When it comes to cars, the adjectives cheap and fast don't always go together. In fact, true speed isn't something you can really get without spending a serious amount of money. With that said, there are still a lot of cars that are relatively inexpensive and just a plain old hoot to drive. So we aren't going for raw top speed here — in fact, we at Edmunds recommend you follow the posted speed limit wherever you find yourself. That said, we are going to pick cars that cost less than $35,000 (before options) and are either quick, fun, or both.
These Are the Best Cheap Fast Cars You Can Buy
Cheap speed is hard to come by, but cheap thrills are all over the place ...
Starting price: $30,395 (Toyota) / $31,315 (Subaru)
The GR86 and the Subaru BRZ are basically twins, so we're lumping them together here. The differences between them are so minor they amount to where on the rear suspension assembly their respective makers decided to mount the rear anti-roll bar. Talk about minutiae. Anyway, they both have the same 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Both can be had with manuals, and both send that power exclusively to the rear wheels. They aren't the fastest cars in the world (or even on this list), but it's just so much fun to get behind the wheel that they cannot be ignored. It's hard not to be grateful for real sports cars at a price this affordable.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Starting price: $30,170
The Miata is the quintessential "slow car fast" because, really, it isn't all that fast. It doesn't have that much in the way of horsepower (just 181 ponies from a free-revving four-cylinder), so you're going to have a hard time getting in trouble. That said, it weighs so little that it really feels like you're going 100 miles an hour, even if it's only actually 37 mph. Throw in the fact that you can put the top down on any model, and you have a near-perfect sports car experience. There's a very good reason many say M.I.A.T.A. – Miata Is Always The Answer.
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Starting price: $33,190
The GTI is the near quintessential hot hatchback. It started the trend of adding a little too much power to a practical body style way back in the early 1980s, and it was such a hit VW hasn't stopped since. The most recent Mk8 GTI is quicker than ever and shockingly capable, given its fly-under-the-radar looks. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine makes 241 horsepower and sends all that power to the front wheels through a near-magic limited-slip differential. The result is traction for days and something you can fling about with abandon on a good mountain road and enjoy day to day.
Hyundai Elantra N
Starting price: $34,850
This car might be the most pumped up of this bunch here. The Hyundai Elantra N is a straight-up hoot n' holler. From its exhaust that cracks and pops on the overrun to its very heavily boosted, 276-horsepower four-cylinder engine, this thing is the definition of a pocket rocket. Hyundai has made some serious gains in the world of performance lately, and the recently refreshed model is a testament to just how seriously this brand takes its go-faster models. If you want the most raucous car on this list, it's hard to look past this spicy compact sedan.
Ford Mustang
Starting price: $32,515
Even though the brand-new Mustang has become a relatively expensive new car, you can still get into one for less than $35,000. Don't shame the base model either. Its turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder makes a hearty 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. The only bad news is the manual transmission is gone (for three pedals, you're going to have to get a Mustang with a V8, and that costs quite a bit more). That said, there's still something delightful about the rear-drive vibes of any Mustang, and there's even some composed handling to back it all up. Plus, because it's a Mustang, it might be the best-looking car on this list.
Subaru WRX
Starting price: $33,855
Did you need something fun to drive with, erm, all-wheel drive? Look no further than the Subaru WRX. There's no hi-po STi model this time around, but that would have broken through our price cap anyway. The WRX is still a hoot, especially if you like exploiting its 271 horsepower on snow or gravel. It's fun on grippy pavement, too. But the best part? You can still get it with a manual transmission. There is a continuously variable automatic transmission option, but we recommend skipping that and rowing your own gears.