2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
MSRP: $45,100

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country Review

  • SUV-like utility
  • Exceptionally comfortable front seats
  • Sleek Scandinavian design
  • Taller ground clearance than wagons and some SUVs

SUVs have an advantage when it comes to space and convenience. Sedans and wagons are generally more enjoyable to drive because of their sharper handling and acceleration. But what if you want something that takes the best of both and blends them into one package? That's where the all-new 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country comes in.

Based on the standard V60 wagon, the Cross Country differentiates itself with a taller ride height and some extra body cladding. That added height, which results in 8.3 inches of ground clearance, gives the Cross Country a little more off-road capability. Inside, it's just as visually appealing and refined. The added height also places the seats in an optimal zone that makes the Cross Country extraordinarily easy to get in and out of.

The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country certainly accomplishes its mission of drawing from the best of wagons and SUVs. With a beautiful interior made with premium materials, it's also able to compete with other luxury brands. Volvo's reputation for safety should be yet another selling point for families. It's not often that a middle ground like this yields such strong results, so we heartily recommend checking it out for yourself.

Which V60 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?

Since there is only a single trim level, we recommend adding the optional Advanced package that includes several features that lessen the burden of driving. If your budget can be stretched, the Cross Country Pro package adds a lot of luxury touches.

Volvo V60 Cross Country models

The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is a variant of the standard V60 wagon but with a taller ride height. Only one trim level is powered by Volvo's T5 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque), and an eight-speed automatic is the only available transmission. All-wheel drive is included.

The standard features list includes LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power tailgate, a virtual instrument panel, leather upholstery, and heated and power-adjustable front seats. You also get a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-speaker audio system.

Advanced safety features include front and cross-traffic collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and a blind-spot monitor.

Volvo offers a few optional packages for the V60 Cross Country. These include the Advanced package (with extra safety features, such as adaptive cruise control) and the Cross Country Pro package (bigger wheels and four-zone climate control) among other features. The Luxury package supplements those features with upgraded seats and upholstery.

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country.

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Most beautiful wagon on the market
Former 3 Time Subaru Owner,
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Decided to switch out and upgrade after two reasonably utilitarian outbacks (2011 and a 2017). This is the most aesthetically attractive wagon in the world right now-- in my opinion. Car is tight, gets reasonable MPG-- averaging about as well as our 2017 outback but with 50% more power. Smaller but still very efficiently designed to maximize room. E.g., it's about 20 cubic feet less storage than the outback with seats down, but because the front seat slides further forward, I can easily fit my 7'-6" surfboard in the back-- which was a stretch for my Outback. Pano sunroof is gorgeous and standard. Interior is much nicer than the Outback, much tighter fit and finish. No issues so far with about 6K miles. Only minor electrical gremlin is the driver mirror appears to randomly adjust itself sometimes when the car starts. I wasn't a fan of the driver computer initially but after a few days it becomes intuitive and is much better than the new Outback. Also engine can be a little rougher than say an Audi or X3, and perhaps even the new Outback XT, but still pretty quiet and a tranquil drive overall. Subaru dealer was very rude and unmotivated about selling us a new Outback when our 2017 lease expired, so we got a great lease deal with OC Volvo for less than the price of an Outback XT. If you want something unique and more luxurious than an outback, v60 CC is it.

4 out of 5 stars, Ready for anything
NorthStar driver,
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is my second Volvo and first Cross Country. I learned to drive in a Volvo 245 wagon, so in a way, this is coming home. After years of owning Saabs (sedan and convertible), I switched to Volvo 5 years, picking up an AWD S60. It has been a great commuter car for me, but at times I felt constrained if I wanted to shop at Home Depot or Costco on my way home for work. My wife has driven the Grand Caravan, then Touareg and now Audi Q5s. The V60 CC is as capable a vehicle as you will find, albeit not as sporty as some. The seats are luxurious, and I never tire of sitting in them for a long drive--or just a quick hop. The three variants of driving experience--Eco, Comfort, and Dynamic provide different settings to suit your mood. Dynamic is my preferred for rush hour, but the vehicle is heavy enough that it really is not a "sport driving" vehicle. I'm still thinking about the Polestar optimization, but the $1600 upcharge gives me pause. Eco setting has best mileage, but has long slow shifts, so save it for when you are not in a hurry. The standard Comfort setting, on as default at start, is really a good all purpose driving experience. Fit and finish has been excellent. Complaints about little interior storage are valid, but as the usually sole occupant, it is ample. The standard stereo lacks some brightness and low range bass that I enjoyed on the Harmon Kardon system in my S60. If music is really important to your driving experience, I would recommend upgrading the sound system. Amazing safety gear--even automatically avoids collisions if I should start to change lanes and a care has moved into my blind spot. I bought my car in June 2020, when there were many incentives, so the price was quite good with 0% financing. I'm a Costco member, which really helped with the transaction experience and cost. Overall, a great vehicle for dealing with whatever mission you are going on, and wish to be comfortable to boot.

5 out of 5 stars, Wife Wanted an SUV, I wanted a Sedan
lflorack,
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

My wife wanted an SUV for utility and space. I wanted a sedan for it's better milage and handling - and not wanting to follow the herd to buy an SUV like so many others in the US. Since we had decided to change to a one-vehicle family, we needed to compromise. Then we found the 2020 V60 Cross Country. This car is everything that we both wanted. I never thought I'd be buying a station wagon, but one look at this sleek beauty and I wondered what I was concerned about. It handles great, both the exterior and interior are beautiful, the car handles well and even the gas mileage is very good.

5 out of 5 stars, A luxurious Outback/SUV alternative
Juhani,
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The Cross Country is a very satisfying package that feels just right. It is luxurious, comfortable and well made. It is not the fastest with the only available T5 engine, but still fast enough, and faster than the official numbers would have you believe. Handling is better than the SUVs I’ve had (2012 and 2018 Grand Cherokee), but more comfortable than the sports sedans (2015 BMW 335i, 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia).

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

T5 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
T5 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$45,100
MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite V60 Cross Country safety features:

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
Warns if another vehicle is lurking in your blind spot, and cross-traffic alert lets you know if something is approaching as you back out.
City Safety Collision Avoidance
Warns if a collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist or animal is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
Run-Off Road Mitigation
Scans the road to detect if the vehicle may run off the road and automatically tightens the seat belts in preparation.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.9%

Volvo V60 Cross Country vs. the competition

Volvo V60 Cross Country vs. Audi A4 Allroad

The Audi Allroad is the most direct competitor to the V60 Cross Country. It has a similar price, feature content, performance and cargo space. Both deliver a bit more than the entry-level luxury experience with a refined interior, smooth ride and loads of technology, too. We've knocked the Audi for its slow transmission response and overly sensitive safety features, but it's still a very worthy pick.

Compare Volvo V60 Cross Country & Audi A4 Allroad features

Volvo V60 Cross Country vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon ups the luxury quotient quite a bit over the Volvo, with a price to match. Starting prices for the Benz are about $10,000 more, which means to get a comparably equipped mode, you'll be digging quite a bit deeper into your bank account. The standard suspension can be a little rough, but it gains an advantage with cargo capacity.

Compare Volvo V60 Cross Country & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

Volvo V60 Cross Country vs. Jaguar XF

The Jaguar XF Sportbrake is also more expensive than the Volvo V60 Cross Country but represents one of the more fun-to-drive wagons out there. It's sportier and faster than the V60, and it's roomier inside, too. On the downside, the Jag's interior isn't as refined, and operating its infotainment system can be a source of constant frustration.

Compare Volvo V60 Cross Country & Jaguar XF features
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country First Drive

The Swedish SUV Alternative

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorFebruary 5th, 2019

Considering that Volvo redesigned its V60 for the 2019 model year, we figured that a new Cross Country variant would be joining it. It turns out we'll have to wait a little bit — there won't be a 2019 model — but the redesigned V60 Cross Country will indeed arrive for the 2020 model year.

You can read more details about it in our First Look (below, on this page), but Volvo's basic idea for the 2020 V60 Cross Country wagon is to take some of the best qualities of sedans and SUVs and blend them into one. With a lower ride height than an SUV and a corresponding lower center of gravity, the Cross Country is almost as stable as a sedan when going around turns. Yet its cargo space, standard all-wheel drive and higher ground clearance are comparable to what's offered in some SUVs.

Even if you're not seeking an optimal middle ground between the two, the V60 Cross Country is a satisfying and desirable vehicle. Along with the S60 sedan and the V60 wagon, the Cross Country boasts handsome Scandinavian design inside and out, praiseworthy materials and modern technology.

Nuts and Bolts

This year's V60 Cross Country has an increased ride height of 2.5 inches and some body cladding on the side skirts and wheel arches that give it a more muscular and rugged appearance. That added height, which results in 8.3 inches of ground clearance, makes the Cross Country a solid alternative to many small crossover SUVs.

Under the hood is Volvo's T5 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an output of 250 horsepower. It's possible the turbocharged and supercharged T6 model and the plug-in hybrid T8 may eventually be added to the lineup. An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to a standard all-wheel-drive system.

We don't know all the details yet, but Volvo says the V60 Cross Country's feature content will mimic the larger V90 Cross Country's. As such, you can likely expect standard 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, a traffic sign reader, virtual gauges, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-folding rear headrests, navigation, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In keeping with Volvo's reputation for safety, frontal collision warning and mitigation, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, hill descent control, and hill start assist will also be standard. For options, we can likely expect features such as four-zone climate control, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats, rear passenger sunshades, a heated steering wheel, premium audio, a surround-view camera system, and a head-up display.

Shelter From the Storm

We traveled to Sweden, the home of Volvo, to discover for ourselves how capable the V60 Cross Country is. Our drive occurred during the dead of winter. As you could probably guess, the roads were covered with snow and ice. To compensate, Volvo fitted our test V60 Cross Country with studded snow tires. Given the conditions, we weren't fully able to test out the V60's capabilities, but we still got a good idea of what to expect when the vehicle arrives stateside.

Acceleration is brisk enough that we didn't miss the more powerful T6 engine. Even on slippery surfaces, the Cross Country gets underway with ease. The transmission shifts smoothly and quickly, and the easy-to-modulate brakes bring the wagon to a stop with authority when needed. Even on urban and rural roads beset by uneven patches of ice, the Cross Country's ride quality remains pleasantly luxurious. This feat is likely due to the Cross Country's taller ride height and longer suspension travel. The cabin is also quiet and well-isolated from noise.

When the road begins to bend, the Cross Country corners with sedan-like confidence. There's little body roll to speak of. If it's anything like the S60 sedan on which it's based, this wagon has the potential to be somewhat sporty and athletic on dry pavement. We also had the opportunity to let loose on an icy handling course. On it, we found the V60 Cross Country downright entertaining, but almost any car would be if you're so inclined. What that course demonstrated was the effectiveness of the Cross Country's all-wheel-drive and stability-control systems to keep the car on its intended path under adverse conditions.

We were also treated to a short off-road course that demonstrated its SUV-like capabilities. The wagon navigated snowy inclines and large offset bumps without even breaking a sweat. By comparison, some small crossovers would probably be left stranded or damaged on the same obstacles.

The Great Indoors

The V60 Cross Country's interior is nearly identical to every other contemporary Volvo's, and that's a very good thing. The Scandinavian design is refreshingly and elegantly simple, and a large Sensus infotainment screen dominates the center of the dash. Its materials quality is better than entry-level luxury standards and approaches premium status in well-appointed models.

Getting in and out of the vehicle is easy thanks to the optimal entry height. You don't have to stoop down as you would for a sedan or step up as you would for an SUV. Once inside, the seats are roomy and supportive, making them comfortable for hours at a time. Outward visibility is excellent, and the driver has a very good indication of where the corners are when maneuvering in tight spaces.

The Sensus infotainment system isn't as intuitive to use as some competing systems. But with a little familiarization, most drivers should get the hang of it. The large vertical touchscreen is easy to read at a glance, and the big virtual buttons keep driver distraction to a minimum. As a bonus for snow-bound drivers, the system works even when you're wearing thick gloves.

Cargo capacity is competitive with many compact luxury SUVs. Volvo lists a maximum of 60.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded in the regular V60, so expect a very similar number for the Cross Country. It's also as accommodating for bulky items thanks to the cargo area's large opening and boxy shape.

A Wagon for All Seasons

Prices haven't yet been finalized, but we expect the Cross Country to slot in between the $50,000 V60 Inscription and $60,000 V90 Cross Country. The closest rival is the Audi A4 Allroad, which starts around $45,000. But comparably equipped, the price of the Audi and the Volvo should be similar. Other luxury wagons include the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Jaguar XF Sportbrake that cost upward of $65,000, but they come up short in the off-road department.

Our early impressions of the Swedish-made V60 Cross Country are very favorable, and that's with the handicap of having studded snow tires in harsh conditions. In filling the void between sedans and SUVs, the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country strikes an enjoyable balance that may surprise you.

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country First Look

Yes, It Has Plastic Cladding

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorSeptember 25th, 2018

It's not a surprise, but like the pair of rain boots in the back of your closet, it's nice to know the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is there. As sure as a frustrating hour with a tiny hex wrench follows a trip to Ikea, the announcement of a new Volvo Cross Country model follows that of the regular wagon. With the latter having come earlier this year, it was only a matter of time.

Since 1997, Volvo has been lifting its station wagons, grafting on an all-wheel-drive system and some plastic cladding, and sending them out into the world as SUV alternatives. But the outgoing V60 Cross Country had trouble competing with SUVs and even with other lifted-wagon-style cars, thanks to its cramped back seat and relatively small trunk. The 2020 V60 Cross Country should benefit from the fact that the new V60 is a larger, roomier and more premium-feeling vehicle.

Putting the Country in Cross Country

The new V60 Cross Country gains about 3 inches of ride height over the regular V60 and comes standard with all-wheel drive. In addition to the normal suite of electronic nannies, the Cross Country gets hill descent control and an off-road driving mode. None of this will turn the sleek Swede into a rock-crawling land conqueror, but it does mean you won't have to be afraid of a little dirt, mud or snow.

The four-cylinder engine in its various guises (turbocharged or turbo- and supercharged) carries over from the regular wagon. And it's worth noting that the standard-height V60 can also be had with all-wheel drive. For many buyers, sitting 3 inches higher off the ground will likely be the top reason for forgoing the rather pretty road-only car.

Better Bones

We haven't had a chance to drive any version of Volvo's new 60-series cars, but we have been able to go hands-on with an S60 sedan in a parking lot. From that brief encounter, we can say that the vehicle is striking in person, and Volvo's interior design language has translated fantastically to this vehicle. The cabin is clean, handsome and upscale, with comfortable seats and room for adults both front and rear. It's a huge improvement over the outgoing model, with the only demerit being Volvo's overly busy infotainment interface.

Cargo space in the V60 is also superior to that of the outgoing model. With the rear seat in place, you get 29 cubic feet (only a 1 cube increase), while putting the rear seat down nets you a 10 percent gain to 48.2 cubic feet. The rear seat has obviously grown, with more leg- and headroom than the outgoing model. The car can reasonably fit four adults now, and, of course, it can keep them all safe. All of Volvo's newest safety equipment will be offered, including standard cross-traffic alert, road-departure mitigation and automatic emergency braking.

Pricing and Availability

There was no word on pricing as of this writing, but we do know that the V60 Cross Country will be available via the Care by Volvo subscription program. Look for the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country to hit U.S. dealerships in summer 2019.

FAQ

Is the Volvo V60 Cross Country a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 V60 Cross Country both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo V60 Cross Country fuel economy, so it's important to know that the V60 Cross Country gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the V60 Cross Country has 23.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo V60 Cross Country. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country:

  • Fully redesigned for 2020
  • Basically a higher-riding variant of the V60 wagon
  • Part of the second V60 Cross Country generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Volvo V60 Cross Country reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo V60 Cross Country is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the V60 Cross Country. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the V60 Cross Country's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 V60 Cross Country is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country?

The least-expensive 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,100.

Other versions include:

  • T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,100
Learn more

What are the different models of Volvo V60 Cross Country?

If you're interested in the Volvo V60 Cross Country, the next question is, which V60 Cross Country model is right for you? V60 Cross Country variants include T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of V60 Cross Country models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

What do people think of the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 V60 Cross Country 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 V60 Cross Country.

