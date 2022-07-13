A key change in the Ioniq 6 comes in the form of less rear headroom, an unavoidable consequence of its tapering roofline relative to the squared-off Ioniq 5. Our 6-foot-1 man on the ground in Korea reported that his head was smooshed into the rear headliner when he sat up straight, although a 6-foot-2 colleague from another publication sat next to him without issue. On the bright side, the quality of materials seemed impressive in both rows, thanks to an interesting variety of textures and soft-touch surfaces.
While Hyundai hasn't released a full set of Ioniq 6 features, in general the Ioniq 6 should offer everything that the Ioniq 5 does, plus a few extras. Indeed, we've already seen the Ioniq 6's new ambient lighting strips that give the interior an elegant look. You can choose between 64 colors, and the system offers a dual-color split so you can tailor the cabin environment to your liking. There's even a Speed Sync Lighting mode that increases the brightness of the ambient lighting as you dig into the accelerator. You can also look forward to synthetic sound profiles that provide auditory feedback as you accelerate — just in case you find the full EV experience a little too silent.
The advanced driving aids available on the Ioniq 5 are available here as well. Expect to see gettable features like adaptive cruise control, lane centering assist, front and rear cross-traffic alert with braking, and evasive steering assist when changing lanes.