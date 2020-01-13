  1. Home
August 11th, 2020

SUV Lease Deals for August

Here is our collection of the best SUV lease deals available in your area. We've gathered all the important numbers to be aware of, from the monthly payment to the down payment to the total cost for the lease. If you need more information about a particular vehicle, there are also links to our expert reviews. Whether you need an SUV for your family or for off-roading fun, you will find what you need here on Edmunds.

Keep in mind that some of these deals may not be available nationwide. Check with your local dealership to verify what deals are currently available. Your credit score will play a big part in determining what deals you qualify for.

2020 Acura MDX

The versatile, well-made and feature-packed Acura MDX is arguably the most sensible choice in the midsize luxury SUV segment, especially given its impressive handling. For what you get compared to what you have to pay, it's a great value.
MSRP:
$45,525
Lease Price:
$419 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Acura RDX

The Acura RDX differentiates itself from the competition with edgy styling, a comfortable interior and a long list of standard features. It offers a strong engine and sharp handling, but it isn't quite as posh or elegant as more expensive luxury rivals.
MSRP:
$38,825
Lease Price:
$369 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,799
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

MSRP:
$42,695
Lease Price:
$389 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,440
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 BMW X6 M

The X6 is an emotional purchase, and the X6 M is even more so. It is an inherently driver-focused machine, so why not go for the most ludicrous version you can afford?
MSRP:
$122,195
Lease Price:
$1,499 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac Escalade

A luxury-infused truck with presence, the Cadillac Escalade is for people who want to tow, carry a bunch of people and impress the valet, all in the same day. However, rivals surpass the big Caddy in ride comfort and ease of use.
MSRP:
$85,090
Lease Price:
$839 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$8,479
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Few vehicles deliver the amount of space, luxury and towing capabilities of the Escalade ESV.
MSRP:
$88,090
Lease Price:
$879 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$8,559
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac XT4

More established and similarly priced competitors outclass Cadillac's smallest SUV.
MSRP:
$36,690
Lease Price:
$359 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,129
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac XT5

Confident and reassuring, whether it's pointed straight ahead or turning quickly.
MSRP:
$45,090
Lease Price:
$399 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$4,659
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Cadillac XT6

It took time, but Cadillac's first three-row crossover is here. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 signals the Detroit luxury automaker's intention to compete at every level of the luxury SUV terra.
MSRP:
$53,690
Lease Price:
$499 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,699
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Dodge durango

Powerful engine options and a high tow rating set the Dodge Durango apart in its class.
MSRP:
$36,485
Lease Price:
$331 per month for 42 months
Due at Signing:
$3,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Fiat 500X

The Fiat 500X is a spirited little crossover that's related to the Jeep Renegade. Cargo and passenger space are both a bit tight, but there's some personality on display here.
MSRP:
$27,490
Lease Price:
$289 per month for 42 months
Due at Signing:
$3,949
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Honda CR-V

MSRP:
$26,270
Lease Price:
$229 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Honda HR-V

The Honda HR-V is the undisputed master of versatility, with a flexible cargo area and spacious accommodations for multiple adults. The engine is noisy and lackluster, but the HR-V's thoughtful design and excellent economy make it a solid choice nonetheless.
MSRP:
$22,040
Lease Price:
$179 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,699
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Honda Passport

The top-ranked Honda Passport is one of the most versatile midsize SUVs in the market. It exudes athletic qualities but also delivers a comfortable ride, tons of passenger and cargo space, and a good list of standard features. Put this at the top of your list.
MSRP:
$39,530
Lease Price:
$329 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,099
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot just makes things easy, from driving long distances to carrying a lot of people and stuff. With a smooth ride, plentiful features and smart packaging, this SUV has a lot of strengths.
MSRP:
$39,080
Lease Price:
$309 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,399
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Infiniti QX50

MSRP:
$38,275
Lease Price:
$369 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$3,799
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Infiniti QX60

An upscale sibling to the Nissan Pathfinder, the QX60 is a comfortable and quiet people mover. It lags behind competitors in terms of technology, though, and there's none of Infiniti's appreciation for performance to be found here.
MSRP:
$45,375
Lease Price:
$399 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$4,599
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Infiniti QX80

The QX80 does its best to hide its age by adding a new luxurious trim level.
MSRP:
$68,145
Lease Price:
$799 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$6,799
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Jaguar E-Pace

The Jaguar E-Pace is a good choice for those who want some fun from their small luxury SUV.
MSRP:
$43,700
Lease Price:
$389 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,995
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Jaguar F-Pace

MSRP:
$47,800
Lease Price:
$419 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,995
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Kia Niro

The 2020 Kia Niro is a solid pick for a fuel-efficient vehicle that provides plenty of value.
MSRP:
$25,020
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

Marketed as a crossover, the Niro is more like a tall hatchback. You can't get it with all-wheel drive, and it lacks the ground clearance of an SUV. On the bright side, the Niro PHEV gives you great fuel economy and understated style at an attractive price.
MSRP:
$29,620
Lease Price:
$229 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2021 Kia Seltos

A tougher look and all-wheel drive make the 2021 Kia Seltos a welcome companion to the funky, street-oriented Soul in Kia's lineup.
MSRP:
$23,110
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$2,699
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Kia Sportage

A low price and feature-rich trim levels make up for the Sportage's relatively small cargo area.
MSRP:
$25,110
Lease Price:
$199 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$2,799
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2021 Kia Telluride

The Telluride is an impressive three-row SUV with its quiet and upscale cabin, impressive tech, and a satisfying driving experience.
MSRP:
$33,160
Lease Price:
$339 per month for 24 months
Due at Signing:
$3,499
Offer Expires:
09/08/2020

2020 Land Rover Discovery

MSRP:
$52,300
Lease Price:
$549 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,495
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

After several years of changes culminating in last year's new seats and engines, Land Rover seems to have the Discovery Sport where it wants it.
MSRP:
$41,500
Lease Price:
$409 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,495
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

The Evoque stands out from the subcompact crowd with a slinky design and off-road prowess.
MSRP:
$47,200
Lease Price:
$429 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,495
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

The Sport is perfect for those who want the classic Range Rover experience at a lower price point.
MSRP:
$74,250
Lease Price:
$859 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$5,995
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

If you're uninspired by the glut of dowdy-looking crossovers, the Velar might change your tune.
MSRP:
$56,300
Lease Price:
$529 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,495
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mazda CX-30

The Mazda CX-30 excels with a head-turning design, strong performance and a premium interior.
MSRP:
$21,900
Lease Price:
$225 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,774
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

The GLA's strong power and sharp handling make it fun to drive, but its firm ride quality can grow tiresome on rough roads.
MSRP:
$37,145
Lease Price:
$319 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,713
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class sets a high bar for compact luxury SUVs with its elegant cabin and balanced dynamics. It offers an extensive list of luxury features and a variety of available engines, but any GLC model should be a pleasure to drive.
MSRP:
$43,995
Lease Price:
$499 per month for 72 months
Due at Signing:
$4,393
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a significant step forward from its predecessor and a class leader in several respects. Materials quality and design are second to none, and the excellent MBUX tech interface sets a new industry standard.
MSRP:
$57,945
Lease Price:
$719 per month for 72 months
Due at Signing:
$4,813
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

The GLS is one of our favorite SUVs thanks to a stunning interior, robust tech and powerful engines.
MSRP:
$78,695
Lease Price:
$969 per month for 72 months
Due at Signing:
$6,763
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross offers a peppy turbocharged motor, a lot of standard features and a space-efficient cabin, all at a competitive price.
MSRP:
$24,335
Lease Price:
$219 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,943
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

The Mitsubishi Outlander is roomy and straightforward, with some good tech features and the option to add some basic all-terrain capability. There are definite shortcomings, though, including an unrefined driving experience and subpar build quality.
MSRP:
$26,235
Lease Price:
$269 per month for 48 months
Due at Signing:
$2,543
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

We expect more from the Outlander PHEV, and so should you.
MSRP:
$37,705
Lease Price:
$289 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,788
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

The dated Outlander Sport is outclassed by newer and more appealing rivals.
MSRP:
$23,935
Lease Price:
$254 per month for 39 months
Due at Signing:
$2,528
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Porsche Cayenne

The Porsche Cayenne is one of the most desirable, versatile and fun-to-drive luxury SUVs.
MSRP:
$82,570
Lease Price:
$899 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,989
Offer Expires:
09/30/2020

2020 Porsche Macan

Despite its shocking price tag, the Macan is one of the most well-rounded small SUVs out there.
MSRP:
$63,660
Lease Price:
$699 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$6,089
Offer Expires:
09/30/2020

2020 Subaru Ascent

If your family has outgrown the Forester or Outback, the three-row Subaru Ascent could hit the spot. It doesn't have the roomiest third row, but it's got plenty of that distinctive Subaru character.
MSRP:
$33,005
Lease Price:
$319 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,999
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Subaru Crosstrek

The Subaru Crosstrek is essentially a lifted Impreza hatchback that offers sure-footed all-wheel drive and an impressive set of active safety features. An underpowered engine and middling fuel economy are its biggest demerits.
MSRP:
$24,505
Lease Price:
$275 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,175
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Subaru Forester

The next-generation Forester has arrived and offers a variety of updated features and technology. It's a smart pick for a small crossover, especially if you prioritize off-road ability.
MSRP:
$25,505
Lease Price:
$265 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,465
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Subaru Outback

The redesigned 2020 Outback offers plenty of SUV capability as well as a long list of desirable features.
MSRP:
$27,655
Lease Price:
$249 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$2,449
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo XC40

MSRP:
$34,695
Lease Price:
$329 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$3,829
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo XC60

MSRP:
$41,895
Lease Price:
$389 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,139
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020

2020 Volvo XC90

MSRP:
$50,740
Lease Price:
$489 per month for 36 months
Due at Signing:
$4,889
Offer Expires:
08/31/2020
For many car shoppers, leasing a car is a convenient option that minimizes monthly payments and eliminates many headaches that come with ownership. If you're thinking about leasing a new car, watch this video for a quick guide on how to calculate your monthly lease payment using term, down payment, mileage and residual value.
From our Best SUV Lease Deals for August 2020, the cheapest SUV to lease is the 2020 Honda HR-V at $179 per month for 36 months. The next-cheapest SUV lease deal is the 2020 Kia Sportage at $199 per month for 24 months. Learn more
Leasing can be a good decision if you like the idea of driving a new car every few years, don't want to bother with out-of-warranty repairs, and aren't put off by shopping for another vehicle at the end of the lease. Learn more
Yes, in fact, that is the ideal situation. A down payment on a lease helps bring the monthly payment down, but ultimately, you don't get it back at the end. In many cases, you can ask to pay only the "drive-off fees," which would cover the first month and any other items needed to complete the deal. Learn more
The average credit score of people who leased vehicles in the second quarter of 2019 was 724, according to the credit bureau Experian. It will vary based on your credit history, but in general, if you have a credit score of 660 and above, you shouldn't have an issue leasing. If your credit score is below 660, your chances of getting approved for a lease drop substantially. Learn more

