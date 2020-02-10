  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

#5 Small luxury sedan

What's new

  • C 350e hybrid expected to come out later in the model year
  • A few previously optional features are now standard
  • Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Interior is impeccably crafted
  • Many available cutting-edge features
  • A range of high-horsepower engines available
  • Clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
  • C 300's optional sport suspension is rides too harshly
  • Limited cargo room
MSRP Starting at
$41,400
$41,400
Save as much as $7,091
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class pricing

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class pricing

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a versatile small luxury car in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles, each with the choice of three distinct engines. Its richly detailed cabin distinguishes it from cost-cutting forebears and exudes the quality that premium-car buyers expect. It's not the newest or most competitive car in the segment, but the C-Class is still a great buy, provided you check the right options boxes.
Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
The C-Class delivers respectable performance, impressive comfort, and a luxurious cabin loaded with advanced technology. A wealth of options means you can tailor the car to taste, but those options can add up quick. At a certain point, the Benz's traditional rivals start to look like better values. But there's no denying the Benz's attention to quality and the gravity of its elegant, old-school luxury feel.

How does it drive?
8.0

8.0
The C-Class we tested, the C 300, places few demands on the driver. It makes sufficient power for a luxury sedan with a base engine and, when equipped with the optional AMG sport suspension, offers exceptional handling. You also get responsive steering and unflappable braking.

Acceleration feels strong. The C 300 has an Edmunds-tested 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds, though it trails both the Audi A4 (5.3 seconds) and the BMW 330i (5.6 seconds) a tad. The nine-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, but it can seem a little hesitant to downshift when you're driving in the default Comfort drive mode. You can liven it up with the Sport mode, but then the shifting can seem overcaffeinated.

How comfortable is it?
7.0

7.0
It's unfortunate that the C 300 scores so poorly here. We like how the front seats are supremely comfortable and offer a broad range of adjustment for all body types. The climate control system is full-featured and effective too.

But our test car had the optional AMG sport suspension coupled with 19-inch wheels. So equipped, the C 300 suffers from an overly firm ride quality. There's a constant level of jarring vibration that will make you question whether the car is, in fact, a Mercedes-Benz. The engine too comes across as unrefined, and it sounds buzzy when you lay into the gas pedal.

How's the interior?
8.0

8.0
An elegant center stack with only the most necessary controls adds to the C 300's classy vibe. Unfortunately, the price for this minimalist design is that some functions lack physical buttons. The only way to access them is through menus in the infotainment display screen.

Getting in and out is easy thanks to wide door openings and a tall enough ride height. It makes entry feel more like sliding in than dropping in. There's plenty of room up front, and the wide range of seating adjustments ensures drivers of all sizes can find a comfortable and commanding driving position. On the downside, it has less rear legroom and footroom than some rival luxury sedans.

How's the tech?
8.5

8.5
The C 300's infotainment system gets a boost for 2019. Our test car had the optional 10.25-inch display (a 7-inch display is standard) and we liked its crisp, clear graphics. You can control the infotainment system in many ways, including touchpad controllers on the steering wheel and a more traditional dial-and-button array. It's overkill, but all the controls work seamlessly, and many drivers will appreciate the choice.

The optional Burmester sound system is excellent, and the optional digital gauge cluster is worth the expense. It puts the status and control of several functions (navigation, audio, phone) in your direct line of sight. Driver assist features work well and are well-calibrated, but they're a pricey option.

How's the storage?
7.0

7.0
The C 300's trunk (12.6 cubic feet) is small for the class. A low bumper height and a fairly wide trunk opening make it easy to load luggage and gear. But the trunk is deeper than it is wide, and there's no compensating for the lack of overall space. The cabin doesn't offer a lot of places to store your small items either.

Got kids? You won't have trouble finding the lower car-seat anchors and rear tether points. But because of the C-Class' limited rear legroom, installing a bulky rear-facing seat might be a tight squeeze depending on where you position the front seats.

How economical is it?
7.0

7.0
We tested the C 300 with all-wheel drive. The EPA estimates it gets 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is a bit less than rivals. We recorded an underwhelming 24 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route.

Is it a good value?
7.0

7.0
A base C-Class is competitively priced. But adding options quickly pushes the price skyward. Our loaded test car was $63,525 as equipped. Many of its options were nice but not essential — and in the case of the AMG Line package, with its stiff suspension, and the optional 19-inch wheels, we'd argue detrimental.

The A-Class is the new "entry-level" Benz, but C-Class has been the traditional point of entry. So for an entry-level luxury car, build quality is exceptional. There's an impressive attention to detail and fit and finish in this mass-produced luxe sedan. Panel fit, controls, trim and brightwork are all very solid.

Wildcard
7.5

7.5
The C 300 can range from mild to wild, the latter especially when equipped with the optional AMG package. We're not sure it's worth it since the ride comfort is a significant downgrade from what we'd consider to be the peak Benz experience of a competent, coddling ride. The AMG package can be a thrill for some drivers, although for those drivers, we'd recommend simply moving up to the C 43 for more power and overall sportiness.

Absent the stiff suspension and ride, though, the C-Class remains a kind of old-school luxury experience, with the benefit of modern tech, design, connectivity and driver safety. The margins between its rivals are thin, but the Benz still exudes a bit more elegance and grace.

Which C-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Though we remain absolutely captivated by the V8 models, most buyers will find the standard C 300 and its turbocharged four-cylinder offer enough performance. Mercedes offers a wealth of options, but keep it simple to avoid sky-high pricing. The main packages to consider are the Premium package (Burmester premium audio system, ambient lighting and satellite radio) and the Driving Assistance package (adaptive cruise control and other driver aids).

Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a compact luxury car sold in sedan, coupe and convertible body styles. Trims are available in increasing levels of performance — C 300, C 300 4Matic, AMG C 43, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S. The C 300, AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S are rear-wheel-drive, while the C 300 4Matic and AMG C 43 are all-wheel-drive. All use a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The C 300 and C 300 4Matic come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque). You also get LED headlights, a sunroof, a power-closing trunklid, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex).

Standard tech includes the COMAND infotainment system with a 10.3-inch central display screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a five-speaker audio system. Safety systems include a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The AMG C 43 primarily adds a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft), upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension with selectable damper settings, an aerodynamic body kit, a sport exhaust, sport front seats, simulated-suede seat inserts, ambient lighting and a 13-speaker Burmester audio system.

The AMG C 63 and AMG C 63 S offer similar equipment, with the notable difference of a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft with the C 63; 503 hp, 516 lb-ft with the C 63 S), a high-performance transmission and an electronic limited-slip rear differential. The AMG C 63 S also adds 19-inch wheels, configurable steering wheel controls and leather upholstery.

Some features on the high-performance models can be added to the lower trims as well. Several packages are optional across all trims. These include the Multimedia package (navigation and a touchpad controller), the Parking Assistance package (automated parking and a surround-view camera), and the Driving Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a lane-centering system).

Notable stand-alone options, depending on trim, include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, tri-zone climate control, a head-up display and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The AMG C 63 S is exclusively available with high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 20%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • interior
  • technology
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • comfort
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 out of 5 stars, Bad suspension not comfortable
Louis,
AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

This car feels as if you drive an army truck. The confort mode of the c43 sedan is the same at sport, the suspension is so stiff, beware. Not a car you want if you spend your days on the road

5 out of 5 stars, C300 Cabrio
Hiram,
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Awesome performance for a 4 cylinder. Great technology and comfort options. White with saddle brown leather and dark brown soft top looks classy. The details and quality of the vehicle is great.

5 out of 5 stars, Classy Mercedes-Benz
Bertha ,
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Smooth ride, many awesome features plus luxurious at the right price!

5 out of 5 stars, Great car
Sam,
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

This is our first Mercedes Benz. We love the new gas mileage, the features and the performance. Great quality

Features & Specs

C 300 4dr Sedan features & specs
C 300 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$41,400
MPG 24 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$43,400
MPG 23 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$55,950
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower385 hp @ 6100 rpm
AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan features & specs
AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$75,700
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower503 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite C-Class safety features:

Active Brake Assist
Warns the driver audibly and applies the brakes if it senses a front collision.
Surround-View System
Gives a 360-degree view of the car for tight parking lots and spaces so you can avoid striking objects or pedestrians.
Active Blind Spot Assist
Senses when a vehicle enters one of your blind spots. Can warn the driver and even help steer the C-Class.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. BMW 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series is one of the most popular compact luxury sedans on the market, but we're not sure its latest redesign hits the mark. We like its overall performance, and the base four-cylinder engine is quick and responsive. We're less enthralled with the finicky infotainment system and harsh ride when you opt for the M Sport package.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class & BMW 3 Series features

Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Audi A4

Audi's bread-and-butter sedan is lightly refreshed for this year. The front end gets new styling cues that make it look a little more aggressive, it comes with a few more standard features, and the infotainment display is now a touchscreen. Otherwise, it's business as usual for Audi's excellent four-door.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class & Audi A4 features

Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Mercedes' last budget-friendly small sedan — the CLA-Class — was a pretty poor effort that was unworthy of the three-pointed badge. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is essentially its successor and very nearly rights all of the CLA's wrongs. The ride is more comfortable, the interior is positively upscale, and the transmission's kinks have been worked out. Unless you absolutely need the room afforded by the C-Class, go with the A-Class.

Compare Mercedes-Benz C-Class & Mercedes-Benz A-Class features

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 C-Class both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz C-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the C-Class gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the C-Class has 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class:

  • C 350e hybrid expected to come out later in the model year
  • A few previously optional features are now standard
  • Part of the fourth C-Class generation introduced for 2015
Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the C-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the C-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 C-Class and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 C-Class is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,400.

Other versions include:

  • C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $41,400
  • C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,400
  • AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $55,950
  • AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $75,700
  • AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $68,100
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the next question is, which C-Class model is right for you? C-Class variants include C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of C-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class AMG C 43, C-Class AMG C 63, C-Class Sedan, C-Class Coupe, C-Class AMG C 63 S, C-Class Convertible. Available styles include C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).

What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 C-Class 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 C-Class.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 C-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $7,091 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,091 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,854.

The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) is 12.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 6 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,395. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $260 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $260 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,135.

The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 0.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 12 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

