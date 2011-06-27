Over the last 160k miles this truck has been excellent. The 7.3L Power Stroke really is an amazing engine. It's got an incredible amount of torque on tap we've never had a single issue with it. I'm confident that I could tow or haul just about anything with this truck. You've also got to love that classic styling. I'd be lying if I said there haven't been a few fairly expensive repairs, but almost all of the major components still run like the day it was driven off the lot. It's spent it's entire life in Colorado so it's seen plenty of (sometimes very deep) snow, which it's handled excellently. They don't use salt on the roads in most of the state, so there's surprisingly little rust.

