2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $43,000-$70,000
What to expect
  • Increased production of standard Mach-E and GT models
  • Small changes in performance and range
  • Part of the first Mustang Mach-E generation for 2021
  • 7 Colors
  • 5 Trims
