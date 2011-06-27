1992 Ford F-250 Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Ford F-250. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$718 - $1,511
Used F-250 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford F-250.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jose,12/17/2006
Bought this truck to tow my family's 20ft ATV trailer on weekend outings. Fully loaded we're only pulling a little over 3,000 lbs. and you can hardly tell it's back there. The 7.5 liter V-8 consistently gets 8-10 mpg but I really didn't expect any better. We just rolled over 100K miles and I'm thinking this truck's good for another 100K. We did just have to replace the U-joints and put brakes on it but I consider that normal maintenance.
Bob,04/20/2005
This F250 long bed is ready to tow your 5th wheel trailer (rated 10,000 lbs. 9000 lb. rec.) 460 CID V8 (7.5L), AT, sliding rear window, AM/FM cassette, etc. Hitch, brake control, transmission cooler & temp gauge, mirrors, 5th wheel tailgate & 17 cubic foot truck trunk included. Just hook up and go. This truck is strong, fun to drive and good looking.
tom,07/25/2008
The can be no better vehicle. I drove a Chevy three quarter ton with a 454 engine for just over 125,000 miles. Then I bought my Ford F-250 diesel. Now after more than 223,000 miles I still enjoy it. The only problem I have had is a rough shift from first gear to second gear, so I just manually shift from 2 to Drive. Air conditioner has never had to be charged. I change the oil every three thousand miles. The paint has held up really well (white). All my friends keep asking when I will get me a new truck. I see no need to spend $30,000, when you have a great 1991 Ford F-250.
mud4x4,02/04/2008
I have been a Ford nut for many years and owned many Fords, This 92 F250, 4X4. has been a super truck to own and I wouldn't trade it for any of the other makes. It has hauled family & friends, huge loads of cargo in the box and a fully loaded tandem trailer without any problems at all. Starts in below zero weather every time. The only reason I didn't give the truck 10's everywhere was is there is always room to improve in anything! I'll drive this truck till I can't drive anymore and then still give it to the kids for their use! Love it. Thanks Ford!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Ford F-250 features & specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
200 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
150 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
200 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the F-250
Related Used 1992 Ford F-250 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019