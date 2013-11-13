10 Steps to Leasing a New Car

3. Determine your budget

Make sure you have enough money in your budget to account for the down payment, monthly payment, fuel costs and insurance. Leasing does allow you to get a better car for the money, but keep in mind that in 2022 and likely 2023, leasing has grown increasingly more expensive due to the vehicle shortage and higher-than-typical used car values. We recommend you get a good handle on pricing before deciding to lease.

To illustrate how much the market has changed, here are the average monthly lease payments per year, according to Edmunds' data.

2015: $422 2016: $432 2017: $447 2018: $454 2019: $466 2020: $471 2021: $514 2022 (Jan-May): $569

These days it's worth comparing the monthly payments on a lease versus buying the car and financing it. The gap between the two has narrowed in recent years, and it may be a better deal to buy the car than lease since you'll likely have some equity in the car in a few years.

4. Check for manufacturer lease deals

Many carmakers periodically offer highly discounted lease specials. However, the advertised specials might have additional costs in the fine print of the lease ad. You should always check to see if the promised monthly payment includes sales tax and fees and if it also requires high drive-off fees, which are similar to a down payment when you buy a car. Check Edmunds' Incentives and Rebates section for current offers.

5. Find the exact car to lease

If a lease offer isn't available for the car you want, you can locate other cars to lease by clicking on the "New Car Pricing" tab above any page on Edmunds. After you enter the year, make and model, scroll down on the next screen to "See all for sale." It will display several cars for sale at local dealers. You can narrow down the list of vehicles by color, features, trim price and more. If you are interested in one of these cars, contact the dealer to make sure it is available. If there are several dealerships offering the same car, you may be in a better position to negotiate a better lease payment.

6. Use our calculators to get an estimated monthly payment

It's a good idea to estimate a possible lease payment yourself so you can spot a good deal as you continue shopping. When viewing a specific inventory page (this should have a VIN and a stock number) on Edmunds, scroll to the bottom where you'll see a buying and leasing calculator. If the buying tab is highlighted, click on the leasing one to bring up the proper calculator. You can change different factors such as the term, down payment and trade-in. This is not meant to duplicate the exact lease price but rather to give you a ballpark figure and see how the various factors can affect the payment. If you're ready to proceed, call, text or email the salesperson listed on the offer to confirm the car is still available and get final or "out-the-door" pricing.

7. Shop the internet department

Though some might like to browse cars in person, we strongly suggest that you shop through the dealership's internet department, which offers many advantages over the traditional car shopping experience. Using Edmunds, you can simultaneously send requests for price quotes from the internet managers at local dealerships. After you receive a car price quote, you'll need to follow up with an e-mail or phone call to get a lease quote (using the factors of three years, 12,000 miles per year and drive-off fees) so you can do an apples-to-apples comparison. Now, compare the quotes you get to your own calculated lease payments or the offers you received from Edmunds.

8. Test-drive the salesperson

As you call dealerships to locate your car, you should also test-drive the car salesperson. Ask yourself if you feel comfortable dealing with this person. Does he or she return your phone calls and answer your questions in a straightforward manner? Also, you should take a moment to read any available reviews of the dealerships you are considering.

9. Negotiate your best lease payment

You now have a handful of price quotes and an idea of the level of customer satisfaction at the dealerships you contacted. If you want to try to improve the deal, take the lowest offer, call the other dealers and see if they can beat that price. These days, however, there may not be much room to negotiate. If no one budges, you are at rock bottom.

Although we highly recommend using the internet department, many people still go to the car lot in person to make a deal. If you do so, make sure to take along your lease payment estimates and price quotes. Also, download Edmunds' mobile car buying app for any last-minute pricing and inventory research. Then, if the salesperson's on-the-lot price is too high, you can show the prices you've gotten from other dealerships. But make sure you accurately compare quotes by matching the down payment, the length of the lease and the annual mileage allowance.

Whichever method you choose, it is a good idea to ask the salesperson for a worksheet showing all the numbers in the deal. This will reveal any hidden fees and allow you to compare this offer to the quotes you have. And make sure that the quote lease includes sales tax to see what your full monthly payment will be.

One more thing: Before you say yes to the deal, tell the salesperson you are willing to lease if the dealership will have the car delivered to your home or office. This will save you time and allow you to skip the step of visiting the finance office to hear about additional products, such as alarm systems and fabric treatments.

10. Review and sign the paperwork

Whether you close the deal at home or at the showroom, the dealership will ask you to sign a contract and an array of documents. At the dealership, this will probably be done in a separate office by the finance and insurance (F&I) manager, who might offer you additional items such as prepaid maintenance plans, fabric protection, alarms or a vehicle locator. Some people might benefit from these extras, but determining a good price can be difficult. Read more about this in "Negotiating a Dealer's New Car Add-Ons."

If you have already seen a worksheet for the lease deal you've made, the contract should be a formality. Make sure the numbers in the contract match the worksheet and that no additional charges or fees were added. Understand what you are signing and what it means. Remember, once you have signed, there is typically no going back to "unwind" the deal. And finally, make sure the lease contract you are signing includes gap insurance to protect you if your leased car is stolen or totaled in an accident.

Now it's time to go out and put your knowledge into action. Just remember that the time you take to research your leasing decision will pay dividends over the years. You'll not only be driving a car that suits your needs, but you'll be saving money in the process.