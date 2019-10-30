2020 Genesis G80
2020 Genesis G80MSRP Range: $42,550 - $60,000
2020 Genesis G80 Review
- Costs less than comparable luxury sedans in its class
- Roomy interior stays very quiet at highway speeds
- Impressive blend of power, performance and refinement
Going head to head with BMW's 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz's E-Class is no easy feat, but the 2020 G80 sedan easily holds its own. The G80's roots date back to when the Genesis sedan was a model in the Hyundai lineup, before Genesis was its own brand. Now serving as the middle ground between the sportier G70 and the flagship G90, the G80 offers an appealing blend of comfort and power.
Our verdict
The Genesis G80 offers pleasing comfort, a ton of features, and an unmatchable price. It comes up short in a few minor areas, but overall the G80 should please many shoppers looking for a midsize luxury sedan.
How does the G80 drive?
Whichever trim you drive, the G80 won't let you forget that it's not a small car. It's better suited to the open road than to slicing through mountains. Only the 3.3T Sport trim offers an adaptive suspension that expands that car's ability to be both comfortable during cruising and controlled when driving aggressively.
The G80's base 3.8-liter V6 is OK, so you might be tempted by the top-shelf 5.0-liter V8. The sweet spot, however, is the turbocharged 3.3-liter V6. It gives the car ample acceleration while maintaining reasonable fuel efficiency.
How comfortable is the G80?
The G80 rides quite nicely. It's free of the floatiness that soft suspensions can sometimes deliver, yet it has plenty of compliance to soak up road undulations. It may not erase some bigger bumps quite as well as the best in class, but most people wouldn't notice the distinction. Those seeking a more controlled ride should opt for the 3.3T Sport because of its adaptive dampers.
The G80's cabin is as well-isolated from road and wind noise as most of its more costly rivals. We also like the front seats that strike a perfect balance of support and comfort. For extreme-temperature days, the G80's dual-zone climate game is on point. It has plenty of cooling and heating capacity, as do the heated and ventilated seats.
How’s the interior?
The simple, straightforward presentation of the G80's secondary controls is a refreshing break from the increasingly complex systems on offer in the German brands. Controls for ventilation, audio and navigation are managed by arrays of logically arranged and simply labeled buttons, which we find easier to use than multilayered touchscreen menus.
The G80 offers a highly adjustable driver's seat, which pairs with a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel to provide a range of driving positions that should suit any size driver. There are a couple of downsides: Outward visibility is hampered by the thick front roof pillars, and the center backseat position doesn't offer much headroom.
How’s the tech?
Leading the G80's charge into 2020 is a new 9.2-inch infotainment screen, which brings it closer to (but not yet on par with) the massive, high-resolution screens available from Audi, BMW and Mercedes. If the G80's age shows anywhere, it's in the design of its infotainment system. Thankfully, the bigger screen (increased from the base 8-inch unit) comes on all but the lowest-trim G80s.
Otherwise, the G80 is filled with useful technology features. The driver safety aids are numerous but can be a little annoying. For example, the blind-spot monitoring system continuously sounds an alarm when signaling that a vehicle is in the adjacent lane, and there's no way of turning off the audible alert.
How’s the storage?
At 15.3 cubic feet, the G80's trunk is above average for the segment, but its lack of folding rear seats makes the cargo space less usable than it could be. There's a small pass-through for longer items, however.
The driver and front passenger are treated to ample small-item storage space. A closable bin up front houses a USB port, an auxiliary input and a wireless charging pad. Small, padded door pockets further enhance front-seat storage, though they won't accommodate bottles.
How economical is the G80?
The EPA estimates the G80 will get 18-21 mpg in combined city/highway driving, depending on the engine and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. In general, the G80 is thirstier than other players on the field, mainly because others have gone the route of smaller turbocharged engines.
Is the G80 a good value?
Everything feels tightly integrated in the G80, and its wood trim is more befitting of the cabin's style than the carbon trim in the G80 Sport. The leather quality and the feel of the switchgear, however, aren't as supple or hefty when compared to materials in the G90 and other luxury class competitors.
But when it comes to value at the luxury level, Genesis can't be beat. The G80 undercuts its European competition by thousands of dollars. A loaded-up G80 can often be had for the price of a base BMW or Mercedes, for example. You won't find a stripped-down Genesis model because they don't exist.
Wildcard
Genesis did a great job creating a decent-looking sedan that offers a lot of everyday comfort and value. It's still missing a soul of its own, so car people will always view it as an appliance rather than a member of the family. It would make for a great commuter car, but it's definitely not the type of car we'd gravitate to for the sake of driving pleasure.
Which G80 does Edmunds recommend?
Genesis G80 models
Three trims are available across the G80 line: 3.8, 3.3T Sport and 5.0. The different numbers represent the type of engine in each car. Every G80 uses an eight-speed automatic transmission and can be configured with either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Genesis G80.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
My 2020 G80 was a no brainer for me when my 2018 G80 lease was up. I started my love of the Genesis in 2012 with the prior generation, when it was under the Hyundai nameplate. In 2015 I leased the current generation Genesis (still under Hyundai nameplate). 2018 marked my 1st under its own division. I say the G80 is a no brainer simply because there isn't any other vehicle within its price category that gives you as much as three G80 does. I've always had the 3.8 V6 and never once thought I needed more power. I enjoy the ultra quiet cabin as well as the exceptional seat comfort. The 3 years of Genesis valet is icing on the cake, never having to return to the dealer (for any reason) the valet service is simple thru the Genesis app on my smart phone. My car is picked up at my place of employment, a loaner dropped off and then returned when service is completed (nicely detailed, I might add). I always choose one convenience option package up from the base model, which gives me anything from smart cruise to lane departure to 3d view cameras to aid in parking, also included is heated seats front and back as well as air conditioned front seats. The Upgraded Lexicon sound system is among the best I've experienced in a vehicle. My combined MPG (mostly city than highway) is always around 21 mpg. I really hoped the GV80 suv was available when my lease was up but I'll look forward to that in the next 30 months while I enjoy my 4 Genesis vehicle.
I just took delivery of a 2020 G80 5.0 Ultimate model. Last year for the G80 V8. This car is impressive in so many ways. It may not quite match the German V8 cars for power, but for $20,000 less it is very impressive nonetheless. I think 420 HP is plenty for me. In addition, Genesis is rated higher than the German brands for reliability. If you don't need the perceived "snob appeal" of a German car, the Genesis is the smart buyer's choice. Great warranty, 5 years maintenance and concierge service seal the deal.
Stylish and comfortable. Ride a bit stiff but getting use to it. Features galore.
Features & Specs
|3.8 4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$42,550
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.8 4dr Sedan AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$45,050
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$55,750
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$58,250
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite G80 safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Initiates auto braking to avoid or mitigate a front impact if the driver does not react in time.
- Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keeping Assist
- Issues audible warning if the driver drifts from the lane without signaling. Introduces subtle steering input to keep the car in the lane.
- Driver Attention Alert
- Monitors and analyzes driver steering, lane position and drive time, and alerts the driver if it detects erratic driving patterns.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Genesis G80 vs. the competition
Genesis G80 vs. Genesis G70
The Genesis G80 is bigger than the G70. Though the G80's back seat can feel cramped for taller occupants (especially in the middle), it's still considerably roomier than the G70's. The main reason to consider the G70 (besides price) is handling. The G70 is sportier and generally more fun to drive.
Genesis G80 vs. Audi A6
If you want a car that feels higher-tech than the aging G80, consider the Audi A6. It comes with Audi's most advanced (if fiddly) dual touchscreen infotainment system plus all of the latest high-tech safety features. It is beautifully finished inside too. The G80 counters with a considerably lower price.
Genesis G80 vs. Lexus GS 350
If you want a midsize luxury car that's ultra quiet and comfortable, consider the Lexus GS 350. The GS lacks the G80's range of engine options, but it is available with all-wheel drive. It can also be decently sporty if you get the F Sport version. But we still prefer the G80 for its superior value and feature content.
FAQ
Is the Genesis G80 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Genesis G80?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Genesis G80:
- New blind-spot collision-avoidance assist helps with lane changes
- Optional 9.2-inch infotainment system now has customizable home screen
- Part of the first G80 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Genesis G80 reliable?
Is the 2020 Genesis G80 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Genesis G80?
The least-expensive 2020 Genesis G80 is the 2020 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,550.
Other versions include:
- 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,550
- 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,050
- 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,750
- 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,250
- 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $57,500
- 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $60,000
What are the different models of Genesis G80?
More about the 2020 Genesis G80
2020 Genesis G80 Overview
The 2020 Genesis G80 is offered in the following submodels: G80 Sedan. Available styles include 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Genesis G80?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Genesis G80 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 G80 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 G80.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Genesis G80 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 G80 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Genesis G80?
2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,245. The average price paid for a new 2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,415 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,415 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,831.
The average savings for the 2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 7.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,315. The average price paid for a new 2020 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) is trending $3,922 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,922 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,393.
The average savings for the 2020 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) is 8.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 12 2020 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Genesis G80s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Genesis G80 for sale near. There are currently 30 new 2020 G80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $46,045 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Genesis G80. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,224 on a used or CPO 2020 G80 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Genesis G80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Genesis G80 for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,976.
Find a new Genesis for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,041.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Genesis G80?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Genesis lease specials
