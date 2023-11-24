Skip to main content
Best SUVs for Towing

Jake Sundstrom
written by
Editor, CarMax
Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

According to Edmunds' testing and data, the best SUV for towing is the 2024 Lincoln Navigator. First off, it has a maximum towing capacity of 8,700 pounds when properly equipped. That's enough to pull most of the trailers that people typically use for camping, utility and vehicle transportation. We also factored in the Navigator's high Edmunds Rating of 8.4, which is among the highest of all of the SUVs on our list.

What follows is a more comprehensive list of SUVs that are highly capable for towing.

Best SUVs for towing

Here are some SUVs that can tow more than 7,000 pounds when properly equipped, sorted by highest tow rating to lowest. We've included the SUV's maximum towing capacity and its Edmunds Rating when applicable. Keep in mind that for many SUVs, you'll need to upgrade to a more powerful engine or equip some kind of towing package in order to get the maximum tow rating.

Jeep Wagoneer
Maximum tow rating: 10,000 pounds
Edmunds Rating: Not yet rated

The Jeep Wagoneer can tow more than any other SUV when properly equipped. Its maximum tow rating of 10,000 pounds manages to outpace all other SUVs, including its larger sibling, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Maximum tow rating: 9,850 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 7.7

The Grand Wagoneer can carry a full load of passengers and luggage while allowing you to have a trailer in tow. It also delivers on Jeep's reputation for off-road capability, but it falls short of rival large luxury SUVs on comfort, technology and value.

Toyota Sequoia
Maximum tow rating: 9,520 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 7.4

The Toyota Sequoia stands out with its powerful hybrid powertrain, bold style, and impressive towing and off-road capabilities. But it's a bit expensive and rear cargo space is compromised.

Ford Expedition
Maximum tow rating: 9,300 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 7.5

The Expedition has a spacious interior and a powerful turbocharged V6 engine. Its real-world fuel economy is disappointing, but that's our biggest criticism of this capable three-row SUV.

Lincoln Navigator
Maximum tow rating: 8,700 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 8.4

The Lincoln Navigator combines incredible capability with first-class cabin accommodations. It also impressed on the technology front thanks to a responsive touchscreen and many advanced driver aids.

Dodge Durango
Maximum tow rating: 8,700 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 7.6

It's remarkable how much the Durango can tow relative to bigger SUVs on this list. If you're looking for a midsize SUV with performance and practicality, the Dodge Durango easily satisfies.

Nissan Armada
Maximum tow rating: 8,500 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 7.1

While it's an SUV with lots of towing capacity, the Nissan Armada feels dated and lacks the refinement we've come to expect from this class of SUV. When you're behind the wheel of an Armada, its trucky underpinnings become apparent.

Infiniti QX80
Maximum tow rating: 8,500 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 7.1

You can't knock the QX80's towing capacity. Unfortunately, that's not the case with the rest of the SUV. Its dated interior and technology make it unfit to compete with similarly priced vehicles when it comes to performance and luxury.

GMC Yukon
Maximum tow rating: 8,400 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 7.6

The upscale corporate cousin of the Chevy Tahoe is plenty capable and, after a redesign in 2021, offers a more comfortable ride to go with its impressive towing capabilities.

Chevrolet Tahoe
Maximum tow rating: 8,400 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 7.4

The Tahoe was redesigned in 2021 and is refreshingly modern in addition to being a capable SUV. Unfortunately its interior is a bit uncomfortable and there's not quite as much storage as you'd expect for a vehicle of this size. We bought a Tahoe and shared our thoughts on it in our long-term road test.

Chevrolet Suburban
Maximum tow rating: 8,300 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 7.6

Need even more storage space than you'll get from the Tahoe? Its longer sibling the Chevrolet Suburban might be your answer. It offers a smooth ride and loads of modern technology. But there's no getting around its massive size, and appealing options can quickly send the price tag soaring.

Land Rover Range Rover
Maximum tow rating: 8,200 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 8.1

The latest edition of the Range Rover is a stunner. It has a strong engine and impressive driving dynamics for a vehicle of its size. The interior is roomy and there are plenty of splashy features available. But you won't get as much cargo space as you may expect with the Range Rover and its price tag is eye-watering.

Land Rover Defender
Maximum tow rating: 8,200 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 7.8

The Defender is impressively capable, combining a high tow rating with legitimate off-road capability. You'll have to add the right options to get all that capability, and it doesn't come cheap, but the Defender is both luxurious and competent.

Land Rover Discovery
Maximum tow rating: 8,200 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 7.6

You'll get a luxurious interior and above-average off-road performance with the Discovery. But you'll have to balance that with an uncomfortable driving position and a difficult-to-access third row.

Cadillac Escalade
Maximum tow rating: 8,200 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 8.0

The Escalade is a big step up from its predecessor, combining luxury with performance and a large cargo area. Some of its tech features don't quite measure up to what rivals offer, but the Escalade remains a solid pick.

Mercedes-Benz GLS
Maximum tow rating: 7,700 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 8.6

You can come pretty darn close to having it all with the GLS. Its combination of comfort, performance and technology makes it a standout among luxury SUVs. It's one of the most well-rounded vehicles on sale today.

Mercedes-Benz GLE
Maximum tow rating: 7,700 pounds
Edmunds Rating: 8.4

This midsize luxury SUV does just about everything well. It features a top-notch interior, exceptional build quality and helpful technology features. You can also choose from a diverse lineup of engines too.

What is the best SUV for towing a car?

That depends on the weight of the car you're towing. A midsize sedan typically weighs around 3,300 pounds, so any of the SUVs listed above would get the job done. Even midsize SUVs like the Kia Telluride weigh around 4,400 pounds and could be handily towed by SUVs ranging from the Mercedes-Benz GLE to the Dodge Durango.

Can any SUV tow 10,000 pounds?

The Jeep Wagoneer, when properly equipped, can tow up to 10,000 pounds. That's more than its more expensive and luxurious sibling, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The Grand Wagoneer is no slouch, towing up to 9,850 pounds when properly equipped.

What SUVs have a 5,000-pound towing capacity?

Some midsize SUVs like the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Honda Passport can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped.

What can tow 4,000 pounds?

The Honda Pilot can tow a maximum of anywhere between 3,500 and 5,000 pounds depending on how it's equipped, but it's on the larger side of the SUV scale. If you want to tow with something a little smaller, you could go for the Jeep Cherokee or Land Rover Discovery Sport. Both vehicles can tow more than 4,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Edmunds says

You don't need a full-size pickup truck to tow your gear. There are plenty of SUVs that combine practicality with comfort and convenience.

Jake Sundstrom
by Jake Sundstrom
November 24th, 2023

