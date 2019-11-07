  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Edmunds Rating
6.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
View Offers
Mitsubishicars.com

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

#16 X-Small SUV

What’s new

  • Refreshed exterior design
  • New ES Convenience package includes new, larger touchscreen
  • Midlevel SE trim adds advanced safety features
  • Part of the first Outlander Sport generation introduced in 2011

Pros & Cons

  • Well-equipped for the price
  • Excellent warranty coverage
  • Ride quality is rough over bumpy roads
  • Many interior materials look and feel cheap to the touch
  • Transmission is aggravating due to slow responses
  • Raucous drone while accelerating, especially with 2.0-liter engine
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
MSRP Starting at
$22,595
Save as much as $3,039
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,039 with Edmunds

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Outlander Sport
2.0 ES, 2.0 SE, 2.0 SP, 2.0 BE and 2.4 GT

msrp 

$22,595⁵
starting price
View Offers
Mitsubishicars.com
See all for sale

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Review

Mitsubishi may be trying to reinvent itself, but it still has a long way to go in terms of building competitive products. The 2020 Outlander Sport is a small SUV with a strong warranty, affordable pricing and not much else. And in spite of the name, it's not actually a very sporty vehicle due to its lackluster powertrains and poor handling.

Mitsubishi has improved the Outlander Sport since its introduction, rolling out more safety features and offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The Outlander Sport also offers all-wheel drive as an option on every trim level, making it an affordable way to get some extra traction. Still, in terms of drivability, refinement, utility and quality, it lags behind many competitors.

You can get something more fun, such as the Mazda CX-5, or more practical, such as the Honda CR-V. But, you'll spend more money, especially in higher trims. Still, the base 2020 CR-V comes with a much punchier motor and a full suite of safety features, along with a more versatile interior. And it costs about the same as the midtier Outlander Sport that you'll need to spring for in order to get similar safety features.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.1 / 10
The Outlander Sport is not for those who want the latest technology or for those whose passion is driving. Instead, it's for getting passengers and cargo from point A to point B. Its climate and radio controls are easy to use, and having selectable all-wheel drive helps those who live in less temperate climates.

How does it drive?

5.0
The "Sport" in Outlander Sport is a misnomer. The engine is underpowered, the continuously variable automatic transmission performs poorly, and handling and suspension tuning are unrefined. It's a pretty dreary vehicle to drive. Acceleration is jumpy from a stop but settles into a 8.5-second crawl to 60 mph. Under heavy braking, we noted both extreme nosedive and side-to-side wiggle, neither of which instills confidence.

There's very little on-center steering feel, so you must constantly tend to the Outlander Sport's steering, and inputs are met with a delayed reaction from the SUV. The stiff shocks make the Outlander Sport skittish, especially around bumpy corners, yet do nothing to tame the large amounts of body roll.

How comfortable is it?

5.0
The Outlander Sport lacks the ride comfort and suspension compliance of its competition. For a vehicle that has been on the market for as long as this Mitsu has, there's really no excuse for this. It's OK for around-town use, but long-distance drivers should look elsewhere.

The ride is particularly egregious: harsh over bumps yet floaty over smoother undulations, giving you the worst of both worlds. The leather-upholstered seats in our test vehicle were hard and inflexible, and the cabin was noisy from traffic, road surfaces and the loud climate control fans.

How's the interior?

6.0
If you're the right size, the Outlander Sport's ergonomics are appealing. This SUV is easy to operate, with clearly marked controls and an easy-to-read instrument panel. The large door openings allow easy access to the front seats. Rear passengers will have to duck a bit to maneuver into the seats. Overall, interior space is lacking, with less rear headroom than some competitors and an interior that feels tight from every seat.

Compounding the lack of roominess, the driver's seating position is not particularly adjustable, forcing you into a sit-up-at-the-dinner-table posture. Visibility is also lacking, with large roof pillars and a small rear window that limits your view out of the back.

How's the tech?

6.5
Don't come here if you're looking to get your connectivity or mobile technology fix. What the Outlander Sport provides is basic connectivity. One upshot of the simple infotainment system is that it's very easy to learn to use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't standard on the base model, but the standard Bluetooth connectivity is simple to set up.

Basic active safety features such as automatic emergency braking are not standard and only appear on the midrange SE trim or higher. There's no adaptive cruise control at any trim level.

How's the storage?

6.5
The Outlander Sport doesn't excel in any area but works acceptably for cargo duty. A 60/40-split rear bench seat can be folded without removing the headrests or sliding the seats forward, but the release button is difficult to access from the cargo area. Once folded, the load floor is flat and expansive, and the tall roofline makes loading easy.

There's an average amount of small-item storage inside the Outlander Sport. The door pockets are large and can accommodate a medium-size water bottle, and the cubby under the center stack can hold a phone. There are two cupholders and a cubby situated in the center console. Car seats can be accommodated in the two outboard rear seating positions thanks to easily accessible lower hooks, while the upper hooks can only be accessed from the cargo area.

How economical is it?

6.0
The Outlander Sport GT is rated to get 25 mpg in combined driving (23 city/28 highway). We saw an average of 22.7 mpg over the course of three fill-ups while driving on city, highway and mountain roads. While on the low side, this type of result is expected for an underpowered vehicle.

Is it a good value?

8.0
For those who value cost above all else, the Outlander Sport offers the basics as a compact SUV. We could easily recommend any number of other models, but they would all cost more. Our test vehicle came in a few thousand dollars under direct competitors. But you may be willing to spend more to get better performance, additional connectivity features, and safety assists that are simply not available on the Outlander Sport.

The Outlander Sport's design is dated but feels sturdily assembled, even if the quality of materials is subpar. On the plus side, Mitsubishi offers a very strong warranty and a roadside assistance program similar to those found on premium vehicles. That peace of mind certainly adds to the Outlander Sport's value proposition.

Wildcard

6.0
A jack-of-all-trades but a master of none, the Outlander Sport is purely a machine for transportation. Any sort of fun or enjoyment will come from the overactive imagination of the driver. As an easily approachable, no-nonsense car, the Outlander Sport appeals to those whose discernment for driving is overruled by pricing requirements. It's not the most charismatic of cars you'll meet on the road. But thanks to its warranty and roadside assistance, it is dependable.

Which Outlander Sport does Edmunds recommend?

You might as well opt for the fully loaded GT. It's one of the more affordable top-trim small SUVs, and it comes with most of the features you expect, including safety aids. We also found the GT's 2.4-liter engine to be on the slow side, so we can't really recommend choosing a lower trim equipped with the even less powerful 2.0-liter.

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport models

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport comes in five trim levels: ES, SP, SE, BE and GT. The entry-level ES, the SP, SE and BE are motivated by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (148 horsepower, 145 lb-ft of torque). The GT is powered by a stronger 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (168 hp, 167 lb-ft).

All come standard with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. All versions of the Outlander Sport come with a continuously variable automatic transmission.

Standard ES features include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lights, heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, and a four-speaker audio system with a USB port.

The ES Convenience package, new for 2020, adds an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality, satellite radio and voice controls, along with additional USB ports and heated front seats.

Next up, the SP adds the contents of the ES Convenience package along with some visual upgrades, such as a spoiler and a blacked-out grille.

The SE equips a suite of active safety features, including forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning. You also get foglights, automatic headlights, proximity entry and push-button start, and a few luxuries such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-speaker audio system.

There's also the BE, which stands for Black Edition. It's similarly equipped to an ES with the Convenience package, but it has a variety of black-painted wheels and various blacked-out exterior trim details.

Stepping up to the GT snags you the features of the SE plus the upgraded engine, upgraded upholstery and a few aesthetic tweaks.

Ad
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
166 people are viewing this car
MSRP$24,095 - $26,995
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
2.4 GT, 2.0 SE, 2.0 BE, 2.0 SP, 2.0 ES

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 50%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • doors
  • wheels & tires
  • comfort
  • lights
  • seats

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, It’s ok
MT ,
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Test drove the base model. Nice LED lights, power interior, back up camera, scotch guard fabric, alloy wheels with locks. Great leg room in rear, 60/40 split seats do not recline though.

5 out of 5 stars, Awesome dealership
Al pike,
2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

You will love this car it will last a long time for you. It's a great car all around. You won't be disappointed with this one. So take a test drive one today and you will see it's a great car.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

2.0 ES 4dr SUV features & specs
2.0 ES 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$22,595
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$24,095
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0 SE 4dr SUV features & specs
2.0 SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$24,295
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$25,795
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Outlander Sport safety features:

Forward Collision Mitigation
Detects an imminent collision ahead. Warns the driver and can automatically apply the brakes.
Auto High-Beam Headlights
Automatically switches between low and high beams based on oncoming traffic.
Lane Departure Warning
Monitors the vehicle's lane positioning. Can warn the driver if the vehicle starts to leave its lane unintentionally.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover19.1%

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. the competition

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. Ford Escape

The Ford Escape has been totally redesigned for 2020. We haven't had a chance to rate the new Escape yet, but our initial impressions are of a friendly, accessible vehicle with a decent level of polish and plenty of tech features. The new Escape is a bit more car-like than the old one, offering up more pleasant road manners.

Compare Mitsubishi Outlander Sport & Ford Escape features

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage has been refreshed for 2020, offering plenty of tech and safety features as standard equipment. The price of entry is a bit higher than the Outlander Sport, but you get more for your money, as well as a smoother, quieter ride and an attractively designed interior.

Compare Mitsubishi Outlander Sport & Kia Sportage features

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vs. Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5 epitomizes refinement in the compact SUV class. With impeccable driving dynamics and an upscale interior, it offers significantly more sophistication than the Outlander Sport. It also comes with a higher price tag. And if you want all the bells and whistles, you'll be paying double the base price of the Mitsubishi.

Compare Mitsubishi Outlander Sport & Mazda CX-5 features

Related Outlander Sport Articles

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Second Look

Getting to Know Mitsu's Refreshed Compact SUV

Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerMay 3rd, 2019

We first saw the refreshed 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport earlier this year at the Geneva auto show, but there weren't many details yet on Mitsu's most popular model. While we came away impressed with the new look, we wondered if Mitsubishi had done enough to lure buyers away from bigger brands.

An actual drive of the 2020 Outlander Sport is still a few months away, but we recently had an opportunity to get up close and personal with the updated ute at Mitsubishi's R&D facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan. After inspecting the updates firsthand, we're in a better position to discuss whether the Outlander Sport's current below-average rating from our test team might be about to improve.

The First Impression

You'll immediately notice the new design language, which is highlighted by a fresh face — Mitsubishi calls it "Dynamic Shield." Though the headlights look similar to those of other SUVs, the narrow top light is actually an LED headlight, while the boxy light structure underneath comprises the LED foglight and turn signal.

Under the metal, however, the suspension and powertrains haven't changed. All models will come standard with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The ES, LE and SE will utilize a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 148 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque, while the GT model gets a 2.4-liter four that cranks out 168 hp and 167 lb-ft. Although turbocharging is increasingly common in mainstream SUVs — including Mitsubishi's own Eclipse Cross — the Outlander Sport continues to go without.

All-wheel drive will be available across the 2020 Outlander Sport lineup. At the push of a button, AWD-equipped models can increase clamping pressure to the center differential, sending more torque to the rear wheels in slippery scenarios such as an icy or muddy driveway.

The Interior

While most of the interior carries over unchanged, including the dashboard design and its handy trio of climate-control knobs, there are some meaningful tweaks. Most notably, the touchscreen infotainment system is all-new, and its larger 8-inch display is more prominent.

Certain interior materials have been spruced up as well. On fancier models, the seats are wrapped in a combination of microsuede and synthetic leather, with red contrast stitching. Passenger space is unchanged, though, which means you can expect rear legroom to continue to be at a premium.

Is It Different Enough?

Mitsubishi tells us that Outlander Sport owners tend to be pleased with the value of the car, highlighting its build quality, user friendliness and low operating costs. We can see where they're coming from. If you don't want to spring for the sprightlier and more spacious Eclipse Cross, the Outlander Sport hits many of the same notes at a significantly lower price.

But is the gently modified 2020 Outlander Sport different enough to change our minds about its subpar rating? We're leaning toward "probably not." But check back with us in the fall for the final verdict, as the 2020 Outlander Sport's scheduled launch in September 2019 means we'll be putting it through its paces shortly thereafter.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport First Look

A Face-Lift for Mitsubishi's Popular Compact Crossover

Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerFebruary 14th, 2019

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has been in continuous production since 2009 and has seen moderate success around the world. Its most popular market, surprisingly, is the United States, where the little Sport is Mitsubishi's biggest seller.

Its compact size, available all-wheel drive and low cost of entry make it popular with drivers who want practical, straightforward basic transportation. That's why the Japanese brand has mostly been able to leave the Outlander Sport alone for almost a decade. Sure, Mitsubishi has updated the styling and infotainment system — the Outlander even comes with Apple CarPlay — but the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine the Sport launched with remains the standard engine. An optional 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is more modern and powerful, but just barely.

What Does 2020 Bring?

For 2020, Mitsubishi is sticking to its game plan, leaving the mechanicals alone and reskinning the Outlander Sport to fall in line with the brand's global image.

Mitsubishi's Dynamic Shield fascia up front connects the Outlander Sport to the Eclipse Cross and the larger Outlander model. At the rear, the Outlander Sport adds LED brake lights and a faux rear skid plate. Inside, the infotainment display grows from 7 to 8 inches, and Mitsubishi promises better smartphone connectivity but has not given any specifics.

These light upgrades don't seem like enough to keep the little Mitsu competitive, but the Outlander Sport wasn't all that competitive to begin with. Sluggish, unrefined and far from premium, it apparently has an appeal that is more than the sum of its parts. Mitsubishi has found its audience, and even these mild updates are likely enough to keep them happy.

Pricing and Availability

While pricing hasn't been announced, we anticipate the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport won't deviate much from the current model. For reference, the 2019 Outlander Sport starts from $20,945 for a base model with a five-speed manual transmission and goes all the way up to $26,545 for a 2.4-liter all-wheel-drive GT model with automatic transmission.

Availability hasn't been announced yet either, but sources indicate the 2020 Outlander Sport will hit dealer showrooms by September of this year.

FAQ

Is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Outlander Sport both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.1 out of 10. You probably care about Mitsubishi Outlander Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Outlander Sport gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Outlander Sport has 21.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport:

  • Refreshed exterior design
  • New ES Convenience package includes new, larger touchscreen
  • Midlevel SE trim adds advanced safety features
  • Part of the first Outlander Sport generation introduced in 2011
Learn more

Is the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport reliable?

To determine whether the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Outlander Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Outlander Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Outlander Sport and gave it a 6.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Outlander Sport is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

The least-expensive 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,595.

Other versions include:

  • 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,595
  • 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,095
  • 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,295
  • 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,795
  • 2.0 BE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,395
  • 2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,895
  • 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,645
  • 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,995
  • 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,495
  • 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,145
Learn more

What are the different models of Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, the next question is, which Outlander Sport model is right for you? Outlander Sport variants include 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Outlander Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is offered in the following submodels: Outlander Sport SUV. Available styles include 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 BE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Outlander Sport 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Outlander Sport.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Outlander Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,800. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,039 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,039 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,761.

The average savings for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 10.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,325. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,892 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,892 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,433.

The average savings for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 10.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,435. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,729 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,729 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,706.

The average savings for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 10.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,825. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,709 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,709 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,116.

The average savings for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 10.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,345. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,172 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,172 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,173.

The average savings for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 8.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale near. There are currently 137 new 2020 Outlander Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,735 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,936 on a used or CPO 2020 Outlander Sport available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,223.

Find a new Mitsubishi for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,467.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials

Related 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles