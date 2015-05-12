Used 2002 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota

5.4L (330) Sefi Ohc V8 "Triton" Engine Lower Two-Tone Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *LOW MILES* *FOUR WHEEL DRIVE* *OVERSIZED PREMIUM WHEELS* *CLEAN CARFAX* Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2002 Ford F-150? This is it. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordF-150 XLT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford F-150 XLT is a perfect addition to any home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 XLT with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTRX18L32NB15513

Stock: 2NB15513

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020