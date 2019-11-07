2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
What’s new
- Refreshed exterior design
- New ES Convenience package includes new, larger touchscreen
- Midlevel SE trim adds advanced safety features
- Part of the first Outlander Sport generation introduced in 2011
Pros & Cons
- Well-equipped for the price
- Excellent warranty coverage
- Ride quality is rough over bumpy roads
- Many interior materials look and feel cheap to the touch
- Transmission is aggravating due to slow responses
- Raucous drone while accelerating, especially with 2.0-liter engine
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review
Mitsubishi may be trying to reinvent itself, but it still has a long way to go in terms of building competitive products. The 2020 Outlander Sport is a small SUV with a strong warranty, affordable pricing and not much else. And in spite of the name, it's not actually a very sporty vehicle due to its lackluster powertrains and poor handling.
Mitsubishi has improved the Outlander Sport since its introduction, rolling out more safety features and offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The Outlander Sport also offers all-wheel drive as an option on every trim level, making it an affordable way to get some extra traction. Still, in terms of drivability, refinement, utility and quality, it lags behind many competitors.
You can get something more fun, such as the Mazda CX-5, or more practical, such as the Honda CR-V. But, you'll spend more money, especially in higher trims. Still, the base 2020 CR-V comes with a much punchier motor and a full suite of safety features, along with a more versatile interior. And it costs about the same as the midtier Outlander Sport that you'll need to spring for in order to get similar safety features.
Our verdict6.1 / 10
How does it drive?5.0
There's very little on-center steering feel, so you must constantly tend to the Outlander Sport's steering, and inputs are met with a delayed reaction from the SUV. The stiff shocks make the Outlander Sport skittish, especially around bumpy corners, yet do nothing to tame the large amounts of body roll.
How comfortable is it?5.0
The ride is particularly egregious: harsh over bumps yet floaty over smoother undulations, giving you the worst of both worlds. The leather-upholstered seats in our test vehicle were hard and inflexible, and the cabin was noisy from traffic, road surfaces and the loud climate control fans.
How's the interior?6.0
Compounding the lack of roominess, the driver's seating position is not particularly adjustable, forcing you into a sit-up-at-the-dinner-table posture. Visibility is also lacking, with large roof pillars and a small rear window that limits your view out of the back.
How's the tech?6.5
Basic active safety features such as automatic emergency braking are not standard and only appear on the midrange SE trim or higher. There's no adaptive cruise control at any trim level.
How's the storage?6.5
There's an average amount of small-item storage inside the Outlander Sport. The door pockets are large and can accommodate a medium-size water bottle, and the cubby under the center stack can hold a phone. There are two cupholders and a cubby situated in the center console. Car seats can be accommodated in the two outboard rear seating positions thanks to easily accessible lower hooks, while the upper hooks can only be accessed from the cargo area.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?8.0
The Outlander Sport's design is dated but feels sturdily assembled, even if the quality of materials is subpar. On the plus side, Mitsubishi offers a very strong warranty and a roadside assistance program similar to those found on premium vehicles. That peace of mind certainly adds to the Outlander Sport's value proposition.
Wildcard6.0
Which Outlander Sport does Edmunds recommend?
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models
The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport comes in five trim levels: ES, SP, SE, BE and GT. The entry-level ES, the SP, SE and BE are motivated by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (148 horsepower, 145 lb-ft of torque). The GT is powered by a stronger 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (168 hp, 167 lb-ft).
All come standard with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. All versions of the Outlander Sport come with a continuously variable automatic transmission.
Standard ES features include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lights, heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port.
The ES Convenience package, new for 2020, adds an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, satellite radio and voice controls, along with additional USB ports and heated front seats.
Next up, the SP adds the contents of the ES Convenience package along with some visual upgrades, such as a spoiler and a blacked-out grille.
The SE equips a suite of active safety features, including forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning. You also get foglights, automatic headlights, proximity entry and push-button start, and a few luxuries such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker audio system.
There's also the BE, which stands for Black Edition. It's similarly equipped to an ES with the Convenience package, but it has a variety of black-painted wheels and various blacked-out exterior trim details.
Stepping up to the GT snags you the features of the SE plus the upgraded engine, upgraded upholstery and a few aesthetic tweaks.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Test drove the base model. Nice LED lights, power interior, back up camera, scotch guard fabric, alloy wheels with locks. Great leg room in rear, 60/40 split seats do not recline though.
You will love this car it will last a long time for you. It's a great car all around. You won't be disappointed with this one. So take a test drive one today and you will see it's a great car.
Features & Specs
|2.0 ES 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,595
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,095
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0 SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,295
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$25,795
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Outlander Sport safety features:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Detects an imminent collision ahead. Warns the driver and can automatically apply the brakes.
- Auto High-Beam Headlights
- Automatically switches between low and high beams based on oncoming traffic.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Monitors the vehicle's lane positioning. Can warn the driver if the vehicle starts to leave its lane unintentionally.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.1%
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. Ford Escape
The Ford Escape has been totally redesigned for 2020. We haven't had a chance to rate the new Escape yet, but our initial impressions are of a friendly, accessible vehicle with a decent level of polish and plenty of tech features. The new Escape is a bit more car-like than the old one, offering up more pleasant road manners.
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. Kia Sportage
The Kia Sportage has been refreshed for 2020, offering plenty of tech and safety features as standard equipment. The price of entry is a bit higher than the Outlander Sport, but you get more for your money, as well as a smoother, quieter ride and an attractively designed interior.
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. Mazda CX-5
The Mazda CX-5 epitomizes refinement in the compact SUV class. With impeccable driving dynamics and an upscale interior, it offers significantly more sophistication than the Outlander Sport. It also comes with a higher price tag. And if you want all the bells and whistles, you'll be paying double the base price of the Mitsubishi.
Is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?
The least-expensive 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,595.
Other versions include:
- 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,595
- 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,095
- 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,295
- 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,795
- 2.0 BE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,395
- 2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,895
- 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,645
- 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,995
- 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,495
- 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,145
More about the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview
The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in the following submodels: Outlander Sport SUV. Available styles include 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 BE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Outlander Sport 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Outlander Sport.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Outlander Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
