Used 2011 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! Xlt Chrome Pkg 18" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels Xlt Convenience Pkg Xlt Plus Pkg 3.55 Axle Ratio W/Limited Slip Differential Steel Gray; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels 5.0L V8 Ffv Engine 6-Speed Electronic Automatic Transmission W/Od & Tow/Haul Mode Tuxedo Black Metallic Xlt Series Order Code This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Ford includes: 5 CHROME RUNNING BOARDS Running Boards/Side Steps 3.55 AXLE RATIO W/LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL Locking/Limited Slip Differential FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET XLT PLUS PKG Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Rear Parking Aid Rear Defrost SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Satellite Radio REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM Rear Parking Aid TUXEDO BLACK METALLIC XLT CHROME PKG Chrome Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tow Hooks Running Boards/Side Steps Tires - Front All-Terrain XLT CONVENIENCE PKG Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Mirrors Leather Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Adjustable Pedals Bluetooth Connection Telematics Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player XLT SERIES ORDER CODE 18 CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS Chrome Wheels TRAILER TOW PKG Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Tow Hitch STEEL GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH FRONT SEAT Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats P275/65R18 ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain 5.0L V8 FFV ENGINE (STD) Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine 6-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T 6-Speed A/T PRICED DORA *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Tackle any terrain with this 4WD Ford F-150 XLT. Off the road or on the parkway, you'll drive with confidence no matter the weather conditions or landscape. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2011 Ford F-150: Ford claims class-leading fuel economy, as well as best-in-class towing and horsepower for both its base V6 engine as well as both of the available V8s. Ford also says that it's the only automaker to offer a 6-speed automatic transmission across its entire model lineup. The F-150 is also the only full-size pickup so far to offer electric power steering, which saves fuel and gives an improved steering feel. Across the lineup, the F-150 carries through with the full redesign that the truck received for 2009; since then, the F-150's very purposeful, upright instrument panel and vastly upgraded interior materials have stood out in this very competitive class. This model sets itself apart with wide range of models for all budgets, tastes, and needs, available luxury features, Smooth, strong new powertrain lineup, class-leading towing and payload capacities, and fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTFW1EF9BFA07217

Stock: BFA07217

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020