2020 Genesis G90 Review

The 2020 Genesis G90, which is the brand's biggest and most expensive luxury sedan, receives a significant makeover. It sports a new look both front and rear. The most prominent feature up front is Genesis' new supersize grille, which to us looks like a Superman shield without the "S." If you thought the previous G90's front-end look was too bland, this one should be right up your alley. Inside, things remain mostly the same with a few notable exceptions. The 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment system has a redesigned touchscreen that is quicker to use and offers new functionality, such as a split-screen setup. Previously we lauded the level of luxury and features offered in the G90 but felt that the materials lacked distinction and a luxe feel. Genesis took that to heart and updated the interior materials and trim so that it now more closely competes with BMW and Lexus. The buttons, controls and trim pieces reflect improved materials — open-pore wood grain trim is one example. Continuing from last year is Genesis' super simple pricing and model lineup. Every 2020 G90 is essentially fully loaded, leaving you with only a few decisions: V6 or V8, rear- or all-wheel drive, and exterior and interior colors. Overall, we expect the G90 to maintain its favorable ranking among luxury sedans. If you're seeking luxury that approaches the best from Audi, BMW and Mercedes but want to save thousands or tens of thousands of dollars, the 2020 Genesis G90 is your best bet.

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

Large luxury sedans usually aren't known for their outstanding value, but the Genesis G90 plays by its own rules. The G90 packs more features than sedans that can cost tens of thousands of dollars more. It's not as sporty or opulent as its pricier competition, but if you just want a cruiser that transports four in supreme comfort, the G90 might be right for you.

How does it drive? 7.5

The V8-powered G90 posts solid performance numbers, but it isn't satisfying to drive in the way its German rivals are. In Edmunds testing, our rear-wheel-drive G90 test car accelerated from 0 to 60 mph takes 5.7 seconds, which is a little slow for the class especially with the big engine option. It also doesn't feel all that powerful accelerating on the highway because the transmission can be leisurely to respond when you want a downshift.



Steering effort is luxury-light. Genesis dialed out pretty much all road feedback in exchange for more insulated comfort. That's OK in this case since the G90 isn't made to be hustled. It's not as lithe in handling as the German competition, but it isn't terrible either for such a comfort-oriented land yacht. All around, the G90 is an easy-riding car that does what you expect.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

As with all large luxury sedans, the G90 is eminently comfortable for four people. The leather is soft and supple, and the cushioning is rich and luxurious. Opting for the V8 also adds power-adjustable outboard rear seats, so even those passengers can adjust their seatback tilt, seat bottom position and lumbar support.



The G90's ride is soft and cushy, but so much that there's bounciness that could lead to your passengers feeling queasy. And still, some sharper bumps do get passed through the cabin, and going over speed bumps causes a porpoising motion that reminds you this is a big, heavy car.



The standard tri-zone climate control works well, and all outboard seats have three-level heating and ventilation. The G90 also does an excellent job of isolating occupants from outside noise.

How’s the interior? 9.0

The G90's interior is vast. The door openings are large and easily entered. There's plenty of legroom, headroom and shoulder room for everyone in the outboard seats. The rear middle is the only exception. It's narrower than the other seats, and the rear hump on the floor gets in the way of the middle passenger's legs.



Visibility from the driver's seat is good all round, and the standard 360-degree camera makes parking a cinch. The driver's seat is highly configurable and includes adjustments to side bolstering, thigh extension and upper back recline. As for the G90's controls, most are easy to figure out and use. You can interface with the infotainment system through the touchscreen or the controller knob. On-screen menus are straightforward.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Considering its emphasis on value, it's no surprise the G90 comes with a full suite of safety features. Many of these cost extra on its competitors, and most have clearly marked hard buttons so you can turn them on and off easily. Also standard is a 17-speaker audio system. Though it's not as immersive as the ultra-high-end systems found in some rival sedans, it sounds clear and punchy. Nobody except hardcore audiophiles will be disappointed.



We were slightly let down by the number of power ports. There's only a wireless charging pad up front, plus two USB ports split between front and rear passengers. To get more charging capability, you'll have to use an adapter in one of the G90's three 12-volt outlets spread throughout the cabin. The voice control software is quite good, and the navigation system picked up every curveball we threw at it.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The G90's cargo area is slightly smaller than average at 15.7 cubic feet, but the tall opening makes it easy to load items in. You can also stand behind the bumper for a few seconds to trigger the automatic trunk-opening feature.



Storage within the cabin is a mixed bag. The door pockets aren't very tall and are too narrow to hold a cup, though a water bottle fits just fine. The bin up front houses the wireless charging pad, but it's pretty small and a phone plugged into the USB port there creates a tangled mess of wires.



The large door openings and a tremendous amount of rear space make it easy to fit a child safety seat into the back. But the car-seat anchor points are kind of buried in the seat cushions, so you'll have to hunt around a bit to find them.

How economical is it? 6.0

The EPA estimates that the V8-powered, rear-wheel-drive G90 gets 19 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway). The turbocharged V6 gets just 1 mpg better in every metric. This is more a condemnation of the V6's fuel economy than praise for the V8 since both are thirstier than rivals. Since competitors no longer use naturally aspirated V8s, the closest widely adopted alternative is a turbo V6. For example, the Mercedes S 450 is rated at 22 mpg combined, while the BMW 740i is rated at 24 mpg.

Is it a good value? 8.5

If you've never gotten into the cabin of one of its more expensive German competitors, you probably will find no issue with the G90's interior. Open-pore wood and aluminum accents look great, and high-quality leather coats almost every surface.



However, the overall design and breadth of customization is a little underwhelming compared to an S-Class or 7 Series, which feature additional luxury touches such as configurable ambient lighting and exotic trim options. But those features add a lot of cost, and this fully loaded G90 costs about $25,000 less than a similarly equipped rival.



The Genesis G90 comes with a great warranty. Its five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain coverage. Genesis also gives you free maintenance for the first three years/36,000 miles.

Wildcard 7.0

The Genesis G90 isn't the kind of car that you pine away for when you aren't driving it. Performance metrics are average across the board, and while it remains composed around a set of switchbacks, there's no real benefit to pushing it hard.



But the latest G90 has a little more personality than before. Styling elements are still cribbed from other manufacturers — the new grille looks like it was stolen from an Acura and the headlights are similar to a Volvo's — but they mesh to make the car less anonymous. Plus, while it isn't exactly pulse-pounding from the driver's seat, rear passengers will love the accommodations. It's roomier, and the seats offer more customization than other sedans at this price point.

Which G90 does Edmunds recommend?

Picking a G90 will come down to how you're going to use it. If you'll frequently have passengers in back, the 5.0 Ultimate is the best choice. It comes with executive rear accommodations that feature power-adjustable and ventilated seats, along with dual entertainment screens. Otherwise, go with the 3.3T Premium. It's less expensive yet has plenty of power and features.

Genesis G90 models

The 2020 Genesis G90 is a large luxury sedan that is offered in two models that are distinguished by engine types. The G90 3.3T Premium comes with a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 (365 horsepower, 376 lb-ft of torque), while the 5.0 Ultimate steps up to a 5.0-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 383 lb-ft). Both are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Genesis' HTRAC all-wheel-drive system is available as an option.