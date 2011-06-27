  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(116)
Appraise this car

2007 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet highway ride, responsive handling, attractive and functional interior designs, multiple cab and bed configurations.
  • Sluggish performance even with larger V8, can't get side airbags, not much interior storage space.
List Price Range
$11,500 - $14,950
Used F-150 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it's the easiest of the full-size trucks to drive on an everyday basis, the 2007 Ford F-150 loses some points for its mediocre acceleration and missing safety features.

Vehicle overview

If you want to know what the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. is, look no further than Ford's F-Series, which closes in on the million-unit mark every year. Although this line of full-size pickups includes the larger Super Duty trucks and even commercial-use chassis cabs, most consumers end up with the entry-level F-Series truck, the half-ton Ford F-150. Last redesigned for 2004, the F-150 has been tailored for today's pickup buyer who's as likely to use his truck for daily commutes and family errands as he is for serious towing and hauling tasks.

Drive it around with an empty bed and the 2007 Ford F-150 delivers a smooth ride, nimble handling and a quiet cab. In crew cab (SuperCrew) form, that cab can comfortably accommodate five or six people. Carrying passengers in the backseat is still a viable option if you get an extended cab (known as a SuperCab), and even regular cabs offer reverse-opening access doors for easy access to the storage area behind the seats. Interior ergonomics are excellent, and a wide selection of option packages allows buyers to personalize the look of the cabin.

If there's a downside to the Ford F-150, it's the truck's lackluster engine offerings. Although the top-line 5.4-liter Triton V8 stacks up to competing V8s on paper with 300 horsepower, 365 pound-feet of torque and an impressive 10,500-pound tow rating, our editors have been disappointed by its real-world performance. Whether unladen or towing a trailer, the F-150 feels noticeably slower than peers like the Nissan Titan, Dodge Ram and GM's Silverado/Sierra twins, and our testing numbers have backed that up. Curb weight is the main culprit, as the F-150 significantly outweighs every one of its competitors. Another issue is that Ford's pickup truck still uses a four-speed automatic transmission, while most other automakers have switched to five-speed automatics for improved acceleration and fuel economy.

This doesn't mean you won't be satisfied with a 2007 Ford F-150 purchase. For buyers who don't require the quickest full-size truck out there, the F-150 compensates with its civility: This is by far the easiest of the half-ton pickups to drive on an everyday basis, and with the wide range of body styles and equipment, you're sure to find one that meets your needs.

2007 Ford F-150 models

A full-size pickup truck, the 2007 Ford F-150 is available in regular cab, extended cab (known as SuperCab) and crew cab (known as SuperCrew) body styles. Regular cabs come with a 6.5-foot- or 8-foot cargo bed, while SuperCabs can have either of those or a garage-friendly 5.5-footer. The F-150 SuperCrew takes either the 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed. Regular and SuperCabs come with reverse-opening rear doors for easier cab access, while SuperCrews have four full-size doors. In addition, there are five different trim levels to consider (XL, STX, XLT, FX4 and Lariat), along with three major packages (FX2, King Ranch and Harley-Davidson).

Meant primarily for commercial use, the lightly equipped base XL comes with 17-inch steel wheels, vinyl seating, AM/FM radio and not much else. The STX is similarly equipped but adds body-colored bumpers, sportier wheels and a few additional features, such as a cloth bench seat, air-conditioning and an upgraded sound system with a CD player and an MP3 player input jack. The volume leader in the lineup is the midgrade XLT, as it offers the widest array of available options, as well as chrome exterior trim, an upgraded cloth interior, cruise control and power windows, mirrors and locks. The FX4 is geared toward off-road enthusiasts as it includes underbody skid plates, retuned springs and heavy-duty shocks, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. High-line F-150 Lariat models cater to buyers looking for an upscale ambiance with interior features like brushed aluminum and wood highlights, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, automatic climate control and a trip computer.

An option package for two-wheel-drive XLT SuperCabs and SuperCrews, the FX2 Package provides the look of the FX4 without the expensive off-road hardware, as well as a black interior with red accents. The King Ranch and Harley-Davidson Packages are available only on Lariat SuperCrews. The former adds two-tone exterior paint, exclusive tan leather upholstery and wood-grain interior accents, while the latter specifies monochromatic paint, 22-inch alloy wheels and black leather seating. Stand-alone options on the Ford F-150 include a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a sunroof.

2007 Highlights

New standard features on the 2007 Ford F-150 include an MP3 auxiliary input jack (on all trims except the base XL) and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Plus, the front seats in all F-150s have additional lateral bolstering this year. On the options list you'll find Sirius satellite radio, a navigation system and the FX2 Sport Package, which provides monochromatic paint, special 18-inch alloy wheels and a black/red interior. Lariat buyers can opt for power-folding mirrors with an auto-dimming feature on the driver side. The Harley-Davidson Package is now available on both two- and four-wheel-drive F-150 SuperCrews, but can no longer be added to SuperCabs. On the engine side, the 4.6-liter V8 picks up 17 additional horsepower for 248 total, while the 5.4-liter V8 is now E85-capable. Ford has extended powertrain warranty coverage to five years/60,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

There are three engine choices in the F-150 line: a 4.2-liter V6, a 4.6-liter V8 and a 5.4-liter V8. Available only on regular cabs, the 4.2-liter V6 makes 202 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The 4.6-liter engine provides 248 hp and 293 lb-ft of torque, while the 5.4-liter Triton V8 produces 300 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. Both V8 engines are matched to four-speed automatic transmissions. The V6 gets a standard five-speed manual, with the automatic available as an option. Buyers have a choice between two- and four-wheel drive on all versions of the F-150; all 4x4 trucks offer shift-on-the-fly convenience and an electronic, push-button transfer case is available on higher-line trims. Properly equipped, an F-150 with the 5.4-liter V8 can tow up to 10,500 pounds and carry 3050-pound payloads.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard across the board, and traction control is optional on 2WD V8 models. Unlike some of its competitors, the F-150 does not offer side airbags or stability control. Frontal-impact testing by the NHTSA resulted in a perfect five-star rating. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the F-150 earned a rating of "Good," the highest available, and a "Best Pick" designation.

Driving

Thanks to its stiff frame, double-wishbone front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering, the 2007 Ford F-150 delivers impressive ride and handling dynamics for a full-size pickup truck. Unfortunately, the truck's excessive curb weight bogs down the 4.2-liter V6 and 4.6-liter V8 engines, so the 5.4-liter V8 is strongly recommended for most consumers. Brake pedal feel is solid, but the F-150's weight is a factor here as well, resulting in longer stopping distances compared to the competition.

Interior

Cab accommodations are pleasant in the F-150, as all versions offers simple controls, solid materials and plenty of room to spread out. All F-150s have a standard 40/20/40-split bench seat with a column shifter, but you can upgrade to captain's chairs and a console shifter no matter which trim level you select. An optional overhead console uses interchangeable modules so owners can add whatever features they find most useful. Without this console, though, the F-150 is a little short on storage space. Hauling larger items is no problem, however, as the rear seats in extended cabs and crew cabs fold up to make way for cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford F-150.

5(68%)
4(23%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.5
116 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beautiful Truck
Mountain Man,11/16/2006
The Lariat F150 was the nicest designed truck we drove. The interior was extremely nice and beat its competitors hands down. It's very well appointed truck but we have taken it into the mountains on some very tight 4WD trails and it has been a great off-road truck. We will primarily using the truck for hauling large items and off-roading to get to quiet places in the mountains. If we were more interested in towing, the F-150 may not have been in play. From a quality/reliability perspective, we thought the Tundra had the edge but we were convinced the Ford would last for a very long time. We have had great success with Fords in the past.
No Regrets
arbor-master,01/17/2007
Love this truck, fun to drive, looks professional bidding jobs for my tree service, yet fun to drive anywhere.
Honest review - 07 KING RANCH
Bill,10/01/2006
"Z" plan buyer (owned 15 Fords). Best luxury truck in class...but. Ford is so close to perfect but misses the mark on basic no brainer features and poor warranty. I'm convinced the engineers do not drive trucks and do models and CAD design for looks not function. Unfortunately, they could have a home run and turn around the company if they would listened to the public and get back to basics. Weak A/C and pitiful fuel economy. Front passengers have elbows in rear cupholders. Poor location. Most Ford dealerships try to scam general public and still try to con the A, X and Z plan buyers with over-inflated dealer adds further ruining Ford experience.
Make sure you extend your warranty
wnewman,09/19/2010
After 100,000 warranty ends, the truck falls apart. With 102,000 miles I've replaced spark plugs $350, transmission $2500, alternator $175 on top of the payment I have over 5000.00 in maintenance this year truck is just falling apart with 113,000 miles, rotors again, spark plugs, throttle body, battery, alternator, transmission, differentials, Ford says they have no clue, that I tow too much, me or my truck has never towed a thing and I think they should have at least looked into the problems with this truck but since warranty is over, they want nothing to do with it, been a Ford man all my life, well, thats about to change, so extend your warranty or you'll be outta pocket a lot with this truck
See all 116 reviews of the 2007 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Ford F-150
More About This Model

Thanks to the midyear availability of an optional supercharger, the 2007 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson goes off to work with 450 horsepower.

No doubt, 450 is a huge number. But what is more remarkable about this newest version of the Harley F-150 is that there are more Harley-Davidson badges plastered in, on, around and near this truck than there are horses under the hood.

An American Tradition Since 1999
Never a model of restraint, the Harley-Davidson edition of the F-150 has been a visual adventure in branding since Ford and Harley began their marketing collaboration in 1999, yet this example of a glorious American tradition sets a new standard for logo-fication.

When this truck arrived at our office, all metallic purple and shiny chrome, we set out to count all of the Harley logos. Let's see: one on the center cap of each polished 22-inch wheel; a badge the size of a dessert plate on each of the front fenders and on the tailgate; and tall chrome letters that spell out "Harley-Davidson" on each side of the cargo box. Once inside, we started counting the tiny logos on the plastic trim of the center stack and door panels. Imagine a Louis Vuitton bag with its "LV" logo spread all over it. But the bag is a Ford pickup truck, the "LV" is a little Harley badge, and the owner, it can safely be assumed, is a different person.

Our logo count got to the triple digits before our eyes glazed over and we gave up and went to eat a sandwich.

This was before we noticed that the frit (the dotted black pattern etched into the edges of many car windshields) was comprised of -- yipes -- tiny little Harley badges instead of dots.

You Seem...Strangely Familiar
If this supercharged version of the Harley-Davidson F-150 looks familiar to you, it's probably because it is in the same getup as the 2007 Harley-Davidson F-150 that went on sale last fall. The new version has the same aerodynamic-style bodywork trim pieces, same 22-inch forged-aluminum wheels, same captain's chairs, same 3.73:1 axle ratio, same four-door configuration and the same choice of black or "Dark Amethyst" paint.

What's new is the optional $6,500 supercharger kit for the SOHC 5.4-liter V8, which includes a pretty high-tech (it's featured in the Shelby GT500) twin-screw supercharger and twin water-to-air intercoolers. The package has been engineered by Saleen, the California company that started out building hopped-up Mustangs, then went racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its midengine S7 sports car and eventually did the assembly of the Ford GT. The bottom line is 450 hp at 5,200 rpm and 500 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm.

If 450 hp sounds familiar, it's because this is exactly the same peak output of the 2007 Saleen S331 Supercharged Sport Truck that we drove last month. The Saleen and the Harley both began as the Ford F-150 FX2, a sporting version of Ford's full-size truck, and then went off in directions as different as Milwaukee and Le Mans, France.

Think of the Saleen S331 as a super-sport motorcycle, while the Harley-Davidson is, well, more like a Harley, an American cruiser. The Saleen has been slammed down on Eibach springs and Sachs dampers and serious-as-a-heart-attack, 23-inch forged-aluminum wheels. Its fashion is function. The Harley truck, by comparison, is given to glittering finishes, an accessory catalog of billet-made bits on wheels.

Power to the Purple!
Let us begin by saying that 450 hp is an enormous amount of juice. Yet when bolted into something as big and heavy as a four-door, full-size pickup truck, 450 hp is slightly less enormous. At about 5,500 pounds, the rear-wheel-drive Harley F-150 loads each of these horses with more than 12 pounds of mass. That's about one pound per horse more than a Mustang GT carries. So the Harley is fast, but not, you know, like 450-Freakin'-Horsepower fast.

Figure a run to 60 mph in about 7 seconds. The most recent run-of-the-mill F-150 with a 300-hp 5.4-liter V8 we took to the test track did the deed in 9.2 seconds, so the improvement represented by all this supercharged horsepower is not insubstantial.

Ford also says that the Harley's exhaust system has been "cranked up into a sustained growl," and we suppose that's one way of putting it. A "monotonous drone" is a less generous description. The throttle pedal is something of a toggle switch for the engine audio. Keep your foot out of the throttle and the Harley is commendably quiet. A tiny press turns on the full-force exhaust noise. The tone of the exhaust doesn't really seem to rise and fall with engine speed and instead becomes your familiar and constant companion. It is not an arrangement that's to our taste.

Where You Do Your Riding
The interior is blacker than a Spinal Tap album and, fittingly, upholstered in leather.

It's a pretty big space, suitable for big guys who like to wear leather. The four-door cab has transformed the pickup truck into a device that makes as much sense on weekends as it does during the week, and the Harley F-150 makes a pretty good recreational vehicle thanks to a towing capacity that exceeds 5,000 pounds even before you order up the optional towing package. And since the supercharged V8 has 500 lb-ft of torque on call, this is a Harley that can tow a couple of Harleys to Sturgis or Daytona bike week without breathing hard.

The interior is trimmed with shiny piano-black surfaces, and you can order an optional pod of gauges for the dash that will display supercharger boost and air-intake temperature. It's a pretty stylish place, and it looks neither like an industrial site nor a rental car.

Easy Rider Redux
Of course this Harley-signature truck is really about cruising up and down the highway.

The highway ride is actually very civilized, aside from a certain heavy-footed feel from the weighty 22-inch wheels and tires. The F-150's boxed-in frame delivers enough structural rigidity to make the truck seem impressively solid. It's not exactly a lively piece at 5,500 pounds, and the controls don't communicate more than the occasional whisper of reassurance, yet you can hustle down the road at a pretty impressive rate until the speed limiter shuts you down at 110 mph.

The truth is, a Ford F-150 is more like a Harley-Davidson than you might have realized.

It's So Money
This is the ninth edition of a Ford truck with Harley-Davidson signature, including six F-150s as well as an F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks. There have been some 60,000 Harley trucks built since 1999, a marketing success that has led Ford to build a fistful of F-150 special editions this year, including the Saleen and Funkmaster Flex trucks. There are almost as many specialty F-150s as special-edition Mustangs, a reminder that these two vehicles are essentially the same thing, only in different clothes.

Be aware that the supercharged, rear-wheel-drive 2007 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson is priced at $43,710, which makes it a cool $10,000 to $20,000 less expensive than the Saleen S331, depending on options. You'll find that the Harley, like its stock motorcycle brethren, is not going to be at home on a racetrack in the way the Saleen will be. But, remember, that's why you bought a cruiser and not a sport bike. Besides, it's even harder to count your logos while wearing a helmet.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2007 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2007 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Ford F-150 FX4 is priced between $10,995 and$14,950 with odometer readings between 144250 and144250 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Ford F-150 Lariat is priced between $11,500 and$12,144 with odometer readings between 84724 and191698 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $10,495 and$12,999 with odometer readings between 65761 and115024 miles.

Which used 2007 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2007 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,340.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,767.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,338.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,907.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Ford F-150?

