2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

Mitsubishi may be trying to reinvent itself, but it still has a long way to go in terms of building competitive products. The 2020 Outlander Sport is a small SUV with a strong warranty, affordable pricing and not much else. And in spite of the name, it's not actually a very sporty vehicle due to its lackluster powertrains and poor handling. Mitsubishi has improved the Outlander Sport since its introduction, rolling out more safety features and offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The Outlander Sport also offers all-wheel drive as an option on every trim level, making it an affordable way to get some extra traction. Still, in terms of drivability, refinement, utility and quality, it lags behind many competitors. You can get something more fun, such as the Mazda CX-5, or more practical, such as the Honda CR-V. But, you'll spend more money, especially in higher trims. Still, the base 2020 CR-V comes with a much punchier motor and a full suite of safety features, along with a more versatile interior. And it costs about the same as the midtier Outlander Sport that you'll need to spring for in order to get similar safety features.

Our verdict 6.1 / 10

The Outlander Sport is not for those who want the latest technology or for those whose passion is driving. Instead, it's for getting passengers and cargo from point A to point B. Its climate and radio controls are easy to use, and having selectable all-wheel drive helps those who live in less temperate climates.

How does it drive? 5.0

The "Sport" in Outlander Sport is a misnomer. The engine is underpowered, the continuously variable automatic transmission performs poorly, and handling and suspension tuning are unrefined. It's a pretty dreary vehicle to drive. Acceleration is jumpy from a stop but settles into a 8.5-second crawl to 60 mph. Under heavy braking, we noted both extreme nosedive and side-to-side wiggle, neither of which instills confidence.



There's very little on-center steering feel, so you must constantly tend to the Outlander Sport's steering, and inputs are met with a delayed reaction from the SUV. The stiff shocks make the Outlander Sport skittish, especially around bumpy corners, yet do nothing to tame the large amounts of body roll.

How comfortable is it? 5.0

The Outlander Sport lacks the ride comfort and suspension compliance of its competition. For a vehicle that has been on the market for as long as this Mitsu has, there's really no excuse for this. It's OK for around-town use, but long-distance drivers should look elsewhere.



The ride is particularly egregious: harsh over bumps yet floaty over smoother undulations, giving you the worst of both worlds. The leather-upholstered seats in our test vehicle were hard and inflexible, and the cabin was noisy from traffic, road surfaces and the loud climate control fans.

How's the interior? 6.0

If you're the right size, the Outlander Sport's ergonomics are appealing. This SUV is easy to operate, with clearly marked controls and an easy-to-read instrument panel. The large door openings allow easy access to the front seats. Rear passengers will have to duck a bit to maneuver into the seats. Overall, interior space is lacking, with less rear headroom than some competitors and an interior that feels tight from every seat.



Compounding the lack of roominess, the driver's seating position is not particularly adjustable, forcing you into a sit-up-at-the-dinner-table posture. Visibility is also lacking, with large roof pillars and a small rear window that limits your view out of the back.

How's the tech? 6.5

Don't come here if you're looking to get your connectivity or mobile technology fix. What the Outlander Sport provides is basic connectivity. One upshot of the simple infotainment system is that it's very easy to learn to use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't standard on the base model, but the standard Bluetooth connectivity is simple to set up.



Basic active safety features such as automatic emergency braking are not standard and only appear on the midrange SE trim or higher. There's no adaptive cruise control at any trim level.

How's the storage? 6.5

The Outlander Sport doesn't excel in any area but works acceptably for cargo duty. A 60/40-split rear bench seat can be folded without removing the headrests or sliding the seats forward, but the release button is difficult to access from the cargo area. Once folded, the load floor is flat and expansive, and the tall roofline makes loading easy.



There's an average amount of small-item storage inside the Outlander Sport. The door pockets are large and can accommodate a medium-size water bottle, and the cubby under the center stack can hold a phone. There are two cupholders and a cubby situated in the center console. Car seats can be accommodated in the two outboard rear seating positions thanks to easily accessible lower hooks, while the upper hooks can only be accessed from the cargo area.

How economical is it? 6.0

The Outlander Sport GT is rated to get 25 mpg in combined driving (23 city/28 highway). We saw an average of 22.7 mpg over the course of three fill-ups while driving on city, highway and mountain roads. While on the low side, this type of result is expected for an underpowered vehicle.

Is it a good value? 8.0

For those who value cost above all else, the Outlander Sport offers the basics as a compact SUV. We could easily recommend any number of other models, but they would all cost more. Our test vehicle came in a few thousand dollars under direct competitors. But you may be willing to spend more to get better performance, additional connectivity features, and safety assists that are simply not available on the Outlander Sport.



The Outlander Sport's design is dated but feels sturdily assembled, even if the quality of materials is subpar. On the plus side, Mitsubishi offers a very strong warranty and a roadside assistance program similar to those found on premium vehicles. That peace of mind certainly adds to the Outlander Sport's value proposition.

Wildcard 6.0

A jack-of-all-trades but a master of none, the Outlander Sport is purely a machine for transportation. Any sort of fun or enjoyment will come from the overactive imagination of the driver. As an easily approachable, no-nonsense car, the Outlander Sport appeals to those whose discernment for driving is overruled by pricing requirements. It's not the most charismatic of cars you'll meet on the road. But thanks to its warranty and roadside assistance, it is dependable.

Which Outlander Sport does Edmunds recommend?

You might as well opt for the fully loaded GT. It's one of the more affordable top-trim small SUVs, and it comes with most of the features you expect, including safety aids. We also found the GT's 2.4-liter engine to be on the slow side, so we can't really recommend choosing a lower trim equipped with the even less powerful 2.0-liter.

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport comes in five trim levels: ES, SP, SE, BE and GT. The entry-level ES, the SP, SE and BE are motivated by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (148 horsepower, 145 lb-ft of torque). The GT is powered by a stronger 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (168 hp, 167 lb-ft).