These Are the Best Cheap Fast Cars You Can Buy

Starting price: $30,395 (Toyota) / $31,315 (Subaru)

The GR86 and the Subaru BRZ are basically twins, so we're lumping them together here. The differences between them are so minor they amount to where on the rear suspension assembly their respective makers decided to mount the rear anti-roll bar. Talk about minutiae. Anyway, they both have the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Both can be had with manuals, and both send that power exclusively to the rear wheels. They aren't the fastest cars in the world (or even on this list), but it's just so much fun to get behind the wheel that they cannot be ignored. It's hard not to be grateful for real sports cars at a price this affordable.