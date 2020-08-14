Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
- 146,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,999$5,562 Below Market
Paradise Motors Of Elkton - Elkton / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2B66EEA05489
Stock: 15702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,995$4,225 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B69EEB44652
Stock: B44652A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,999$3,332 Below Market
Great Lakes Motor Company - Erie / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B6XEEA20387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,991
Central Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Central Houston Nissan's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XLT with 17,630mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2014 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW: The F-Series Super Duty trucks bear a resemblance to the ubiquitous, best-selling F-150 pickups. These Super Duty models are made to serve an especially pure purpose -- to reliably, safely and confidently haul heavy loads or heavy trailers day after day. Best of all, these workhorses are actually quite comfortable -- even luxurious in some cases-- inside. Ford boasts that their PowerStroke diesel engine is the most powerful diesel pickup engine on the market and that the Super Duty F-350 (dual rear wheel) model has a best-in-class payload (7,110 pounds) and fifth-wheel tow rating (22,700), as well as a best-in-class conventional tow rating of 17,500 pounds. This model sets itself apart with Power Stroke diesel's 800 pound-feet of torque, class-leading tow ratings, tougher than standard full-size trucks, Flexibility for commercial use, and full roster of safety features
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2A60EEB28020
Stock: P7360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 111,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,900
Lockhart Motor - Lockhart / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B69EEB60723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$22,995$1,397 Below Market
Huggard & Ewing - Stoughton / Massachusetts
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 47,518 Miles! This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/379 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights.*This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW Features the Following Options *Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic O/D -inc: SelectShift, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW A/S (5), Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer.*Stop By Today *Stop by Huggard & Ewing located at 1305 WASHINGTON ST, STOUGHTON, MA 02072 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!Stop by today for a test drive you will not be disappointed. Don't miss out on this great deal! All vehicles get fully serviced by our ASE certified technicians and detailed by our trained staff to give it a new car look and feel. Our family owned and operated business has been in the same location since 1951. We are conveniently located in Stoughton just 20 minutes from Boston and Providence. If you are looking to finance your vehicle, our finance department will work hard to find you the best rates on your purchase. We pride ourselves on our easy, hassle-free and quick car buying process. Price does not include state sales tax, registration fees or our standard documentation fee of $479.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2B6XEEB19916
Stock: 15088CG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 171,272 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,657
Mike Bell Chevrolet - Carrollton / Georgia
NOW OPEN! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE CAN DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Price Includes $1,000 Trade-In Assistance. Must trade 2010 or newer vehicle with less than 100,000 miles. See dealer for details.RECENT TRADE IN, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE.Call 678-601-2446 to speak with our knowledgeable & helpful internet staff. At Mike Bell Chevrolet, you'll be impressed every step of the way, from how we interact with every customer to the efficiency with which we provide our expert service. When you bring us your business, you can count on quality care from people who truly understand the ins and outs of your Chevrolet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT6EEB10867
Stock: 200042A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 82,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,995
Jones Ford Wickenburg - Wickenburg / Arizona
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo, Tow Hitch, Satellite Radio, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, HEATED REAR SEATS, ENGINE: 6.7L 4 VALVE POWER STROKE DIE... TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTO.. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE: 6.7L 4 VALVE POWER STROKE DIESEL V8 (B20) 26 Gallon Fuel Tank, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries, WHEELS: 20' CHROME CLAD CAST ALUMINUM unique King Ranch logo center ornament, unique cap and painted hub covers, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, HEATED REAR SEATS, TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTO W/OD (6.7L) SelectShift, TIRES: LT275/65RX18E BSW A/S (5) (STD), BLACK, UNIQUE KING RANCH LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS Chaparral leather seating surfaces w/matching 60/40 rear bench w/partitioned locking under seat storage and 12V powerpoint, dual integrated cupholders in armrest, 2 outboard head restraints and 10-way power, memory, easy-entry/exit driver's seat and heated/cooled driver and passenger seating, Console. EXPERTS REPORT AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US Whether you're looking for a new Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, GMC, Buick or Pre-Owned vehicle, Jones Wickenburg has the right car for you. We have been serving the Phoenix area for over 40 years. Our low overhead, plus low city sales taxes, allow us to pass additional savings on to our customers. Jones Wickenburg is committed to our customers and are dedicated to earning their complete satisfaction. *Customer may not qualify for all applicable rebates. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT6EEA48189
Stock: 20088M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 166,194 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,988
Jim Kirby Automotive - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Visit Jim Kirby Automotive online at jimkirbyauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 615-895-6420 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT0EEA82502
Stock: 8502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,959
Tuf Trucks - Rush / New York
~~CLEAN AUTOCHECK~~ONE OWNER~~6.2L Triton~~4WD~~Adjustable pedals Alloy wheels Extra Heavy-Duty 200-Amp Alternator Front Bucket Seats GVWR: 10000 lb Payload Package Heated door mirrors Premium audio system: Sony Rear Parking Sensors Steering wheel mounted audio controls 3.73 Axle Ratio SYNC w/MyFord Touch & SYNC Services. 2014 Ford F-250SD Lariat 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B61EEB84286
Stock: B84286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,199 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,991
AutoNation Buick GMC West Sahara - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes, all new tires and new battery! Engine: 6.7L 4 Valve Power Stroke Diesel V8 (B20) White Platinum Tri-Coat Leather Seats Navigation System Electronic Locking W/3.55 Axle Ratio Heated Rear Seats Fx4 Off-Road Package Bluetooth Connection Roof Clearance Lights Cooled Front Seat(S) Order Code 608A Pecan; Unique Platinum Leather 40/Console/40 Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT0EEB51057
Stock: EEB51057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 49,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,950
Sterling Auto Sales - Franktown / Colorado
If you would like to view more photos of this vehicle please visit our website at www.sterlingautosales.net! All active retired military Law Enforcement and First Responder personell will automatically receive a $500 discount on any vehicle!!! If you are looking for a pressure free car buying experience you will love your experience at Sterling Auto Sales. We move our vehicles fast so please call to verify availability before making the trip. Contact one of our friendly sales consultants for the most pleasant buying experiences you will ever have. Family owned and operated for over 50 years!! This vehicle has had a full service and inspection by our ASE certified techs and is ready for your to take home today! Need financing? Sterling Auto Sales offers great on-the-spot financing for most credit types even if your credit is less than perfect - we can help! Stop in or call on this great value today and see just how easy your next vehicle purchase can be! Visit our website www.sterlingautosales.net or www.sterlingautosalesft.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 1(970)-522-4326 or 1(303)663-4300 TOLL FREE 1(866)605-3104
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT0EEA08531
Stock: A08531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 233,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,998
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
Super Clean Truck!! Crew Cab, 4x4, Running Boards, 6.2L V8, Tow Package. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B6XEEB71049
Stock: 14399CL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 154,410 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,999
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Power Equipment Group Xl Value Package Electronic Locking W/3.73 Axle Ratio Steel; Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Xl Decor Group Engine Block Heater Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve Sohc Efi Na V8 Flex-Fuel Order Code 600A Oxford White Transmission: Torqshift 6-Speed Automatic O/D This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2014 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL and many others like it at AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (STD) Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Take home this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. If you're looking for world-class speed, acceleration, cornering and handling, don't blink because you'll miss this truly amazing automobile. Near perfect paint on a near perfect car. A perfect find to complement any rare automotive collection. This beautiful lass will turn heads everywhere she goes. More information about the 2014 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW: The F-Series Super Duty trucks bear a resemblance to the ubiquitous, best-selling F-150 pickups. These Super Duty models are made to serve an especially pure purpose -- to reliably, safely and confidently haul heavy loads or heavy trailers day after day. Best of all, these workhorses are actually quite comfortable -- even luxurious in some cases-- inside. Ford boasts that their PowerStroke diesel engine is the most powerful diesel pickup engine on the market and that the Super Duty F-350 (dual rear wheel) model has a best-in-class payload (7,110 pounds) and fifth-wheel tow rating (22,700), as well as a best-in-class conventional tow rating of 17,500 pounds. Strengths of this model include Power Stroke diesel's 800 pound-feet of torque, class-leading tow ratings, tougher than standard full-size trucks, Flexibility for commercial use, and full roster of safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B6XEEA42308
Stock: EEA42308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 111,109 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$40,950
Sterling Auto Sales - Franktown / Colorado
If you would like to view more photos of this vehicle please visit our website at www.sterlingautosales.net! All active retired military Law Enforcement and First Responder personell will automatically receive a $500 discount on any vehicle!!! If you are looking for a pressure free car buying experience you will love your experience at Sterling Auto Sales. We move our vehicles fast so please call to verify availability before making the trip. Contact one of our friendly sales consultants for the most pleasant buying experiences you will ever have. Family owned and operated for over 50 years!! This vehicle has had a full service and inspection by our ASE certified techs and is ready for your to take home today! Need financing? Sterling Auto Sales offers great on-the-spot financing for most credit types even if your credit is less than perfect - we can help! Stop in or call on this great value today and see just how easy your next vehicle purchase can be! Visit our website www.sterlingautosales.net or www.sterlingautosalesft.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 1(970)-522-4326 or 1(303)663-4300 TOLL FREE 1(866)605-3104
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BTXEEA07158
Stock: A07158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,498
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Visit Maxkar Motors online at maxkars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-370-8888 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT8EEA39591
Stock: 9591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,517 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Enjoy our 2014 Ford F-250 Lariat Crew Cab 4X4 shown in stunning Tuxedo Black Metallic. Fueled by a TurboCharged 6.7 Liter PowerStroke Diesel V8 that offers 400hp and double that for torque teamed with a TorqShift 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission for impressive towing domination. For work or play you will feel confident with the Four Wheel Drive F-150's smooth power and handling built strong with great payload and towing capacity while showing off fog lights, step bars, tonneau cover, a chrome grille, bumpers, and unique wheels. Inside, the Lariat caters to your comfort with luxurious heated and ventilated leather front seats, wood grain trim, a sunroof, keyless entry, and an integrated trailer brake controller. Ford Sync with full-color navigation and available Sirius radio allows you hands-free communication and up-to-date information. A power-sliding rear window, rear parking sensors and power telescoping mirrors are nice extras. Safety is always number one with Ford is at the top with six standard airbags, a backup camera, SOS post-crash alert, and Roll Stability Control keep you safe and secure. The F-250 Lariat is an impressive, powerful choice. You will love being behind the wheel of this Ford Tough Truck! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT7EEB01143
Stock: 18900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 104,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B68EEB18107
Stock: T06564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
