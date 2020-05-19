2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
What’s new
- Some formerly optional advanced safety features are now standard
- New Wi-Fi hotspot along with the latest VW Car-Net communications system
- Rabbit trim dropped
- Part of the seventh Golf GTI generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Sporty and fun handling
- Roomy hatchback design for passengers and cargo
- Sophisticated ride quality with the optional adaptive suspension
- High-quality interior materials look and feel great
- Limited grip of standard all-season tires saps performance potential
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review
The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the original and quintessential hot hatch. It's equal parts practical and fun thanks to a roomy interior and sporty performance. To make the GTI, VW takes the basic Golf hatchback and adds a 228-horsepower engine, a lower and stiffer suspension, stronger brakes and an available seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. You also get a range of sporty touches such as 18-inch wheels, sport seats and unique styling touches.
VW plans to come out with an all-new GTI next year but that doesn't make the 2020 model any less enticing. It's been a consistent favorite among the Edmunds testing team since the seventh-generation model debuted in 2015.
What's it like to live with?
We spent a year with the Volkswagen Golf GTI when the seventh-gen model debuted in 2015, racking up more than 20,000 miles during our road test. We found it to be a capable small hatchback that felt at home both commuting around Los Angeles or taking on a sweeping mountain road. The current 2020 Golf GTI has some updates compared to that long-term test vehicle, but you can still benefit from reading our yearlong GTI road test.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
As long as you don't try to wring out every bit of performance, the GTI feels great and is totally usable as a spirited daily driver. The suspension strikes a good balance between comfort and sport. The GTI's steering reacts quickly as you move the wheel away from center. Steering effort is light in most modes. It firms up noticeably, but not uncomfortably, in Sport mode.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The front seats are eminently comfortable and supportive, with prominent bolsters that keep you planted without being intrusive. The rear seatbacks and bottoms are set at comfortable angles, though the bottom is short.
Is the GTI quiet? For better or worse, you'll always hear the engine note, no matter how fast you're going. It offers a pleasant thrum while idling and cruising, and it sounds good enough while accelerating. There's quite a bit of wind noise at highway speeds.
How’s the interior?8.5
Getting in and out of the cabin is no problem, though tall passengers might feel the pinch behind a similarly tall driver. Still, there's ample headroom for all passengers. Outward visibility is exceptional thanks to relatively thin roof pillars and large windows.
How’s the tech?8.5
How’s the storage?8.5
Got small children? Two safety seat anchors are located on each of the outboard rear seats. They are concealed under removable and easily accessible plastic covers. Attaching a tether strap to either of the seatbacks requires removing the cargo cover. Really, the only issue here is that the cramped back seat might make installing a rear-facing car seat difficult.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard9.0
Which Golf GTI does Edmunds recommend?
Volkswagen Golf GTI models
The 2020 Golf GTI is available in three trim levels: S, SE and Autobahn. All GTIs come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (228 hp, 258 lb-ft) and front-wheel drive. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is optional. Highlight features include:
S
The base S trim starts you off with:
- 18-inch wheels with all-season tires
- Limited-slip differential for better acceleration
- Performance brakes
- Heated front seats with plaid upholstery
- 6.5-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
SE
The SE steps things up a bit offering all the same standard features as the S with a few upgrades such as:
- LED headlights
- Leather upholstery
- Panoramic sunroof
- Keyless entry with push-button start
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Autobahn
The top-level Autobahn adds features such as:
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Standard dual-zone automatic climate control
- Fender audio system
- Adaptive suspension
- Traffic-adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between vehicle and the car in front)
- Optional summer-rated performance tires
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- maintenance & parts
- spaciousness
Most helpful consumer reviews
Quick off the mark. To accommodate the 4 doors, the trunk is quite small. In comparison to my 2008 GTI, the interior styling is not as sporty. However, it is just as speedy, good gas mileage, and fun to drive
Purchased a 2020 GTI-S. My other car is a BMW and after driving this little blaster, I gave the BMW to my wife! Excellent performance, visibility and braking. Love the interior and the fit and finish are way above average. You feel confident and connected to the road as though the car can read your thoughts. The ride is comfortable and controls are easy to read and/or reach. The car is a blast to drive and you can park this baby anywhere. Don’t know why others gave this vehicle a average rating...this is the quickest, best handling vehicle I have owned in years. If you have ever thought about buying a GTI...RUN..don’t walk to your dealer. You won’t be sorry.
I have had hot hatchbacks for years. Some more techy as less hot. The GTI just falls way behind in many areas, tech, style, mpg, and interior materials.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$32,995
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 4700 rpm
|S 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$29,395
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 4700 rpm
|S 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$28,595
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 4700 rpm
|SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$32,195
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 4700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Golf GTI safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns the driver if a front collision, including with a pedestrian, seems imminent. If necessary, it can apply automatic emergency braking.
- High-Beam Controls
- Automatically switches the GTI's high-beam headlights on or off depending on oncoming traffic.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns the driver of vehicles in blind spots with a flashing light. Can also apply countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. the competition
Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. Honda Civic
The Civic Si is entertaining on a winding road and provides quick acceleration from its turbocharged 1.5-liter engine. It's also less expensive than the Golf GTI. Oddly, Honda offers the Civic Si as a sedan and coupe but not as a hatchback. Also, you can't get it with an automatic transmission. That's no big deal for performance enthusiasts, but it does limit the Si's viability as a daily commuter.
Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. Subaru WRX
The Subaru WRX is one of the quickest and most capable cars for the price. Like almost all Subarus, the sedan-only WRX comes standard with all-wheel drive. It's not as comfortable as the GTI and doesn't have quite as nice of an interior, but it's worth a look if you want affordable performance.
Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. Volkswagen Jetta GLI
While not exactly the same, the Jetta GLI is basically a Golf GTI sedan rather than a hatchback. The Jetta GLI's interior isn't as nice as the GTI's, but it offers similar performance. It also offers more rear-seat legroom than the GTI but falls short on headroom and maximum cargo space.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Golf GTI a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI:
Is the Volkswagen Golf GTI reliable?
Is the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI?
The least-expensive 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,595.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $32,995
- S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $29,395
- S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $28,595
- SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $32,195
- Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $37,295
- Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $36,495
What are the different models of Volkswagen Golf GTI?
More about the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Overview
The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI is offered in the following submodels: Golf GTI Hatchback. Available styles include SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Golf GTI 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Golf GTI.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Golf GTI featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI?
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,649. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $4,093 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,093 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,556.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 10.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,349. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $3,637 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,637 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,712.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 10.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 16 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,315. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $3,233 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,233 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,082.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 10.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 25 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,515. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $3,181 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,181 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,334.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 10.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 14 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,350. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $3,550 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,550 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,800.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 10.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTIS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI for sale near. There are currently 153 new 2020 Golf GTIS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,112 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,500 on a used or CPO 2020 Golf GTI available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Golf GTI for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,331.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,232.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
