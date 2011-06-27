1996 Ford F-250 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$757 - $1,593
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
Short wheelbase Crew Cab and Superab styles are now offered with a 6.75-foot box in 2- and 4WD configurations, and an improved hub-locking system and transfer case equip all 4WD models. The 7.5L V8 receives a standard integral oil cooler, and a throttle-control module for power takeoffs with the 7.3L diesel is now optional. Interior improvements include black finish on instrument panels, a revised seat design with integrated headrest and Automatic Locking Restraint/Emergency Locking Restraint safety belts for all outboard seating positions. A standard slotted style front bumper and trailer tow wiring harness (except chassis cab) complete the changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford F-250.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bigbubba357m,10/07/2010
I have owned new and old Ford p/u. The body styles of these trucks are the best. The last 1994 Ford I had I finally sold at 523,000 miles this one now has 212,000 miles. Not a problem yet.
lenan,10/02/2013
Over the last 160k miles this truck has been excellent. The 7.3L Power Stroke really is an amazing engine. It's got an incredible amount of torque on tap we've never had a single issue with it. I'm confident that I could tow or haul just about anything with this truck. You've also got to love that classic styling. I'd be lying if I said there haven't been a few fairly expensive repairs, but almost all of the major components still run like the day it was driven off the lot. It's spent it's entire life in Colorado so it's seen plenty of (sometimes very deep) snow, which it's handled excellently. They don't use salt on the roads in most of the state, so there's surprisingly little rust.
Aaron,11/30/2015
HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB
The 7.3 turbo diesel is excellent tied to the 5 speed manual transmission. The drivers seat is comfortable after 200k while the interior is like new for its age. awesome heat in the winter and cold factory ac in the summer. Owned for 3 years after purchase replaced turbocharger, glow plugs and o rings on fuel injectors, waterpump and fuel lift pump. Would recommend removing ebpv on turbo as it sticks in the winter which can cause your turbo bearings to go out as did on my truck.
T Black,04/14/2004
Bought used with 17k, station in san diego for two years and drove home up in Washington State just short of us/candian border(1400 miles oneway) 4 times a year. Best ride and fuel economy for a 3/4 ton truck (avg 18, best 23 mpg). Never miss a beat and and easy on the pocket. Currently hauling 26 ft TravelTrailer and no lack of power.
See all Used 1996 Ford F-250 features & specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 3800 rpm
