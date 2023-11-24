According to Edmunds' testing and data, the best SUV for towing is the 2024 Lincoln Navigator. First off, it has a maximum towing capacity of 8,700 pounds when properly equipped. That's enough to pull most of the trailers that people typically use for camping, utility and vehicle transportation. We also factored in the Navigator's high Edmunds Rating of 8.4, which is among the highest of all of the SUVs on our list.

What follows is a more comprehensive list of SUVs that are highly capable for towing.

Best SUVs for towing

Here are some SUVs that can tow more than 7,000 pounds when properly equipped, sorted by highest tow rating to lowest. We've included the SUV's maximum towing capacity and its Edmunds Rating when applicable. Keep in mind that for many SUVs, you'll need to upgrade to a more powerful engine or equip some kind of towing package in order to get the maximum tow rating.

Jeep Wagoneer

Maximum tow rating: 10,000 pounds

Edmunds Rating: Not yet rated

The Jeep Wagoneer can tow more than any other SUV when properly equipped. Its maximum tow rating of 10,000 pounds manages to outpace all other SUVs, including its larger sibling, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Maximum tow rating: 9,850 pounds

Edmunds Rating: 7.7

The Grand Wagoneer can carry a full load of passengers and luggage while allowing you to have a trailer in tow. It also delivers on Jeep's reputation for off-road capability, but it falls short of rival large luxury SUVs on comfort, technology and value.

Toyota Sequoia

Maximum tow rating: 9,520 pounds

Edmunds Rating: 7.4

The Toyota Sequoia stands out with its powerful hybrid powertrain, bold style, and impressive towing and off-road capabilities. But it's a bit expensive and rear cargo space is compromised.