Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

GUYS WHO OWN WORK TRUST SUPER DUTY. Americas best-selling truck for 38 years, Ford F-Series is engineered to help you get the job done with its raw power and rugged dependability. Within the toughest essential industries, people who do the work count on Ford Super DutyDesigned, engineered and built by Ford, our 2nd-generation 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine produces the power and torque you need to get the job done. Best in class standard 860 lb. ft. of torque and 440 hp are facilitated in part by a large turbocharger, which helps improve airflow and performance.Super Duty responds to your touch as well, via the SYNC with MyFord Touch 8 inch colour LCD touch screen. Colorful graphics and simple controls make it easy to operate your phone, entertainment, navigation and climate control. For interactive maps to zoom and scroll, upgrade to the voice activated Navigation System, complete with 3D landmarksEnjoy the ride home???especially when you choose the Lariat trim level. Express your style with its premium leather trimmed seating. Maintain your climate-control independence with its dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control ??? for your comfort and that of your front-seat passenger. Quickly recall your personalized settings for the 10-way power driver s seat, power-adjustable brake and accelerator pedals, and even the power sliding rear window with privacy glass and defroster.Kelly Blue Book wrote???Even the most roughened rancher can appreciate soft leather, a ventilated seat and heated steering wheel. Heck, his calloused hands will appreciate it more than most of us. While the Ford Super Duty can come with few frills, for those with the means it can also be equipped like a luxury car.This 2016 Lariat F-250 also features the navigation system, a tailgate step, chrome clad 20 inch aluminum rims, 6 inch chrome steps as well as the Lariat interior Package which picks up the memory group, heated and cooled front sets and remote start.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 1FT7W2BT7GEC13265

Stock: C13265T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-03-2019