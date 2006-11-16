Used 2007 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
- 78,868 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$8,750$3,183 Below Market
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW14W57FA16874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 Ford F-1502,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,998
Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Southern Comfort Edition ! ONLY 2,952 MILES!!! Lifted with 20' Pro Comp wheels and 35' Mickey Thompson tires, there's not another in the world like this perfect FX4! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bright Red Clearcoat 2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI 24V 5.4L V8 EFI 24V, 4WD, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single CD, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 7,200 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.With the largest inventory in the area and GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, visiting Sullivan Auto Trading just makes sense. We have a professional sales team and ASE certified technicians with many years of experience ready to serve your automotive needs We understand shopping online to find the vehicle that fits your needs is a small part of your goal. We know your #1 priority is to be confident and comfortable with accurate representation in your transaction. Our goal is not to sell you a vehicle, its our vision to earn a long standing relationship with our customers. We believe being a blessing to others is a seed sown to be blessed. We know we are #1 in pricing and vehicle condition in the market. This vehicle has been Virginia State Inspected, fully detailed and evaluated by our ASE Certified Technicians. Free Carfax reports are available for your convenience. We have an outstanding relationship with our Lending Institutions and are extremely competitive with interest rates.Please Call us at 540-654-5200 if you have any questions. Recent Arrival!2007 Ford F-150 FX4
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14567KC95077
Stock: 135570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 204,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,864$295 Below Market
Melton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Claremore / Oklahoma
**TOW PACKAGE**, ***4X4***, ~~LOCAL TRADE~~. ---Our Purpose is to share our LOVE of cars with Every driver in Green Country.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW14W67KC20719
Stock: 117583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 170,811 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,502
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls - Great Falls / Montana
: Oxford White exterior and Flint interior, XLT trim. Flex Fuel, Running Boards, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Bed Liner, Hitch, 4x4, Chrome Wheels, "Smooth and quiet ride." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Flex Fuel, Trailer Hitch Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Ford XLT with Oxford White exterior and Flint interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 4750 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "Versatile and easy to live with." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Great Falls is Cascade County's premier source for Certified used and quality used cars in Great Falls. Once you've selected your ideal used car, speak with us about great rates on car loan & lease plans too! Come visit us at 4025 10th Ave So. in Great Falls Montana to experience Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Great Falls commitment to sales, service and community. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPX14V07FB84885
Stock: 7FB84885S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 170,299 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,989
Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
AS-IS VEHICLE! WE ARE OFFERING IT TO YOU BEFORE WE TAKE IT TO THE AUCTION! PRICE HAS BEEN ADJUSTED TO AUCTION VALUE. PLEASE CALL TO ENSURE VEHICLE HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AND IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE AS OUR INVENTORY CHANGES BY THE HOUR. DOES NOT COME WITH OUR LIFETIME WARRANTY! KBB Fair Market Range Low: $9,619 KBB Fair Market Range High: $13,990 Recent Arrival! 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV, 4WD, ** FRESH TAMPA NATIVE! 18 SERVICE RECORDS! SHARP TRUCK THAT RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! ELDER WHOLESALE! AUCTION PRICES FOR EVERYONE! **, ** GREAT 4X4 DEAL**, 4x4, 8-CYLINDER, ABS brakes, Compass, FLORIDA'S BEST PREOWNED TRUCK SELECTION!, GVWR: 6,900 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE, UPGRADED WHEELS, Variably intermittent wipers.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14V07FB12829
Stock: LFA56547B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 123,985 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,965
Welford Harris Ford - Siler City / North Carolina
4.6L V8 EFI. 2007 Ford F-150 FX2 Gray GVWR: 6,800 lbs Payload Package, 4.6L V8 EFI, 17" Chrome Clad Steel Wheels, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single CD, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW12W37KD63257
Stock: P2675A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 218,507 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,850
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
5.4L V8 EFI 24V, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 FX4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14547FA64221
Stock: ZC1390B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 124,002 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,900
Haasz Automall - Ravenna / Ohio
Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic 2007 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.This vehicle includes the following features : ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single CD, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Please verify equipment with dealer.Advertised offers not in conjunction with any other promotional offer or with each other. Advertised price excludes; Tax, Title, License, Registration, Filing, and Documentary Fees. Equipment listed within each vehicle’s Features & Options section is how it was equip when manufactured new only; current Features & Options may differ. Vehicle advertisement postings do not represent complete dealer inventory, nor do they represent actual vehicle availability. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our product and services, errors or omissions may occur that we are not responsible for; please verify all imperative information with dealership personnel before concluding any transaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 FX4 with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPX14V57FA97161
Stock: D7309C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 193,339 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCab 5.5ft bed 5.4L Triton V8. 3 owner F-150! Clean car-fax! Has over 27 service records! This truck is loaded with options including alloy wheels, running boards, power seats, tinted windows, cruise control, towing package, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPX14V77FA17567
Stock: 16475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,242 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,000
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
Odometer is 3984 miles below market average! Black Platform Running Boards, Truck cap, Tow Hooks, Aftermarket Rims, 35.7 Gallon Fuel Tank, GVWR: 7,200 lbs Payload Package, Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio.CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14VX7FA10129
Stock: G709426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 197,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
Unlimited Motors Westfield - Westfield / Indiana
Towing, Running Boards, F-150 XLT, 4D Crew Cab, 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.2007 Bright Red Clearcoat Ford 4D Crew Cab F-150 XLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFVVisit our website www.iumotors.com for more pictures and info, or to apply for financing, rates are incredibly low for approved credit, extended warranties are available and insurance as well. We assure you the best experience at any of our 3 locations and unbeatable prices and quality. At Unlimited Motors we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14V07FB40260
Stock: STKB40260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 262,667 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,977
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Pwr Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3.73 Axle Ratio W/Limited Slip Differential Reverse Sensing System 2-Tone Paint 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od 5.4L 24-Valve Efi Ffv V8 Engine Lariat Series Order Code This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2007 Ford F-150. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ford F-150 KING RANCH. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2007 Ford F-150: Depending on equipment, Ford's F-150 spans a range from basic V6 work truck to luxurious tow rig to hefty hauler, with the industry's widest variety of body configurations--more than 60. The F-150 already has a reputation for being one of the best built, most desirable trucks, and with prices cut and upgraded capability, it's especially competitive. Interesting features of this model are Price reduction, best-in-class payload and tow capacity, a variant for every need, and interior quality All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14V97KD39296
Stock: 7KD39296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 160,102 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
GOOD RUNNING F-150!!!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 FX4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPX14547FB75669
Stock: B4233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,250
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Featured is a 2007 Ford F-150 Super Crew 4x4 Lariat short bed with alloy wheels tinted glass sunroof heated leather power seats and a tow package. We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14V47FB03714
Stock: 24208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,589 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,536
Corwin Ford of Springfield - Springfield / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 4D Crew Cab, 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. Clean CARFAX. 2007 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV Redfire Clearcoat Metallic The BIG QUESTION is why buy from Corwin Ford of Springfield. Corwin is a family owned and operated business. We have been in business for over 100 years. Along with being SW Missouriâ s #1 Ford Certified Dealer! Our select Certified inventory takes the risk out of buying a car. At the same live market price. All our preowned vehicles get 172 points of inspection by certified technicians. You get a Vehicle History Report. Now thatâ s a deal! What is Live Market Pricing? We utilize a 3rd party company, Kelly Blue Book, to help us price preowned vehicles. To be not just the best price, but the best value price. Which in turn takes the haggle out of buying a car. Saving you TIME and MONEY. Remember if it doesn't say Corwin on the back of the car, you've probably paid too much. We proudly serve Springfield, Ozark, Nixa, Fair grove, Pleasant Hope, Billings, Clever, Republic, Aurora, Branson, Marshfield, and the greater Springfield Missouri area. Corwin Price does not inclued Admin fee of $199 or optional Data Dots $299.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14V57KC76021
Stock: 5C76021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- used
2007 Ford F-150292,818 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
Killeen Auto Sales - Killeen / Texas
Killeen Auto Sales with over 35 years in business and thousands of satisfied customers is here to provide exceptional service to Central Texas and beyond! Come see what keeps us on top!17in. alloys, steprails, tow hitch receiver, grille guard, split rear window, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB stereo, steering mounted controls, cruise, tint, tilt, tachometer, illuminated vanities, child safety locks, fog lights, spare, power windows, locks, and mirrors. Automatic RWD 4 door full size crew cab quad pickup truck.White 2007 Ford F-150 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFVRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW12V57KB55735
Stock: 24382A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 92,851 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
Notbohm Motors - Miles City / Montana
2007 Ford F-150 Lariat Oxford White Clearcoat 4WD 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry.Odometer is 70359 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14V47FA29324
Stock: 592292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 95,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,999
Faulkner Nissan - Jenkintown / Pennsylvania
2007 Ford F-150 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFI BUY FROM THE #1 VOLUME CERTIFIED PREOWNED NISSAN DEALER IN PA. 4 YEARS IN A ROW !, JUST TRADED, WELL MAINTAINED, 17" Chrome Clad Steel Wheels, Low tire pressure warning, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Radiator.ONLINE SHOPPING IS AVAILABLE. Recent Arrival!Why buy from Faulkner Nissan ? We are a family owned and operated Dealer group and have been in business for over 85 years. Faulkner Nissan of Jenkintown is the #1 Volume Certified Pre owned Nissan Dealer in Pa. 4 years in a Row ! #1 in the Entire Northeast Region now 2 years in a row ! And top 25 in the U.S. From Maryland to Maine nobody sells more Certified Pre-owned Nissans . Our reputation is everything. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. We are transparent, up front and honest. All of our Pre-owned vehicles Nissan Certified and non Certified go through a very extensive multi point vehicle inspection to conform with Pa. Safety standards , The Manufacturer's very high standards (167+ point inspection for Nissan Certified Vehicles) and Faulkner's high standards for what we consider a retail ready vehicle. We offer many financing options including Many of the more popular Credit Unions. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can get you approved, our team will still work with you to help find the lowest rates possible for your situation. We can custom design a finance package to meet your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX14W67NA20161
Stock: 7NA20161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
