  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250
  4. Used 1992 Ford F-250
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1992 Ford F-250 Review

Type:

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Ford F-250. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford F-250 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$718 - $1,511
Used F-250 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford F-250.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck For The $$$$
Jose,12/17/2006
Bought this truck to tow my family's 20ft ATV trailer on weekend outings. Fully loaded we're only pulling a little over 3,000 lbs. and you can hardly tell it's back there. The 7.5 liter V-8 consistently gets 8-10 mpg but I really didn't expect any better. We just rolled over 100K miles and I'm thinking this truck's good for another 100K. We did just have to replace the U-joints and put brakes on it but I consider that normal maintenance.
Tow vehicle for 5th wheel trailer
Bob,04/20/2005
This F250 long bed is ready to tow your 5th wheel trailer (rated 10,000 lbs. 9000 lb. rec.) 460 CID V8 (7.5L), AT, sliding rear window, AM/FM cassette, etc. Hitch, brake control, transmission cooler & temp gauge, mirrors, 5th wheel tailgate & 17 cubic foot truck trunk included. Just hook up and go. This truck is strong, fun to drive and good looking.
Still rolling
tom,07/25/2008
The can be no better vehicle. I drove a Chevy three quarter ton with a 454 engine for just over 125,000 miles. Then I bought my Ford F-250 diesel. Now after more than 223,000 miles I still enjoy it. The only problem I have had is a rough shift from first gear to second gear, so I just manually shift from 2 to Drive. Air conditioner has never had to be charged. I change the oil every three thousand miles. The paint has held up really well (white). All my friends keep asking when I will get me a new truck. I see no need to spend $30,000, when you have a great 1991 Ford F-250.
Best Truck
mud4x4,02/04/2008
I have been a Ford nut for many years and owned many Fords, This 92 F250, 4X4. has been a super truck to own and I wouldn't trade it for any of the other makes. It has hauled family & friends, huge loads of cargo in the box and a fully loaded tandem trailer without any problems at all. Starts in below zero weather every time. The only reason I didn't give the truck 10's everywhere was is there is always room to improve in anything! I'll drive this truck till I can't drive anymore and then still give it to the kids for their use! Love it. Thanks Ford!
See all 4 reviews of the 1992 Ford F-250
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
200 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
150 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
200 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Ford F-250 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Ford F-250

Used 1992 Ford F-250 Overview

The Used 1992 Ford F-250 is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Regular Cab, F-250 Extended Cab. Available styles include XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M), XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), and 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M).

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Ford F-250?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Ford F-250s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Ford F-250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Ford F-250.

Can't find a used 1992 Ford F-250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,426.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,348.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,854.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,773.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Ford F-250?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-250 lease specials

Related Used 1992 Ford F-250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles