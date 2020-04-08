2020 Audi A6 allroad
What’s new
- The A6 Allroad, last sold in the U.S. in 2005, returns
- Part of the second A6 Allroad generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- High-level style and build quality, inside and out
- Practicality of an SUV with the road manners of a sedan
- Smooth, powerful engine and mild hybrid system
- Air suspension adds up to 1.8 inches of ground clearance on demand
- MMI touch infotainment system takes time to learn
- Touchscreens look dirty after minimal use
- Optional equipment adds to the already high price
2020 Audi A6 allroad Review
Station wagons have nearly vanished from the marketplace. But one automaker, Audi, seems to have discovered the Land of Wagons That Time Forgot. After a 15-year hiatus from North America, the Audi A6 Allroad has returned to the lineup. (It was simply called the Allroad Quattro back then.) The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad is based on the Audi A6 sedan but designed for light off-road exploring with a higher ground clearance, plastic wheel arches and standard roof rails.
There is also added emphasis on style and technology. The Allroad has a standard air suspension and an advanced 48-volt mild hybrid system providing boost to the turbocharged V6 engine. Audi's latest MMI infotainment system is standard as well. Is it an off-roader? Not quite. But this is one station wagon that makes a statement.
Which A6 allroad does Edmunds recommend?
Audi A6 allroad models
The A6 Allroad comes in two trims: Premium Plus and Prestige. Each is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine good for 335 horsepower. It's matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Premium Plus
Standard feature highlights include:
- Adaptive air suspension (can adjust ride firmness and ride height)
- 20-inch wheels
- Heated front seats
- Digital gauge cluster display (Audi Virtual Cockpit)
- Dual-screen infotainment system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Four-zone climate control
- Bang & Olufsen premium sound system
- Panoramic sunroof
- Power liftgate
- Roof rails
- Top-view camera system with 360-degree view
- Frontal collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
Prestige
Takes the Premium Plus's standard features and adds:
- Full-color head-up display
- Power soft-closing doors
- Dual-pane acoustic glass
- Ventilated front seats and heated rear seats
- Ambient lighting
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Audi and the car in front)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Rear window shades
Many of the Prestige's extras are optional for the Premium Plus. Exclusive optional features for the Prestige include:
- All-wheel steering
- 20th Anniversary Edition package with special interior materials
- Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Audi A6 allroad.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- comfort
- sound system
- off-roading
- road noise
- doors
- maintenance & parts
Most helpful consumer reviews
this is a comfortable car, top-tech, doors require an extra pull to close, Almost like the mechanics of the door were made for the soft-close option. My doors are often centimeters from being closed. The ride of this car is very smooth and quiet. Stereo is a good one, better than most stock systems. Great for a long trip.
This car does everything: neighborhood, highway off-road. It’s a dream to drive with a very comfortable cabin and lots of power. All the benefits of an SUV but drives like a sedan.
Features & Specs
|3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$65,900
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$70,400
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A6 allroad safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Uses sensors at the front of the car to warn you about an imminent front collision. Can automatically apply the brakes as well.
- Top-View Camera System
- Provides a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the car to aid parking.
- Audi Side Assist
- Notifies you if a vehicle is lurking in a blind spot. Includes lane departure warning as well.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|8.9%
Audi A6 allroad vs. the competition
Audi A6 allroad vs. Volvo V90 Cross Country
Like the Allroad, the V90 Cross Country is a midsize wagon that incorporates adventure cues into a luxurious package. The Volvo has a taller ride height, plastic fenders and standard all-wheel drive. It also comes with a strong four-cylinder engine and lots of standard safety features.
Audi A6 allroad vs. Audi Q7
Wagons can be charming but there's a reason most people buy SUVs these days. Audi's Q7 has copious space and style in a more traditional SUV package. It's also got a new look and a new V6 engine for 2020, plus the same dual-screen infotainment screen as the A6 Allroad. The Q7 regularly tops best-of lists for its impeccable ride comfort and interior quality. It's a solid choice for any luxury buyer.
Audi A6 allroad vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The E-Class station wagon adds Mercedes-Benz panache to the long-roof segment. It has an exquisite interior and a very comfortable ride. Wagon versions skip the E 350 trim level and are only available as E 450 models or the mighty E 63 with its twin-turbo V8. You don't get any off-roady bits, but the E-Class wagon is otherwise an excellent wagon option.
FAQ
Is the Audi A6 allroad a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi A6 allroad?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi A6 allroad:
Is the Audi A6 allroad reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi A6 allroad a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi A6 allroad?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi A6 allroad is the 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,900.
Other versions include:
- 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $65,900
- 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $70,400
What are the different models of Audi A6 allroad?
More about the 2020 Audi A6 allroad
2020 Audi A6 allroad Overview
The 2020 Audi A6 allroad is offered in the following submodels: A6 allroad Wagon. Available styles include 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi A6 allroad?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi A6 allroad and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 A6 allroad 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 A6 allroad.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi A6 allroad and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 A6 allroad featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi A6 allroad?
2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
The 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $75,550. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $2,586 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,586 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $72,965.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 3.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
The 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $71,500. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $2,493 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,493 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $69,007.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 3.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Audi A6 allroads are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi A6 allroad for sale near. There are currently 9 new 2020 A6 allroads listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $68,940 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi A6 allroad. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,039 on a used or CPO 2020 A6 allroad available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi A6 allroads you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi A6 allroad for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,307.
Find a new Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,842.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi A6 allroad?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2020 Audi A6 allroad info
