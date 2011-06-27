I've owned my 1991 F250HD for 12 years now. I use it primarily for hauling building supplies & firewood, and winter (snow) driving. I take this work horse back on the logging trails deep within the forest in the mountainous regions of the Sierra Nevadas. The engine is so powerful you don't realize you have an extremely heavy load. The brakes are undersized for this

capacity, especially if you are decending from the higher elevations and using the brakes regularly.