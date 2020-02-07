2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
What’s new
- Fully redesigned for 2020
- New mild hybrid engine offered as option
- Standard adjustable air suspension
- Kicks off the third GLS generation
Pros & Cons
- Tops in comfort and easily seats adults in all three rows
- Plenty of helpful technology and safety features
- Responsive engines and stable handling give the feel of driving a smaller SUV
- Flexible cargo capacity
- Some interior controls and buttons are too small or hard to find
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Review
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS represents a new generation for Benz's biggest luxury hauler. The outgoing Mercedes GLS was getting long in the tooth, especially when compared to models from BMW, Audi and more. But for 2020, it's new, and we mean totally new.
For starters, the GLS' chassis is longer and the body more aerodynamic, which translates into more room and a quieter, more efficient ride. And unlike most three-row SUVs, the new GLS can comfortably seat adults in all three rows. It also comes standard with an adjustable air suspension that offers a supple ride.
Both of the GLS' available engines are responsive and powerful. All-wheel drive is standard, and when equipped with the Off-Road package, the GLS features true low-range gearing for when the trail gets tough. Few SUVs are as good at combining off-road capability, cargo-carrying flexibility and passenger comfort as the Mercedes-Benz GLS. But the cherry on the cake for 2020? It comes with MBUX, Mercedes' latest infotainment system and one of the best in the business, and envelops passengers in a quiet and comfortable ride. The GLS seals the deal as one of our favorites.
Our verdict8.6 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Stops from 60 mph came in just 105 feet, one of the best results we've seen from any SUV. That's genuine performance-car territory. Part of that is down to the no-cost summer tires, which help provide plenty lateral grip too. The steering is light and makes the GLS easy to maneuver in a parking lot or in traffic.
How comfortable is it?8.5
There's little intrusion from the outside world, with just a bit of road noise on rough pavement. With the optional E-Active Body Control suspension, ride quality is excellent. It's smooth and composed, ironing out most road imperfections without floating or wallowing. Large wheels can hurt ride quality in many SUVs, but our test vehicle with optional 21-inch wheels didn't seem fazed.
How’s the interior?9.0
The controls are all well placed and easy to reach, but there's a lot of them and the small text means you have to take your eyes off the road until you work up the muscle memory. Separating the seat controls between the door and the infotainment system is a bit frustrating too.
How’s the tech?9.5
The driver aids are equally impressive. The adaptive cruise control is among the best we've tested. In traffic, the system maintains a reasonable gap and can slow the GLS down to a complete stop, then start going again when traffic moves
How’s the storage?8.0
The second and third row seats fold flat and can be dropped with buttons in the hatch. Small-item storage is great, with lots of pockets, bins and cupholders spread throughout the cabin. The GLS 450 is rated to tow 7,700 pounds, which places it ahead of its main rival, the BMW X7. Should towing be a high priority, the Lincoln Navigator is again superior, capable of towing 8,300 pounds.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard8.5
Which GLS-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is available in two basic trims: the inline-six (362 horsepower, 369 lb-ft) powered GLS 450 and V8-powered (483 hp, 516 lb-ft) GLS 580. Both engines are paired to a nine-speed transmission and Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Standard and optional features are largely the same between the two models — the biggest differences come down to price and performance.
Standard features on both the GLS 450 and the GLS 580 include Mercedes' new MBUX infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Burmester audio system, nine USB ports spread throughout the cabin, a wireless charging pad, LED lighting, keyless entry and ignition, blind-spot monitoring, active brake assist, and active parking assist with a surround-view camera. Both models come standard with seating for seven, but second-row captain's chairs for a six-seat layout can be had as a no-cost option.
The GLS comes well equipped from the start, but Mercedes offers a large list of options, both as individual features or bundled into packages. Highlights include the Convenience Package (four-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats), the Driver Assistance Package Plus (adaptive cruise control, active lane-change assist, lane keeping assist and cross-traffic alert) and the Executive Rear Seat Package Plus (heated and ventilated rear seats and wireless charging pad in the rear).
E-Active Body Control is a stand-alone option that swaps the GLS' air suspension for a trick active suspension that uses cameras to scan the road ahead and preadjust the suspension accordingly.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- infotainment system
- safety
- technology
- comfort
- ride quality
- wheels & tires
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- interior
- climate control
- doors
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- seats
- warranty
- maintenance & parts
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
Our new GLS580 with just 108 miles is back at dealer with severe heat issue in center console. So hot, we were worried about fire. Very disappointed that it is now laid up till issue is found and resolved. Driving it was great, but short lived for now sadly. Update - false alarm, it turns out second row system was set at factory on high heat and the second row vents were closed so all the heat that goes under console could not get out. Stupid problem that was easy to resolve. This is our third GLS and WOW what a difference in ride and technology!
I just bought this SUV so I am just learning all it can do. The coolest thing about it is the voice-activated commands. I’ve had earlier voice-activated interfaces but they didn’t work that well. This one works. If you have an Apple you’re familiar with Siri. Here you say “Hey Mercedes”. The voice says how can I help you? You say navigate to (wherever) and the navigation routes you to (wherever). You say turn on heated seats, the car turns on the heated seats. You say call (someone in your contacts), the call calls that person. Etc, Etc. Very Cool.
I have tried parting with the MB GL series, but I keep getting lured back in all good ways. This is my fourth GL series (eighth MB), and not because I lack creativity or dislike change. I have researched and test driven most luxury SUVs looking for an equitable alternative, to no avail. First and foremost, no other car matches the safety features of a Mercedes Benz. Period. Other brands tend to rollout the same safety features 7-10 years behind MB. As a parent whose priority is to keep our kids safe this could well be the end of the discussion, but let’s keep going for the sake of fun. In addition to groundbreaking technology that has consistently worked and kept our family safe (Driver Assist, PreSafe, etc.), the GLS450 offers the most comfortable and luxurious ride, whether you are looking for smooth sailing or the excitement of sports cornering and braking, all adjustable via touchscreen or voice command. “Hey Mercedes” is our new “Alexa,” always ready to give guidance, change ride settings, or simply adjust the interior ambient colors to match the family mood. The new infosystem takes a bit getting used to, not because it is difficult to understand, but because there are so many options and ways to get to the information you need. What I do miss from my old GLS is the recessed sunglass holder above the rearview mirror, but based on all that I’ve gained in return, I don’t mind finding a new pad for my shades. Favorite features: safety, safety, safety. Driver Assist, Attention Assist, PreSAFE (front/rear/sound), all wheel drive, MICHELIN tires (finally!), adaptive lighting, image quality of 360 view camera and ease of use/parking. Soft door close, openness of a panorama roof and the cave feel when the roof shades are closed, no-fuss bumper to bumper warranty, same color interior headliner, reliability, service loaner. Cons: the GL is a heavy car and there is a price to pay for its “sedan-like” handling and that is wear and tear of brakes and tires. Visibility is slightly worse in MY2020, but still better than other cars and not an issue for driving safely. No sports appearance package. The verdict is still out on the captains’ chairs configuration. Past cars owned: 2017 MB GSL450 2014 MB GL550 2010 MB GL450 2007 MB E350 2007 MB ML350 2004 MB E350 2001 MB C300 1999 BMW 325 1996 BMW M3 1994 Ferrari 348 1992 BMW 325 1989 Range Rover
They finally updated the GLS class in 2020 to be the S Class SUV. It is awesome!
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class video2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Review & First Drive
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Review & First Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] CALVIN KIM: The car behind me is the all new Mercedes Benz GLS 450. It's Mercedes Benz's top-dog three-row SUV. So Mercedes Benz has a lot of SUVs. And they've launched a couple of new ones recently, like the GLE and the G-Wagen Where does the GLS fit amongst those two? Well, the G-Wagen is the off-roadable one. It's the style one. The GLE is the practical one. It's more fuel-efficient. It's a little bit smaller, but it has all the features. The GLS has the size and the features all rolled into one. It's a three-row full size, and what that means for Mercedes is full-grown adults can fit in that back row. It's got MBUX, their all-new award-winning infotainment system. It's got EQ boost, which is some power adding crazy thing. It's got 48-volt suspension, because who knew you could have electric suspension? I can't wait to see how all this stuff works, especially the off-road mode. But before we get into it, make sure to subscribe to Edmunds's YouTube channel, and check us out on Edmunds.com. We're in the GLS 450 right now. That means it's got a 3-liter inline-six engine that's turbocharged. Nothing too crazy here, but Mercedes is using this technology called EQ boost. And what that is it uses the 48-volt system to also boost up the engine. Engine-wise, there's two choices. You can get a V8 or an inline-six. And normally you'd think, for a car this big, you'd want the V8. But actually, there's some benefits to the inline-six. Obviously, you get a little bit more fuel economy. And because of the EQ boost system, the 48-volt integrated starter generator, it has a seamless auto start-stop, and when you get on the throttle, it gives you a little bit of electric boost along with the turbo. The engine feels a lot spritelier and a lot torquier than you'd think. And frankly, I don't know if you'd really need the V8. Both the inline-six and V8 are all-wheel drive and have a nine-speed automatic transmission with flappy paddle shifters. That's really nice when you're going on a long downhill, like we are now. So you can kind of hold the gear, and that way, you're not riding the brakes as much. The all-wheel drive system is adaptive, meaning you can send power to the front and rear as you see fit. It's all stuff you'd don't have to worry about. The computers take care of all that for you. Frankly, you can just hop in this thing, leave it all on auto and comfort mode, and never notice a thing. But for the car enthusiast that knows how to push the right buttons, there is a ton of a just ability for literally everything. There's some hand-me-down technology from the GLE, and frankly, there's nothing wrong with that. One of the big ones is the 48-volt suspension system. Here in the GLS, its much bigger weight shows off the capabilities, I think, a little bit better. One of the advantages to this system is curve control. It is crazy. It pumps up the outside shocks when it knows you're in a corner, and actually leaves the whole car into the turn. If you're seeing what I'm seeing, it looks like you're flying in a plane or on a motorcycle. It's absolutely surreal to experience initially, but you get used to it. And frankly, you wonder how you drove a car without it. This is the only way to fly. The Mercedes engineers are very specific in mentioning that this new GLS is slipperyer through the air than the old GLS. Now, granted, they're both big cars, but the benefit for having this low air resistance isn't so much in high-speed highway driving, it's in wind noise. And frankly, it's a library in here. Mercedes calls the GLS the S-class of SUVs, and all that might be stretching it a little bit-- after all, there's no fiber optic roof here-- it comes pretty close. And in fact, out of all of the other three-row SUVs on the market, yeah, I think this might take the crown for luxury. It's certainly the benchmark, from my perspective. MBUX is a full-feature infotainment system that controls just about every aspect of the GLS. It relies on voice, haptic touchpad, and a touch screen to control all the functions. With MBUX, you control the navigation, the infotainment, the climate control, seat massaging-- everything related to the operation of the vehicle. Maybe I'd like to get a little bit of a back rub. Hey, Mercedes. SPEAKER 1: How may I help you? CALVIN KIM: Turn on my seat massager. SPEAKER 1: I'm switching on massage. CALVIN KIM: That's luxury. One of the good things about having the infotainment system be completely integrated into the car is the fact that you can set up different modes or presets on how you operate the car. Mercedes calls them themes. For example, in this car, we have an off-road mode. And simply by scrolling through all the different themes, we can go to the adventure theme, and it's right now switching the car to off-road mode. I'm getting a different display in the dash that shows my pitch and roll. And when I slow down, the cameras will turn on to show me the surroundings, so I don't inadvertently run over a sharp pointy rock. Conversely, when I'm ready to get back on the highway, I can just switch my theme to, let's say, the sport plus experience. Nice. So what this display's showing you is the active ride control in action. There's a camera overhead that's looking down at the road surface and scanning it, and seeing where the undulations are. And it's preemptively adjusting the active part of the suspension. Other active body control systems have an artificial feeling that kind of messes up with your [INAUDIBLE] and your ear, but on the GLS, it's absolutely seamless. It just feels like this is the way it's supposed to be. There's a lot going for the GLS, but it's not perfect. You either love MBUX or you hate it. A lot of us love it because it's easy and we understand that there is a lot of technology behind the scenes that MBUX has made very simple. Now, if you don't like technology, you're going to have a problem with it. The interior of the GLS follows suit with the rest of the Mercedes Benz product lineup. In fact, a lot of the controls will seem familiar to anyone that's seen any of the newer cars. And that's a good thing. The steering wheel has a lot of controls on it. And it looks daunting at first, but it's actually very logically laid out. Cruise control is on one side, and the audio and phone stuff is on the other. But we particularly like how the climate control is all hardware-based. Now, there is a common control menu for the more advanced functions, but all of your general controls that you'll use on an everyday basis fall right to hand. Another good thing about the GLS is a superfluous amount of US ports. Mercedes says there are 11, but you're going to need USB-C cables, because that's the only thing inside the car. And there's these cool little foam-joggy dial things that used to swipe and maneuver to navigate the different menus. Overall build quality on the GLS is excellent. The story's is the same back here in the second row. It's very roomy, meant for full-size adults. You get your own climate control system controls, two USB jacks, and 1 10 jack. Even in the bench configuration, the second row seats are fully adjustable, and they have heating, as well. This particular seat also has the backrest fold down functionality of 40, 20, and 40. And of course, you don't have to lift a finger to do that. Just a flick of a switch unlocks the control and takes care of your loading issues. But here in the back row is where the big news is. Mercedes Benz went on record saying a 6 foot 4 adult male could fit back here. I'm sure they could. I'm 6' foot tall exactly, and I have just enough knee room, and of course, a ton of headroom. And the seats themselves are very comfortable. I think the one odd thing about it though is this headrest. Normally it's in the down position for visibility, but when it's in the full up position, it's a little bit long, and it gets into my shoulder blades a little bit. I guess it's good if you have a little itch back there. But one of the cool touches that Mercedes put in is they made sure that the third row passenger can get in and out all by themselves. Just of course, one touch of a button and voila. Sure, the insides are nice, the seats are comfy, but true luxury means not having to fiddle with knobs and levers to recline the seats. So Mercedes Benz gives us the benefit of having one-touch fold down for all two rows. [MUSIC PLAYING] For those of you with sharp eyes, you'll notice I'm in a different car. And that's right. I'm in the GLS 580. And it's got a twin turbo charged V8, but it too has the EQ system so that you have no turbo lag and a ton of torque. Even sharper eyes also notice it's kind of bumpy. That's because we're on a dirt road. We're here to test the off-road capability of the GLS. If you get the off-road package, you get a low range, you get underbody protection, and you get additional software stability control maps. What that means is you can handle off-roading a lot better than you'd think. Now, normally, when most people think of three-row SUVs, they think family-mobile. If anything, this is the one that the adventuresome person should buy. In fact, just about every truck and SUV that has a low range, when you engage it, it locks the center differential, which makes doing take turns nearly impossible. GLS also does something a little bit smarter. It actually unlocks the center differential and yet still has enough clapping force to make sure there's power going to all four wheels. What that means to you, as the driver and passengers-- it's just a lot more comfortable ride. There's no brakes locking up. There's no odd adverse reactions. The car just simply climbs up the corner. So now, we're doing a lot of rutted out driving, and there's a stream going down the path. This kind of train is what separates the real off-roadable SUVs from the crossovers. And of course, the GLS has no problems doing any of this because they factored all of this into it. All these systems allow a person that really likes to go off-roading and really likes to explore new unique places the ability to do it without compromising the luxury ride Monday through Friday. So you can wear your business suit to work, and then where you're off-roading suit on the weekends. [MUSIC PLAYING] Who is the GLS for? I think, for certain people, it will absolutely be just a regular SUV. But for the creative-minded, the adventuresome, the GLS presents a lot more functionality, a lot more features than I think a lot of people are going to give it credit for. Yeah, there are other SUVs that are a little bit more off-roadable-- the Land Cruiser and the Range Rover immediately spring to mind-- but none of them feature the GLS's massive interior space, and the MBUX infotainment system, the comfort, the quietness, and of course, the EABC, the Electronic Active Body Control system that makes the ride truly like a magic carpet. Yeah, it doesn't have the je ne sais quoi of the S-class's ultimate luxury, but this thing can go off road, man. S-class can't do that. Do you like off-roading? Do you like luxury cars? If you want to see more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to Edmunds.com. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS has a lot of features that make it great for road trips and the occasional off-road adventure. Most importantly, you'll be able to bring six of your full-size adult friends with you on your journey. Follow along as we take the GLS over the highway and off-road and discover what makes it unique in the SUV segment.
Sponsored cars related to the GLS-Class
Features & Specs
|GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$75,200
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|GLS 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$97,800
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|483 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLS-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Alerts driver is a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver fails to respond.
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Warns if a vehicle is hiding in the GLS' blind spot and alerts passengers to approaching cars or cyclists before they open their door.
- Active Steering Assist
- Helps center the vehicle in its lane, even on tight or curvy roads.
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class vs. BMW X7
The X7 is the GLS' closest competitor in terms of price, performance, size and features. We like the X7's handsome, comfortable interior and powerful engines, though the same can be said of the GLS. The BMW's back seat is smaller, and the infotainment system isn't as robust as the latest one from Mercedes. We also found some of the X7's controls confusing and difficult to use.
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class vs. Audi Q7
The Q7 is one of the oldest vehicles in its class, but it's still a strong offering thanks to impressive tech, a well-designed interior, and excellent on-road manners. The Q7's comfortable ride and surprisingly nimble handling are high points, but its relatively small footprint hurts cargo and passenger space. Its turbocharged V6 also can't match the power or performance of the GLS' engines.
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class vs. Volvo XC90
The XC90 packs one of the best interiors around, with a clean design and handsome, high-quality materials. The plug-in hybrid has been improved for 2020, and while it can't match the GLS' performance, Mercedes currently doesn't offer a plug-in variant of the GLS. The Volvo's touchscreen can be frustrating to use, and it doesn't offer as much cargo or passenger room as the GLS. That said, the XC90 significantly undercuts the GLS' base price, making it easier to overlook some of its flaws.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class:
- Fully redesigned for 2020
- New mild hybrid engine offered as option
- Standard adjustable air suspension
- Kicks off the third GLS generation
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $75,200.
Other versions include:
- GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $75,200
- GLS 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $97,800
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is offered in the following submodels: GLS-Class SUV. Available styles include GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and GLS 580 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 GLS-Class 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 GLS-Class.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 GLS-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $76,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $4,493 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,493 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $71,702.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 5.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Classes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class for sale near. There are currently 30 new 2020 GLS-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $79,335 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,881.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,590.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback