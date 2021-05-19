  1. Home
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Release Date: Spring 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $41,000
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  • New electric version of the F-150
  • Impressive range and breadth of configurations
  • Useful tech options, including the ability to use it as a battery for your home
  • Independent rear suspension should improve ride quality
  • Part of the 14th F-150 generation introduced for 2021
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Review
New Lightning has 563 horsepower and can run your house in a blackout
Carlos Lago
05/19/2021
What is the F-150 Lightning?

As its name suggests, the Lightning is the all-new electric version of the F-150. But unlike some other upcoming splashy EV trucks such as the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV and Tesla Cybertruck, the F-150 Lightning is meant to be pretty normal. It looks a lot like a regular gas-powered F-150 and will have a similar starting price too: about $41,000. The truck will also qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as other incentives provided by your state, city or power company.

"Game changer" might be an overused phrase these days, but an electric version of Ford's most popular vehicle has the potential to introduce a new swath of customers to EVs and win over skeptics. We can't think of a more appropriate description for this new electric F-150 that arrives at Ford dealerships nationwide starting in the spring of 2022.

What's under the F-150 Lightning's hood?

The Lightning starts its life as an F-150 SuperCrew (or crew cab) with a five-and-a-half foot bed. But instead of a gasoline engine and drivetrain, the Lightning has two electric motors and all-wheel drive. The Lightning will also come with a fully independent rear suspension, which should translate to improved handling and a more comfortable ride compared to the regular F-150's traditional solid-axle rear suspension.

The standard battery pack and dual-motor setup produces 426 horsepower and a massive 775 lb-ft of torque — that's more torque than any other F-150 currently on sale. For comparison, the F-150's most powerful non-Raptor engine is the turbocharged V6 hybrid that makes 430 hp and 570 lb-ft.

Ford says the standard battery pack will deliver about 230 miles of range on a full charge. This is respectable for an EV, and especially something as big and heavy as an F-150. But this standard battery pack might be insufficient for you if you think you'd use your Lightning for frequent long trips or regular long-distance towing. We ourselves have demonstrated how towing a trailer can significantly decrease an EV's range

If that's you, consider getting the F-150 Lightning's extended-range battery. The larger battery not only provides an estimated 300 miles of range, but it also boosts the truck's output to 563 hp (the 775 lb-ft stays the same). Ford says a Lightning with the big battery can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in the mid-4-second range, which would make it quicker than the upcoming F-150 Raptor. 

How's the F-150 Lightning's interior?

The Lightning's interior is almost identical to that of the regular F-150 crew cab. In practical terms, you'll get a spacious cabin that marries intuitively executed physical controls and an easy-to-use central touchscreen. Available features are also similar to what you'll find in the standard F-150. These include the available fold-out center console table, front seats that recline nearly flat so you can stretch out and take a nap, and a lockable storage bin under the rear seat. One notable optional upgrade is a 15.5-inch vertically aligned touchscreen. This is the same one that's in Ford's Mustang Mach-E EV.

How's the F-150 Lightning's tech?

The Ford F-150 Lightning offers a number of clever technology features that are distinct from those in the standard F-150. Ford's upcoming hands-free driving system, BlueCruise, will be available on the Lightning. It works on more than 100,000 miles of premapped divided highways to take the stress out of long-haul driving by taking control of the truck's steering, acceleration and braking. While it is a hands-free system, BlueCruise uses cameras to monitor the driver to make sure the person's in the pilot's seat and paying attention.

Like both the Mustang Mach-E and F-150, the Lightning can receive over-the-air updates through its infotainment system. These updates (Power-Ups, in Ford speak) can give your truck the latest software and features without having to visit a dealership. The Lightning will also let you use your smartphone as the truck's key so that you don't need to use a separate key fob.

How do I charge the F-150 Lightning?

If you opt for the extended-range battery pack, Ford will provide a robust home charging station (Ford Charge Station Pro) for free. Installation will be at your expense, but this is quite a nice perk for new EV owners since most popular home charging stations cost hundreds of dollars for the unit alone and generally aren't as powerful.

The Lightning can gain up to 30 miles of driving range per hour using the Ford Charge Station Pro. But even if you don't get Ford's charger, you should consider a dedicated charging station or 240-volt outlet a necessity for the F-150 Lightning. Attempting to charge using a household-style 120-volt outlet will be impractical because it would take too long to recharge.

The Lightning also supports DC fast charging for quick top-offs while on the road. Plugging into a 150-kW station can charge the battery from 15% to 80% in about 40 minutes, Ford says.

This electric F-150 will also offer a few special features you don't commonly see on EVs. First up is the ability to power your home with electricity in the event of a power outage. If you've got your truck connected to Ford's charging station and a power inverter, the Lightning can provide up to 9.6 kW worth of constant electricity. With a fully charged battery, Ford says it's possible that you could use the Lighting to power your home for a few days or even longer if you ration the power.

The Lightning will also offer the F-150's existing Pro Power Onboard feature, which consists of household-style electrical plugs in the bed, cab and front trunk that you can use to power tools and other electronic devices (delivering as much as 9.6 kW combined). Finally, Ford says it's working on a feature that can use the truck's battery to power the home during high-cost peak-energy hours and then charge the truck during off-hours, helping to save money on your home electric bill.

How's the F-150 Lightning's towing and hauling?

Because hauling, and more significantly towing, can have a significant impact on range, the F-150 Lightning's two battery packs offer different peak capabilities. A Lightning with the standard-range battery has a max payload capacity of 2,000 pounds. Ford hasn't said what payload capacity will be with the presumably heavier extended-range battery pack, but it does say that version of the truck will provide up to 10,000 pounds of towing capacity when equipped with the Max Trailer Tow package.

In addition to bed and in-cabin storage, the F-150 Lightning joins other EVs in opening up the space under the hood for extra cargo capacity. The power front trunk, or frunk, provides around 14 cubic feet of space and, per Ford, can fit two sets of golf clubs. Along with four power outlets and two USB ports, the frunk is water-resistant and even features drain plugs.

Like the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning adjusts its range projections based not only on route, traffic and topography but usage as well. For instance, the Onboard Scales tech that debuted in the F-150 — where the truck uses its sensors to approximate payload — adjusts estimated range based on payload weight. It does the same when you tow, by sensing the tongue load. And when you tell it the size of the trailer, it figures out the air resistance and factors that into the range estimate as well.

What are the F-150 Lightning's trim levels?

The Lightning is available in fewer trim levels than the standard F-150. The base model, which starts at $39,974 (destination not included), is followed by the XLT ($52,974, before destination), Lariat and Platinum.

Ford hasn't yet disclosed the features for the base trim level, but it's configured more like a commercial or fleet trim level. The base model can also be optioned with the extended-range battery.

Most shoppers will land in the upper trim levels. Topped out, with all the options and additions such as the new 15.5-inch center touchscreen, the Lightning should reach close to $90,000. For comparison, a fully loaded 2021 F-150 Platinum crew cab with the hybrid powertrain will set you back around $78,000.

The Ford F-150 EV is officially called the Lightning, and with up to 563 horsepower, we can't think of a more appropriate name. Even if you don't opt for the big-battery version and all the neat upgrades, the Lightning has all the tech features and practical considerations to make this electric F-150 a success. Check back with Edmunds in the coming months as we'll continue to add Lightning coverage about features, driving performance, range and more.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning video

Ford F-150 EV Reveal | The F-150 Lightning Is Ford's All-New Electric Truck | Price, Range & Towing
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: Hey, Carlos with Edmunds here. And Ford has just unveiled the new all-electric F-150 Lightning. Where some EVs in this space look like awesome supertrucks, like the Hummer EV, or rejected props from Blade Runner, like the Tesla Cybertruck, the F-150 Lightning appears to be a truck that also happens to be all-electric. Now, that doesn't mean it's boring. Far from it, actually. Based on the early specs, the Lightning offers up to 563 horsepower, 775 pound-feet of torque, 0 to 60 acceleration as quick as the mid-four second range, and the base price around $40,000 in this video, I'm going to explain what you need to know about the Lightning, its key features and specs, and what you can expect when it goes on sale. If you like this video, let us know by liking and subscribing. [CLICK, DING] It really helps us out. Also, check out the links in the description for more information, and also visit edmunds.com/sellmycar to get an instant cash offer on your car. [MUSIC PLAYING] From how I see it, there are two ways to look at the new Lightning. One is as a pickup truck, which we'll talk about first. The second is as a big battery that you can drive. More on that in a bit. First, yes, this is essentially an F-150 Super Crew or Four Door with the short, 5 and 1/2 foot bed-- I mean, down to the same or similar exterior and interior dimensions as a regular F-150. The difference is, of course, it comes standard with two electric motors, one for each axle one-- on the front, one on the rear-- so it's all-wheel drive as well. Like many other EVs, the Lightning is available with two battery sizes-- a standard range and an extended range pack. And these affect power output, acceleration, range, towing, and payload, amongst other things. Based on the early figures, the standard range battery gets you approximately 230 miles of range, 426 horsepower, 775 pound-feet of torque, and a max payload of 2,000 pounds. The larger battery increases range to 300 miles, and with the tow package, it offers 10,000 pounds of towing capacity. We'll talk about that more in a bit. This configuration also gets you that 563 horsepower and mid-four-second 0 to 60 acceleration, which Ford points out is quicker than a Raptor. They're doing that Lightning name proud, thankfully. [MUSIC PLAYING] An EV F-150 also means big structural changes underneath the truck. Ford says the frame is entirely new to accommodate, amongst other things, the batteries, electric motors, and the independent rear suspension. Yes, the Lightning has an IRS, and Ford tells us it's a unique design for this application. Also, because there's no engine, what do you do with all that space under the hood? Well, like most EVs, you turn it into a front trunk, frunk. But in the case of the Lightning, that frunk is power-operated and has 400 liters or 14 cubic feet of cargo space-- which, again, Ford points out, is large enough for two sets of golf clubs. There's also four power outlets and two USB ports up there as well. Also, that space is water-resistant and has drains, so there's lots of storage opportunities in there. [MUSIC PLAYING] Let's talk about pricing. So far, Ford has only said that the base price is just under $40,000, but that doesn't include the mandatory destination fee, which usually is about a grand for Ford. So figure about $41,000 for a base Lightning with the standard-range battery. We don't know the features included with that version, but we do know it's configured more like a commercial or fleet trim level or spec. Even so, forget it's a pickup for a second. A 420-horsepower two-motor and all-wheel-drive EV for 40 grand is a pretty crazy value compared to the other car options out there. And that's before adding the extended-range battery, which you can do to the base model. We don't yet know the price of that extended battery, but let's assume, worst case, $10,000. Well, then you have a $50,000 EV with 563 horsepower, a 300-mile range, oh, and it's a truck, too. That being said, most shoppers will probably in the upper trim levels-- XLT, Lariat, or Platinum-- and topped out with all the options and additions, including the new 15 and 1/2-inch large center touchscreen, the Lightning will probably reach close to $90,000-- again, all topped out. And that really isn't far off the price of a fully-loaded F-150 Platinum of the regular variety. Also, I should say that these prices don't reflect the $7,500 federal tax rebate or any other incentives currently offered by your state, city, or power company. Just remember that oftentimes, these incentives aren't straight price deductions from the vehicle. They can depend on your tax situation, so your mileage will vary-- or I should, say your discount will vary. [MUSIC PLAYING] OK, so the other way to think about the Lightning is that it's a big, drivable battery, right? When you opt for the extended-range battery, it comes with Ford's 80-amp home charging station. Add an inverter to that equation, and you have the ability to power your home with your Lightning. Through a feature Ford calls Intelligent Backup Power, the lightning can supply 9.6 kilowatt worth of energy. That's enough to run your house for days, and considering the events of the past year or two, that's a pretty cool-sounding idea. Ford also says it's working on a feature that, during non-emergency times, it uses the truck's battery to power your home during high-cost peak energy hours and then charges the truck when energy is less expensive. It's a way to save you a bit of coin. The Lightning also offers a bunch of tech and features from the new F-150, like Pro Power Onboard-- that generator system that's in the bed of that truck. In the Lightning, this feature can supply 2.4 kilowatt at the base level, while higher trim levels offer a combined 9.6 kilowatt-- 7.2 from the outlets in the cab and the bed and 2.4 from the outlets in the front trunk, or frunk. Very, very neat. There's also Ford's upcoming hands-free driving tech called BlueCruise which works on select highways and uses cameras to monitor the driver to make sure they're actually in the driver's seat and not in the back seat or asleep. You can also get the flat fold-out interior work surface feature and the fold-flat front seats. With an app, you can use your phone in lieu of a key. And like with the Mach-E and standard F-150, the Lightning will also receive over-the-air updates, which Ford cutely calls "power-ups." [MUSIC PLAYING] Now, EV trucks come with some additional consideration when you use them like trucks. Simply hauling and, more significantly, towing can make big impacts on your range, and not in a good way. So like with the Mach-E, the Lightning adjusts its range projections based not only on the route traffic and topography, but on driver and usage, and well. And it remembers all these things, too. On top of that, the Lightning integrates the onboard scales tech that just debuted on the F-150, where the truck uses its sensors to approximate the additional payload in the truck, and it adjusts the range accordingly. The Lightning also does the same when you tow-- assuming you have the tow package, of course-- by sensing the tongue load. And when you tell it the size of the trailer, it figures out the air resistance and factors that into the range estimate as well. [MUSIC PLAYING] All of this sounds incredibly attractive, and of course it does. It's a new vehicle launch-- it should. But we're really looking forward to getting our hands on the Lightning to evaluate how this all works in the real world. Right now, speaking to the information that's currently available, this is a highly compelling alternative to the Tesla Cybertruck or the Rivian R1T. But of course, we'll see how this all shakes out when the Lightning arrives in spring 2022. If you have any questions or want to know more, leave a comment below. Also, check out the links in the description for more information. Thank you guys for watching. [MUSIC PLAYING]

