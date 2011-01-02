Used 2011 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 113,227 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,997$3,723 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2011 Ford F-150 4dr 2WD SuperCrew 145 XLT features a 99M engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is SILVER with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1CM4BFB85405
Stock: # W6037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2020
- 162,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,999$1,814 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2011 Ford F-150 4dr XL 4x4 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB features a 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Four Wheel Drive - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFX1EF5BKD90206
Stock: YC-D90206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- 158,708 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,900$2,116 Below Market
Deals Unlimited - Portage / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1R65BFD33865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,393 milesTheft history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,197
KC Used Car Emporium - Merriam / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1CM8BFC01069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,043 milesGood Deal
$12,981
Lively GMC - Longview / Texas
**LOCAL TRADE**, Low Miles, ABS brakes, CD player, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, GVWR: 6,800 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 44909 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Vermillion Red 2011 Ford F-150 XLT Come see us at Orr Cadillac GMC we are a family-owned dealership where we strive to exceed your expectations every day. Come see us and put us to the test. RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.7L V6 FFV If you are looking for an used Car Truck SUV or certified Cadillac GMC Chevrolet Buick come, check out the wide range at Orr Longview! We provide excellent used vehicles that are ready to be in your driveway! If you are wondering what your trade is worth, we can answer that! We have a finance team to help you get the best rate possible! Shop 24/7 at www.orrlongview.com you will be glad you did, we exceed expectations every day!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1CM0BFD26597
Stock: TD26597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 166,079 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,991$582 Below Market
Zeigler Ford of Elkhart - Elkhart / Indiana
Black Ford F-150 XLT 2011REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, SIRIUS, SYNC, 4X4, LOWER TWO-TONE PAINT, 36 GALLON FUEL TANK, XLT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, XLT PLUS PACKAGE, POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW, REAR DEFROSTER/DEFOGGER, KEYLESS ENTRY KEY PAD, XLT CHROME PACKAGE, CHROME STEP BARS, 18" CHROME-CLAD WHEELS, 4D SuperCrew, 5.0L V8 FFV, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 4WD, 18" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, 4.2" LCD Screen in Cluster, 5" Chrome Running Boards, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Chrome Door Handles w/Black Bezels, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, GVWR: 7,200 lbs Payload Package, Heated Power Side Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Low tire pressure warning, Order Code 507A, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defrost & Privacy Tint, Remote keyless entry, SelectShift Transmission, Self-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, SYNC, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Radiator, XLT Chrome Package, XLT Convenience Package, XLT Plus Package.****CALL DAN TARWACKI DIRECT AT 574-876-4146 **** CALL TODAY- (574) 970-5225 OR STOP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE. Zeigler Ford 2525 Bypass Rd. 46514. ** We ONLY guarantee one key, one FOB **At Zeigler Ford Lincoln of Elkhart, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE & GUARANTEED FINANCING, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will NEVER forget. Every vehicle has been through a 172-point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and fully detailed. Pre-Owned Ford Vehicles 2018-2017-2016-2015-2014-2013-2012-2011-2010-2009-2008-2007-2006 Ford Escapes, Fusions, Focus, Edges, Flex, F- Series, Heavy Duty Diesel Trucks and more For sale. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by calling 574-970-5225 to schedule a test drive. Read our customer reviews at www.zeiglerfordelkhart.com/reviews or visit us on the web at www.zford.com, or stop by today, located at 2525 Bypass Rd. Elkhart, IN 46514. We are proud to service customers saving YOU time & money on ANY New or Pre-owned vehicle! Credit Union Financing, Special LOW Interest Rates. Poor Credit, No Credit, FIRST TIME BUYERS!! Past Bancrupcy... We Finance ALL!! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fees. Serving Michigan and all of our surrounding cities like Goshen, South Bend, Granger, Osceola, Mishawaka, Warsaw, Plymouth, Niles, Union, Edwardsburg, Bristol, Shipshewana, & including the entire Michiana area, and anywhere in the great state of Indiana. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler Ford- FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1EF5BFD25805
Stock: BFD25805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 52,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,995$1,250 Below Market
Elite Pre-Owned Auto - Peabody / Massachusetts
Good credit bad credit. Second chance auto loans first time buyers welcome. Everyone is Financed O.A.T here at Elite Preowned Auto 153 NEWBURY ST PEABODY MASS AT GULF STATION 1978 587 2693 We have strived for our customers satisfaction during our 50 years in business! We also accept trade-ins, push, pull or tow! We desire to help our customers with financing. This vehicle is in excellent shape. . Every vehicle at Elite Preowned Auto we service and guarantee. We stand by our vehicles with a warranty. Thanks for looking! Sincerely Elite Preowned Auto WE ALLWAYS HAVE A GREAT SELECTION OF CARS TRUCKS AND SUVS !!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX1EM3BFC98661
Stock: 672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,041 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,844$2,108 Below Market
Brighton Ford - Brighton / Colorado
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Advertised Price Includes $589.50 Delivery and Handling Charge, ACCIDENT FREE AUTO CHECK, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, HTD MIRRORS, PARKING SENSORS, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW, SYNC, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, XLT PLUS PACKAGE, XLT CHROME PACKAGE, ORIGINAL MSRP $40,490. Tuxedo Black Metallic 2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin TurbochargedPlease call our internet department for more details. 303-800-3235.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1ET9BFB69502
Stock: L1277A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 125,520 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,000$1,480 Below Market
iDrive Auto Sales - Walton / Kentucky
Call us for details! We offer traditional financing, guaranteed approvals and Buy Here Pay Here services, thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX1EM7BFC11392
Stock: 0520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,997$1,194 Below Market
Preferred Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Haven / Michigan
Oxford White 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 6.2L V8 EFI 16V 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Moonroof. NO ACCIDENTS. GO TO PREFERRED CHEVY 1701 S BEACON IN GRAND HAVEN. CALL 1-888-683-9819.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1R69BFA52474
Stock: B12058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 98,721 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,684$1,054 Below Market
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! Xlt Chrome Pkg 18" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels Xlt Convenience Pkg Xlt Plus Pkg 3.55 Axle Ratio W/Limited Slip Differential Steel Gray; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels 5.0L V8 Ffv Engine 6-Speed Electronic Automatic Transmission W/Od & Tow/Haul Mode Tuxedo Black Metallic Xlt Series Order Code This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Ford includes: 5 CHROME RUNNING BOARDS Running Boards/Side Steps 3.55 AXLE RATIO W/LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL Locking/Limited Slip Differential FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET XLT PLUS PKG Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Rear Parking Aid Rear Defrost SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Satellite Radio REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM Rear Parking Aid TUXEDO BLACK METALLIC XLT CHROME PKG Chrome Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tow Hooks Running Boards/Side Steps Tires - Front All-Terrain XLT CONVENIENCE PKG Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Mirrors Leather Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Adjustable Pedals Bluetooth Connection Telematics Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player XLT SERIES ORDER CODE 18 CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS Chrome Wheels TRAILER TOW PKG Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Tow Hitch STEEL GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH FRONT SEAT Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats P275/65R18 ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain 5.0L V8 FFV ENGINE (STD) Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine 6-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T 6-Speed A/T PRICED DORA *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Tackle any terrain with this 4WD Ford F-150 XLT. Off the road or on the parkway, you'll drive with confidence no matter the weather conditions or landscape. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2011 Ford F-150: Ford claims class-leading fuel economy, as well as best-in-class towing and horsepower for both its base V6 engine as well as both of the available V8s. Ford also says that it's the only automaker to offer a 6-speed automatic transmission across its entire model lineup. The F-150 is also the only full-size pickup so far to offer electric power steering, which saves fuel and gives an improved steering feel. Across the lineup, the F-150 carries through with the full redesign that the truck received for 2009; since then, the F-150's very purposeful, upright instrument panel and vastly upgraded interior materials have stood out in this very competitive class. This model sets itself apart with wide range of models for all budgets, tastes, and needs, available luxury features, Smooth, strong new powertrain lineup, class-leading towing and payload capacities, and fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1EF9BFA07217
Stock: BFA07217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 54,008 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,995$1,752 Below Market
Oneonta Ford - Oneonta / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX1EM8BFB74658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,380 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$32,999$1,707 Below Market
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2011 Ford F150 ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1R6XBFD42674
Stock: SA1747UGOV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 106,856 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,000$2,083 Below Market
Dondelinger Ford - Grand Rapids / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1EF9BFA42971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,948 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,900
Auto World - Muskegon / Michigan
Only 58,000 miles, rear wheel drive, NO rust, excellent condition, good gas mileage, runs and drives great! Free warranty!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1CM9BFD31832
Stock: BFD31832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,411 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,999$1,843 Below Market
Widrick Auto Sales - Watertown / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1ET1BFC34181
Stock: 12530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,790$537 Below Market
Mark McLarty Toyota - North Little Rock / Arkansas
ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control. Legendary Low Pricing at Mark McLarty Toyota. 2011 Ford F-150 XL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX1EM1BKD67144
Stock: BKD67144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 83,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$32,997$624 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!Blue 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4WD 6.2L V8 EFI 16V 17" Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AM/FM Single CD w/Clock, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/4.10 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 7,300 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Unique Leather/Cloth Front Seat, Variably intermittent wipers.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 46108 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1R61BFC97382
Stock: P23832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
