Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)

2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI

What’s new

  • Some formerly optional advanced safety features are now standard
  • New Wi-Fi hotspot along with the latest VW Car-Net communications system
  • Rabbit trim dropped
  • Part of the seventh Golf GTI generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty and fun handling
  • Roomy hatchback design for passengers and cargo
  • Sophisticated ride quality with the optional adaptive suspension
  • High-quality interior materials look and feel great
  • Limited grip of standard all-season tires saps performance potential
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2018
2017
2016
2015
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI pricing

2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review

The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the original and quintessential hot hatch. It's equal parts practical and fun thanks to a roomy interior and sporty performance. To make the GTI, VW takes the basic Golf hatchback and adds a 228-horsepower engine, a lower and stiffer suspension, stronger brakes and an available seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. You also get a range of sporty touches such as 18-inch wheels, sport seats and unique styling touches.

VW plans to come out with an all-new GTI next year but that doesn't make the 2020 model any less enticing. It's been a consistent favorite among the Edmunds testing team since the seventh-generation model debuted in 2015.

What's it like to live with?

We spent a year with the Volkswagen Golf GTI when the seventh-gen model debuted in 2015, racking up more than 20,000 miles during our road test. We found it to be a capable small hatchback that felt at home both commuting around Los Angeles or taking on a sweeping mountain road. The current 2020 Golf GTI has some updates compared to that long-term test vehicle, but you can still benefit from reading our yearlong GTI road test.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.4 / 10
The VW Golf GTI is one of the best small sporty cars available. It's fun to drive but also practical and a fine daily driver. Opt for summer tires to unlock the GTI's potential as the standard all-seasons limit the GTI's performance.

How does it drive?

8.0
The Golf GTI offers great performance for the price, but the standard all-season tires do limit its ultimate potential. In our testing, a manual transmission-equipped GTI did the 0-60 mph run in 6.8 seconds. That's not great — somebody driving a V6-powered Toyota Camry can out-drag you — but in typical driving the GTI feels strong.

As long as you don't try to wring out every bit of performance, the GTI feels great and is totally usable as a spirited daily driver. The suspension strikes a good balance between comfort and sport. The GTI's steering reacts quickly as you move the wheel away from center. Steering effort is light in most modes. It firms up noticeably, but not uncomfortably, in Sport mode.

How comfortable is it?

8.5
We tested the Autobahn model with its driver-selectable adaptive suspension dampers. In Comfort and Normal modes, the GTI is supple, not unlike the standard Golf. Sport mode stiffens the dampers for a ride that is undoubtedly busier but not harsh.

The front seats are eminently comfortable and supportive, with prominent bolsters that keep you planted without being intrusive. The rear seatbacks and bottoms are set at comfortable angles, though the bottom is short.

Is the GTI quiet? For better or worse, you'll always hear the engine note, no matter how fast you're going. It offers a pleasant thrum while idling and cruising, and it sounds good enough while accelerating. There's quite a bit of wind noise at highway speeds.

How’s the interior?

8.5
The controls are laid out logically, and all are within easy reach of the driver. The only exception: those on the steering wheel. It will take some time to figure out what all the buttons do. The touchscreen's user interface features a logical menu layout and numerous buttons to access high-level functions easily.

Getting in and out of the cabin is no problem, though tall passengers might feel the pinch behind a similarly tall driver. Still, there's ample headroom for all passengers. Outward visibility is exceptional thanks to relatively thin roof pillars and large windows.

How’s the tech?

8.5
High-definition graphics complement an easy-to-operate infotainment interface. Thoughtful touches, such as virtual buttons that fade away as you move your hand from the screen, further enhance its appeal. We like that you can preview artist and song info before switching radio stations. The GTI's optional Fender audio system gets pretty loud, with little clarity lost as you increase the volume.

How’s the storage?

8.5
Behind the rear seat is a decently sized cargo hold. With the seat folded, the GTI can carry more than most competitors, especially given that most rivals today are only available as sedans. Small-item storage is another highlight. The long, tall door pockets will each hold a water bottle, and there's more storage beneath the center console.

Got small children? Two safety seat anchors are located on each of the outboard rear seats. They are concealed under removable and easily accessible plastic covers. Attaching a tether strap to either of the seatbacks requires removing the cargo cover. Really, the only issue here is that the cramped back seat might make installing a rear-facing car seat difficult.

How economical is it?

7.0
The EPA estimates the Golf GTI will get 28 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That's for both the manual and automatic transmissions. For a sporty small car, this is fine, though rivals such as the Honda Civic Si and Hyundai Veloster eke out a few more mpg.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The GTI's cabin has plenty of upscale materials and tight fit and finish. Our test car exhibited zero squeaks or rattles. Both the leather and cloth interiors feel premium both in look and feel. The clean design is likely to age well, though it may feel a bit bland compared to some rivals. Also, prospective buyers might balk at the high price tag and steep depreciation. You can get equal or better performance for less money.

Wildcard

9.0
This is one of the few cars at this price point balanced perfectly between luxury and sportiness. It's equal parts fun and comfortable, making it an excellent daily driver. The Golf GTI may not have the raw thrills or striking design found in some rivals, but it's still a key member in its class of small performance cars.

Which Golf GTI does Edmunds recommend?

We think the base S trim is the way to go. While the SE and Autobahn trims offer more features such as LED lighting and an adaptive suspension, they don't improve the GTI's performance or fun. Plus you can only get the excellent plaid seats in the base model. You can also use the money you save by getting a set of aftermarket performance tires. We've found in our testing that the factory all-season tires just don't have enough grip to do the GTI justice.

Volkswagen Golf GTI models

The 2020 Golf GTI is available in three trim levels: S, SE and Autobahn. All GTIs come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (228 hp, 258 lb-ft) and front-wheel drive. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is optional. Highlight features include:

S
The base S trim starts you off with:

  • 18-inch wheels with all-season tires
  • Limited-slip differential for better acceleration
  • Performance brakes
  • Heated front seats with plaid upholstery
  • 6.5-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

SE
The SE steps things up a bit offering all the same standard features as the S with a few upgrades such as:

  • LED headlights
  • Leather upholstery
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Keyless entry with push-button start
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Autobahn
The top-level Autobahn adds features such as:

  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Standard dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Fender audio system
  • Adaptive suspension
  • Traffic-adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between vehicle and the car in front)
  • Optional summer-rated performance tires

Consumer reviews

Consumer reviews

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 33%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 34%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.7 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • fuel efficiency
  • maintenance & parts
  • spaciousness

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, car with zip
jan,
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Quick off the mark. To accommodate the 4 doors, the trunk is quite small. In comparison to my 2008 GTI, the interior styling is not as sporty. However, it is just as speedy, good gas mileage, and fun to drive

5 out of 5 stars, Wowzza
Lovin Life,
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Purchased a 2020 GTI-S. My other car is a BMW and after driving this little blaster, I gave the BMW to my wife! Excellent performance, visibility and braking. Love the interior and the fit and finish are way above average. You feel confident and connected to the road as though the car can read your thoughts. The ride is comfortable and controls are easy to read and/or reach. The car is a blast to drive and you can park this baby anywhere. Don’t know why others gave this vehicle a average rating...this is the quickest, best handling vehicle I have owned in years. If you have ever thought about buying a GTI...RUN..don’t walk to your dealer. You won’t be sorry.

2 out of 5 stars, Still love hot hatches but this model not it
Sully,
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I have had hot hatchbacks for years. Some more techy as less hot. The GTI just falls way behind in many areas, tech, style, mpg, and interior materials.

Write a review

See all 3 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$32,995
MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 4700 rpm
S 4dr Hatchback features & specs
S 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$29,395
MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 4700 rpm
S 4dr Hatchback features & specs
S 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$28,595
MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 4700 rpm
SE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$32,195
MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 4700 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Golf GTI safety features:

Forward Collision Warning
Warns the driver if a front collision, including with a pedestrian, seems imminent. If necessary, it can apply automatic emergency braking.
High-Beam Controls
Automatically switches the GTI's high-beam headlights on or off depending on oncoming traffic.
Lane Keeping Assist
Warns the driver of vehicles in blind spots with a flashing light. Can also apply countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. the competition

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. Honda Civic

The Civic Si is entertaining on a winding road and provides quick acceleration from its turbocharged 1.5-liter engine. It's also less expensive than the Golf GTI. Oddly, Honda offers the Civic Si as a sedan and coupe but not as a hatchback. Also, you can't get it with an automatic transmission. That's no big deal for performance enthusiasts, but it does limit the Si's viability as a daily commuter.

Compare Volkswagen Golf GTI & Honda Civic features

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. Subaru WRX

The Subaru WRX is one of the quickest and most capable cars for the price. Like almost all Subarus, the sedan-only WRX comes standard with all-wheel drive. It's not as comfortable as the GTI and doesn't have quite as nice of an interior, but it's worth a look if you want affordable performance.

Compare Volkswagen Golf GTI & Subaru WRX features

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs. Volkswagen Jetta GLI

While not exactly the same, the Jetta GLI is basically a Golf GTI sedan rather than a hatchback. The Jetta GLI's interior isn't as nice as the GTI's, but it offers similar performance. It also offers more rear-seat legroom than the GTI but falls short on headroom and maximum cargo space.

Compare Volkswagen Golf GTI & Volkswagen Jetta GLI features

