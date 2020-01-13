Best SUV Lease Deals
August 11th, 2020
2020 Acura MDX
The versatile, well-made and feature-packed Acura MDX is arguably the most sensible choice in the midsize luxury SUV segment, especially given its impressive handling. For what you get compared to what you have to pay, it's a great value.
- MSRP:
- $45,525
- Lease Price:
- $419 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
2020 Acura RDX
The Acura RDX differentiates itself from the competition with edgy styling, a comfortable interior and a long list of standard features. It offers a strong engine and sharp handling, but it isn't quite as posh or elegant as more expensive luxury rivals.
- MSRP:
- $38,825
- Lease Price:
- $369 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,799
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Most crossover SUVs trade heavily on their ability to move things and ferry people. The 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, however, prioritizes the driving experience over such plebeian concerns. It strives to be the driver's pick among premium compact crossover SUVs -- vehicles that generally aren't known for their dynamic attributes.
- MSRP:
- $42,695
- Lease Price:
- $389 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,440
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 BMW X6 M
The X6 is an emotional purchase, and the X6 M is even more so. It is an inherently driver-focused machine, so why not go for the most ludicrous version you can afford?
- MSRP:
- $122,195
- Lease Price:
- $1,499 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $6,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Cadillac Escalade
A luxury-infused truck with presence, the Cadillac Escalade is for people who want to tow, carry a bunch of people and impress the valet, all in the same day. However, rivals surpass the big Caddy in ride comfort and ease of use.
- MSRP:
- $85,090
- Lease Price:
- $839 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $8,479
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Few vehicles deliver the amount of space, luxury and towing capabilities of the Escalade ESV.
- MSRP:
- $88,090
- Lease Price:
- $879 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $8,559
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Cadillac XT4
More established and similarly priced competitors outclass Cadillac's smallest SUV.
- MSRP:
- $36,690
- Lease Price:
- $359 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,129
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Cadillac XT5
Confident and reassuring, whether it's pointed straight ahead or turning quickly.
- MSRP:
- $45,090
- Lease Price:
- $399 per month for 39 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,659
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Cadillac XT6
It took time, but Cadillac's first three-row crossover is here. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 signals the Detroit luxury automaker's intention to compete at every level of the luxury SUV terra.
- MSRP:
- $53,690
- Lease Price:
- $499 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,699
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Dodge durango
Powerful engine options and a high tow rating set the Dodge Durango apart in its class.
- MSRP:
- $36,485
- Lease Price:
- $331 per month for 42 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Fiat 500X
The Fiat 500X is a spirited little crossover that's related to the Jeep Renegade. Cargo and passenger space are both a bit tight, but there's some personality on display here.
- MSRP:
- $27,490
- Lease Price:
- $289 per month for 42 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,949
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is easy to recommend, as a spunky turbocharged engine and a comfortable, roomy interior with tons of cargo space make it a strong pick. There are a few mild annoyances from the infotainment system, but overall this Honda is a frontrunner in multiple ways.
- MSRP:
- $26,270
- Lease Price:
- $229 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Honda HR-V
The Honda HR-V is the undisputed master of versatility, with a flexible cargo area and spacious accommodations for multiple adults. The engine is noisy and lackluster, but the HR-V's thoughtful design and excellent economy make it a solid choice nonetheless.
- MSRP:
- $22,040
- Lease Price:
- $179 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,699
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Honda Passport
The top-ranked Honda Passport is one of the most versatile midsize SUVs in the market. It exudes athletic qualities but also delivers a comfortable ride, tons of passenger and cargo space, and a good list of standard features. Put this at the top of your list.
- MSRP:
- $39,530
- Lease Price:
- $329 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,099
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot just makes things easy, from driving long distances to carrying a lot of people and stuff. With a smooth ride, plentiful features and smart packaging, this SUV has a lot of strengths.
- MSRP:
- $39,080
- Lease Price:
- $309 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,399
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Infiniti QX50
Highlights of the new Infiniti QX50 include a roomy, comfortable cabin, a large and well-appointed cargo area and a quiet demeanor. Its groundbreaking variable-compression engine impresses with its thrust and refinement, but overall driveability suffers at the hands of a flummoxed transmission.
- MSRP:
- $38,275
- Lease Price:
- $369 per month for 39 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,799
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Infiniti QX60
An upscale sibling to the Nissan Pathfinder, the QX60 is a comfortable and quiet people mover. It lags behind competitors in terms of technology, though, and there's none of Infiniti's appreciation for performance to be found here.
- MSRP:
- $45,375
- Lease Price:
- $399 per month for 39 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,599
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Infiniti QX80
The QX80 does its best to hide its age by adding a new luxurious trim level.
- MSRP:
- $68,145
- Lease Price:
- $799 per month for 39 months
- Due at Signing:
- $6,799
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Jaguar E-Pace
The Jaguar E-Pace is a good choice for those who want some fun from their small luxury SUV.
- MSRP:
- $43,700
- Lease Price:
- $389 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,995
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Jaguar F-Pace
The Jaguar F-Pace's combination of sharp styling, impressive dynamics and handy utility puts it in a league with the top players in this segment. The Jag suffers from a troublesome infotainment system and some cheap-feeling interior bits, which hurt its overall standing.
- MSRP:
- $47,800
- Lease Price:
- $419 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,995
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Kia Niro
The 2020 Kia Niro is a solid pick for a fuel-efficient vehicle that provides plenty of value.
- MSRP:
- $25,020
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Marketed as a crossover, the Niro is more like a tall hatchback. You can't get it with all-wheel drive, and it lacks the ground clearance of an SUV. On the bright side, the Niro PHEV gives you great fuel economy and understated style at an attractive price.
- MSRP:
- $29,620
- Lease Price:
- $229 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
2021 Kia Seltos
A tougher look and all-wheel drive make the 2021 Kia Seltos a welcome companion to the funky, street-oriented Soul in Kia's lineup.
- MSRP:
- $23,110
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,699
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
2020 Kia Sportage
A low price and feature-rich trim levels make up for the Sportage's relatively small cargo area.
- MSRP:
- $25,110
- Lease Price:
- $199 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,799
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
2021 Kia Telluride
The Telluride is an impressive three-row SUV with its quiet and upscale cabin, impressive tech, and a satisfying driving experience.
- MSRP:
- $33,160
- Lease Price:
- $339 per month for 24 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,499
- Offer Expires:
- 09/08/2020
2020 Land Rover Discovery
The Land Rover Discovery has a plush interior that pairs nicely with its sleek exterior. It offers a commanding driving experience and excellent practicality, along with above-average off-road chops. Unfortunately, the sluggish, frustrating infotainment system is a real fly in the ointment.
- MSRP:
- $52,300
- Lease Price:
- $549 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,495
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport
After several years of changes culminating in last year's new seats and engines, Land Rover seems to have the Discovery Sport where it wants it.
- MSRP:
- $41,500
- Lease Price:
- $409 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,495
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
The Evoque stands out from the subcompact crowd with a slinky design and off-road prowess.
- MSRP:
- $47,200
- Lease Price:
- $429 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,495
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
The Sport is perfect for those who want the classic Range Rover experience at a lower price point.
- MSRP:
- $74,250
- Lease Price:
- $859 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $5,995
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
If you're uninspired by the glut of dowdy-looking crossovers, the Velar might change your tune.
- MSRP:
- $56,300
- Lease Price:
- $529 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,495
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mazda CX-30
The Mazda CX-30 excels with a head-turning design, strong performance and a premium interior.
- MSRP:
- $21,900
- Lease Price:
- $225 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,774
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
The GLA's strong power and sharp handling make it fun to drive, but its firm ride quality can grow tiresome on rough roads.
- MSRP:
- $37,145
- Lease Price:
- $319 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,713
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class sets a high bar for compact luxury SUVs with its elegant cabin and balanced dynamics. It offers an extensive list of luxury features and a variety of available engines, but any GLC model should be a pleasure to drive.
- MSRP:
- $43,995
- Lease Price:
- $499 per month for 72 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,393
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
The new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a significant step forward from its predecessor and a class leader in several respects. Materials quality and design are second to none, and the excellent MBUX tech interface sets a new industry standard.
- MSRP:
- $57,945
- Lease Price:
- $719 per month for 72 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,813
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
The GLS is one of our favorite SUVs thanks to a stunning interior, robust tech and powerful engines.
- MSRP:
- $78,695
- Lease Price:
- $969 per month for 72 months
- Due at Signing:
- $6,763
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross offers a peppy turbocharged motor, a lot of standard features and a space-efficient cabin, all at a competitive price.
- MSRP:
- $24,335
- Lease Price:
- $219 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,943
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
The Mitsubishi Outlander is roomy and straightforward, with some good tech features and the option to add some basic all-terrain capability. There are definite shortcomings, though, including an unrefined driving experience and subpar build quality.
- MSRP:
- $26,235
- Lease Price:
- $269 per month for 48 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,543
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
We expect more from the Outlander PHEV, and so should you.
- MSRP:
- $37,705
- Lease Price:
- $289 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,788
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
The dated Outlander Sport is outclassed by newer and more appealing rivals.
- MSRP:
- $23,935
- Lease Price:
- $254 per month for 39 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,528
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Porsche Cayenne
The Porsche Cayenne is one of the most desirable, versatile and fun-to-drive luxury SUVs.
- MSRP:
- $82,570
- Lease Price:
- $899 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $6,989
- Offer Expires:
- 09/30/2020
2020 Porsche Macan
Despite its shocking price tag, the Macan is one of the most well-rounded small SUVs out there.
- MSRP:
- $63,660
- Lease Price:
- $699 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $6,089
- Offer Expires:
- 09/30/2020
2020 Subaru Ascent
If your family has outgrown the Forester or Outback, the three-row Subaru Ascent could hit the spot. It doesn't have the roomiest third row, but it's got plenty of that distinctive Subaru character.
- MSRP:
- $33,005
- Lease Price:
- $319 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,999
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Subaru Crosstrek
The Subaru Crosstrek is essentially a lifted Impreza hatchback that offers sure-footed all-wheel drive and an impressive set of active safety features. An underpowered engine and middling fuel economy are its biggest demerits.
- MSRP:
- $24,505
- Lease Price:
- $275 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,175
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Subaru Forester
The next-generation Forester has arrived and offers a variety of updated features and technology. It's a smart pick for a small crossover, especially if you prioritize off-road ability.
- MSRP:
- $25,505
- Lease Price:
- $265 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,465
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Subaru Outback
The redesigned 2020 Outback offers plenty of SUV capability as well as a long list of desirable features.
- MSRP:
- $27,655
- Lease Price:
- $249 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $2,449
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Volvo XC40
Volvo's all-new subcompact XC40 SUV inherits the brand's familial good looks and packs a lot of charm into a small package, but it isn't without its faults. Front seat ergonomics and the touchscreen interface could be a dealbreaker for some, yet this is certainly one of the segment's standouts.
- MSRP:
- $34,695
- Lease Price:
- $329 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $3,829
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Volvo XC60
The XC60 is a sharp-looking SUV with a modern, clean interior that gives it immediate luxury appeal. The ultra-refined interior is perhaps a step ahead of the ride quality, but in the final tally, the XC60 is one of the most compelling entrants in this segment.
- MSRP:
- $41,895
- Lease Price:
- $389 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,139
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020
2020 Volvo XC90
The Volvo XC90 is an elegant and modern SUV with an interior that's worth experiencing in person for both its comfort and design. The big Volvo is held back by its overly complicated infotainment interface, but otherwise it's a compelling product in almost every respect.
- MSRP:
- $50,740
- Lease Price:
- $489 per month for 36 months
- Due at Signing:
- $4,889
- Offer Expires:
- 08/31/2020