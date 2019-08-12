5 star reviews: 57 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 14 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 29 %

Average user rating: 3.6 stars based on 7 total reviews

3 out of 5 stars, Disappointed - not ready to be sold

John L. , 03/01/2020

P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

I was very happy with my 2010 and 2012 Range Rover HSE vehicles, they were beautiful, and drove so smoothly in all 3 areas of acceleration, braking, and steering. I cannot say this about the 2020 Range Rover. Furthermore, basic interior amenities and luxuries are missing in the 2020 model. DRIVE-ABILITY: -Accelerating...In regular drive mode, it shifts 4 times in 4 seconds going from a stop to less than 20 MPH like when leaving a parking space and just driving down the row. Each shift is noticeable in lack of smoothness and is entirely unnecessary. At this speed, in moments you will be pressing the brake and then it will downshift 4 times, so 4 upshifts and 4 downshifts in 8 seconds, that makes for a miserable experience. Even if you were decelerating and then at 25mph press the gas pedal slightly, it will very abruptly downshift and delay applying acceleration and then almost seemingly to make up for the delay, really aggressively applies acceleration. -Decelerating....when going about 12 mph, letting your foot off the gas and waiting 3 seconds, the car down shifts in such a pronounced way that it feels like the brakes are being pressed. There are two people driving this car - me and the transmission. In summary, apply the acceleration and deceleration issues together and that is what you experience in regular traffic, this car spends way to much time shifting up and down, and it is especially a problem when you are slowing down and then speed up, it gets really confused, and behaves very badly jerking the car. It is not a luxury smooth experience. -Auto engine off. The feature were the car shuts its engine off when you are stopped and have your foot on the brake, and automatically starts the engine back up when you take your foot off the brake pedal is not a smooth or luxurious experience. It is the opposite, the extra rumbling and shaking of the car as the engine goes from 0 rpm to 800 rpm and at the same time engages the transmission is very miserable. Also I've only had the car for 2 months now and two times it failed to auto start and I had to press the ON/OFF button twice to then get it to restart. I guess you can thank the EPA for this, but it is really ruining the smooth luxury experience. HANDLING: -The handling in the 2020 is not as tight as the 2012. In the 2020, under minimal breaking and turning, the body dives and rolls, this is especially noticeable, at low speeds. The 2012 handling was luxurious and smooth with very little body roll. The 2020 feels like it is heavier and higher from the ground, although apparently it weighs less. INTERIOR: -There no longer is a Sunglasses holder, or anywhere like an open exposed cuby to set them. I understand that maybe in re-engineering the roof they didn't have a natural place for it, but you can't just get rid of it, sunglass holders exist cars for a reason. Humans still have eyes and still wear sunglasses while driving cars. -The Glove box won’t stay open, why the heck would it be designed that way? You have two use two hands to hold it open while you try to grab something out of it with your other hand. -There is no visible accessible storage without having to open compartments which makes trying to put an item away or retrieve an item a real chore. Specifically people would have a phone and/or some other small item. Currently you have to put it in a cup holder, or open up compartments to put it somewhere and then you cannot easily access it. -The center console storage is awkward to open and is mostly behind your body, making it incredibly awkward to fully open it and then to place items into it or retrieve items from it. -The center console has a flat shelf under the armrest which is really useless and just becomes another barrier to just getting to the actual deep storage. The flat shelf under the armrest is really useless, it does not even have a lip around it to hold items in. Where do you even put a pen? It seems to have a sticking surface on it, maybe for a phone, but again, it is incredibly awkward to open the arm rest where your elbow is now behind your body, then lift your arm over it, to put a phone in and then close it. Horrible design. -The base of the seats no longer have bolsters on the side - they used to. So now there is nothing to keep you laterally in the seat. You legs will tend to splay outward and you can slide side to side in the seat. -The touch screen is slow to respond. Often you need to make a point to press and hold for a second just to make sure it registered your press. I've contacted Range Rover about this all and they just say that is the way the car is designed and there is nothing wrong with its behaviors. Ugh. The frustrating part is that you don't really notice the problems until you do a lot of braking and accelerating which you only do in rush hour bumper to bumper slow traffic which you don't get to test when at the dealership.

1 out of 5 stars, 2020 Range Rover HSE p400

Brad B , 05/02/2020

P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

Do not buy any RR with the p400 engine. This is a black-eye to the brand that I was previously loyal to. Land Rover rushes this mild hybrid to the market & after multiple software updates, it’s still a huge disappointment to drive EVERY SINGLE TRIP.

5 out of 5 stars, Oh, my gosh! Its the bomb!

LegalBrief , 06/01/2020

P525 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Zero % for 72 so I went for the works. $140k later this truck is amazing. I love it physical presence and that not everyone has one. I had to fight to get 5% off but did and home delivery. InControl setup took a while as the dealer needed me to press the Wrench button but did not tell me. Done and now it works! While I had X7 this vehicle is superior in so many ways! Very happy with this decision.,

5 out of 5 stars, P525 - Rocks

Brief Boy , 06/17/2020

P525 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

I had a 2007, 2014 which were very different. The 2020 P525 is bug free and a dream to drive. Not only is this a unique vehicle except for all the Fuji Whites most are unique as the combinations are endless. One thing I regret is having gotten the 22” rims, the wheels and tires absorb and transfer every decent size road defect / bump. However they look awesome! I definitely would go for 21” or 20” next time. Gas mileage is what you’d expect from a giant SUV. Seriously at this price point who cares about MPG it’s all about being unique, quality of finishes and feeling good. It’s a british world car, things are different the information system is designed for the world not the US. Once you understand the quirks it works well, and is unique. Ride has its moments - can be a bit bouncy until you throw it into a turn then it feels tall but never flinches. At least in RR you don’t look and feel like a soccer parent. Buy a 525 or Autobiography- you will be happy you did.

