What is the Ford Mustang Mach-E?

The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is an all-electric SUV. With sporty driving dynamics and Mustang coupe-like styling, it isn't as boxy or spacious as some other SUVs, but what it lacks in practicality, it makes up for in style. For the 2022 model year, there were several updates to range and available equipment, with increases in efficiency across the Mach-E range. For 2023, Ford is making big promises too — starting with production. To keep up with demand, Ford plans to increase production of the Mustang Mach-E, with a target of at least 200,000 vehicles each year globally.

The Mach-E's most direct rival is the Tesla Model Y, which also offers several configurations. Both SUVs are available with long-range battery configurations or high-performance setups — and both offer similar levels of performance. The Tesla beats out the Ford when it comes to outright acceleration and overall range, but the driving experience in the Mach-E makes up for most of the differences.

Other EV competitors like the Polestar 2 and Audi e-tron are worth considering, but they're a bit pricier and can't match the Mach-E for range. For 2023, we expect the Mach-E to receive incremental improvements to range and efficiency, giving it an even bigger advantage. Weight savings and software changes will likely account for most of any added range since we don't expect a change in the Mach-E's current battery pack lineup.