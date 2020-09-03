2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Review

What is the Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept?

What's old is new again. Just as Chevrolet and Ford have done with their Blazer and Bronco SUVs, Jeep is resurrecting an old nameplate for the new millennium. This time it's the Grand Wagoneer, a four-wheel-drive wagon-like SUV last seen for the 1991 model year. Doesn't ring a bell? The most distinctive styling element was its wood side paneling, if that helps. For now, Jeep has only shown us its Grand Wagoneer concept. A preview of a new flagship SUV, it has three rows of seating and features flashy styling both inside and out. While we expect a lot of things to change, this concept vehicle at least gives you a broad idea of what the eventual production Grand Wagoneer model will be like. It is scheduled to go on sale in the summer of 2021.

What's under the Grand Wagoneer concept's hood?

In a nod to the future of automotive powertrains, the Grand Wagoneer concept vehicle has an advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain. Jeep would not comment on its composition, total power output or fuel economy. It hasn't even said whether it will be available in the Grand Wagoneer when it reaches production. We do know that the production Grand Wagoneer will have a fully independent suspension and will offer a few different four-wheel-drive systems as well as an air suspension. We take that to mean the Grand Wagoneer will prioritize ride comfort but still offer a respectable amount of off-road ability. There's no word on whether there will be a more off-road-capable Trailhawk version like Jeep offers on its smaller SUVs such as the Cherokee and Grand Cherokee.

What is notable about the Grand Wagoneer concept's styling?

The Grand Wagoneer concept is all about a first impression. And our impression so far is ... this thing is big. Jeep designers were certainly not afraid to emphasize the Grand Wagoneer concept's length. It has a long, flat roof and a sharp shoulder line that runs in one continuous motion around the entire vehicle. The huge side windows are distinctive for their flat tops and rounded bottom edges, and the wheels are a colossal 24 inches inside trapezoidal wheel arches. The Grand Wagoneer concept has Jeep's trademark seven-slot grille that complements a wide, blunt front end. There are illuminating lamps that connect the headlights. Sprinkled around the body are genuine wood accents, interlacing threads of copper, and dark accent finishes that Jeep calls diamond black and obsidian. There's no wood side paneling this time around, but the Grand Wagoneer concept should have no problem turning heads.

How's the Grand Wagoneer concept's interior?

The Grand Wagoneer has a long, wide dashboard enhanced with premium materials including wood and aluminum. There is eye-catching detail to just about everything, including the air vents and metal rotary shifter. The leather seats have diamond-pattern stitching and perforation. These deluxe elements extend also to the doors, dashboard and all buttons and controls. There's no telling how much of this craftsmanship can be expected to appear in the production Grand Wagoneer. Jeep says the 2022 Grand Wagoneer will have three rows of seating (meaning it can hold seven or eight passengers) and will have more interior passenger volume than leading rival SUVs.

How's the Grand Wagoneer concept's tech?

In the front row of seating alone, there is more than 44 inches of total screen space. There's a 12-inch digital cluster display, a 12-inch center touchscreen, a 10-inch lower touchscreen to control the seats and climate control, and a 10.25-inch passenger screen that can be used for entertainment. You can even search for directions and send them to the driver. In back you'll find two entertainment displays and a central touchscreen for the seats and climate controls. Audio is provided by custom-designed McIntosh speakers. The infotainment system runs on Jeep and Chrysler's latest Uconnect 5 software. This new Android-powered Uconnect 5 system will operate more like a mobile device. It can process information five times quicker than previous iterations, allow for over-the-air updates of firmware and maps, have Amazon Alexa integration, and enable two wireless phone connections simultaneously. (Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported.) Do we expect every feature in the Grand Wagoneer concept to make it to dealer lots? Nope. But it further shows that Jeep is focusing on the luxury angle.

How's the Grand Wagoneer concept's storage and towing?

Jeep executives didn't go into detail about maximum storage, towing and hauling capacity of the Grand Wagoneer concept. But they did say that the production Grand Wagoneer will target "class-leading capability," so expect it to be strong. One noticeable hint is that the design of the rear hatch runs very low, almost down to the bumper, which could indicate a low load floor. And a dual center console promises copious storage space — Jeep designers promised it's one of the widest center consoles ever made.

