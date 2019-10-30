2020 Dodge Durango
2020 Dodge DurangoMSRP Range: $30,795 - $62,995
2020 Dodge Durango Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Large touchscreen tech interface is one of the best in class
- Strong V8 power provides exceptional towing ability
- Has real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing
Dodge mostly grabs headlines these days for its drag-strip-destroying Challenger and Charger muscle cars. So maybe it won't come as a surprise that the Durango is essentially the muscle car of the three-row crossover-SUV class. You won't find a four-cylinder engine or a fuel-sipping hybrid setup here. Instead, Dodge makes a V6 standard and then offers one of two strong V8 engines as optional upgrades.
Thankfully, the Durango doesn't skimp on SUV utility in favor of straight-line performance. The V8s offer class-leading towing capacity and, if you opt for four-wheel drive, a low-range gearbox for more capability for off-road work or extra traction on boat ramps. You also get a good amount of space for up to seven passengers thanks to the Durango's large overall dimensions.
Which Durango does Edmunds recommend?
Dodge Durango models
The 2020 Dodge Durango is a three-row crossover SUV available in five trim levels: SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T and SRT.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Dodge Durango.
Most helpful consumer reviews
It's an excellent SUV . I got the fully loaded R/T, with a hefty MSRP (don't let the MSRP fool you, as many say, it's a suggestion not the actual sales price). For how old this platform is, it has aged well. There are pros and cons to owning an older architecture SUV in 2020; Pros: - It has a legit V8 engine. The sound and the performance makes you want to hit full throttle all the time. - No rattles, none whatsoever. I'm very sensitive when it comes to fantom noises. - If driven calmly, it gets about 25 mpg on highway. No one drives this monster calmly. - While the second row seats don't slide, all rows have adequate space by default. - Standard Alpine sound system is way better than many other "brand name" sound systems I have owned on my previous cars. - While it's an older architecture, it can still compete with the newer SUV's on technology too. It's an option, but adaptive cruise with stop and go, front crash prevention, lane keeping etc is available and works well. - Can tow, can tow a lot. -It's been around with this engine and transmission combo since 2014. Whatever defects there were, whatever that needed time to be figured out, is now figured out. I made a mistake of purchasing a first model year car before, man oh man, never again! Cons: - Thirsty. Yes me being a little heavy footed doesn't help either. - Technology shows its age; while it does have optional front crash prevention, it can not detect pedestrians. Most newer model competitors can. - You can't fold the second row seats if there's a child seat on. - Brakes are a little on the mushy side. Too much travel (coming from a German car) before pads actually bite the rotors. - It can be flat towed, tranny has a mode for that, but it doesn't have any connection to activate the brakes and brake lights. Overall, I am very happy. P.S. I did buy an 8 years 125k miles extended "max care" warranty. It's really affordable for the coverage it provides. Unlike many other brands, they let you buy it anytime before the factory warranty expires. You don't have to get it when you purchase the car!
I dont know what vehicle they were test driving if they thought the V6 was under powered . I have a new 2020 and if you step on it , it runs like a scared rabbit . Plenty of power for this vehicle . V6 is quiet and works seamlessly with the ZF designed 8 speed auto which shifts almost undetectably under normal throttle shifts . Love the configurable dashboard where you can choose an analog speedo or a digital speedo setup . Paint job is flawless . Front seats are very comfortable and have a lot of seat travel for any tall drivers which i love. Backlit door cupholders , center cup holders and a lit glovebox . Excellent sounding base radio with 6 Alpine speakers . Have tow package which gives you a full size spare . The only negative I dislike so far is I dont like having to go into the infotainment to set the climate control . There is a blower knob external for blower speed but I guess you have to have it there if you want to have auto climate . You can switch it auto or manual . So far love this vehicle . Hope the long term reliability is there . Crossing fingers . I will probably get a max car warranty just because there are so many expensive things to go wrong now and I plan on running this into the ground and hope to get 200000 miles out of it . Highly recommend.
This review is mostly fair but I have to point out that the complaint about the lack of power with the V6 seems to have no basis in reality. I imagine the reviewer is comparing it to the V8s in the R/T or SRT models. That's fine. But the R/T offers more power than most competitors and the SRT is simply off the charts. Of course those outperform the V6. But, as the base engine, the V6 matches most competitors.
Edmunds very helpful in finding the best deal for the car my wife loves! Got a great Price!
Features & Specs
|R/T 4dr SUV AWD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$46,995
|MPG
|14 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5150 rpm
|GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$42,095
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$36,495
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|293 hp @ 6400 rpm
|R/T 4dr SUV
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$44,395
|MPG
|14 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5150 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Durango safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Illuminates a light on either of the Durango's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Helps prevent an impact by sounding an alert when the Durango detects an imminent collision.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Sounds a warning if the Durango begins to drift from its lane without a turn signal being activated.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Dodge Durango vs. the competition
Dodge Durango vs. Ford Explorer
The Ford Explorer has benefitted from a complete redesign for 2020. We expect that it will provide a better ride and handle better than the Durango. The new Explorer also has a wide range of engine options that includes a four-cylinder engine, a V6 hybrid and a 400-hp twin-turbo V6.
Dodge Durango vs. Chevrolet Traverse
The Traverse is Chevy's biggest three-row crossover SUV. While it generates less power than high-trim Durango models, it's lighter and handles better on the road. It's also spacious, with plenty of third-row room. In the Durango's favor are its bolder style and greater towing capacity.
Dodge Durango vs. Dodge Journey
The Dodge Journey is the brand's budget-minded three-row SUV. It's smaller than the Durango inside and out and offers much less power and excitement. The Journey also suffers from a poor ride and lackluster handling. Its only worthwhile advantage over the Durango is its lower price tag.
FAQ
Is the Dodge Durango a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Dodge Durango?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Dodge Durango:
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011
Is the Dodge Durango reliable?
Is the 2020 Dodge Durango a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Dodge Durango?
The least-expensive 2020 Dodge Durango is the 2020 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,795.
Other versions include:
- R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,995
- GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,095
- SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,495
- R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $44,395
- GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,595
- SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $30,795
- GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,995
- SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,895
- GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,495
- SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $62,995
- SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,395
- Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,595
- Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,995
- Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,870
- Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $46,270
What are the different models of Dodge Durango?
More about the 2020 Dodge Durango
2020 Dodge Durango Overview
The 2020 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV, Durango SRT. Available styles include R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Dodge Durango?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Dodge Durango and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Durango 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Durango.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Dodge Durango and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Durango featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Dodge Durango?
2020 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
The 2020 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,270. The average price paid for a new 2020 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) is trending $6,255 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,255 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,015.
The average savings for the 2020 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) is 12% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,090. The average price paid for a new 2020 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $4,881 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,881 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,209.
The average savings for the 2020 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 12.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,085. The average price paid for a new 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $1,597 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,597 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,488.
The average savings for the 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 4.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Dodge Durango SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,070. The average price paid for a new 2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $1,990 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,990 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,080.
The average savings for the 2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 4.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Dodge Durango GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Dodge Durangos are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Dodge Durango for sale near. There are currently 121 new 2020 Durangos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,785 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Dodge Durango. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $15,107 on a used or CPO 2020 Durango available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Dodge Durangos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Durango for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,882.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,630.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Dodge Durango?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
