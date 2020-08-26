Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This Ford F-250 SD is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is a one-owner truck that has truly been well maintained. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this F-250 SD's mileage reads low at 55,915. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. This truck, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all.Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 6.2L V8 OHV 16V engine is more than up to the task. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Ford F-250 SD's 6.2L V8 OHV 16V gives you the gas mileage that you want. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this truck. The best thing about this Ford F-250 SD is that its features have features.Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This truck is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. We have made sure that this Ford has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. A thorough inspection has shown this truck to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle.We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this truck has had only one owner. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. If you are looking to own a super clean truck, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to AutoCheck.This truck and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This truck is beneath the BLUE BOOK value.UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near Poolesville.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Government Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT7W2B62GED19925

Stock: D19925

Certified Pre-Owned: No

