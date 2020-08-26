Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
3,008 listings
- 85,171 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$28,450$10,860 Below Market
- 140,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900$6,775 Below Market
- 74,041 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,791$5,477 Below Market
- 94,821 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,478
- 112,996 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,998$4,201 Below Market
- 37,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995$4,495 Below Market
- 46,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,900$4,737 Below Market
- 109,376 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900$2,460 Below Market
- 113,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,991
- 35,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,995$3,175 Below Market
- 100,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,990$3,041 Below Market
- 56,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,985$1,961 Below Market
- 55,915 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$24,777$2,126 Below Market
- 1,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,997
- 73,733 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$38,995$2,880 Below Market
- 21,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,000$3,536 Below Market
- 3,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$99,990
- 83,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,995$1,396 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
Overall Consumer Rating4.120 Reviews
Rod Gilmore,10/16/2017
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased off the lot a new 2016 Ford F250 SuperDuty Lariat 4 door crew cab short box, 4 x4. I was looking for a pickup to replace my 2006 HD2500 Chevy Durmax. This F250 had everything supposedly needed to tow a 5th wheel camper and pull my fishing boat behind the camper. This pickup was listed as having the camper package and the towing package and it had the Ford 6.7 Powerstroke diesel. The Ford booklet on SuperDuty pickups listed this package as having a 5th wheel towing capacity of just over 15,000 pounds. This was over 3,000 pounds more than my camper weighs. I bought the truck, had a B&W 5th wheel turnover ball installed and installed the B&W 5th wheel companion system. The first time I took the pickup with the camper out on the interstate, I almost wrecked. The back end of the truck sagged way down and the front end was light. I swayed all over the road at 70 mph. I had to drive 60 mph to keep it in my lane. Long story short I found out I have the lightest rear leaf springs ford makes for their trucks, 2700 pound springs (a local truck place ran the leaf spring serial numbers for me). They make 4 different weight of springs up to 4400 pounds. The dealership could not explain why I had light duty springs on a 3/4 diesel truck with towing and camper packages. My dealership did pay to put in air bags to resolve the towing issue but I had to pay for the onboard compressor and gauge. Ford corporate blew me off. Informed me this was the correct leaf spring setup for the truck. I have ran across other Ford SuperDuty owners in my area who have experienced the same towing issue with their trucks. If you look at an F250 or F350 and there are only two main leafs, a light helper on top and a shorter leaf spring on the bottom, you probably have the light leaf spring system. Do not expect that light leaf spring setup to work for pulling.
