Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Power Equipment Group Xl Value Package Electronic Locking W/3.73 Axle Ratio Steel; Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Xl Decor Group Engine Block Heater Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve Sohc Efi Na V8 Flex-Fuel Order Code 600A Oxford White Transmission: Torqshift 6-Speed Automatic O/D This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2014 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL and many others like it at AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (STD) Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Take home this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. If you're looking for world-class speed, acceleration, cornering and handling, don't blink because you'll miss this truly amazing automobile. Near perfect paint on a near perfect car. A perfect find to complement any rare automotive collection. This beautiful lass will turn heads everywhere she goes. More information about the 2014 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW: The F-Series Super Duty trucks bear a resemblance to the ubiquitous, best-selling F-150 pickups. These Super Duty models are made to serve an especially pure purpose -- to reliably, safely and confidently haul heavy loads or heavy trailers day after day. Best of all, these workhorses are actually quite comfortable -- even luxurious in some cases-- inside. Ford boasts that their PowerStroke diesel engine is the most powerful diesel pickup engine on the market and that the Super Duty F-350 (dual rear wheel) model has a best-in-class payload (7,110 pounds) and fifth-wheel tow rating (22,700), as well as a best-in-class conventional tow rating of 17,500 pounds. Strengths of this model include Power Stroke diesel's 800 pound-feet of torque, class-leading tow ratings, tougher than standard full-size trucks, Flexibility for commercial use, and full roster of safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT7W2B6XEEA42308

Stock: EEA42308

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020