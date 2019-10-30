  1. Home
2020 Dodge Durango

(7)

2020 Dodge Durango
MSRP Range: $30,795 - $62,995

MSRP$36,495
Edmunds suggests you pay$37,292
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
7 for sale near you

2020 Dodge Durango Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Large touchscreen tech interface is one of the best in class
  • Strong V8 power provides exceptional towing ability
  • Has real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing

Dodge mostly grabs headlines these days for its drag-strip-destroying Challenger and Charger muscle cars. So maybe it won't come as a surprise that the Durango is essentially the muscle car of the three-row crossover-SUV class. You won't find a four-cylinder engine or a fuel-sipping hybrid setup here. Instead, Dodge makes a V6 standard and then offers one of two strong V8 engines as optional upgrades.

Thankfully, the Durango doesn't skimp on SUV utility in favor of straight-line performance. The V8s offer class-leading towing capacity and, if you opt for four-wheel drive, a low-range gearbox for more capability for off-road work or extra traction on boat ramps. You also get a good amount of space for up to seven passengers thanks to the Durango's large overall dimensions.

Updates over the years have managed to keep the Durango mostly fresh, with current infotainment and other upgrades coming regularly. But those changes can't entirely mask the fact that the Durango's platform is both old and heavy. That means real-world maneuverability and fuel economy both take a hit, and the weight hurts acceleration with the V6 engine. The interior packaging also isn't as clever or efficient as in other three-row competitors.

While the Durango has some definite strengths, its no-replacement-for-displacement approach to everything does makes it a blunt instrument that isn't necessarily well-suited to the needs of most three-row crossover shoppers. For the right buyer, though, nothing else in the segment will offer such robust power and towing.

Which Durango does Edmunds recommend?

The V6 engine is a bit outmatched in a vehicle this heavy, so we'd go with the R/T trim to unlock both the extra oomph and the extra towing capacity. You do give up fuel economy, but if that's your top concern you probably shouldn't be shopping for a Durango anyway.

Dodge Durango models

The 2020 Dodge Durango is a three-row crossover SUV available in five trim levels: SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T and SRT.

All Durango models except the SRT use rear-wheel drive and offer optional all-wheel drive. The SRT is only available with all-wheel drive. Seven-passenger seating is standard in the SXT, the GT and the R/T. Second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity to six) are standard on the Citadel and the SRT and optional on all others. If you need to prioritize cargo over passengers, you can order the base SXT with just two rows of seats, or you can order the Lightweight Performance package on the SRT that also removes the third row.

The base SXT comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Even in base trim, the Durango is a competent family hauler. You get features such as push-button start, three-zone climate control, power-folding third-row headrests, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Load-leveling rear suspension is also standard. And properly equipped, the base SXT can still tow up to 6,200 pounds, beating out competitive midsize three-row crossovers.

The GT adds some value with conveniences such as remote ignition, a power liftgate, a power driver's seat, 115-volt power outlet and satellite radio. It also has a more aggressive appearance thanks to trim bits borrowed from the R/T and the SRT, along with 20-inch alloy wheels.

The Citadel trim gives you luxury features while saving you money by coming standard with the base powertrain. (It can be upgraded with the R/T's V8, though.) You get leather and vinyl upholstery, heated front and second-row seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, and a nine-speaker stereo with a subwoofer, among other features.

The R/T is a more performance-oriented trim with its lower ride height and upgraded brakes. It also comes standard with a 5.7-liter V8 engine (360 hp, 390 lb-ft), allowing for a max towing capacity of 7,400 pounds when properly equipped. Low-range gearing is also included with the optional all-wheel-drive system. Overall, it looks and drives much more aggressively.

But for raw on-road power, nothing beats the high-performance SRT, with mechanical upgrades all around, such as a 6.4-liter V8 engine (475 hp, 470 lb-ft), an electronic limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, and performance-tuned suspension. You also get upgraded leather, simulated-suede upholstery and ventilated front seats. With the towing package, the SRT can tow up to 8,700 pounds.

If you'd like to customize your Durango's content, many of the higher-trim features are available as optional extras on lower trims. There are also quite a few appearance package options for various trim levels for further customization. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are optional on every trim level. And more advanced driver aids such as adaptive cruise control are available from the Citadel and up.

Save as much as $6,255 with Edmunds

2020 Dodge Durango pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Dodge Durango
SXT, SXT Plus, GT, GT Plus, Citadel, R/T, Anodized Platinum and SRT

msrp 

$30,795
starting price
Build & Price
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Dodge Durango.

5 star reviews: 86%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • value
  • appearance
  • dashboard
  • transmission
  • sound system
  • engine
  • seats
  • road noise
  • comfort
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • infotainment system
  • climate control
  • handling & steering
  • cup holders
  • doors
  • lights
  • maintenance & parts

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, The rumble of the V8!
Can N,
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

It's an excellent SUV . I got the fully loaded R/T, with a hefty MSRP (don't let the MSRP fool you, as many say, it's a suggestion not the actual sales price). For how old this platform is, it has aged well. There are pros and cons to owning an older architecture SUV in 2020; Pros: - It has a legit V8 engine. The sound and the performance makes you want to hit full throttle all the time. - No rattles, none whatsoever. I'm very sensitive when it comes to fantom noises. - If driven calmly, it gets about 25 mpg on highway. No one drives this monster calmly. - While the second row seats don't slide, all rows have adequate space by default. - Standard Alpine sound system is way better than many other "brand name" sound systems I have owned on my previous cars. - While it's an older architecture, it can still compete with the newer SUV's on technology too. It's an option, but adaptive cruise with stop and go, front crash prevention, lane keeping etc is available and works well. - Can tow, can tow a lot. -It's been around with this engine and transmission combo since 2014. Whatever defects there were, whatever that needed time to be figured out, is now figured out. I made a mistake of purchasing a first model year car before, man oh man, never again! Cons: - Thirsty. Yes me being a little heavy footed doesn't help either. - Technology shows its age; while it does have optional front crash prevention, it can not detect pedestrians. Most newer model competitors can. - You can't fold the second row seats if there's a child seat on. - Brakes are a little on the mushy side. Too much travel (coming from a German car) before pads actually bite the rotors. - It can be flat towed, tranny has a mode for that, but it doesn't have any connection to activate the brakes and brake lights. Overall, I am very happy. P.S. I did buy an 8 years 125k miles extended "max care" warranty. It's really affordable for the coverage it provides. Unlike many other brands, they let you buy it anytime before the factory warranty expires. You don't have to get it when you purchase the car!

5 out of 5 stars, Great suv
Dodgeowner,
SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

I dont know what vehicle they were test driving if they thought the V6 was under powered . I have a new 2020 and if you step on it , it runs like a scared rabbit . Plenty of power for this vehicle . V6 is quiet and works seamlessly with the ZF designed 8 speed auto which shifts almost undetectably under normal throttle shifts . Love the configurable dashboard where you can choose an analog speedo or a digital speedo setup . Paint job is flawless . Front seats are very comfortable and have a lot of seat travel for any tall drivers which i love. Backlit door cupholders , center cup holders and a lit glovebox . Excellent sounding base radio with 6 Alpine speakers . Have tow package which gives you a full size spare . The only negative I dislike so far is I dont like having to go into the infotainment to set the climate control . There is a blower knob external for blower speed but I guess you have to have it there if you want to have auto climate . You can switch it auto or manual . So far love this vehicle . Hope the long term reliability is there . Crossing fingers . I will probably get a max car warranty just because there are so many expensive things to go wrong now and I plan on running this into the ground and hope to get 200000 miles out of it . Highly recommend.

5 out of 5 stars, Not sure what the complaint is with the V6
LegacyGT,
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

This review is mostly fair but I have to point out that the complaint about the lack of power with the V6 seems to have no basis in reality. I imagine the reviewer is comparing it to the V8s in the R/T or SRT models. That's fine. But the R/T offers more power than most competitors and the SRT is simply off the charts. Of course those outperform the V6. But, as the base engine, the V6 matches most competitors.

5 out of 5 stars, Dodge Durango 2020
Peter Prendergast,
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Edmunds very helpful in finding the best deal for the car my wife loves! Got a great Price!

Features & Specs

R/T 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
R/T 4dr SUV AWD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
MSRP$46,995
MPG 14 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower360 hp @ 5150 rpm
See all for sale
GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$42,095
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower295 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$36,495
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower293 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
R/T 4dr SUV features & specs
R/T 4dr SUV
5.7L 8cyl 8A
MSRP$44,395
MPG 14 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower360 hp @ 5150 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Dodge Durango features & specs
Safety

Our experts' favorite Durango safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Illuminates a light on either of the Durango's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
Forward Collision Warning
Helps prevent an impact by sounding an alert when the Durango detects an imminent collision.
Lane Departure Warning Plus
Sounds a warning if the Durango begins to drift from its lane without a turn signal being activated.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Dodge Durango vs. the competition

Dodge Durango vs. Ford Explorer

The Ford Explorer has benefitted from a complete redesign for 2020. We expect that it will provide a better ride and handle better than the Durango. The new Explorer also has a wide range of engine options that includes a four-cylinder engine, a V6 hybrid and a 400-hp twin-turbo V6.

Compare Dodge Durango & Ford Explorer features

Dodge Durango vs. Chevrolet Traverse

The Traverse is Chevy's biggest three-row crossover SUV. While it generates less power than high-trim Durango models, it's lighter and handles better on the road. It's also spacious, with plenty of third-row room. In the Durango's favor are its bolder style and greater towing capacity.

Compare Dodge Durango & Chevrolet Traverse features

Dodge Durango vs. Dodge Journey

The Dodge Journey is the brand's budget-minded three-row SUV. It's smaller than the Durango inside and out and offers much less power and excitement. The Journey also suffers from a poor ride and lackluster handling. Its only worthwhile advantage over the Durango is its lower price tag.

Compare Dodge Durango & Dodge Journey features
FAQ

Is the Dodge Durango a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Durango both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Dodge Durango fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Durango gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Durango ranges from 17.2 to 43.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Durango. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Dodge Durango?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Dodge Durango:

  • No significant changes for 2020
  • Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011
Learn more

Is the Dodge Durango reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Durango is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Durango. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Durango's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Dodge Durango a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Dodge Durango is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Durango is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Dodge Durango?

The least-expensive 2020 Dodge Durango is the 2020 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,795.

Other versions include:

  • R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,995
  • GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,095
  • SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,495
  • R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $44,395
  • GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,595
  • SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $30,795
  • GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,995
  • SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,895
  • GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,495
  • SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $62,995
  • SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,395
  • Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,595
  • Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,995
  • Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,870
  • Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $46,270
Learn more

What are the different models of Dodge Durango?

If you're interested in the Dodge Durango, the next question is, which Durango model is right for you? Durango variants include R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of Durango models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

2020 Dodge Durango Overview

The 2020 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV, Durango SRT. Available styles include R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), GT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GT Plus 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 Dodge Durango?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Dodge Durango and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Durango 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Durango.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Dodge Durango and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Durango featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

