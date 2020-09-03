  1. Home
2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Release Date

  • Summer 2021

What to expect

  • All-new three-row SUV
  • Bold styling resembling the Grand Wagoneer concept
  • Should compete for best-in-class towing and off-road capability
  • Part of the second Wagoneer generation to be introduced for 2021
Price Range
$60,000-$80,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Jeep Wagoneer Review
byRyan ZumMallen, Reviews Editor09/03/2020

What is the Wagoneer?

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer is a new full-size SUV with three rows of seating for passengers that Jeep will introduce to the market next year, along with the ultra-premium Grand Wagoneer. Jeep has not revealed styling for the new Wagoneer yet, but most likely it will closely resemble the recently shown Grand Wagoneer concept.

Expect the Wagoneer to be available with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, following leaders in the segment such as the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition. Like those models, the Wagoneer will feature hefty maximum towing capacity and an abundance of interior space. It's also possible the Wagoneer will come in two wheelbases — one short and one long — to give shoppers the choice of having extra cargo capacity.

Judging from the Grand Wagoneer concept shown in September, the Wagoneer should boast thoughtful, eye-catching design as well as significant off-road capability. There's no word on available engines yet, but we expect all powertrain options are on the table — including economical hybrids.

Edmunds says

Ford and Chevrolet dominate the full-size traditional SUV market. The upcoming Wagoneer could give you a third option. If you're the kind of person who dreams of a family trip to the Rubicon Trail, it's worth biding your time to see the reborn Wagoneer.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer.

