As its name suggests, the Lightning is the all-new electric version of the F-150. But unlike some other upcoming splashy EV trucks such as the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV and Tesla Cybertruck, the F-150 Lightning is meant to be pretty normal. It looks a lot like a regular gas-powered F-150 and will have a similar starting price too: about $41,000. The truck will also qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as other incentives provided by your state, city or power company.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
- New electric version of the F-150
- Impressive range and breadth of configurations
- Useful tech options, including the ability to use it as a battery for your home
- Independent rear suspension should improve ride quality
- Part of the 14th F-150 generation introduced for 2021
The Lightning starts its life as an F-150 SuperCrew (or crew cab) with a five-and-a-half foot bed. But instead of a gasoline engine and drivetrain, the Lightning has two electric motors and all-wheel drive. The Lightning will also come with a fully independent rear suspension, which should translate to improved handling and a more comfortable ride compared to the regular F-150's traditional solid-axle rear suspension.
The Lightning's interior is almost identical to that of the regular F-150 crew cab. In practical terms, you'll get a spacious cabin that marries intuitively executed physical controls and an easy-to-use central touchscreen. Available features are also similar to what you'll find in the standard F-150. These include the available fold-out center console table, front seats that recline nearly flat so you can stretch out and take a nap, and a lockable storage bin under the rear seat. One notable optional upgrade is a 15.5-inch vertically aligned touchscreen. This is the same one that's in Ford's Mustang Mach-E EV.
The Ford F-150 Lightning offers a number of clever technology features that are distinct from those in the standard F-150. Ford's upcoming hands-free driving system, BlueCruise, will be available on the Lightning. It works on more than 100,000 miles of premapped divided highways to take the stress out of long-haul driving by taking control of the truck's steering, acceleration and braking. While it is a hands-free system, BlueCruise uses cameras to monitor the driver to make sure the person's in the pilot's seat and paying attention.
If you opt for the extended-range battery pack, Ford will provide a robust home charging station (Ford Charge Station Pro) for free. Installation will be at your expense, but this is quite a nice perk for new EV owners since most popular home charging stations cost hundreds of dollars for the unit alone and generally aren't as powerful.
Because hauling, and more significantly towing, can have a significant impact on range, the F-150 Lightning's two battery packs offer different peak capabilities. A Lightning with the standard-range battery has a max payload capacity of 2,000 pounds. Ford hasn't said what payload capacity will be with the presumably heavier extended-range battery pack, but it does say that version of the truck will provide up to 10,000 pounds of towing capacity when equipped with the Max Trailer Tow package.
The Lightning is available in fewer trim levels than the standard F-150. The base model, which starts at $39,974 (destination not included), is followed by the XLT ($52,974, before destination), Lariat and Platinum.
The Ford F-150 EV is officially called the Lightning, and with up to 563 horsepower, we can't think of a more appropriate name. Even if you don't opt for the big-battery version and all the neat upgrades, the Lightning has all the tech features and practical considerations to make this electric F-150 a success. Check back with Edmunds in the coming months as we'll continue to add Lightning coverage about features, driving performance, range and more.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning video
Ford F-150 EV Reveal | The F-150 Lightning Is Ford's All-New Electric Truck | Price, Range & Towing
