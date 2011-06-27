  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250
  4. Used 1991 Ford F-250
  5. Review
1991 Ford F-250 Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford F-250.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Work Horse
MB,01/19/2003
I've owned my 1991 F250HD for 12 years now. I use it primarily for hauling building supplies & firewood, and winter (snow) driving. I take this work horse back on the logging trails deep within the forest in the mountainous regions of the Sierra Nevadas. The engine is so powerful you don't realize you have an extremely heavy load. The brakes are undersized for this capacity, especially if you are decending from the higher elevations and using the brakes regularly.
Love My Truck
Griz,08/18/2003
Bought this truck in 92 but it was new. In 2001 put all new bearings in the rear end. Changed throttle linkage in 2001 also. Replaced alt, starter in 97. Other then the described items no problem whatsoever. Had an 8ft slide in camper, 16ft. vehicle trailer with a S10 Blazer & canoe on it towed this from washington to Arkansa 60-65 miles per hr. No problem whatsoever. However, with that load only got 10mpg. Hate to give up the truck but retiring and plan to travel so gotta get a new one. But I love this f250
Nice Work Truck
Maverix,04/21/2002
This is the basic All-American truck. It works hard, never quits, and truly is a utilitarian vehicle for those looking for something to drive, load or tow.
Work Horse
mb,01/19/2003
I've owned my 1991 F250HD for 12 years now. I use it primarily for hauling building supplies & firewood, and winter (snow) driving. I take this work horse back on the logging trails deep within the forest in the mountainous regions of the Sierra Nevadas. The engine is so powerful you don't realize you have an extremely heavy load. The brakes are undersized for this capacity, especially if you are decending from the higher elevations and using the brakes regularly.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Ford F-250 Overview

The Used 1991 Ford F-250 is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Regular Cab, F-250 Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M).

