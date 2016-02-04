Used 2006 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
- 137,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Great Falls - Great Falls / Montana
: Dark Shadow Grey Metallic exterior and Flint interior, XLT trim. Running Boards, CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, Tow Hitch, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, "Smooth and quiet ride." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Running Boards, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Ford XLT with Dark Shadow Grey Metallic exterior and Flint interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 231 HP at 4750 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Versatile and easy to live with.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Great Falls is Cascade County's premier source for Certified used and quality used cars in Great Falls. Once you've selected your ideal used car, speak with us about great rates on car loan & lease plans too! Come visit us at 4025 10th Ave So. in Great Falls Montana to experience Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Great Falls commitment to sales, service and community. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW14W16FA93269
Stock: 6FA93269K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 88,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,977
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic 2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI 24V *ONE OWNER*, *GREAT CONDITION*, *4WD*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON SMOKER*, *POWER WINDOWS*, *POWER LOCKS*, 5.4L V8 EFI 24V, 4WD, Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic, ABS brakes, Compass, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. $49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! ALL OF OUR VEHICLES HAVE BEEN QUALITY INSPECTED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS TO ENSURE YOUR NEW PRE-OWNED VEHICLE IS TOP TIER! WE OFFER COMPETITIVE PRICING UP FRONT ***CARDINAL CONFIDENCE PRICING*** TO MAKE SURE OUR CUSTOMERS RECEIVE THE BEST VALUE IN THE MARKET AND BEYOND. WE HAVE AGGRESSIVE INTEREST RATES AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS LENDERS FOR STRUGGLING CREDIT PROFILES. GIVE US AN OPPORTUNITY TO SHOW YOU WHY CARDINAL FORD IS THE FASTEST GROWING FORD DEALERSHIP IN THE REGION! IN ADDITION WE WILL GIVE YOU A CARFAX UPFRONT! INCLUDE A FULL TANK OF GASOLINE, AND A 3 MONTH 3000 MILE LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH THE PURCHASE OF EVERY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. CALL 1-800-NEW-FORD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 71728 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPX14546KB95829
Stock: G1571AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 197,044 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2006 Ford F-150 FX4Gray 2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV, 4WD.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 FX4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14V26FA90671
Stock: PA90671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 138,172 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,997
AutoNation Nissan Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
4.2L Efi V6 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Not an auction car, not a rental car, this F-150 XL was traded in by one of our loyal AutoNation customers. Great work truck!! Of course the CARFAX is CLEAN and the vehicle is in EXCELLENT CONDITION!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 XL with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF12236NB60878
Stock: 6NB60878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 161,736 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,777
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *KEYLESS ENTRY*, *POWER SEAT*, *CRUISE CONTROL*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, 4D Crew Cab, 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, a Heavy Duty 72 Amp Battery for those cold mornings, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Radiator. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14V96FB70873
Stock: A3650A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- used
2006 Ford F-150178,417 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,495
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Clean title 4x4 uplifted work truck with camper. run & drive strong. Clean exterior & interior. good tires. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Split Front Bench, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX14W76KC32437
Stock: C32437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-29-2019
- 136,068 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,000
Anderson Ford Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! Local Trade, No Accidents on Record, Towing Package, ABS brakes, Compass, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPX14586FA56327
Stock: L22411A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 177,429 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,600
Grand Valley Auto Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado
Our 2005 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4X4 shown off in Blue is a thoroughly modern choice with plenty of passenger and cargo room to make any job easy. Powered by a 5.4 Liter V8 that offers 300hp on command mated with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission for passing authority. This Four Wheel Drive will secure you nearly 18mpg on the highway while offering fantastic towing capacity. Turn heads in our F-150 accented by great-looking alloy wheels and a bold grille.Enter the XLT cabin to find a comfortable and efficient interior that blends functionality and style. Sink into supportive cloth seating and turn up your favorite music over the stereo system via CD player/changer, auxiliary input, and AM/FM radio. Enjoy the convenience of a multifunction steering wheel and power accessories.Safety features are included in our Ford F-150 to give you peace of mind. With dual-stage front airbags, ABS, and more, you, your passengers, and your cargo will be protected. This XLT is just waiting for you to make it yours! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPX14V36NB23812
Stock: G3375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 118,451 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
****MD STATE INSPECTED***2006 FORD F150 SUPER CAB 4X2 LARIAT EXT CAB WITH THE 5.4 TRITON V8 MOTOR AND AUTOMATIC TRANS. SERVICED AND READY TO GO. VERY CLEAN LOW MILE LARIAT. 2006 Ford F-150 Lariat in Black, CLEAN CARFAX. 5.4L V8, RWD, ABS brakes, Compass, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, and Remote keyless entry. This vehicle has a clean vehicle history report that indicates no accidents... WOW!! Take a CLOSE LOOK at this SUPER CLEAN, Ford F150 Ext Cab LARIAT with only 118k miles! If you're looking for a WELL KEPT, F150 Pick-up that is PRICED RIGHT, and VERY NICELY EQUIPPED with LEATHER TAN SEATS, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Towing PKG and MORE, look NO FURTHER!! <<<410-861-9929>>><<<CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM>>>> *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Good Overall Exterior Condition; Glossy Paint; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents; Fully Detailed; No Accidents; No Body Work -- INTERIOR: Good Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; Fair Seats; Good Floor Mats; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Adjustable Rear Headrests, Cargo Area Light, Front Headrests: Adjustable, Reading Lights, Cupholders, Front Power Outlet, Power Steering, Steering Wheel: Tilt-Only, Storage: Cargo Tie-Down Anchors and Hooks, Storage: Door Pockets, ABS: 4-Wheel, Rear Wheel Drive, Front Brakes: Ventilated Disc, Front Stabilizer Bar, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbones, Pickup Bed Type: Fleetside, Rear Brakes: Ventilated Disc, Rear Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Antenna, Clock, Low Fuel Level, Radio: AM/FM, Mount Location: Underbody, P Tires, Size: Fullsize Matching, Type: All Season, Wheel Locks, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Body Side Reinforcements, Child Seat Anchors, Engine Immobilizer, Front Airbags: Dual, Passenger Airbag Deactivation: Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Rolling Code Security, Front Seat Type: Split-Bench, Front Seatbelts: Center 3-Point Belt, Passenger Seating: 6, Rear Center Seatbelt: 3-Point, Seatbelt Force Limiters, Seatbelt Pretensioners, Type: Split-Bench, Type: Split-Folding, Trailer Hitch, 5.4L Flex Fuel V8 SOHC 24V Fi Engine, AM/FM/Cassette/CD Audio System, Manual Horizontal Sliding Rear Window, Traction Control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 Lariat with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPX12566NA44508
Stock: A44508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,775
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Excellent Running Southern California Luxury 4x4 SuperCrew w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmission w/Overdrive PS Cold AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 5.4 Liter Triton EFi V8 Engine Low Mileage Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Drivers Seat & Mirrors LUXURY FX-4 MODEL w/Factory Off-Road Suspension Leather Upholstery Premium AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/Multi-Disc CD Player Color-Matched Bumpers Side Wheel-Well Flare Mouldings FX-4 Instrumentation Cluster & Power Sliding Rear Window Front Captain-Chair Style Leather Bucket Seats w/Retractable Side Armrests w/Center Console/Cupholders w/Floor-Mounted Transmission Shifter Split 70/30 Fold-Up Rear Seats Premium Factory Alloy Wheels w/Quality Continental LT275/65R M+S All Terrain Radial Tires Frame-Mounted Receiver Tow Hitch Assembly w/Trailer Brake Assist Quality 'Duraliner' Bedliner Keyless Door Entry & more; Clean Southern California Vehicle History Report; Priced to Sell - Just $9775/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527; To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. Visit Prestigious Auto online at www.presautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (619)985-6527 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 FX4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14506KD88885
Stock: D88885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,495
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14546FA04275
Stock: 26393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Government Use
$9,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 5.4L V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 XL with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF12206NB32858
Stock: VIN2858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,758 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Your Deal Automotive (Pens) - Pensacola / Florida
Visit Your Deal Automotive at www.yourdealautomotive.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 850-444-9494 today to schedule your test drive.Come down and see our DEALS on used vehicles TODAY!!! At YOUR DEAL AUTOMOTIVE you will find: ** QUALITY vehicles** Top notch CUSTOMER SERVICE** SUPERIOR sales staffHome of the saying “It’s not a DEAL until it’s YOUR DEAL“Check out our complete inventory of used vehicles and apply for our “easy approval financing” at:www.yourdealautomotive.comPhone: 850-444-9494 Address:9084 N Palafox Pensacola FL 32534
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 XLT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX12W16NA22899
Stock: 8117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 192,591 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,887
Don Mealey Chevrolet - Clermont / Florida
***ONLY 10 MINUTES WEST OF ORLANDO...NEVER UNDERSOLD***Recent Arrival! Lariat RWD 5.4L V8 EFI 24V, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.Clean CARFAX.Call NOW, this vehicle is a "Last Chance" unit and is going to Auction this week. Internet Listing must be printed to qualify for "Last Chance", Liquidation pricing... Visit us at 17185 West State Rd. 50 Clermont, FL 34711, or call us at (352) 394-6176 to schedule a visit with one of our Product Specialists.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 Lariat with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPX12556NA08857
Stock: T6NA08857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 69,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500
Hagerstown Ford - Hagerstown / Maryland
***MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED, ***ONE OWNER, ***CLEAN AUTOCHECK, 17" Gray Styled Steel Wheels, 3.31 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Front wheel independent suspension, Rear step bumper, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. 2006 Ford F-150 XL XL RWDHere at Hagerstown Ford, each one of our vehicles must pass a rigorous 172 point inspection to be sold on our lot. We pride ourselves on the vehicles we have for sale and do our best to accurately describe them. All of our Used Vehicles are Maryland State Inspected, which is one of the most rigorous inspections in the nation! 2006 Ford F-150 XL RWD.Hagerstown Ford is located at the Crossroads of America , the intersection of I-70 and I-81 in Hagerstown , Maryland. We pride ourselves on making sure every customer has a great buying experience with us! Need financing? We do that too!!! Hagerstown Ford works with a multitude of banks to give you the best choice for your financing needs. http://www.hagerstownford.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 XL with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF12296NB63414
Stock: P12240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 186,157 miles
$10,489
Cox Mazda - Bradenton / Florida
This 2006 Ford F-150 Lariat in Black Clearcoat is well equipped with: 4X4, LEATHER SEATS, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single CD, Compass, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.Included First Year Complimentary Basic Maintenance / Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection / Free Vehicle History Reports / In Business Over 90 years / Call 941-749-2699 For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14V76FA78144
Stock: U105422S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 109,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
Hyundai of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
2006 Ford F-150 5.4L V8 EFI 24V, 4WD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This unit just added to the inventory more information to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPX14556NA67338
Stock: 8H20246B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- used
2006 Ford F-15096,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Anderson & Koch Ford - North Branch / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford F-150 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14V06FB55369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
