The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the original and quintessential hot hatch. It's equal parts practical and fun thanks to a roomy interior and sporty performance. To make the GTI, VW takes the basic Golf hatchback and adds a 228-horsepower engine, a lower and stiffer suspension, stronger brakes and an available seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. You also get a range of sporty touches such as 18-inch wheels, sport seats and unique styling touches. VW plans to come out with an all-new GTI next year but that doesn't make the 2020 model any less enticing. It's been a consistent favorite among the Edmunds testing team since the seventh-generation model debuted in 2015. What's it like to live with? We spent a year with the Volkswagen Golf GTI when the seventh-gen model debuted in 2015, racking up more than 20,000 miles during our road test. We found it to be a capable small hatchback that felt at home both commuting around Los Angeles or taking on a sweeping mountain road. The current 2020 Golf GTI has some updates compared to that long-term test vehicle, but you can still benefit from reading our yearlong GTI road test.

Our verdict 8.4 / 10

The VW Golf GTI is one of the best small sporty cars available. It's fun to drive but also practical and a fine daily driver. Opt for summer tires to unlock the GTI's potential as the standard all-seasons limit the GTI's performance.

How does it drive? 8.0

The Golf GTI offers great performance for the price, but the standard all-season tires do limit its ultimate potential. In our testing, a manual transmission-equipped GTI did the 0-60 mph run in 6.8 seconds. That's not great — somebody driving a V6-powered Toyota Camry can out-drag you — but in typical driving the GTI feels strong.



As long as you don't try to wring out every bit of performance, the GTI feels great and is totally usable as a spirited daily driver. The suspension strikes a good balance between comfort and sport. The GTI's steering reacts quickly as you move the wheel away from center. Steering effort is light in most modes. It firms up noticeably, but not uncomfortably, in Sport mode.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

We tested the Autobahn model with its driver-selectable adaptive suspension dampers. In Comfort and Normal modes, the GTI is supple, not unlike the standard Golf. Sport mode stiffens the dampers for a ride that is undoubtedly busier but not harsh.



The front seats are eminently comfortable and supportive, with prominent bolsters that keep you planted without being intrusive. The rear seatbacks and bottoms are set at comfortable angles, though the bottom is short.



Is the GTI quiet? For better or worse, you'll always hear the engine note, no matter how fast you're going. It offers a pleasant thrum while idling and cruising, and it sounds good enough while accelerating. There's quite a bit of wind noise at highway speeds.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The controls are laid out logically, and all are within easy reach of the driver. The only exception: those on the steering wheel. It will take some time to figure out what all the buttons do. The touchscreen's user interface features a logical menu layout and numerous buttons to access high-level functions easily.



Getting in and out of the cabin is no problem, though tall passengers might feel the pinch behind a similarly tall driver. Still, there's ample headroom for all passengers. Outward visibility is exceptional thanks to relatively thin roof pillars and large windows.

How’s the tech? 8.5

High-definition graphics complement an easy-to-operate infotainment interface. Thoughtful touches, such as virtual buttons that fade away as you move your hand from the screen, further enhance its appeal. We like that you can preview artist and song info before switching radio stations. The GTI's optional Fender audio system gets pretty loud, with little clarity lost as you increase the volume.

How’s the storage? 8.5

Behind the rear seat is a decently sized cargo hold. With the seat folded, the GTI can carry more than most competitors, especially given that most rivals today are only available as sedans. Small-item storage is another highlight. The long, tall door pockets will each hold a water bottle, and there's more storage beneath the center console.



Got small children? Two safety seat anchors are located on each of the outboard rear seats. They are concealed under removable and easily accessible plastic covers. Attaching a tether strap to either of the seatbacks requires removing the cargo cover. Really, the only issue here is that the cramped back seat might make installing a rear-facing car seat difficult.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA estimates the Golf GTI will get 28 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That's for both the manual and automatic transmissions. For a sporty small car, this is fine, though rivals such as the Honda Civic Si and Hyundai Veloster eke out a few more mpg.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The GTI's cabin has plenty of upscale materials and tight fit and finish. Our test car exhibited zero squeaks or rattles. Both the leather and cloth interiors feel premium both in look and feel. The clean design is likely to age well, though it may feel a bit bland compared to some rivals. Also, prospective buyers might balk at the high price tag and steep depreciation. You can get equal or better performance for less money.

Wildcard 9.0

This is one of the few cars at this price point balanced perfectly between luxury and sportiness. It's equal parts fun and comfortable, making it an excellent daily driver. The Golf GTI may not have the raw thrills or striking design found in some rivals, but it's still a key member in its class of small performance cars.

Which Golf GTI does Edmunds recommend?

We think the base S trim is the way to go. While the SE and Autobahn trims offer more features such as LED lighting and an adaptive suspension, they don't improve the GTI's performance or fun. Plus you can only get the excellent plaid seats in the base model. You can also use the money you save by getting a set of aftermarket performance tires. We've found in our testing that the factory all-season tires just don't have enough grip to do the GTI justice.

Volkswagen Golf GTI models

The 2020 Golf GTI is available in three trim levels: S, SE and Autobahn. All GTIs come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (228 hp, 258 lb-ft) and front-wheel drive. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is optional. Highlight features include: