The Safest SUVs for 2024 and 2025

Jump to: Safest x-small SUVs | Safest small SUVs | Safest midsize SUVs | Safest large SUVs

Safety for the driver, occupants and pedestrians are often top of mind for shoppers looking for an SUV or crossover. Luckily, buyers have plenty of choice nowadays, as collision prevention technology, active driving assistants, and a variety of airbags can be found in vehicles of all sizes.

These are some of the safest SUVs in each class, and they just happen to be some of the best vehicles we've tested as well. Some are cheap and cheerful, and some are expensive and spacious. But no matter what, they'll each help get you and your passengers around with peace of mind thanks to high safety ratings from the federal government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the nonprofit Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). That said, it is important to note that there is no such thing as a vehicle that will keep you and your passengers fully safe in every scenario. Several factors in a car crash — ranging from speed to vehicle weights to the impact angle — can affect the damage caused to the vehicle and its passengers. But choosing a vehicle that has scored well in these tests should give you peace of mind that it has been rigorously tested to perform its best in an accident.

All prices below include the manufacturer's destination charge.

Safest x-small SUVs