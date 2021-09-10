What is the Ranger?

The current Ford Ranger has only been available in the U.S. since 2019, but it's been on sale in the rest of the world for much longer than that. That means it's time for a redo, and Ford has a new Ranger planned for the 2023 model year. You can expect truckier styling for the Blue Oval's midsize offering, more capability and more specialized trims — we might even get the hardcore, off-road-oriented Ranger Raptor this time.

The current Ranger is powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder backed up by a 10-speed automatic transmission. We expect the new Ranger to keep an iteration of this tried-and-true powertrain, but we wouldn't be surprised if a hybrid were available (much like what's found in the new Maverick). There's also the potential for a more powerful option in higher trims.

We've said for a while that the Ranger, while capable enough, wasn't ready for the U.S. market when it showed up in 2019. It was a truck designed for the rest of the world, and American buyers typically expect more capability and more amenities from their pickups. The new Ranger will likely be a global truck, which means it will be designed for the U.S. market instead of being modified to suit the needs of Americans after its initial launch.

When it finally hits our shores, the 2023 Ranger will do battle with the Chevrolet Colorado, the recently redesigned Nissan Frontier and the hot-selling Toyota Tacoma. We expect the new Ranger to start around $26,000 when the silk is pulled late next year.