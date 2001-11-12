Is This Vehicle Worth Buying?

Dig up your lease contract and look for the residual amount, which may also be called your buyout amount. If you don't have your contract handy and you make online payments, you can find your residual by logging into your account. You should also be able to get your residual by calling the bank that holds your lease.

Once you've got your residual amount, click on our car appraisal tool, and plug in the details of your vehicle. Our tool will tell you the average retail, trade-in and private-party market value for your leased car. If your buyout amount is considerably less than the average retail price, buying your car could indeed be a good deal.

Is the Car in Good Mechanical Condition?

One of the great things about leasing is that you're usually under warranty for the duration of the lease. But when you buy out your lease, you won't have the same safety net: Most bumper-to-bumper warranties end at the three-year mark.

Consider having your vehicle checked out for mechanical problems before you buy it. If you're still covered by the factory warranty, you can arrange for repair of covered items at little or no cost.

If you haven't had to replace tires, brakes or your battery during your lease, you will need to do so at some point in your ownership. Factor in those costs along with what you'll spend for regular maintenance. If you're not sure what upkeep costs to expect, check out our True Cost to Own tool for a good estimate of what you can anticipate.

But if your vehicle is in good overall condition and won't cost that much to keep up over the long haul, that's another sign that your leased car might be a good purchase.