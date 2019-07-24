2020 Land Rover Discovery
While Land Rover built its reputation on having the most off-road-capable SUVs in the world, some of its more recent offerings are tuned for on-road performance. The 2020 Land Rover Discovery falls somewhere in the middle. Many rivals that try to skirt this line fail to deliver on one side of the spectrum or the other. But the Discovery is adept at delivering a pleasurable experience no matter what street or trail you want to conquer.
Our verdict
The Land Rover Discovery isn't as capable off-road as the LR4 it replaced. However, it's far more comfortable on-road than its predecessor and more suited for trail adventures than most rivals. Its interior is seriously luxurious and has clever storage solutions. Downsides include a sluggish powertrain, a smaller-than-average back seat, and an excruciatingly slow infotainment system.
How does the Discovery drive?
The Discovery feels composed and pleasant to drive. The engine makes a respectable amount of power, but the standard D driving mode is slow to downshift when you want more power. S mode is much more responsive. The gas engine's 0-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds is respectable but not life-changing. The brake pedal feels reassuringly firm and linear. The body remained stable during simulated-panic stops.
The steering is tuned quite well for an SUV, with a delicate, precise feel and quick return to center. Our tester with the optional air suspension didn't lean much when navigating tight, twisty corners. The off-road traction control system is very good, but the door edges are quite low.
How comfortable is the Discovery?
It's easy to spend a full day on an extended road trip in the Discovery. The seats are supportive, and the center armrests can be set to whatever angle you want. The air suspension strikes a nice balance between soft and firm in the default Auto mode. Plus, the independent suspension makes it agreeable on washboard dirt roads.
The optional four-zone air-conditioning system is easy to use and cools the cabin effectively on a hot day. Heated and ventilated seats are available, with controls that are cleverly integrated with the temperature control knob. The cabin is pleasantly quiet, and the doors seal tight. The Discovery's sleek shape helps keep wind noise to a minimum.
How’s the interior?
It's easy to get in and out of the Discovery — provided you can open the long doors far enough. Once inside you'll find a highly adjustable seat that affords a commanding driving position. The steering wheel and gauges are placed just about perfectly. Outward visibility is very good, but the rear headrests are a little bulky.
There's good headroom here, but the back seat isn't as spacious as those of rivals when there are tall front-seat occupants. The doors are too close to passengers, making for tight elbow and shoulder room. The only major problems are oddly placed controls and a somewhat difficult-to-use infotainment screen.
How’s the tech?
Most of the Discovery's technology features are a disappointment. The infotainment system takes far too long to connect to satellite radio or your phone, so the driver is forced to listen to FM/AM until everything else boots up. The slow start-up sequence is nearly inexcusable. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, which alleviates the poor smartphone integration that earlier Discovery models suffered from.
As with most luxury vehicles, advanced safety features are almost all optional, but all the latest and greatest aids are available here. We also like that blind-spot monitoring, low-speed automatic braking and parking sensors are all standard.
How’s the storage?
Space utilization and towing abilities are among the Discovery's strengths. If so equipped, you can remotely fold the seats with controls inside the hatch, the rear doorjamb and even the front touchscreen. The resulting load floor is flat and expansive, and the liftover is relatively low. There are lots of places to store stuff inside, too, but watch out for the center console lid — it isn't damped and comes down like a guillotine. Car seat anchors and tethers are all easy to find.
The Discovery has the potential to be a good towing vehicle, too. Tow ratings are strong, the air suspension can compensate for tongue weight, and a trailer backup assistance system is available.
How economical is the Discovery?
The Discovery is rated at 18 mpg combined (16 city/21 highway), slightly better than a Lexus GX 460 but worse than German rivals. In a yearlong test of a Discovery, we drove about 21,000 miles and averaged 17.1 mpg. The best tank was 21.3 mpg, and the Discovery only met the highway number once in its 70 or so fill-ups. The onboard meter consistently exaggerated fuel economy by double-digit margins.
Is the Discovery a good value?
As is the case with most premium vehicles, it's easy to catapult the Discovery's sticker price past the relatively affordable base MSRP. But that's what you get with an SUV that offers a ton of luxury and off-road upgrades. Besides, the interior materials are gorgeous and the design is well-executed.
Bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties both stand at four years/50,000 miles. The former is standard for the segment, but some rivals have better powertrain coverage. Roadside assistance with towing up to 50 miles away from home also lasts four years/50,000 miles. Warranty-related breakdowns that occur more than 50 miles from home are eligible for reimbursement of reasonable expenses.
Wildcard
Compared to its predecessor, the Land Rover LR4, the Discovery looks sleeker and sportier, and that's pretty much how it drives. Yet its advanced traction modes and towing ability hints at the performance capability that makes it feel connected to the brand itself. On the flip side, the LR4 was more capable off-road.
Which Discovery does Edmunds recommend?
Land Rover Discovery models
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery is a midsize SUV that comes standard with seating for five, though a third row with seating for two more passengers is optional. It comes in four trim levels (SE, Landmark Edition, HSE and HSE Luxury), with a plethora of options available for each. Two powertrains are available: a supercharged 3.0-liter gasoline V6 (340 horsepower, 332 lb-ft of torque) and a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft of torque). Both send power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Land Rover Discovery.
The car was very nice with many different features. The dealer did a great job in trying to explain the features. Unfortunately within 2 weeks we needed to bring it back in for an alignment and computer upgrades as the software stopped working
|Landmark Edition 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$58,500
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$59,700
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$67,200
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$52,300
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
- Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes to stop the vehicle if the risk of a front collision is detected and the driver does not react to warning signals.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Applies steering input to keep you in your lane if you begin to drift out of it.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Suggests the driver take a break if steering inputs indicate fatigue.
Land Rover Discovery vs. the competition
Land Rover Discovery vs. Land Rover Range Rover
The Land Rover Range Rover is the ultimate performance machine in the automaker's lineup. Like the Discovery, the Range Rover comes standard with seating for five, though a third row is optional. The Range Rover is pricier than the Discovery, but it also offers additional luxury features, better off-road capability, and a more diverse powertrain lineup, including a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid and a new inline-six paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
Land Rover Discovery vs. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Though it shares a similar name, the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is quite different from the Range Rover. Along with the Discovery Sport, the Evoque is one of the smallest and most affordable SUVs the manufacturer produces. Compared to the jack-of-all-trades Discovery, the Evoque has less interior room and is less capable off-road.
Land Rover Discovery vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee
Even in its top trims, the Jeep Grand Cherokee's interior is distinctly downmarket compared to the Discovery's. However, the Grand Cherokee offers similar off-road abilities and is significantly less expensive. If sticking to pavement is more your thing, the Grand Cherokee has several available powertrains, culminating in the 707-horsepower Trackhawk. Unlike the Discovery, the Grand Cherokee does not have a three-row option.
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Discovery a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Discovery?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery:
- A new Landmark Edition trim debuts above the base SE model
- Blind-spot monitoring and upgraded mirrors are now standard
- The SE trim loses standard navigation but gains Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
Is the Land Rover Discovery reliable?
Is the 2020 Land Rover Discovery a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Land Rover Discovery?
The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Discovery is the 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,300.
Other versions include:
- Landmark Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $58,500
- HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $59,700
- HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $67,200
- SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $52,300
- HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $61,700
- HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $69,200
- SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $54,300
What are the different models of Land Rover Discovery?
2020 Land Rover Discovery Overview
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery is offered in the following submodels: Discovery SUV, Discovery Diesel. Available styles include Landmark Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Land Rover Discovery?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Discovery 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Discovery.
2020 Land Rover Discovery SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,897. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) is trending $5,226 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,226 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,671.
The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) is 8.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
