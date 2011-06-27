  1. Home
1996 Ford F-250 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

Short wheelbase Crew Cab and Superab styles are now offered with a 6.75-foot box in 2- and 4WD configurations, and an improved hub-locking system and transfer case equip all 4WD models. The 7.5L V8 receives a standard integral oil cooler, and a throttle-control module for power takeoffs with the 7.3L diesel is now optional. Interior improvements include black finish on instrument panels, a revised seat design with integrated headrest and Automatic Locking Restraint/Emergency Locking Restraint safety belts for all outboard seating positions. A standard slotted style front bumper and trailer tow wiring harness (except chassis cab) complete the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford F-250.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
15 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great truck
bigbubba357m,10/07/2010
I have owned new and old Ford p/u. The body styles of these trucks are the best. The last 1994 Ford I had I finally sold at 523,000 miles this one now has 212,000 miles. Not a problem yet.
It always gets the job done and then some.
lenan,10/02/2013
Over the last 160k miles this truck has been excellent. The 7.3L Power Stroke really is an amazing engine. It's got an incredible amount of torque on tap we've never had a single issue with it. I'm confident that I could tow or haul just about anything with this truck. You've also got to love that classic styling. I'd be lying if I said there haven't been a few fairly expensive repairs, but almost all of the major components still run like the day it was driven off the lot. It's spent it's entire life in Colorado so it's seen plenty of (sometimes very deep) snow, which it's handled excellently. They don't use salt on the roads in most of the state, so there's surprisingly little rust.
exceptional truck for being almost 20 years old
Aaron,11/30/2015
HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB
The 7.3 turbo diesel is excellent tied to the 5 speed manual transmission. The drivers seat is comfortable after 200k while the interior is like new for its age. awesome heat in the winter and cold factory ac in the summer. Owned for 3 years after purchase replaced turbocharger, glow plugs and o rings on fuel injectors, waterpump and fuel lift pump. Would recommend removing ebpv on turbo as it sticks in the winter which can cause your turbo bearings to go out as did on my truck.
7.3 nothing better
T Black,04/14/2004
Bought used with 17k, station in san diego for two years and drove home up in Washington State just short of us/candian border(1400 miles oneway) 4 times a year. Best ride and fuel economy for a 3/4 ton truck (avg 18, best 23 mpg). Never miss a beat and and easy on the pocket. Currently hauling 26 ft TravelTrailer and no lack of power.
See all 15 reviews of the 1996 Ford F-250
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1996 Ford F-250 Overview

The Used 1996 Ford F-250 is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Crew Cab, F-250 Regular Cab, F-250 Extended Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

