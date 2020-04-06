2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
2020 Volvo V60 Cross CountryMSRP: $45,100
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- SUV-like utility
- Exceptionally comfortable front seats
- Sleek Scandinavian design
- Taller ground clearance than wagons and some SUVs
SUVs have an advantage when it comes to space and convenience. Sedans and wagons are generally more enjoyable to drive because of their sharper handling and acceleration. But what if you want something that takes the best of both and blends them into one package? That's where the all-new 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country comes in.
Which V60 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?
Volvo V60 Cross Country models
The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is a variant of the standard V60 wagon but with a taller ride height. Only one trim level is powered by Volvo's T5 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque), and an eight-speed automatic is the only available transmission. All-wheel drive is included.
Shopping Tools
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- interior
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- value
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- maintenance & parts
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- sound system
- safety
- dashboard
- technology
- seats
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
Decided to switch out and upgrade after two reasonably utilitarian outbacks (2011 and a 2017). This is the most aesthetically attractive wagon in the world right now-- in my opinion. Car is tight, gets reasonable MPG-- averaging about as well as our 2017 outback but with 50% more power. Smaller but still very efficiently designed to maximize room. E.g., it's about 20 cubic feet less storage than the outback with seats down, but because the front seat slides further forward, I can easily fit my 7'-6" surfboard in the back-- which was a stretch for my Outback. Pano sunroof is gorgeous and standard. Interior is much nicer than the Outback, much tighter fit and finish. No issues so far with about 6K miles. Only minor electrical gremlin is the driver mirror appears to randomly adjust itself sometimes when the car starts. I wasn't a fan of the driver computer initially but after a few days it becomes intuitive and is much better than the new Outback. Also engine can be a little rougher than say an Audi or X3, and perhaps even the new Outback XT, but still pretty quiet and a tranquil drive overall. Subaru dealer was very rude and unmotivated about selling us a new Outback when our 2017 lease expired, so we got a great lease deal with OC Volvo for less than the price of an Outback XT. If you want something unique and more luxurious than an outback, v60 CC is it.
This is my second Volvo and first Cross Country. I learned to drive in a Volvo 245 wagon, so in a way, this is coming home. After years of owning Saabs (sedan and convertible), I switched to Volvo 5 years, picking up an AWD S60. It has been a great commuter car for me, but at times I felt constrained if I wanted to shop at Home Depot or Costco on my way home for work. My wife has driven the Grand Caravan, then Touareg and now Audi Q5s. The V60 CC is as capable a vehicle as you will find, albeit not as sporty as some. The seats are luxurious, and I never tire of sitting in them for a long drive--or just a quick hop. The three variants of driving experience--Eco, Comfort, and Dynamic provide different settings to suit your mood. Dynamic is my preferred for rush hour, but the vehicle is heavy enough that it really is not a "sport driving" vehicle. I'm still thinking about the Polestar optimization, but the $1600 upcharge gives me pause. Eco setting has best mileage, but has long slow shifts, so save it for when you are not in a hurry. The standard Comfort setting, on as default at start, is really a good all purpose driving experience. Fit and finish has been excellent. Complaints about little interior storage are valid, but as the usually sole occupant, it is ample. The standard stereo lacks some brightness and low range bass that I enjoyed on the Harmon Kardon system in my S60. If music is really important to your driving experience, I would recommend upgrading the sound system. Amazing safety gear--even automatically avoids collisions if I should start to change lanes and a care has moved into my blind spot. I bought my car in June 2020, when there were many incentives, so the price was quite good with 0% financing. I'm a Costco member, which really helped with the transaction experience and cost. Overall, a great vehicle for dealing with whatever mission you are going on, and wish to be comfortable to boot.
My wife wanted an SUV for utility and space. I wanted a sedan for it's better milage and handling - and not wanting to follow the herd to buy an SUV like so many others in the US. Since we had decided to change to a one-vehicle family, we needed to compromise. Then we found the 2020 V60 Cross Country. This car is everything that we both wanted. I never thought I'd be buying a station wagon, but one look at this sleek beauty and I wondered what I was concerned about. It handles great, both the exterior and interior are beautiful, the car handles well and even the gas mileage is very good.
The Cross Country is a very satisfying package that feels just right. It is luxurious, comfortable and well made. It is not the fastest with the only available T5 engine, but still fast enough, and faster than the official numbers would have you believe. Handling is better than the SUVs I’ve had (2012 and 2018 Grand Cherokee), but more comfortable than the sports sedans (2015 BMW 335i, 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia).
Features & Specs
|T5 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$45,100
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the V60 Cross Country
Safety
Our experts’ favorite V60 Cross Country safety features:
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Warns if another vehicle is lurking in your blind spot, and cross-traffic alert lets you know if something is approaching as you back out.
- City Safety Collision Avoidance
- Warns if a collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist or animal is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Run-Off Road Mitigation
- Scans the road to detect if the vehicle may run off the road and automatically tightens the seat belts in preparation.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
Volvo V60 Cross Country vs. the competition
Volvo V60 Cross Country vs. Audi A4 Allroad
The Audi Allroad is the most direct competitor to the V60 Cross Country. It has a similar price, feature content, performance and cargo space. Both deliver a bit more than the entry-level luxury experience with a refined interior, smooth ride and loads of technology, too. We've knocked the Audi for its slow transmission response and overly sensitive safety features, but it's still a very worthy pick.
Volvo V60 Cross Country vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon ups the luxury quotient quite a bit over the Volvo, with a price to match. Starting prices for the Benz are about $10,000 more, which means to get a comparably equipped mode, you'll be digging quite a bit deeper into your bank account. The standard suspension can be a little rough, but it gains an advantage with cargo capacity.
Volvo V60 Cross Country vs. Jaguar XF
The Jaguar XF Sportbrake is also more expensive than the Volvo V60 Cross Country but represents one of the more fun-to-drive wagons out there. It's sportier and faster than the V60, and it's roomier inside, too. On the downside, the Jag's interior isn't as refined, and operating its infotainment system can be a source of constant frustration.
FAQ
Is the Volvo V60 Cross Country a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country:
- Fully redesigned for 2020
- Basically a higher-riding variant of the V60 wagon
- Part of the second V60 Cross Country generation introduced for 2020
Is the Volvo V60 Cross Country reliable?
Is the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country?
The least-expensive 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,100.
Other versions include:
- T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,100
What are the different models of Volvo V60 Cross Country?
More about the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country Overview
The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is offered in the following submodels: V60 Cross Country Wagon. Available styles include T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 V60 Cross Country 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 V60 Cross Country.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 V60 Cross Country featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country?
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,095. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,124 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,124 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,971.
The average savings for the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Countries are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country for sale near. There are currently 42 new 2020 V60 Cross Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,100 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,598 on a used or CPO 2020 V60 Cross Country available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo V60 Cross Country for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,397.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,130.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
Related 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2017
- Used Tesla Model S 2014
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Kia Forte 2017
- Used Ford Fusion 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 XC90
- 2020 Volvo S90
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 V60
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2019 Volvo V60
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Ford Flex
- 2019 Kia Soul
- MINI Countryman 2020
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Audi A4 allroad
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2019 Lincoln MKT
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2019 V60