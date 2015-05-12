Used 2002 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
- 207,016 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
4x4 FX4! XLT! Runs strong! We have a sharp and strong running F150 for you! The body is clean, shiny, and stylish, with some rust in the usual places. The interior is in excellent condition with nice options. I like the strong smooth, quiet, tough, and reliable ride. This F150 comes with tow package, sprayed bedliner, power adjustable foot pedals, 4x4 FX4 package, power driver seat, 4 door extended cab, excellent tires on factory Alloy wheels, bug shield, XLT package, auto, air, 5.4 V8, fog lamps, 4 wheel ABS brakes, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more! If your looking for reliability, value, style, and a very strong running 4x4 truck, this nice F150 can be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRX18L02CA44440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 193,369 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,375
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Beautiful Southern Calfornia Luxury Crew Cab w/Select-Shift Automatic Transmission PS Cold AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 5.4 Liter Triton V8 EFi Engine Right Mileage (for the year model) Luxury Lariat Model Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Drivers Seat & Mirrors 'Boss' AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player Factory VHS Video Player w/Retractable Overhead Screen Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console & Cupholders Fold-Flat Split 70/30 Rear Seats Factory Sliding Rear Window Custom Rear Chrome Dock Bumper w/Trailer Hitch Distinctive Tu-Tone Dark Shadow Grey/Silver Metallic Finish w/Grey Leather Upholstery Premium Factory 17 Alloy Wheels w/Quality P265/70R 17 All-Terrain Radial Tires Rear Storage Compartments Quality 'Rugged Liner' Bedliner w/Side Protective Bed-Rail Mouldings Recent Tuneup/Service w/Smog Certification Current California Truck Registration & more; Clean Southern California CARFAX Vehicle History Report w'High Valuation Rating; Nice Truck!! Priced to Sell - Just $6375/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks. ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE COURSE OF THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS. Visit Prestigious Auto online at www.presautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (619)985-6527 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 Lariat with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW07LX2KE27120
Stock: KK7120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,505 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,980
Hugh White Chevrolet Buick - Lancaster / Ohio
2002 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic. Clean Carfax! 100% AS IS! Great Price!Odometer is 32700 miles below market average!You can view our entire inventory at www.VisitHughWhite.com or, if you'd like to schedule a test drive, you can call us at 740-653-2091 or email us at leads@HughWhiteLancaster.com. We look forward to assisting you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX18WX2NC03078
Stock: 12202012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 68,836 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$19,849
Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin
Meet our great looking 2002 Ford F-150 Boss Edition Regular Cab 4X2 presented in a Yellow finish with Black stripe. Powered by a durable 5.4 Liter V8 offering 260hp while paired with a smooth-shifting Automatic transition for easy passing. Our Rear Wheel Drive show off with stunning shiny wheels, running boards, a truck colored hard tonneau cover and a sleek stance. You are sure to turn heads in this Boss Edition. Inside the Boss Edition cabin you'll surrounded in an oasis of comfort with comfortable two-tone leather seats, two tone interior, power accessories, and an upgraded aftermarket sound system. Our Ford F-150 offers ABS, power steering and plenty of airbags to keep you and yours safe and secure. Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 XLT with Upgraded Engine, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF07L02KB69187
Stock: 1945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 90,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX18L02KC86981
Stock: C86981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 183,948 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,675
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
From a working tool to a weekend toy, this 2002 Ford F-150 XL Regular Cab 4X2 with the Sport Package in Silver Metallic can be almost any truck you desire! Powered by a 4.2 Liter 6 Cylinder generating POWER while connected to the durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission with Overdrive to make the most out of every drive. This Rear Wheel Drive Ford will take you anywhere and carry whatever you need and look good while doing it with chrome accents, a toolbox, and tube steps! Our handsome XL Regular Cab features all the creature comforts you have come to expect. Supportive cloth seats, air conditioning, cruise control, and the aftermarket JVC AM/FM/CD audio keep you in the modern age with a smile on your face. Ford keeps you out of harm's way with solid construction and dual front airbags. With slick looks, pleasing performance, a comfortable cabin, and a proven powertrain, this F-150 XL is a solid choice! Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 XL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF17292NB99199
Stock: 18897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 114,470 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,877
Woodhouse Ford - Blair / Nebraska
Only 114,470 Miles! Delivers 16 Highway MPG and 12 City MPG! This Ford F-150 delivers a Gas V8 5.4L/330 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Unique upper & lower grilles, Unique quad-captains chairs w/black leather & grey perforated trim, Harley Davidson badge, Unique leather door trim panels w/color-keyed armrest, map pocket, courtesy lights.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *Underframe crank-type spare tire carrier-inc: spare tire lock, Tilt steering column, Speed-dependent interval wipers, Speed control, SecuriLock anti-theft ignition, Removable locking tailgate w/black handle, Removable instrument panel ash cup, Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) key fobs, illuminated entry, Rear wheel drive, Rear compartment privacy glass.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ford F-150 come see us at Woodhouse Ford, 2546 S Highway 30, Blair, NE 68008. Just minutes away!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW07392KD05395
Stock: T200206A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 57,654 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$24,977
Lilliston Ford - Vineland / New Jersey
Take a road, any road. Now add this Truck and watch how that road begins to look like a racetrack... Why pay more for less? Price lowered... Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! Your lucky day! Less than 58k Miles! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable, Front fog/driving lights, Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Compressor - Intercooled supercharger, Air conditioning...*All vehicles subject to a $379 Documentation Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTZF07322CA40629
Stock: 40629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 131,461 miles3 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
NICE local Trade-In**, Great Service History**, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Convenience Package, Popular Equipment Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Special Edition Package, Super Cab, 4.6L V8 EFI, 4WD, 16" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 40/60 Unique Cloth Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel ABS/4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 60/40 Split Rear Seat, ABS brakes, Cargo Light, Chrome Rear Step Bumper, Color Keyed Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed F&R Bumpers, Color-Keyed Grille, Fail-Safe Cooling, Fog Lamps, Manual Black Cap Outside Mirrors, Order Code 502A, Rear Child Seat Tethers, SecuriLock, Tachometer, XL Sport Group.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 49144 miles below market average!Bright Red Clearcoat 2002 Ford F-150 XL 4.6L V8 EFIAndy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX18W52NB96265
Stock: G20727A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 55,480 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$23,000
Pundmann Ford - Saint Charles / Missouri
Call Now, 636-946-6611 Silver Clearcoat Metallic 2002 Ford F-150 Lightning RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V Supercharged **Local Trade!!**, **Clean Auto Check!!**, 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V Supercharged. Only at Pundmann Ford in St Charles!! 636-946-6611. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTZF07382CA33992
Stock: 200132A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,219 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,450
Hampton Ford - North Hampton / New Hampshire
a great opportunity to get into a 4WD F-150...... needs some attention to pass a state inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW08L02KD85555
Stock: HP8931A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 135,212 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,991
Napa Ford Lincoln - Napa / California
F-150 XL, 5.4L V8 EFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, White. 2002 Ford F-150 XL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 XL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPF17L12NB11505
Stock: T7960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 176,725 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Fresh Rides Inc. - Evans / Colorado
Check Out this 2002 Ford F-150. It has a 5.4 V8 Engine and 4x4. The transmission is automatic. Very Nice Topper. Fresh Rides Inc. 970-330-6261 Proudly serving Evans Greeley and Northern Colorado areas.Visit our website www.freshridesinc.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK! We can approve you over the phone CALL 970-330-6261 or fill out a finance application at FRESHRIDESINC.COM 100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL!!! Good credit Bad credit No credit unemployed bankruptcy WE DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOUR PAST ONLY YOUR FUTURE!!! We can get you financed with ANY credit situation AND WE MEAN ANY SITUATION!!! WHAT DO WE NEED TO APPROVE YOU? ***BRING IN YOUR LAST 2 PAYSTUBS AND YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE*** CALL TODAY TO SPEAK TO OUR FINANCE TEAM!!! CALL 970-330-6261 visit FRESHRIDESINC.COM for full inventory AND MORE PICTURES!! *****CALL NOW 970-330-6261***** Here at Fresh Rides we offer Guaranteed Credit Approval. We build your credit through the purchase of a vehicle. We approve valued customers who have bankruptcies no credit divorces unresolved bills hospital bills student loan and repossessions. Let us show you how we can help you. 3919 STATE ST EVANS CO 80620 CALL US NOW! 970-330-6261 3919 STATE ST EVANS CO 80620 CALL US NOW! 970-330-6261***WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE*** -free CarFax with each vehicle. GAP insurance protection available. Pricing excludes license title dealer handling and applicable state/local sales tax. FRESHRIDESINC.COM Heavy Duty pickup truck Heavy Duty pickup truck Mid-size pickup truck Mini pickup truck Full-size SUV Mid-size SUV Compact SUV Mini SUV Passenger van Cargo van Minivan MPV Roadster Convertible Supercar Grand tourer Full-size luxury car Mid-size luxury car Full-size car Entry-level luxury car Mid-size car Compact caR duramax allison cummins 2.2l 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.04.6 5.05.5.6.9 7.3 200120002002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 used car cars truck trucks van vans minivan SUV SUVs lease for sale financing poor credit cheap! Guaranteed Approval (CALL NOW) 19951996199719981999 areas that we can finance Aguilar Aguilar Akron Alamosa Alma Antonito Arriba Arvada AspenAult Aurora Avon Basalt Bayfield Bennett Berthoud Bethune Black Hawk BlancaBlue River Bonanza Boone Boulder Bow Mar Branson Breckenridge Brighton Brookside[15]Broomfield Brush Buena Vista Burlington Calhan Campo Carbondale Castle Pines Castle Rock Cedaredge Centennial Center Central City Cheraw Cherry Hills Village Cheyenne Wells Coal Creek Cokedale Collbran Colorado Springs Columbine Valley Commerce City Craig Crawford Creede CREsted Butte Crestone Cripple Creek Crook Crowley Dacono De Beque Deer Trail Del Norte Delta DenverDillon Dinosaur Dolores Dove Creek Durango Eads Eagle Eaton Eckley Edgewater Elizabeth Empire Englewood Erie Estes Park Evans Fairplay Federal Heights Firestone Flagler Fleming Florence Fort Collins Fort Lupton Fort Morgan Fountain Fowler Foxfield Fraser Frederick Frisco Fruita Garden City Genoa Georgetown GilcrestGlendale Glenwood Springs Golden Granada Granby Grand Junction Grand Lake Greeley Green Mountain Falls Greenwood Village Grover Gunnison Gypsum Hartman HaswellHaxtun Hayden Hillrose Holly Holyoke Hooper Hot Sulphur Springs Hotchkiss Hudson Hugo Idaho Springs Ignacio Iliff Jamestown Johnstown Julesburg Keenesburg Kersey Kim Kiowa Kit Carson Kremmling La Jara La Junta La Veta Lafayette Lake City Lakeside Lakewood Lamar Larkspur Las Animas LaSalle Leadville Limon Littleton Lochbuie Log Lane Village Lone Tree LongmontLouisville Loveland Lyons Manassa Mancos Manitou Springs Manzanola Marble Mead Meeker Merino Milliken Minturn Moffat Monte Vista Montezuma Montrose Monument Morrison Mount Crested Butte Mountain View Mountain Village Naturita Nederland New Castle Northglenn Norwood NuclaNunn COak Creek Olathe Olney Springs Ophir Orchard City Ordway Platteville Poncha Springs Pueblo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX18L62NA14479
Stock: 5957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,902 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,753
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Fog Lamps, Illuminated entry, Power Adjustable Driver's Pedals, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry.Odometer is 90959 miles below market average!Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW08L12KC24468
Stock: P6355A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 281,289 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$3,221
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW07692KB08222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 288,000 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,500
Victory Auto Group - Stuart / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRX07L92CA92577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,684 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,800
Arlington Nissan - Arlington Heights / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15829 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2002 4WD Ford F-150Rohrman VALUE RATED!! At Arlington Nissan we want our customers to know that they are getting to best possible VALUE on their Pre Owned Vehicle. We analyze all current market pricing trends and utilize state of the art pricing guides to insure that our vehicles are priced BELOW current market prices so our customers are getting the BEST deal possible and the peace of mind they deserve! ~We appreciate the opportunity~. Arlington Nissan serving Arlington Heights, Buffalo grove, Palatine, Hoffman Estates, and Skokie is the place to be! Nissan Altima , Murano, Sentra, NV200 and Pathfinder cars in our showroom serving drivers from Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove , Crystal Lake , Palatine , Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg and Skokie always bring style and performance to the table. In fact, with a wide-range of exciting Nissan models available, such as the Altima , Maxima , Pathfinder and Rouge it can be difficult to make a decision. Arlington Nissan Nissan Altima , Murano, Sentra, NV200 or Pathfinder NEW, USED PREOWNED, CERTIFIED VEHICLES. SOME UNDER 10K, UNDER 5K.Rohrman Nissan Arlington heights. Chicago Land, Chicago, Illinois. 60004 *advertidedprice on CERTIFIED vehicles includes a $450 rebate from nissan motor credit when financed through them.Cash purchases and other finace sources do not recieve rebate.**A $595 inspection and detail fee will be added to all preowned vehicle advertised prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (N/A City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRX08W22CA37798
Stock: 15238PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 134,194 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,999
AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota
5.4L (330) Sefi Ohc V8 "Triton" Engine Lower Two-Tone Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *LOW MILES* *FOUR WHEEL DRIVE* *OVERSIZED PREMIUM WHEELS* *CLEAN CARFAX* Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2002 Ford F-150? This is it. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordF-150 XLT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford F-150 XLT is a perfect addition to any home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford F-150 XLT with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX18L32NB15513
Stock: 2NB15513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
