1996 Ford F-250 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,300$1,733$1,942
Clean$1,160$1,546$1,738
Average$879$1,172$1,330
Rough$598$799$923
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,131$1,654$1,912
Clean$1,009$1,475$1,711
Average$765$1,119$1,310
Rough$520$762$908
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,331$2,326$2,827
Clean$1,187$2,075$2,531
Average$900$1,573$1,937
Rough$613$1,072$1,343
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$991$1,466$1,703
Clean$884$1,308$1,524
Average$670$992$1,166
Rough$456$676$809
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,484$2,568$3,114
Clean$1,323$2,291$2,787
Average$1,003$1,737$2,133
Rough$683$1,183$1,479
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,531$2,640$3,197
Clean$1,366$2,355$2,862
Average$1,035$1,786$2,190
Rough$705$1,217$1,519
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,237$1,755$2,009
Clean$1,104$1,566$1,798
Average$837$1,187$1,376
Rough$569$809$955
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,337$2,339$2,844
Clean$1,193$2,086$2,545
Average$904$1,582$1,948
Rough$616$1,078$1,351
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$747$1,310$1,594
Clean$666$1,169$1,426
Average$505$886$1,092
Rough$344$604$757
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$902$1,347$1,567
Clean$805$1,202$1,402
Average$610$911$1,073
Rough$415$621$744
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,282$2,250$2,737
Clean$1,144$2,008$2,450
Average$867$1,522$1,875
Rough$590$1,037$1,301
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,016$1,806$2,204
Clean$907$1,612$1,973
Average$687$1,222$1,510
Rough$468$832$1,047
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,695$2,919$3,533
Clean$1,512$2,604$3,162
Average$1,146$1,974$2,420
Rough$780$1,345$1,679
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,283$1,856$2,138
Clean$1,145$1,656$1,914
Average$868$1,256$1,465
Rough$591$855$1,016
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$880$1,389$1,644
Clean$785$1,239$1,472
Average$595$940$1,126
Rough$405$640$781
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,416$2,235$2,644
Clean$1,263$1,994$2,366
Average$957$1,512$1,811
Rough$652$1,030$1,256
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,460$2,531$3,069
Clean$1,303$2,258$2,747
Average$988$1,712$2,103
Rough$672$1,166$1,458
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$916$1,447$1,711
Clean$817$1,291$1,532
Average$620$979$1,172
Rough$422$667$813
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Ford F-250 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Ford F-250 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $666 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,169 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Ford F-250. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Ford F-250 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Ford F-250 ranges from $344 to $1,594, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Ford F-250 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.