew I had to have one. But wanting one and getting one were two different things. First they were sold in Korea and Canada long before I could even order one in the United States. Finally in late January 2020 I was able to order one, Uyuni White with the Beige and Havana Interior. The the COVID 19 pandemic hit and South Korea shut down the Genesis factory. I had actually given up hope of ever getting one but low and behold I finally got my car on May 20th. Even with the COVID scare I went to the dealership and relinquished my 2017 for a brand new 2020 G90. The only thing that got me out of the 2017 G90 5.0 AWD Ultimate was a 2020 G90 5.0 AWD Ultimate. It might be my imagination but the 2020 seems to actually ride better than the 2017. Of course a brand new car will probably always ride better three year old car, everything else being equal. Having said that I loved the 2017 and I love the 2020 for all the same reasons - ultimate luxury, power and coddling interior with lots of features. Really this is a fantastic bargain for the price. Yes $79,000 for a car can hardly be called a bargain unless you compare it to the German top end cars that cost North of $100,000 (usually WAY North!). The 2017 was a fantastic car with no major problems (except for a mass airflow sensor) for 3 years and 32,000 miles and I expect this one will be as trouble free. If it isn't they have a great warranty and free loaner cars along with concierge pick-up and drop-off. I have had a lot of nice cars in my 72 years but the 2017 and now the 2020 rank right up there at the top and I include a couple of German's in my past. These are great cars, at a great price that is not well advertised and most people have no idea what a "Genesis" is. I can't count the number of times I was asked what a Genesis was and who makes it. Even the I got a lot of blank stares with the 2017 and so far I've had two similar experiences with the 2020. Of course with a lot of people staying home the option for questions is much limited. But if the Genesis Division of Hyundai would build stand-alone dealerships and do a little advertising they might actually sell more. In the three years I had the 2017 I only saw two other G90's on the road on in parking lots. So far the only 2020 I've seen is in my garage.
Been driving from luxury cars to Honda Civic for 40 years . Merely the best car I've ever owned for this price. Feel like I drive space ship.
Features & Specs
|5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$75,700
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$72,200
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD
5.0L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$78,200
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$74,700
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite G90 safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes if it senses an imminent collision.
- Smart Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns you if there's a car in your blind spot or if a car is approaching from the side while you're backing up.
- Lane Keeping Assist/Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you and gently steers you back on course if you start drifting out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Genesis G90 vs. the competition
Genesis G90 vs. Lincoln Continental
In terms of personality and execution, the Lincoln Continental is similar to the G90. These are both large luxury sedans that cost less than the European competition. Of the two, the Genesis has a slight advantage when it comes to interior refinement and value. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Lincoln Continental.
Genesis G90 vs. Cadillac CT6
Cadillac's big luxury sedan is the CT6. Its ride quality isn't quite as smooth as the G90's, but the CT6 does have something no other rival sedan does: Super Cruise. This hands-free semi-automated driving system can really reduce the stress of driving, but it only works on certain highways.
Genesis G90 vs. Lexus LS 500
The Lexus LS 500 delivers on its promise of comfort, but in other areas it's prone to disappointment. First and foremost, the infotainment interface is easily one of the most frustrating in the industry. Performance is also behind the curve due to its lazy throttle response and lack of driver engagement.
FAQ
Is the Genesis G90 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Genesis G90?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Genesis G90:
Is the Genesis G90 reliable?
Is the 2020 Genesis G90 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Genesis G90?
The least-expensive 2020 Genesis G90 is the 2020 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $72,200.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Genesis G90?
More about the 2020 Genesis G90
2020 Genesis G90 Overview
The 2020 Genesis G90 is offered in the following submodels: G90 Sedan. Available styles include 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A), 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Genesis G90?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Genesis G90 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 G90 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 G90.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Genesis G90 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 G90 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Genesis G90?
2020 Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
The 2020 Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $79,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) is trending $3,482 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,482 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $75,713.
The average savings for the 2020 Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) is 4.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $75,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,325 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,325 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $72,370.
The average savings for the 2020 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 4.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Genesis G90 3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Genesis G90s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Genesis G90 for sale near. There are currently 10 new 2020 G90s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $75,695 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Genesis G90. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,168 on a used or CPO 2020 G90 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Genesis G90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Genesis G90 for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,156.
Find a new Genesis for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,482.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Genesis G90?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Genesis lease specials
