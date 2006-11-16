Used 2007 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

20,569 listings
  • 2007 Ford F-150 XLT
    2007 Ford F-150 XLT

    78,868 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $8,750

    $3,183 Below Market
  • 2007 Ford F-150
    2007 Ford F-150

    2,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,998

  • 2007 Ford F-150 XLT in Dark Blue
    2007 Ford F-150 XLT

    204,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,864

    $295 Below Market
  • 2007 Ford F-150 XLT
    2007 Ford F-150 XLT

    170,811 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,502

  • 2007 Ford F-150 XLT
    2007 Ford F-150 XLT

    170,299 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,989

  • 2007 Ford F-150 XLT
    2007 Ford F-150 XLT

    123,985 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,965

  • 2007 Ford F-150 FX4
    2007 Ford F-150 FX4

    218,507 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,850

  • 2007 Ford F-150 FX4
    2007 Ford F-150 FX4

    124,002 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

  • 2007 Ford F-150 XLT in Dark Blue
    2007 Ford F-150 XLT

    193,339 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

  • 2007 Ford F-150 XLT
    2007 Ford F-150 XLT

    132,242 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,000

  • 2007 Ford F-150 XLT
    2007 Ford F-150 XLT

    197,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

  • 2007 Ford F-150 Lariat
    2007 Ford F-150 Lariat

    262,667 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,977

  • 2007 Ford F-150 FX4
    2007 Ford F-150 FX4

    160,102 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,980

  • 2007 Ford F-150 Lariat
    2007 Ford F-150 Lariat

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,250

  • 2007 Ford F-150 XLT
    2007 Ford F-150 XLT

    119,589 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,536

  • 2007 Ford F-150
    2007 Ford F-150

    292,818 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

  • 2007 Ford F-150 Lariat
    2007 Ford F-150 Lariat

    92,851 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

  • 2007 Ford F-150 XL in Dark Blue
    2007 Ford F-150 XL

    95,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,999

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5116 Reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Beautiful Truck
Mountain Man,11/16/2006
The Lariat F150 was the nicest designed truck we drove. The interior was extremely nice and beat its competitors hands down. It's very well appointed truck but we have taken it into the mountains on some very tight 4WD trails and it has been a great off-road truck. We will primarily using the truck for hauling large items and off-roading to get to quiet places in the mountains. If we were more interested in towing, the F-150 may not have been in play. From a quality/reliability perspective, we thought the Tundra had the edge but we were convinced the Ford would last for a very long time. We have had great success with Fords in the past.
