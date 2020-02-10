2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a versatile small luxury car in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles, each with the choice of three distinct engines. Its richly detailed cabin distinguishes it from cost-cutting forebears and exudes the quality that premium-car buyers expect. It's not the newest or most competitive car in the segment, but the C-Class is still a great buy, provided you check the right options boxes.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The C-Class delivers respectable performance, impressive comfort, and a luxurious cabin loaded with advanced technology. A wealth of options means you can tailor the car to taste, but those options can add up quick. At a certain point, the Benz's traditional rivals start to look like better values. But there's no denying the Benz's attention to quality and the gravity of its elegant, old-school luxury feel.

How does it drive? 8.0

The C-Class we tested, the C 300, places few demands on the driver. It makes sufficient power for a luxury sedan with a base engine and, when equipped with the optional AMG sport suspension, offers exceptional handling. You also get responsive steering and unflappable braking.



Acceleration feels strong. The C 300 has an Edmunds-tested 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds, though it trails both the Audi A4 (5.3 seconds) and the BMW 330i (5.6 seconds) a tad. The nine-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, but it can seem a little hesitant to downshift when you're driving in the default Comfort drive mode. You can liven it up with the Sport mode, but then the shifting can seem overcaffeinated.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

It's unfortunate that the C 300 scores so poorly here. We like how the front seats are supremely comfortable and offer a broad range of adjustment for all body types. The climate control system is full-featured and effective too.



But our test car had the optional AMG sport suspension coupled with 19-inch wheels. So equipped, the C 300 suffers from an overly firm ride quality. There's a constant level of jarring vibration that will make you question whether the car is, in fact, a Mercedes-Benz. The engine too comes across as unrefined, and it sounds buzzy when you lay into the gas pedal.

How’s the interior? 8.0

An elegant center stack with only the most necessary controls adds to the C 300's classy vibe. Unfortunately, the price for this minimalist design is that some functions lack physical buttons. The only way to access them is through menus in the infotainment display screen.



Getting in and out is easy thanks to wide door openings and a tall enough ride height. It makes entry feel more like sliding in than dropping in. There's plenty of room up front, and the wide range of seating adjustments ensures drivers of all sizes can find a comfortable and commanding driving position. On the downside, it has less rear legroom and footroom than some rival luxury sedans.

How’s the tech? 8.5

The C 300's infotainment system gets a boost for 2019. Our test car had the optional 10.25-inch display (a 7-inch display is standard) and we liked its crisp, clear graphics. You can control the infotainment system in many ways, including touchpad controllers on the steering wheel and a more traditional dial-and-button array. It's overkill, but all the controls work seamlessly, and many drivers will appreciate the choice.



The optional Burmester sound system is excellent, and the optional digital gauge cluster is worth the expense. It puts the status and control of several functions (navigation, audio, phone) in your direct line of sight. Driver assist features work well and are well-calibrated, but they're a pricey option.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The C 300's trunk (12.6 cubic feet) is small for the class. A low bumper height and a fairly wide trunk opening make it easy to load luggage and gear. But the trunk is deeper than it is wide, and there's no compensating for the lack of overall space. The cabin doesn't offer a lot of places to store your small items either.



Got kids? You won't have trouble finding the lower car-seat anchors and rear tether points. But because of the C-Class' limited rear legroom, installing a bulky rear-facing seat might be a tight squeeze depending on where you position the front seats.

How economical is it? 7.0

We tested the C 300 with all-wheel drive. The EPA estimates it gets 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is a bit less than rivals. We recorded an underwhelming 24 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route.

Is it a good value? 7.0

A base C-Class is competitively priced. But adding options quickly pushes the price skyward. Our loaded test car was $63,525 as equipped. Many of its options were nice but not essential — and in the case of the AMG Line package, with its stiff suspension, and the optional 19-inch wheels, we'd argue detrimental.



The A-Class is the new "entry-level" Benz, but C-Class has been the traditional point of entry. So for an entry-level luxury car, build quality is exceptional. There's an impressive attention to detail and fit and finish in this mass-produced luxe sedan. Panel fit, controls, trim and brightwork are all very solid.

Wildcard 7.5

The C 300 can range from mild to wild, the latter especially when equipped with the optional AMG package. We're not sure it's worth it since the ride comfort is a significant downgrade from what we'd consider to be the peak Benz experience of a competent, coddling ride. The AMG package can be a thrill for some drivers, although for those drivers, we'd recommend simply moving up to the C 43 for more power and overall sportiness.



Absent the stiff suspension and ride, though, the C-Class remains a kind of old-school luxury experience, with the benefit of modern tech, design, connectivity and driver safety. The margins between its rivals are thin, but the Benz still exudes a bit more elegance and grace.

Which C-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Though we remain absolutely captivated by the V8 models, most buyers will find the standard C 300 and its turbocharged four-cylinder offer enough performance. Mercedes offers a wealth of options, but keep it simple to avoid sky-high pricing. The main packages to consider are the Premium package (Burmester premium audio system, ambient lighting and satellite radio) and the Driving Assistance package (adaptive cruise control and other driver aids).

Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a compact luxury car sold in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles. Trims are available in increasing levels of performance — C 300, C 300 4Matic, AMG C 43, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S. The C 300, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S are rear-wheel-drive, while the C 300 4Matic and AMG C 43 are all-wheel-drive. All use a nine-speed automatic transmission.