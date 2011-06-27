Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,300
|$1,733
|$1,942
|Clean
|$1,160
|$1,546
|$1,738
|Average
|$879
|$1,172
|$1,330
|Rough
|$598
|$799
|$923
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,131
|$1,654
|$1,912
|Clean
|$1,009
|$1,475
|$1,711
|Average
|$765
|$1,119
|$1,310
|Rough
|$520
|$762
|$908
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,331
|$2,326
|$2,827
|Clean
|$1,187
|$2,075
|$2,531
|Average
|$900
|$1,573
|$1,937
|Rough
|$613
|$1,072
|$1,343
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$991
|$1,466
|$1,703
|Clean
|$884
|$1,308
|$1,524
|Average
|$670
|$992
|$1,166
|Rough
|$456
|$676
|$809
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,484
|$2,568
|$3,114
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,291
|$2,787
|Average
|$1,003
|$1,737
|$2,133
|Rough
|$683
|$1,183
|$1,479
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,531
|$2,640
|$3,197
|Clean
|$1,366
|$2,355
|$2,862
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,786
|$2,190
|Rough
|$705
|$1,217
|$1,519
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,237
|$1,755
|$2,009
|Clean
|$1,104
|$1,566
|$1,798
|Average
|$837
|$1,187
|$1,376
|Rough
|$569
|$809
|$955
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,337
|$2,339
|$2,844
|Clean
|$1,193
|$2,086
|$2,545
|Average
|$904
|$1,582
|$1,948
|Rough
|$616
|$1,078
|$1,351
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$747
|$1,310
|$1,594
|Clean
|$666
|$1,169
|$1,426
|Average
|$505
|$886
|$1,092
|Rough
|$344
|$604
|$757
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$902
|$1,347
|$1,567
|Clean
|$805
|$1,202
|$1,402
|Average
|$610
|$911
|$1,073
|Rough
|$415
|$621
|$744
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,282
|$2,250
|$2,737
|Clean
|$1,144
|$2,008
|$2,450
|Average
|$867
|$1,522
|$1,875
|Rough
|$590
|$1,037
|$1,301
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,016
|$1,806
|$2,204
|Clean
|$907
|$1,612
|$1,973
|Average
|$687
|$1,222
|$1,510
|Rough
|$468
|$832
|$1,047
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,695
|$2,919
|$3,533
|Clean
|$1,512
|$2,604
|$3,162
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,974
|$2,420
|Rough
|$780
|$1,345
|$1,679
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,283
|$1,856
|$2,138
|Clean
|$1,145
|$1,656
|$1,914
|Average
|$868
|$1,256
|$1,465
|Rough
|$591
|$855
|$1,016
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$880
|$1,389
|$1,644
|Clean
|$785
|$1,239
|$1,472
|Average
|$595
|$940
|$1,126
|Rough
|$405
|$640
|$781
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,416
|$2,235
|$2,644
|Clean
|$1,263
|$1,994
|$2,366
|Average
|$957
|$1,512
|$1,811
|Rough
|$652
|$1,030
|$1,256
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,460
|$2,531
|$3,069
|Clean
|$1,303
|$2,258
|$2,747
|Average
|$988
|$1,712
|$2,103
|Rough
|$672
|$1,166
|$1,458
Estimated values
1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$916
|$1,447
|$1,711
|Clean
|$817
|$1,291
|$1,532
|Average
|$620
|$979
|$1,172
|Rough
|$422
|$667
|$813