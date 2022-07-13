Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer. Hyundai just unveiled its next electric vehicle, aptly named the Hyundai Ioniq 6, and it's due early next year. The Ioniq 6 is an ultrasleek sedan built on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that underpins the Ioniq 5. It also uses some of the same design elements that give the Ioniq 5 its unique looks — namely the pixelated headlight and taillight clusters — before really going off in its own direction.

There's really no getting around the fact that the Ioniq 6 looks strange. Its exterior is an amalgamation of styling cues from other cars. The front end looks like a Polestar 2 with a slim grille and first-generation Ford Focus headlights. The profile and pinched rear evoke the Mercedes CLA and CLS, and Infiniti J30, with a Prius-like mid-window spoiler thrown in for good measure.

It's not terribly cohesive, but we suppose some sacrifices had to be made to achieve the Ioniq 6's ultra-low 0.21 drag coefficient. For reference, that would make the Ioniq 6 only slightly bulkier than the world's most aerodynamic production car, the Mercedes-Benz EQS.