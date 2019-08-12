2020 Land Rover Range Rover
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Review
Thinking of going off-road in your luxury SUV? Most of today's models aren't really suitable for anything other than driving along a dirt road. A notable exception, however, is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover. It's just at home bouncing along a muddy and rocky trail as it is cruising Rodeo Drive.
Our verdict
The Range Rover is a luxurious and premium large SUV with baked-in off-road capability, but it's facing ever sharper competition in a segment it once had almost entirely to itself. The exceptionally upscale cabin can't compensate for a plethora of weaknesses.
How does the Range Rover drive?
The big, plush Range Rover isn't meant to be a performance machine, but almost any demand taxes its capabilities. The six-cylinder engine in the P400 is smooth and sufficiently powerful, but there's a noticeable delay between asking for acceleration and getting it. Braking performance is also subpar, and at low speed the grabby brakes can make it hard to stop smoothly.
The soft suspension and slow steering make driving along curvy roads a sloshy, woozy chore. Even in a straight line, the Range Rover requires near constant steering correction, adding to the business of driving the big luxo-barge. On the plus side, the Range Rover is impressively competent off-road.
How comfortable is the Range Rover?
Premium vehicles come with high expectations for comfort, but the Range Rover misses the mark. The front seats are big and wide but also relatively flat. We found ourselves tiring of them on longer drives. The suspension irons out most road imperfections, but at the loss of any sort of body control. The soft, floaty ride has the stability of a noodle and might be tough on sensitive stomachs.
One notable strength of the Land Rover is noise insulation: The cabin is cut off from traffic noise, there's no wind noise to speak of, and what road and tire noise makes it in is filtered down into nonintrusive frequencies.
How’s the interior?
Most of the Range Rover's controls are well placed, and the use of multiple touch screens cuts down on button clutter. You have to learn the system menus to adjust settings, and with so many screens it's not always obvious where to look. In practice, it's not as sleek of a system to use as it appears.
The Range Rover offers plenty of space all around, and the tall windows only increase the impression of roominess. Those big windows contribute to excellent all-around visibility. The surround-view parking camera system can also help with parking, but our test car's was buggy and inexplicably switched to the vehicle's parking sensor diagrams when reversing.
How’s the tech?
Truly a mixed bag. Our test vehicle's Meridian stereo provided top-notch sound quality. The navigation system is highly functional, with good traffic routing and the ability to easily add points of interest to your route. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration is a pleasant highlight, largely working well and displaying nicely on the crisp screen.
Unfortunately, all of this tech routes through an infotainment system that can be slow to respond. The system is pleasantly customizable and graphically sharp, but it's also slow to start up, buggy and often irritating to use. The rudimentary voice controls, with their mediocre accuracy, don't help matters. Driver aids are likewise behind the curve in refinement and functionality.
How’s the storage?
The Range Rover's cargo area is spacious, though three-row competitors offer more room behind their second rows. The split tailgate design is useful for keeping small or loose items confined to the cargo area, but it also requires you to push bulkier items over carpet to get them situated, which is not ideal for loading big, heavy objects.
In the cabin, there's some useful storage space, including the dual gloveboxes and several cubbies. The cooler box isn't really worth it — it eats up storage space and doesn't do too much to chill food or drinks. The 7,700-pound max towing capacity is among the best in the class, adding utility to the Rover.
How economical is the Range Rover?
We tested the mild hybrid P400, which is rated by the EPA at 21 mpg combined. This is decent for a big luxury SUV. But in practice, we found the Range Rover had trouble cracking 20 mpg, even with a bias toward freeway driving.
Is the Range Rover a good value?
The Range Rover is one of the pricier large luxury SUVs — it starts around $90,000 and quickly climbs above the $100,000 mark with options. You get a good amount of standard capability, and the cabin materials and construction are top-notch even by luxury standards. But at this highly competitive price point, the Range Rover just doesn't seem quite worth the money. Other than the off-road features, there's little else in the Range Rover that stands out.
Wildcard
The Range Rover has an undeniable presence and can make the driver feel special from behind the wheel. There's something to be said for its unapologetic truck-like character. But with more competition in the class, it's no longer the only big SUV that can make you feel like a lord.
It's also a lot of work to drive. Some might see that as part of its charm, but it's a distinctly un-luxurious trait. You have to think about throttle and braking, planning every action, and the steering wheel requires constant tending. It's hard to escape the conclusion that, in today's competitive landscape, the Range Rover has gone from being a unique proposition to another face in the crowd.
Which Range Rover does Edmunds recommend?
Land Rover Range Rover models
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover comes in five main versions: base, HSE, P525 HSE, Autobiography, and SVAutobiography. While the base Range Rover comes well-equipped, the HSE gives you more standard features. The P525 HSE is similarly equipped but has a supercharged V8. Next, the Autobiography provides more luxury options and driver assist systems, and the SVAutobiography adds more power and sportier suspension tuning. The long-wheelbase versions of the P525 HSE, Autobiography and SVAutobiography add more than 7 inches of rear legroom.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I was very happy with my 2010 and 2012 Range Rover HSE vehicles, they were beautiful, and drove so smoothly in all 3 areas of acceleration, braking, and steering. I cannot say this about the 2020 Range Rover. Furthermore, basic interior amenities and luxuries are missing in the 2020 model. DRIVE-ABILITY: -Accelerating...In regular drive mode, it shifts 4 times in 4 seconds going from a stop to less than 20 MPH like when leaving a parking space and just driving down the row. Each shift is noticeable in lack of smoothness and is entirely unnecessary. At this speed, in moments you will be pressing the brake and then it will downshift 4 times, so 4 upshifts and 4 downshifts in 8 seconds, that makes for a miserable experience. Even if you were decelerating and then at 25mph press the gas pedal slightly, it will very abruptly downshift and delay applying acceleration and then almost seemingly to make up for the delay, really aggressively applies acceleration. -Decelerating....when going about 12 mph, letting your foot off the gas and waiting 3 seconds, the car down shifts in such a pronounced way that it feels like the brakes are being pressed. There are two people driving this car - me and the transmission. In summary, apply the acceleration and deceleration issues together and that is what you experience in regular traffic, this car spends way to much time shifting up and down, and it is especially a problem when you are slowing down and then speed up, it gets really confused, and behaves very badly jerking the car. It is not a luxury smooth experience. -Auto engine off. The feature were the car shuts its engine off when you are stopped and have your foot on the brake, and automatically starts the engine back up when you take your foot off the brake pedal is not a smooth or luxurious experience. It is the opposite, the extra rumbling and shaking of the car as the engine goes from 0 rpm to 800 rpm and at the same time engages the transmission is very miserable. Also I've only had the car for 2 months now and two times it failed to auto start and I had to press the ON/OFF button twice to then get it to restart. I guess you can thank the EPA for this, but it is really ruining the smooth luxury experience. HANDLING: -The handling in the 2020 is not as tight as the 2012. In the 2020, under minimal breaking and turning, the body dives and rolls, this is especially noticeable, at low speeds. The 2012 handling was luxurious and smooth with very little body roll. The 2020 feels like it is heavier and higher from the ground, although apparently it weighs less. INTERIOR: -There no longer is a Sunglasses holder, or anywhere like an open exposed cuby to set them. I understand that maybe in re-engineering the roof they didn't have a natural place for it, but you can't just get rid of it, sunglass holders exist cars for a reason. Humans still have eyes and still wear sunglasses while driving cars. -The Glove box won’t stay open, why the heck would it be designed that way? You have two use two hands to hold it open while you try to grab something out of it with your other hand. -There is no visible accessible storage without having to open compartments which makes trying to put an item away or retrieve an item a real chore. Specifically people would have a phone and/or some other small item. Currently you have to put it in a cup holder, or open up compartments to put it somewhere and then you cannot easily access it. -The center console storage is awkward to open and is mostly behind your body, making it incredibly awkward to fully open it and then to place items into it or retrieve items from it. -The center console has a flat shelf under the armrest which is really useless and just becomes another barrier to just getting to the actual deep storage. The flat shelf under the armrest is really useless, it does not even have a lip around it to hold items in. Where do you even put a pen? It seems to have a sticking surface on it, maybe for a phone, but again, it is incredibly awkward to open the arm rest where your elbow is now behind your body, then lift your arm over it, to put a phone in and then close it. Horrible design. -The base of the seats no longer have bolsters on the side - they used to. So now there is nothing to keep you laterally in the seat. You legs will tend to splay outward and you can slide side to side in the seat. -The touch screen is slow to respond. Often you need to make a point to press and hold for a second just to make sure it registered your press. I've contacted Range Rover about this all and they just say that is the way the car is designed and there is nothing wrong with its behaviors. Ugh. The frustrating part is that you don't really notice the problems until you do a lot of braking and accelerating which you only do in rush hour bumper to bumper slow traffic which you don't get to test when at the dealership.
Do not buy any RR with the p400 engine. This is a black-eye to the brand that I was previously loyal to. Land Rover rushes this mild hybrid to the market & after multiple software updates, it’s still a huge disappointment to drive EVERY SINGLE TRIP.
Zero % for 72 so I went for the works. $140k later this truck is amazing. I love it physical presence and that not everyone has one. I had to fight to get 5% off but did and home delivery. InControl setup took a while as the dealer needed me to press the Wrench button but did not tell me. Done and now it works! While I had X7 this vehicle is superior in so many ways! Very happy with this decision.,
I had a 2007, 2014 which were very different. The 2020 P525 is bug free and a dream to drive. Not only is this a unique vehicle except for all the Fuji Whites most are unique as the combinations are endless. One thing I regret is having gotten the 22” rims, the wheels and tires absorb and transfer every decent size road defect / bump. However they look awesome! I definitely would go for 21” or 20” next time. Gas mileage is what you’d expect from a giant SUV. Seriously at this price point who cares about MPG it’s all about being unique, quality of finishes and feeling good. It’s a british world car, things are different the information system is designed for the world not the US. Once you understand the quirks it works well, and is unique. Ride has its moments - can be a bit bouncy until you throw it into a turn then it feels tall but never flinches. At least in RR you don’t look and feel like a soccer parent. Buy a 525 or Autobiography- you will be happy you did.
Features & Specs
|P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$96,150
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5500 rpm
|P525 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$105,950
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|518 hp @ 6000 rpm
|P525 HSE LWB 4dr SUV 4WD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$109,950
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|518 hp @ 6000 rpm
|P360 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$90,900
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Range Rover safety features:
- Terrain Response 2
- Monitors the vehicle's traction and adapts to maintain control on different surfaces and road conditions.
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Alerts the driver when backing up that a car or pedestrian is approaching the rear of the vehicle.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Detects signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.
Land Rover Range Rover vs. the competition
Land Rover Range Rover vs. Land Rover Discovery
Like most Land Rovers, the Land Rover Discovery can handle some light off-roading. It doesn't have the Range Rover's supreme capabilities, nor does its cabin stun from every angle. But it offers many of the same luxury features and costs significantly less than the Range Rover.
Land Rover Range Rover vs. Porsche Cayenne
Like the Range Rover, the Porsche Cayenne offers more off-road ability than most competing luxury SUVs. But its real strength is on pavement, where its corner-carving performance is second to none. No matter which engine you go with, the Cayenne offers electronic upgrades that make it the best-handling SUV by a wide margin.
Land Rover Range Rover vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
In terms of off-road prowess, the Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the Range Rover's toughest rivals. Its interior is nowhere near as luxurious. (You'll have to fork over a little more for the mechanically related Lexus LX 570 for that.) But the Land Cruiser has serious mechanical hardware that makes it a superior rock-crawler.
Is the Land Rover Range Rover a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover:
- A new turbocharged inline-six replaces the previous supercharged V6
- New plug-in hybrid powertrain
- Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013
The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Range Rover is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P360 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $90,900.
Other versions include:
- P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $96,150
- P525 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $105,950
- P525 HSE LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $109,950
- P360 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $90,900
- P525 Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $150,300
- P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $95,950
- P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $143,800
- SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $178,500
- TDv6 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $96,950
- SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $209,500
- TDv6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $91,700
- P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $130,300
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Overview
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB, Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, Range Rover SUV, Range Rover Hybrid, Range Rover Diesel. Available styles include P400 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P525 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P525 HSE LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P360 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P525 Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), TDv6 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), TDv6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Range Rover 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Range Rover.
